Senator Sam Speaks

From the SMH, Senator Sam says:
I find the inferences that I am anything but a patriotic Australian deeply hurtful.
Note the weasel language. He says it is hurtful. He doesn’t say that it is wrong.
I can’t believe MT has announced a banking royal commissions while this story plays out. Does he have any political instincts whatsoever?
He should be milking this gift for as long as it keeps giving ffs.
He should be referred to the high court for breaching section 44 of the constitution.
But that would rely on the members of the Malfeasance Turdball team to have any desire to fight the labor party.
inferences?
I thought there were some accusations, am I wrong?
tgs: “I can’t believe MT has announced a banking royal commissions while this story plays out. Does he have any political instincts whatsoever?”
Isn’t that good politics? Announcing an embarrassing backdown (about which he has no choice) while the press gallery is somewhat distracted by another controversy.
Hmm, perhaps that’s another way to look at it – fair point.
That assumes that there was literally no other option though, which I’m not sure I agree with.
*no other option than calling a Royal Commission I mean if that wasn’t clear.
Until we really understand that Sam and Malcom are on the same side, (career elitists) and really believe it, we aren’t going to get anywhere.
Not a tall patriotic is Sam, I hear.
Re Dastyari: some politicians crash and burn at the first controversy (Sussan Ley comes to mind as a recent example) while others seem to be teflon-coated.
I reckon Dastyari will come back from this, but the fact that it was not one, but two media scoops that brought him down suggests he has enemies on more than one front. So he might be in more trouble in the long run.
tgs: “That assumes that there was literally no other option though, which I’m not sure I agree with.”
Well, enough politicians on Turnbull’s own side seemed ready to side with Labor, the Greens and the cross bench to get a bill to establish the Commission through both houses before Xmas. So Turnbull really had no choice other than to jump before he was pushed.
Labor’s decision to back this completely unnecessary and counterproductive waste of taxpayers’ money on the salaries of judges and lawyers, is indicative of how far they have fallen in terms of economic policy from the 80s and 90s. Keating and Hawke wouldn’t have supported such an inquiry in a pink fit. It will be predominantly a whingefest from a bunch of people who were undoubtedly ripped-off but, because they were quixotically chasing high rates of return for their entire life savings without the slightest consideration of risk, were always likely to be fleeced by someone or other.
Definitely should be asked to resign. Note how 5 months after stuff was revealed last year he was back in his leadership role again.
If he is still a Senator at next election watch for him to still be top of the candidates list. If he is Coalition need to go hard and basically repeatedly mention the Communist spy line.
What us interesting is that the information being mentioned about their conversation in the Chinese guys house can only have cone from intelligence sources. Somebody is clearly not happy and has leaked.
Turnbull’s political instincts are to destroy the Liberal party by whatever means necessary. Turning a blind eye to Dastyari’s activities are just a means to an end.
“I can’t believe MT has announced a banking royal commissions while this story plays out. Does he have any political instincts whatsoever?”
Short answer no-he has demonstrated this continually.
As to Dastyari and weasel language,of course weasels know weasel language best.
He should be milking this gift for as long as it keeps giving ffs.
He should be attacking Shorten for his role in this affair.
Re the banking RC, factor in the QLD election result as an explanation.
The next Federal election will be won or lost in QLD, where voters just turned against the opposition LNP despite an incompetent Labor government. The Liberals appearing to run interference for the big end of town was not a good look.
This clown is so clueless he makes Billy McMahon look good. Worst PM in Australian history.
Leftards can’t do politics because they think people are inherently stupid and they know better. Satan delivered Trumble’s knowall arrogance in a B-triple.
Yeah, potentially true in the short term. If he wasn’t so bad at managing his backbenchers and coalition partners though surely this could have been nipped in the bud ages ago.
A competent leader wouldn’t find themselves in that situation, I reckon.
Interesting point.
Waffles has got to go close. Homo marriage delivered via Abbott’s mechanism isn’t much of a legacy. All that Potential Greatness, where did it go? Hint- it was never there.
And Anna Bligh will be front and centre defending the Bastard Banks. That will look real good in Qld as they all love her heaps. I know we need banks but hope they get a pasting the diversity global warming loving social justice warrior pricks.
I find the inferences that I am anything but a patriotic Australian deeply hurtful.
I don’t find that turn of phrase unusual in any way. The the left feelings are so much more important than facts.
Surely Taqiya Dastyari has referred those who allege misconduct to the AHRC given rthe allegations are offensive, insulting, humiliating and intimidating
He’s neither patriotic nor Australian, so I’m failing to see what the issue is.
Other than he’s a corrupt treacherous low rent z-grade midget dirtbag who should never have been let into the country in the first place.
Treason should be punishable by hanging.
[email protected] 1:06pm
I believe there is a flag pole on top of parliament house that already comes with rope.
Dastyari is a good guy. Remember?
I find it very hurtful and distressing that I cannot even trust the people in my own government.
Wow. Just wow. Dastyari is a traitor.
He received money from a foreign power to side with their foreign policy against Australia’s policy. He informed an agent of a foreign power that Australia’s security agencies were monitoring his phone.
Who gives a fuck about renouncing foreign citizenship when he is actively undermining Australia’s national interest? Sacked from the Senate … No, The Persian Dwarf should be shot or at the very least spend the rest of his life in jail.
Let’s not stop with Dastyari, I’d argue that all of the Greens, and most of Labor and the Coalition are likewise culpable.
Fair suck of the sav. Sam simply made a few errors of judgment.
The Persian Dwarf also doesn’t understand the difference between ‘infer’ and ‘imply’. That and his performance as himself in The Killing Season should be hanging offences enough.
Fairfax held on to the story of treasonous Sam Dastyari until the Queensland polls had closed.