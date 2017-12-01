Fact checking Gerard Henderson

Gerard Henderson has a 300 word rant about a trivial slip of the tongue on the ABC:
Australia has been with us in every fight we’ve been in, starting with World War II.
According to our intrepid fact checker that is wrong.
Australia was an ally of the United States on the Western Front during the First World War in 1917 and 1918.
Sigh. I suppose it is important to be completely accurate. But then Henderson gets onto a far more interesting error the ABC had made:
By the way, the ABC has still not corrected AM’s howler of 20 November 2017 – when both presenter Sabra Lane and reporter Stephen Smiley said that former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe fought a guerrilla war against occupying British forces in the 1960s.
When I heard that I thought the ABC must be desperate to avoid mentioning the word “Rhodesia”. Good on Henderson for pointing it out. Yet he soils his copybook (emphasis added):
The guerrilla war was fought against Ian Smith’s illegal regime which was not controlled by the British.
That is pandering to dictators and the kind of thinking that empowered Mugabe in the first place. By the time Mugabe was installed as leader of Zimbabwe Smith was gone from power and Abel Muzorewa was prime minister.
Hendo would be better at fact checking if he was given the ABC’s $1.2 billion per year of tax money.
I’d vote for it: him turning all ABC assets into a salt strewn wasteland would be my only request.
If the Unilateral Declaration of Independence was not illegal why were sanctions applied against Rhodesia?
Don’t pretend to know the details, but if we missed the fracas before WWII, the we would still have been with them in WWI, yet not have been in all since WWI. It would only be all since WWII.
Sanctions were applied against South Africa and it was not an illegal regime.
If the Unilateral Declaration of Independence was not illegal why were sanctions applied against Rhodesia?
Yes, I’m sure that’s what Gerard was referring to: as a British Crown colony Smith’s unilateral declaration of independence was illegal.
I think Sinclair must have a personal issue with GH as that post was a tad childish.
Can’ figure out how it was tolerated, but several sources told me In Zim, that Smithy retired to (?) presumably Harare, and his front door was always open to any who cared to wander in off the street for a cuppa (not a coup) and a chat. Seemed mighty magnanimous of the overarching sulphurous creature and his goons then running the place.
Heard the same story – Ian Smith was living in Harare, having retired from his farm after his wife died – his front door was always open – but he spent his last two years in Capetown.
Julian the deplorable
#2572420, posted on December 1, 2017 at 7:40 pm
I think Sinclair must have a personal issue with GH as that post was a tad childish.
Yes, childish post from Sinc. He should concentrate on completing his post about how Turnbull is of the very brink of Potential Greatness (TM).
I have a lot of respect for Gerard.
Doom Lord highlighted illegal which confused me (not hard to do)
I’m sure if given the opportunity Hendo would come into this place and explain or correct the record as the case may be.
It wasn’t his weekly deliberate mistake was it?
I don’t think Gerald Henderson is the type of chap who will mind an error/ discrepancy being pointed out to him.
However I don’t think he is pandering to dictators like Mugabe. He is simply a person who writes a little for The Australian newspaper.