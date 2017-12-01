Warning. Planet savers at work with the government

Posted on 9:20 am, December 1, 2017

Jo Nova on the background to the disastrous Grenfell tower fire in London.

The UK Dept of Energy and Climate Change wanted help to get insulation onto buildings to save the world in 2011, so it asked the people who sell insulation. Somehow the plastics industry found the energy to turn up and help the government write rules that would increase their sales.

The Grenfell tower, where 71 people died, ended up being coated in Celotex — a flammable plastic. Celotex staff were on that committee, and bragged on their website how they were “working inside government”.

3 Responses to Warning. Planet savers at work with the government

  1. struth
    #2571830, posted on December 1, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Crony capitalism.
    Corruptable government causes it.

  2. entropy
    #2571833, posted on December 1, 2017 at 9:31 am

    The holy triumpherate: big government; big business; big unions.

  3. Rabz
    #2571834, posted on December 1, 2017 at 9:32 am

    71 people died

    Makes Ruddy and “batts are burning” Garrett look like rank amateurs.

