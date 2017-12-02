Barnaby byelection forum

45 Responses to Barnaby byelection forum

  1. Jannie
    #2573256, posted on December 2, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Is Barnaby going to be elected on time to save Turnbull. Will Barnaby be enough?

  3. Suburban Boy
    #2573258, posted on December 2, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Readers will be relieved to learn that, contra the BOM, Melbourne has not been washed into Port Phillip Bay.

    Yet.

  4. Ubique
    #2573269, posted on December 2, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Readers will be relieved to learn that, contra the BOM, Melbourne has not been washed into Port Phillip Bay.

    Only 20mm since 0900 hrs this morning, most of it since 1630 hrs. Still, it’ll be more than enough to remind Victorians that billions of their hard-earned was wasted on a Flanneranian desalination plant.

  6. chrisl
    #2573296, posted on December 2, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    HEY mister tally man….

  7. stackja
    #2573297, posted on December 2, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    http://tallyroom.aec.gov.au/HouseDivisionPage-21364-135.htm
    Projected two candidate preferred (TCP) for New England (NSW)
    21 of 103 polling places returned and 2.88% votes counted.
    Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status
    JOYCE, Barnaby The Nationals – – 75.56 66.42 +9.14
    EWINGS, David Labor – – 24.44

  8. A Lurker
    #2573300, posted on December 2, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    SMYTH, Tristam – Liberal Democrats – 42 votes so far; 0.61% ; -0.71 swing.

    Looks like the Lib Dems aren’t far enough left to appeal to the Socialists, and too far left to entice Conservatives.

  9. stackja
    #2573302, posted on December 2, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    JOYCE, Barnaby The Nationals 4,891 66.20 +10.51
    Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status
    JOYCE, Barnaby The Nationals – – 74.33 66.42 +7.91
    EWINGS, David Labor – – 25.67 33.58 -7.91

  10. zyconoclast
    #2573306, posted on December 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I sick of this fake Barnaby, whose only aim in life is to protect the Prime Minister.

    I want the real Barnaby

  11. zyconoclast
    #2573308, posted on December 2, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow Really Wants You To Care About Science

    Has form attempting to elected to impossible seats.

  13. Rabz
    #2573316, posted on December 2, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Sheesh. It’s Astro Labia, Zyco

  15. Charlie
    #2573321, posted on December 2, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Watching the channel 9 news and they cross to live coverage and there are 2 muslims standing between Trumble and Joyce. Fucking disgusting. You can’t even go to Tamworth to escape the goatfuckers. The open borders cucks have let this country be overrun.

  16. Charlie
    #2573322, posted on December 2, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    I meant to say standing behind, not between.

  18. Rabz
    #2573331, posted on December 2, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    But Meow-Meow’s credentials and political perspective extend beyond his interesting name. He is a molecular biologist, entrepreneur and futurist who believes in the pairing of scientific research and technology, according to his candidate page on the Science Party’s website.

    LOL. So in other words, it’s a brainwashed illiterate innumerate ahistorical anti-scientific imbecile.

    Nothing like truth in political advertising.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2573344, posted on December 2, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Science Party’s website.

    Last I looked there they were full on hysterical global warmies.
    Quelle surprise given the vast flood of climate money.
    Apology to them if they have become empirical realists, but I doubt it.

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2573348, posted on December 2, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    The PM is addressing the Nationals’ victory party

    “Thanks to the people of New England, we are getting the band back together,” an estatic Mr Turnbull told the cheering crowd.

    “This has been a stunning victory.

    “[It is] the largest swing to the government in the history of by elections in Australia.”

    Breaking, from the Oz.

  21. Oh come on
    #2573351, posted on December 2, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Well, that didn’t take long.

    What a pathetic spectacle. The PM claiming salvation in the victory of the leader of another party.

    No, Malcolm. We all still loathe you.

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2573359, posted on December 2, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Harsh, but fair.

    What a pathetic spectacle. The PM claiming salvation in the victory of the leader of another party.

    No, Malcolm. We all still loathe you.

    Harsh, but fair.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2573362, posted on December 2, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    “Thanks to the people of New England, we are getting the band back together,” an estatic Mr Turnbull told the cheering crowd.

    ALP covers band? At least the original had Peter Garrett.

  25. Motelier
    #2573371, posted on December 2, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Go Malcolm Stumble.

    Revel in your newfound popularity and call a snap election catching Tits the Shorten off guard.

    I Ferkin Derya.

  26. Oh come on
    #2573374, posted on December 2, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Turnbull reminds me of Hitler in the dying days of the war, banking on his wunderwaffe to turn the tide at the last minute.

  27. Crossie
    #2573375, posted on December 2, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    I wonder if Barnaby might have done even better without Malcolm at his side.

    No, Malcolm. We all still loathe you.

    I wonder if Barnaby might have done even better without Malcolm at his side.

  28. Nerblnob
    #2573379, posted on December 2, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Anyone who refers to nonspecific “Science” with capital S is an unscientific wanker who posts I Fucking Love Science on Facebook.

  29. Overburdened
    #2573388, posted on December 2, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Turnbull is Garth to Mr Joyce’s Wayne

  30. Baldrick
    #2573389, posted on December 2, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    This is excellent news. Trumble will take credit for the victory because he introduced homo-hoedowns and everybody now loves him. He will continue to lead the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party to their biggest ever electoral defeat at the next federal election.

  31. H B Bear
    #2573400, posted on December 2, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Was Waffles seen during the campaign or has he just jetted in once the swing was known?

  32. Y
    #2573402, posted on December 2, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    I Ferkin Derya.

    Hahaha, I’d forgotten about that.

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2573403, posted on December 2, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Was Waffles seen during the campaign or has he just jetted in once the swing was known?

    FWIW, I would say he’s just jetted in, once the size of the swing was known.

  34. a reader
    #2573408, posted on December 2, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Can’t believe that Meow Meow dude got 1000+ first preference votrs. da fuq

  35. H B Bear
    #2573412, posted on December 2, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Can’t believe that Meow Meow dude got 1000+ first preference votrs.

    A lot of those bumpkins probably thought they were voting for a cat.

  36. stackja
    #2573414, posted on December 2, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    JOYCE, Barnaby The Nationals 45,265 64.28 +12.10
    Projected two candidate preferred (TCP) for New England (NSW)
    95 of 103 polling places returned and 54.85% votes counted.
    Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status
    JOYCE, Barnaby The Nationals – – 73.21 66.42 +6.79
    EWINGS, David Labor – – 26.79 33.58 -6.79

  37. Pickles
    #2573420, posted on December 2, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Don’t know what the biggest primary vote in a by election is but foresee Barney will best it. Will come back swinging a very big stick. So say the tea leaves.

  38. John Constantine
    #2573422, posted on December 2, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Their turnfailure is furiously mapping out in the fuhrer bunker of his mind how to deploy the Barnaby inspired Steiner’s army to roll back his enemies.

  39. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2573424, posted on December 2, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Their turnfailure is furiously mapping out in the fuhrer bunker of his mind how to deploy the Barnaby inspired Steiner’s army to roll back his enemies.

    Sounds like a fitting subject for a “Downfall” video.

  40. John Constantine
    #2573426, posted on December 2, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    We are putting the band back together.

    This is the quote from the turnbull debacle project.

    Remember that the Blue’s Brothers ended in smoking ruins and multiple life jail terms.

    Finally their turnfilth has got a prediction correct.

  41. Pickles
    #2573428, posted on December 2, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Remember that the Blue’s Brothers ended in smoking ruins and multiple life jail terms

    This is a bad thing?

  42. BrettW
    #2573429, posted on December 2, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Good on Barnaby. Now watch the National distance themselves from Turnbull whilst exerting more influence of him.

    One thing I don’t understand. If they are in a Coalition how come Nats don’t get to vote when there is a leadership spill on ? They have a vested interest in who the leader is as it affects their prospects as members.

  43. Armadillo
    #2573437, posted on December 2, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    If they are in a Coalition how come Nats don’t get to vote when there is a leadership spill on ?

    They do.

  44. Amused
    #2573438, posted on December 2, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    One thing I don’t understand. If they are in a Coalition how come Nats don’t get to vote when there is a leadership spill on ? They have a vested interest in who the leader is as it affects their prospects as members.

    Because then they’d have to let the Liberals vote for their leader.

  45. Armadillo
    #2573442, posted on December 2, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    I’ll rephrase that. They have a huge amount of influence. If the Nationals withdraw their support, the Liberals are dead. They are probably the only thing stopping the entire country going “full on leftie”.

