Terry Barnes: Simon Chapman defends disruptive new technology

In Wednesday’s Australian Financial Review, public health academic and media commentator Simon Chapman came out in strong support of a new, disruptive technology.
Talking to AFR journalist Jill Margo, Chapman was eager to debunk theories about this technology and claims that it leads to a ‘syndrome’, and condemned those who stood against it.
‘In a career in public health of some 40 years, I have rarely encountered the virulence and sheer nastiness that I have experienced since becoming involved in this issue,’ Chapman told Margo.
Margo’s piece goes on to say: ‘Just as health fears related to train travel and electric light faded with time, so will the fear… Chapman believes the process is already underway.’
Those with an interest in evidence-based public health commentary will be delighted with Simon Chapman’s enlightened attitude, and his keenness to embrace innovative new technologies that will improve people’s lives. His message is this particular disruption is not only necessary, but vital.
Chapman is talking about wind turbines and wind farms. He certainly wasn’t talking about his best-known field of tobacco control, and potential benefits that may come from the disruptive new technology of vaping.
Adopting Chapman’s words, when it comes to vaping, in my career in politics and public policy of some 30 years, I have never encountered the virulence and sheer nastiness that I have experienced since becoming involved in this issue.
It exceeds even the ugly furore over the GP co-payment, in which I was at the centre of sustained attacks from the Medicare establishment and their politician disciples like the Greens’ Richard di Natale.
And just as health fears related to train travel and electric light diminished with time, and daylight saving doesn’t fade the curtains, the growing weight of peer-reviewed research evidence indicates that, eventually, so will the fear of vaping.
Indeed, overnight the powerful British Medical Association released a position statement that shifts its policy to being cautiously positive about vaping as a smoking cessation aid and a way of smokers accessing nicotine more safely than through deadly cigarettes.
If the public health establishment is prepared to be as open-minded and objective in considering changes in tobacco control and harm reduction thinking to reduce people’s grave health risks in smoking to get their nicotine fix, in the same way as Simon Chapman advocates and defends, reasonably, wind power generation, it would be a big step forward in an important but much-maligned, public health and policy debate.
Terry Barnes is a fellow of UK free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs. This op-ed first appeared in The Spectator (subscribe here).
The thing is, windmills and windfarms are not disruptive technology, other than disrupting reliable electricity production and supply.
From the Final Report of the Senate Select Committee on Wind Farms:
https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Wind_Turbines/Wind_Turbines/~/media/Committees/wind_ctte/Final_Report/c02.pdf
I have no dog in this hunt, but here are a few verifiable facts – Fact: Wind turbines generate high levels of infrasound (sound or pressure waves at a frequency below the generally agreed lower frequency limit of human hearing of about 20 Hz (or cycles per second)). Fact: The various EPAs require the use of a sound level meter set in ‘A weighting’ mode for measuring the sound level emitted by wind turbines. Fact: The ‘A weighting’ mode on these meters is specifically designed to model the human ear’s response to audible sound, and therefore has a lower frequency cutoff at 20 Hz, below which it (and the human ear) cannot detect sound or pressure waves at all. Therefore the very sound level measuring device mandated by the EPA’s rules is technically incapable of detecting and measuring infrasound and will always fail to indicate that infrasound is emitted by wind turbines. Instruments that can measure infrasound accurately exist, but the EPA’s rules exclude their use. Fact: Whilst the human ear cannot ‘hear’ infrasound, the inner ear is known to be disturbed by it. Fact: The use of infrasound as a non-lethal weapon was extensively researched, and experiments carried out by the military, in several countries before, during and after WW2, because it was known to affect the inner ear and cause sea-sickness-like symptoms such as dizziness, loss of balance, disorientation and vomiting. I am no medical expert, but it would seem to follow from the above that at least some people living or working near an operating wind turbine known to be generating large amounts of infrasound would be highly likely to suffer disturbances of the inner ear, leading to the widely reported sea-sickness – like symptoms. All these facts can easily be verified by searching the Internet. One might then ask why the various EPAs have almost universally mandated that wind turbine noise must be measured by an instrument specifically adjusted to NOT measure infrasound.
Wind turbines turn into monsters around the time they are in wind speeds near or exceeding their shutdown speed. A turbine in shutdown procedure is like a Formula 1 driver who has hit a baracade; there is an intense sense that the next moment will be unlike the previous. Any expert who has not stood in close proximity to a wind turbine in a storm should refrain from comment.
One might then ask why the various EPAs have almost universally mandated that wind turbine noise must be measured by an instrument specifically adjusted to NOT measure infrasound.
The equivalent would be health authorities specifically banning measurement of emphysema or lung cancer when considering the health effects of smoking.
Oh well, I should be at least a bit on thread. Here are a bunch of stories on wind farm health impacts I have in my collection of bookmarks:
+ Bishop Hill blog – Windfarm noise state of play (2013)
+ 010617 New Study Sees New Health Risk To Humans From Wind Turbines “Micro-Seismicity”
+ 011014 Living close to wind farms could cause hearing damage – Telegraph
+ 031115 Greens In Denial Health Impacts From Wind Turbines Are Real – And Not “In People’s Heads”
+ 040316 German Expert Wind Turbine Infrasound Travels 25 KM…Warns Of Health Hazards…Advises Minimum 5000 Meter Distance!
+ 050316 German Medical Doctors Warn Hazards Of Wind Turbine Infrasound Are Very Real, Worse Than First Thought!
+ 120216 “Acoustic Torture” …Austrian Chamber Of Physicians Warns Of Health Hazards From Large-Size Wind Turbines
+ 190915 French farmer sues energy giant after wind turbines ‘make cows sick’ – Telegraph
+ 270415 Beleaguered Industry Wind Parks Coming Under Fire Due To Health Impacts From Infrasound…Danish Permitting Halts!
+ 311016 Wind Farms Can Cause Stress And Sleep Loss, DECC Study Finds NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT
+ BMA Accused of Ignoring Health Effects of Wind Turbines (2014)
+ Irish Health Official Warns of ‘Wind Turbine Syndrome’ (2014)
+ Scots to Investigate Link Between Wind Farms & Insomnia, Dizziness, & Raised Blood Pressure Following Complaints (2014)
+ Wind Turbines ‘Caused 1600 Miscarriages’ on Fur Farm (2014)
