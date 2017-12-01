Fact checking Gerard Henderson

Gerard Henderson has a 300 word rant about a trivial slip of the tongue on the ABC:

Australia has been with us in every fight we’ve been in, starting with World War II.

According to our intrepid fact checker that is wrong.

Australia was an ally of the United States on the Western Front during the First World War in 1917 and 1918.

Sigh. I suppose it is important to be completely accurate. But then Henderson gets onto a far more interesting error the ABC had made:

By the way, the ABC has still not corrected AM’s howler of 20 November 2017 – when both presenter Sabra Lane and reporter Stephen Smiley said that former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe fought a guerrilla war against occupying British forces in the 1960s.

When I heard that I thought the ABC must be desperate to avoid mentioning the word “Rhodesia”. Good on Henderson for pointing it out. Yet he soils his copybook (emphasis added):

The guerrilla war was fought against Ian Smith’s illegal regime which was not controlled by the British.

That is pandering to dictators and the kind of thinking that empowered Mugabe in the first place. By the time Mugabe was installed as leader of Zimbabwe Smith was gone from power and Abel Muzorewa was prime minister.