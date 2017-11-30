The expert class

From Bret Stephens in a recent opinion piece in the New York Times:

The world’s poorest countries deserve better than to be the petri dish for Western experts who know too little and a field of fantasy for Western progressives who dream too much.

Spartacus very much likes Stephens’ writings, but on this one Spartacus disagrees. It is not just the world’s poorest countries that have felt the scourge of the fantasies and dreams of the experts and progressives. Look no further than South Australia.

Desalination plant anyone? How about a 100% renewable energy target.

