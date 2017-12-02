Liberty Quote
Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duty, and so bear ourselves that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, ”This was their finest hour.”— Winston Churchill
-
-
Open Forum: December 2, 2017
1
2
3
Podium?
I claim this thread in the name of those settlers who pioneered the North West of Western Australia, and brought European civilization to a primitive land.
Greetings zyconoclast, Rabz, and ZK2A in that order of podium finish.
2nd assistant reserve everyone-gets-a-trophy podium finish.
May be in the top 10, wonders will never cease.
9fff – edging closer
12th man. Or person. Or something identifying as something else.
Now I think this jostling for position on face book by adult peopleses is quite childish and unnecessary.
Is there anyone on this exciting new thread who needs advice on climbing ladders?
You’re just getting snarky because you weren’t in the top five.
Liberty Quote
It has been reported in the press many times that the issue of pollution is to be the next big crusade of the New Left activists, after the war in Vietnam peters out. And just as peace was not their goal or motive in that crusade, so clean air is not their goal or motive in this one.
— Ayn Rand
I don’t understand why srr was banned. As I understand the Doomlord, it was for being abusive, in which case quite a few others should also be banned. Anyway, what’s wrong with abuse? Notafan has abused me. She called me a wanker. CL told me I was gay because I don’t like saggy bums or thunderthighs on women.
I’m a grown up, so I don’t get offended. Mildly amused at most. This is the Çat, so why is abuse a sin?
I am watching The Grand Tour. Excellent entertainment. I now want to buy a dune buggy and travel to Namibia.
I claim this thread on behalf of all Welsh longbowmen who won the battles of Crecy and Agincourt and didn’t get paid enough.
Certainly. High-Viz shirt $30
Steel cap blundstones $50
Compulsory Australian 5-day course on not it not being a good idea to dance a tarantella while 3m above sea level – $500
Compulsory welcome to the country reception by people who never invented ladders – $1000
I take all your major credit cards
Okey Cats-
how can I continue to Rabz’s music whilst refreshing the thread?
ie, what browser or webcode do I need to get the feed refreshed in real time?
Also, I claim this thread on behalf of Mick Fleetwood, who is in Oz hustling his book about Fleetwood Mac and who obviously didn’t get paid enough the first two times around.
Juanita Phillips buys Avalon Beach house for $2.7 million
ABC star news presenter Juanita Phillips and her partner, former union boss and ex-Labor minister Greg Combet, are set to become Northern Beaches locals after they bought an Avalon Beach house for almost $2.7 million.
It took a strong pre-auction offer to secure the renovated timber house with four bedrooms, separate study and a vast open-plan living and dining area that overlooks a swimming pool.
The leafy setting is set to become a new home for the couple following the recent sale of their Federation cottage in Neutral Bay for more than $2 million.
Dr BG, srr was simply unbelievably tedious. If you miss her, just check Breitbart.com once a day and you could see everything she ever wanted to say , without having to deal with her long-winded persecution mania.
‘Brexodus’: UK migration falls by biggest amount since records began
London: Britain’s looming exit from the European Union has triggered a record drop in immigration, with more than three-quarters of the dip due to more EU citizens leaving and fewer arriving, according to official data released Thursday.
While statisticians said it was too early to say if this represents a long-term trend, net migration fell by 106,000 to an estimated 230,000 between June 2016 and June 2017. About 572,000 people immigrated to the United Kingdom and 342,000 emigrated, or left the country, according to the data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The new figures are higher than the under 100,000 people that Prime Minister Theresa May’s government wants to lower net migration to. The new data shows that more people are still arriving in the UK than leaving, the ONS said.
“These changes suggest that Brexit is likely to be a factor in people’s decision to move to or from the UK — but decisions to migrate are complex and other factors are also going to be influencing the figures,” said Nicola White, head of migration statistics at the ONS.
The “statistically significant” difference was “the largest annual decrease recorded, in part, due to the high seen in (year ending) June 2016,” the ONS said.
Net migration was down from its June 2016 peak of 336,000, and is now at a similar level to 2014, the ONS added.
“The decline follows historically high levels of immigration and it is too early to say whether this represents a long-term trend,” White said.
It is the first time that a full 12 months of data has been available since the nation voted by 52 per cent to 48 per cent to leave the 28-member bloc at a historic referendum in June last year. The Brexit is scheduled to take place in March 2019.
All pigs are equal, some are more equal then others..
Right click on the video and click copy the URL. Open a new tab in your browser and paste . You can then play the video in the new tab and go back to the thread tab and refresh, comment etc whilst the music is playing.
Has anyone tried this scotch?
Aldi releases 21-year-old single malt whisky in time for Christmas
Bugger me Zyco, how the f does Combet have not one but two ex-wives, and stump up nearly 3 million for a house? With an ABC star who probably isn’t paid nearly as much as Sales or Ferguson?
Don’t get your snake caught in the ladder.
+1
(I barely noticed srr, never mind objected to her. The only complaint I ever saw was people complaining about srr posting stories from elsewhere on the net. – I was happy to read them – times when I wasn’t I scrolled past – don’t these cissy complainers have a scroll-mouse?)
Abuse? Lol, srr would be one of the last to leave, were that the criterion for banning.
There was plenty of baiting directed at srr. Something I never understood. Real Lord of the Flies stuff, piling onto someone for having a differing opinion, or for posting “too many” links.
Watching the later edition of The Project.
Waleed and his panel very impressed with the SA battery. Can Alan Moran fact check what Waleed said as sounded very misleading to this mere mortal.
Thanks HD, that’s the simple solution. I usually do that with a bit of music on a parallel tab (currently White Denim, ripper soupy jam band).
But does the idea of a auto-refreshing forum ring any bells? I thought that that was what RSS was, but should I be searching for different initials?
Interesting:
The Dictator Pope book sparks witch hunt in Rome.
Bugger me Zyco, how the f does Combet have not one but two ex-wives, and stump up nearly 3 million for a house? With an ABC star who probably isn’t paid nearly as much as Sales or Ferguson?
In 2013: Juanita Phillips, weeknight presenter of ABC News in NSW and evening presenter for ABC News 24, earns $316,454
The rest of the earning are listed as well.
Good morning.
Has Victoriastan been washed away?
Is mainland Tasmania running on battery power tonight?
And why the Fvck hasn’t tye QEC found all of those vote esrly, vote often ballots?
And you never join pile ons, right, Serena, you trannie
Fake news spreading bullshit artist. You’re one of the worst here.
and no, those spellos are min, all mine
Can’t believe the giddy coverage the lots-o-tesla batteries battery is getting.
As far as I can work out, it’s like rushing to the pizza store because of promises of the that pledged if it wasn’t delivered in thirty minutes it’s free! In the eighties, when everyone was just bonkers for pizza! But it’s still just a cheap pizza, and like that battery made of batteries, it has a use-by date.
Meanwhile, Tesla autos are falling further behind any and all delivery projections.
If you are simply a figment of my late night political wet dream I will never forgive you
Something to think of in the way of uniforms for the coming revolution.
NADT
Serena at the Pub
#2572594, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:47 am
+1
(I barely noticed srr, never mind objected to her. The only complaint I ever saw was people complaining about srr posting stories from elsewhere on the net. – I was happy to read them – times when I wasn’t I scrolled past
—————-
That may be the reason why you didn’t realise how very abusive she was on a personal level to some singled out forumites.
I personally couldn’t care less if she posted or not, or if she even existed, didn’t find any of her links useful or interesting.
Currently reading Thomas Cleaver’s book “Pacific Thunder” about the U.S. Navy’s Central Pacific Campaign August 1943 – October 1944. Makes the point about prewar training, combined with wartime experience ,made up the most powerful carrier fleet in the world.
And to the Navy pilot, who shot down six Japanese bomber aircraft in one mission, using only 360 rounds of ammo, I dips me lid. (He held the record for the most Japanese aircraft shot down, in one mission, for nineteen minutes, before some spoilsport shot down seven bombers, in one mission….) Good reading, check it out.
Are you seriously telling me that Combet managed to convince not one but two women to sleep with him?These are the end times.
Gee I bet the Victorians are thanking their lucky stars for their desal plant. Never know when it might come in handy!
I agree that srr had more than a touch of persecution complex, but I didn’t find her tedious, or not more than average. Some of her links I found interesting. You wouldn’t get bearing from Breitbart.
As sftp says, you can always scroll past.
As far as nuttiness goes, we’ve got loads of it. Likewise abuse. It’s a blog. You expect whackos with too much time on their hands and strange kinks that stop them forming normal relationships. Sad old farts and misfits. Not mentioning any names. Srr fitted right in.
Don’t get me wrong, I had no doubt that Phillips was on a lush paddock.
But o the irony, that the ALP is studded with folk who have spent the last six months choking up because love is love and love is marriage and marriage is how society gives people the confirmation that their love is love and not really just sex and all that…..
And they’re all randy philandry divorcees in the hall of fame. Burke, Gillard, Shorten, Combet, Hawke…
The Case Against TESLA
Very good 14 minute video giving Elon Musk a bit of a touch up.
What’s wrong with that? Bill Shorten persuaded two women to sleep with him, the second while he was still married to the first?
A chapter is also devoted to the St Gallan Mafia, the nickname for a group of liberal, modernist cardinals who met at St Gallan, outside Zurich. The group was opposed to Benedict XVI and wanted Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio (Pope Francis’s) elevation to the papacy.
I’ve always believed Benedict was shunted aside because he was formidably opposed to the queer mafia in the Vatican.
Rope. Tree. Lefty. Some Assembly Required.
Just catching up.
So SA had tge lights go out tonight.
Hope Jay explains why.
How about, ABC show. Conservative host. Some assembly required.
This is the Çat, so why is abuse a sin?
Sane people get upset when “allegedly” mentally ill people call them names.
This is very common.
Happens when mentally ill people call sane people names too.
It may be racist.
Point taken, especially as most of my own posts are late at night when I am considerably over 0.05. But if I posted like srr I would take the pledge and join a trappist monastery.
One of the worst examples of attention whoring.
How about a woyal commission?
She’s now 50.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/arts/film/film-star-jacqueline-mckenzie-tells-of-being-groped-and-bullied/news-story/e7d766894594e1df49658acac253f389
IIRC, Bob confided in the rest of Australia that Blanche – she who thinks monogamy is so passe – reckoned Combet was a total studmuffin. Blanche also said something about Bob being comfortable with his sexuality. Bob, Blanche and Greg. Yeccccccch.
Seeing as how Victorians like expensive toys like desal plants, and tge have a penchant for turning off power stations, do you think Elon Musk is sitting in his office waiting for a phone call from Dan?
Hmmmmmmmm. Too difficult. No assembly instruction included.
FFS. Srr is gone. It really isn’t that great a loss. Deal with it and move on. This moping is unseemly.