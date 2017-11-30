The expert class

From Bret Stephens in a recent opinion piece in the New York Times:
The world’s poorest countries deserve better than to be the petri dish for Western experts who know too little and a field of fantasy for Western progressives who dream too much.
Spartacus very much likes Stephens’ writings, but on this one Spartacus disagrees. It is not just the world’s poorest countries that have felt the scourge of the fantasies and dreams of the experts and progressives. Look no further than South Australia.
Desalination plant anyone? How about a 100% renewable energy target.
Leftists are every where.
Hey Sparty Mainland Tasmania is just another failed State. Australia’s Detroit.
You forgot the Autobahn…..$20+ Million to save 2 minutes????
It’s all happening in SA!!!
SA’s problems are not the ‘experts’ ‘ fault.
The SA government was repeatedly voted in with a mandate to destroy the place. That’s democracy.
The Venezuelans are enjoying the same set of promised free lunches. (They eat their pets.)
Every western country has experienced this with idioitc and disastrous bullshit like multiculturalism and feminism pushed onto an unwiling population by ‘experts’.
The threat posed by “expertise” is everywhere. It boils down to the notion that the hoi polloi are incapable of governing themselves in today’s complex, interconnected, blah, blah, blah. That is, a democratic polity cannot govern itself.
The world’s poorest places are poor because they have deficient IQ..
How in heck did certain indigenous folk never invent a wheel, or build a house, or even domesticate animals/manage to cultivate agriculture?
has anyone done a electricity supply cost analysis of replacing Musk’s $50 mill, 30,000 homes, battery every 7 to 10 years ?