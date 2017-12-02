Liberty Quote
If Australia’s security services are not closely monitoring the activities of denialist activists then they are failing in their responsibilities.— Clive Hamilton
-
-
Meta
Barnaby byelection forum
Is Barnaby going to be elected on time to save Turnbull. Will Barnaby be enough?
Where’s Windsor?
Readers will be relieved to learn that, contra the BOM, Melbourne has not been washed into Port Phillip Bay.
Yet.
Only 20mm since 0900 hrs this morning, most of it since 1630 hrs. Still, it’ll be more than enough to remind Victorians that billions of their hard-earned was wasted on a Flanneranian desalination plant.
http://tallyroom.aec.gov.au/HouseDivisionPage-21364-135.htm
Tally Room
HEY mister tally man….
http://tallyroom.aec.gov.au/HouseDivisionPage-21364-135.htm
Projected two candidate preferred (TCP) for New England (NSW)
21 of 103 polling places returned and 2.88% votes counted.
Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status
JOYCE, Barnaby The Nationals – – 75.56 66.42 +9.14
EWINGS, David Labor – – 24.44
SMYTH, Tristam – Liberal Democrats – 42 votes so far; 0.61% ; -0.71 swing.
Looks like the Lib Dems aren’t far enough left to appeal to the Socialists, and too far left to entice Conservatives.
JOYCE, Barnaby The Nationals 4,891 66.20 +10.51
Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status
JOYCE, Barnaby The Nationals – – 74.33 66.42 +7.91
EWINGS, David Labor – – 25.67 33.58 -7.91
I sick of this fake Barnaby, whose only aim in life is to protect the Prime Minister.
I want the real Barnaby
Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow Really Wants You To Care About Science
Has form attempting to elected to impossible seats.
Is Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow related to Astro Labe
Sheesh. It’s Astro Labia, Zyco
Barnaby
Watching the channel 9 news and they cross to live coverage and there are 2 muslims standing between Trumble and Joyce. Fucking disgusting. You can’t even go to Tamworth to escape the goatfuckers. The open borders cucks have let this country be overrun.
I meant to say standing behind, not between.
Those troublesome Hollyweird wankers …
LOL. So in other words, it’s a brainwashed illiterate innumerate ahistorical anti-scientific imbecile.
Nothing like truth in political advertising.
Last I looked there they were full on hysterical global warmies.
Quelle surprise given the vast flood of climate money.
Apology to them if they have become empirical realists, but I doubt it.
Breaking, from the Oz.
Well, that didn’t take long.
What a pathetic spectacle. The PM claiming salvation in the victory of the leader of another party.
No, Malcolm. We all still loathe you.
Harsh, but fair.
ALP covers band? At least the original had Peter Garrett.
BJ wins! JA? MT?
Go Malcolm Stumble.
Revel in your newfound popularity and call a snap election catching Tits the Shorten off guard.
I Ferkin Derya.
Turnbull reminds me of Hitler in the dying days of the war, banking on his wunderwaffe to turn the tide at the last minute.
I wonder if Barnaby might have done even better without Malcolm at his side.
Anyone who refers to nonspecific “Science” with capital S is an unscientific wanker who posts I Fucking Love Science on Facebook.
Turnbull is Garth to Mr Joyce’s Wayne
This is excellent news. Trumble will take credit for the victory because he introduced homo-hoedowns and everybody now loves him. He will continue to lead the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party to their biggest ever electoral defeat at the next federal election.
Was Waffles seen during the campaign or has he just jetted in once the swing was known?
Hahaha, I’d forgotten about that.
FWIW, I would say he’s just jetted in, once the size of the swing was known.
Can’t believe that Meow Meow dude got 1000+ first preference votrs. da fuq
A lot of those bumpkins probably thought they were voting for a cat.
JOYCE, Barnaby The Nationals 45,265 64.28 +12.10
Projected two candidate preferred (TCP) for New England (NSW)
95 of 103 polling places returned and 54.85% votes counted.
Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status
JOYCE, Barnaby The Nationals – – 73.21 66.42 +6.79
EWINGS, David Labor – – 26.79 33.58 -6.79
Don’t know what the biggest primary vote in a by election is but foresee Barney will best it. Will come back swinging a very big stick. So say the tea leaves.
Their turnfailure is furiously mapping out in the fuhrer bunker of his mind how to deploy the Barnaby inspired Steiner’s army to roll back his enemies.
Sounds like a fitting subject for a “Downfall” video.
We are putting the band back together.
This is the quote from the turnbull debacle project.
Remember that the Blue’s Brothers ended in smoking ruins and multiple life jail terms.
Finally their turnfilth has got a prediction correct.
Remember that the Blue’s Brothers ended in smoking ruins and multiple life jail terms
This is a bad thing?
Good on Barnaby. Now watch the National distance themselves from Turnbull whilst exerting more influence of him.
One thing I don’t understand. If they are in a Coalition how come Nats don’t get to vote when there is a leadership spill on ? They have a vested interest in who the leader is as it affects their prospects as members.
They do.
Because then they’d have to let the Liberals vote for their leader.
I’ll rephrase that. They have a huge amount of influence. If the Nationals withdraw their support, the Liberals are dead. They are probably the only thing stopping the entire country going “full on leftie”.