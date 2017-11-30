Time to get tough

In a previous life I was a university administrator. The best piece of advice I ever received (from an individual who is now a vice-chancellor) is:
You have to be a bigger bastard than they are.
Absolutely true.
The same holds for politics.
From Niki Savva’s piece in the Australian:
Demiris floated the idea that the party should consider not running in several federal and state inner-city seats, leaving it to Labor and the Greens to slug it out. His proposition was that where this happened, Labor lost. It lost a seat it had held for 90 years to the Greens that night.
If the Liberals had run a candidate, it would have cost up to $40,000, they would have secured about 15 per cent of the vote, their preferences would have gone to Labor and Labor would have won.
Many senior Libs, the younger ones at least, are asking how that could possibly help them, and what difference these days does it make if Greens or Labor wins. A few years ago, when Victorian Libs discussed preferencing Greens ahead of Labor, it sparked heated debate, with interventions including John Howard, who argued that the Greens were more destructive than Labor, so Labor should be ahead on the ticket.
I have always preferenced the Greens before Labor. At the moment this is an easy choice – the Greens are far behind Labor and cannot yet form government, but they can cannibalise seats in the Parliament. If and when the Greens destroy Labor (and they will) the decision becomes tougher. Right now it’s a free hit.
The problem the Coalition has is that over the past few years I’ve preferenced them second. Not that is matters to them just yet. They still get my overall preferred vote, but they don’t get the funding that goes with a first preference.
The point being that the Coalition need to sharpen up and toughen up.
Conservatives have for too long been less inclined to go the killer punch, and when they did (Work Choices) the backlash orchestrated by the unions and complicit media found them wanting.
There will havento be a lot of toughening up if the recent electoral successes of the ALP and Greens are to be reversed.
Smells like a spot of crocodile feeding.
Bring in optional preferential voting – vote for as many or as few candidates as you wish – and don’t give the green-filth anything.
Work Choices was not a killer punch though, it had a lot of stupid stuff in it like if an employee was 5 minutes late back from lunch the employer must compulsorily reduce their pay by 4 hours… incentive? If you see you are not going to make it back to the office on time, just go home for the day because there’s no value working the afternoon if you know you won’t get paid.
I mean, who thinks of that stuff?
Yeah… just bring in non-compulsory voting.
Both of those would go long ways to helping to fix democracy in Australia.
Also a box at the end of the candidate list stating ‘None of the above” would be a useful addition too.
Agreed. Non compulsory voting, optional preferential. Make them work for my vote.
Clowns who have never worked in the real world. Or for conspiracy minded, it’s so stupid it might be fifth columnists. One or the other.
and nowthe real reason emerges for NK’s continual savaging of Abbott. She has never been a Liberal voter, but a green in mufti. Won’t Malcolm be impressed with his erstwhile supporter
We are assured that the black hand of their debacle coagulation is an election winning machine.
What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.
How does this change if the libs don’t run in a compulsory voting system?
Under the current system, those erstwhile lib voters who would have preferenced ALP, just vote ALP. They don’t suddenly start voting green. Those that might vote green strategically probably, like Sinc, already do so.
The only difference is the party machine saves $40k and avoids the shame of not having enough booth volunteers.
One other thing. Sinc has posted approvingly of something the Bittered Sav had to say.
And the gripping hand is it increases the gift of electoral dollars, courtesy of the taxpayer, to the other members of the uniparty.
ALP happy with mess.