Open Forum: December 2, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, December 2, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
59 Responses to Open Forum: December 2, 2017

  15. zyconoclast
    #2572575, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Liberty Quote
    It has been reported in the press many times that the issue of pollution is to be the next big crusade of the New Left activists, after the war in Vietnam peters out. And just as peace was not their goal or motive in that crusade, so clean air is not their goal or motive in this one.

    — Ayn Rand

  16. DrBeauGan
    #2572577, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:32 am

    I don’t understand why srr was banned. As I understand the Doomlord, it was for being abusive, in which case quite a few others should also be banned. Anyway, what’s wrong with abuse? Notafan has abused me. She called me a wanker. CL told me I was gay because I don’t like saggy bums or thunderthighs on women.

    I’m a grown up, so I don’t get offended. Mildly amused at most. This is the Çat, so why is abuse a sin?

  17. Robber Baron
    #2572578, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:32 am

    I am watching The Grand Tour. Excellent entertainment. I now want to buy a dune buggy and travel to Namibia.

  18. Top Ender
    #2572580, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:36 am

    I claim this thread on behalf of all Welsh longbowmen who won the battles of Crecy and Agincourt and didn’t get paid enough.

  19. squawkbox
    #2572581, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Is there anyone on this exciting new thread who needs advice on climbing ladders?

    Certainly. High-Viz shirt $30
    Steel cap blundstones $50
    Compulsory Australian 5-day course on not it not being a good idea to dance a tarantella while 3m above sea level – $500
    Compulsory welcome to the country reception by people who never invented ladders – $1000

    I take all your major credit cards

  20. Dave in Marybrook
    #2572582, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Okey Cats-
    how can I continue to Rabz’s music whilst refreshing the thread?
    ie, what browser or webcode do I need to get the feed refreshed in real time?

  21. Top Ender
    #2572583, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Also, I claim this thread on behalf of Mick Fleetwood, who is in Oz hustling his book about Fleetwood Mac and who obviously didn’t get paid enough the first two times around.

  22. zyconoclast
    #2572584, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Juanita Phillips buys Avalon Beach house for $2.7 million

    ABC star news presenter Juanita Phillips and her partner, former union boss and ex-Labor minister Greg Combet, are set to become Northern Beaches locals after they bought an Avalon Beach house for almost $2.7 million.

    It took a strong pre-auction offer to secure the renovated timber house with four bedrooms, separate study and a vast open-plan living and dining area that overlooks a swimming pool.

    The leafy setting is set to become a new home for the couple following the recent sale of their Federation cottage in Neutral Bay for more than $2 million.

  23. squawkbox
    #2572586, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Dr BG, srr was simply unbelievably tedious. If you miss her, just check Breitbart.com once a day and you could see everything she ever wanted to say , without having to deal with her long-winded persecution mania.

  24. zyconoclast
    #2572588, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:43 am

    ‘Brexodus’: UK migration falls by biggest amount since records began

    London: Britain’s looming exit from the European Union has triggered a record drop in immigration, with more than three-quarters of the dip due to more EU citizens leaving and fewer arriving, according to official data released Thursday.

    While statisticians said it was too early to say if this represents a long-term trend, net migration fell by 106,000 to an estimated 230,000 between June 2016 and June 2017. About 572,000 people immigrated to the United Kingdom and 342,000 emigrated, or left the country, according to the data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

    The new figures are higher than the under 100,000 people that Prime Minister Theresa May’s government wants to lower net migration to. The new data shows that more people are still arriving in the UK than leaving, the ONS said.

    “These changes suggest that Brexit is likely to be a factor in people’s decision to move to or from the UK — but decisions to migrate are complex and other factors are also going to be influencing the figures,” said Nicola White, head of migration statistics at the ONS.

    The “statistically significant” difference was “the largest annual decrease recorded, in part, due to the high seen in (year ending) June 2016,” the ONS said.

    Net migration was down from its June 2016 peak of 336,000, and is now at a similar level to 2014, the ONS added.

    “The decline follows historically high levels of immigration and it is too early to say whether this represents a long-term trend,” White said.

    It is the first time that a full 12 months of data has been available since the nation voted by 52 per cent to 48 per cent to leave the 28-member bloc at a historic referendum in June last year. The Brexit is scheduled to take place in March 2019.

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2572589, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:43 am

    ABC star news presenter Juanita Phillips and her partner, former union boss and ex-Labor minister Greg Combet, are set to become Northern Beaches locals after they bought an Avalon Beach house for almost $2.7 million.

    All pigs are equal, some are more equal then others..

  26. Harlequin Decline
    #2572590, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Dave in Marybrook
    #2572582, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:37 am
    Okey Cats-
    how can I continue to Rabz’s music whilst refreshing the thread?

    Right click on the video and click copy the URL. Open a new tab in your browser and paste . You can then play the video in the new tab and go back to the thread tab and refresh, comment etc whilst the music is playing.

  28. Dave in Marybrook
    #2572592, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Bugger me Zyco, how the f does Combet have not one but two ex-wives, and stump up nearly 3 million for a house? With an ABC star who probably isn’t paid nearly as much as Sales or Ferguson?

  29. egg_
    #2572593, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Is there anyone on this exciting new thread who needs advice on climbing ladders?

    Don’t get your snake caught in the ladder.

  30. Serena at the Pub
    #2572594, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:47 am

    I don't understand why srr was banned. As I understand the Doomlord, it was for being abusive, in which case quite a few others should also be banned. Anyway, what's wrong with abuse? Notafan has abused me. She called me a wanker. CL told me I was gay because I don't like saggy bums or thunderthighs on women.
I'm a grown up, so I don't get offended. Mildly amused at most. This is the Çat, so why is abuse a sin?
    I’m a grown up, so I don’t get offended. Mildly amused at most. This is the Çat, so why is abuse a sin?

    +1
    (I barely noticed srr, never mind objected to her. The only complaint I ever saw was people complaining about srr posting stories from elsewhere on the net. – I was happy to read them – times when I wasn’t I scrolled past – don’t these cissy complainers have a scroll-mouse?)

    Abuse? Lol, srr would be one of the last to leave, were that the criterion for banning.

    There was plenty of baiting directed at srr. Something I never understood. Real Lord of the Flies stuff, piling onto someone for having a differing opinion, or for posting “too many” links.

  31. BrettW
    #2572595, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Watching the later edition of The Project.

    Waleed and his panel very impressed with the SA battery. Can Alan Moran fact check what Waleed said as sounded very misleading to this mere mortal.

  32. Dave in Marybrook
    #2572596, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Thanks HD, that’s the simple solution. I usually do that with a bit of music on a parallel tab (currently White Denim, ripper soupy jam band).
    But does the idea of a auto-refreshing forum ring any bells? I thought that that was what RSS was, but should I be searching for different initials?

  33. C.L.
    #2572597, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Interesting:

    The Dictator Pope book sparks witch hunt in Rome.

    The fight against corruption totalling hundreds of millions of euros in the Vatican has stalled according to an explosive new book on Pope Francis.

    The book, The Dictator Pope, details how 80 valuable properties in and around Rome, owned by the Canons of St Peter’s, a select group of priests who sing Masses and other services at the Vatican, “fell off the list’’ and are unaccounted for.

    Despite owning a total of 300 properties that should be earning vast rent, the group is 700,000 euros ($AU1.1 million) in the red.

    The 200-page book will be published as an e-book in English on Monday. An Italian version, just published, has sparked a frantic witch hunt in Rome to establish its real author, who claims to be an Oxford graduate living in Rome.

    It has appeared under the pseudonym of Marcantonio Colonna — the name of a 16th century nobleman who was an admiral of the papal fleet at the Battle of Lepanto against the Ottoman Muslim empire in 1571.

    The book, written in a blunt, factual style details how the actions of four Vatican cardinals, — Secretary of state Pietro Parolin; the head of the Vatican’s central bank, Domenico Calcagno; Giuseppe Versaldi, Prefect for Catholic Education and Giuseppe Bertello, President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State — have stymied financial reforms.

    Pope Francis promised to encourage financial reform when he was elected and he appointed Australia’s Cardinal George Pell to oversee the changes. Since then, however, vital reforms, including an external audit and internal auditing, have been blocked.

    Pope Francis emerges in the book as a central figure in the collapse of the reform process, rather than a victim of his advisers.

    The book’s author or authors pose serious questions, such as how long Italian authorities will tolerate the Vatican’s failure to act against Italian citizens using the Vatican’s central bank for money laundering and tax evasion.

    It also sets out the details of an extraordinary raid on the offices of the Vatican’s former auditor, Libero Milone, on June 19 when police and the fire brigade took away large containers of documents. Mr Milone was sacked shortly afterwards. In September, he told a press conference he was forced to step down as a result of trumped-up accusations of spying after he discovered evidence of possible illegal activity.

    The book also examines Pope Francis’s leadership style, noting Catholics in Buenos Aires were surprised that after his election in March 2013, their “dour, unsmiling archbishop was turned overnight into the smiling, jolly Pope Francis, the idol of the people with whom he so fully identifies. If you speak to anyone working in the Vatican, they will tell you about the miracle in reverse. When the cameras are off him, Pope Francis turns into a different figure: arrogant, dismissive of people, prodigal of bad language and notorious for furious outbursts of temper which are known to everyone from the cardinals to the chauffeurs’’.

    A chapter is also devoted to the St Gallan Mafia, the nickname for a group of liberal, modernist cardinals who met at St Gallan, outside Zurich. The group was opposed to Benedict XVI and wanted Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio (Pope Francis’s) elevation to the papacy.

  34. zyconoclast
    #2572598, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Bugger me Zyco, how the f does Combet have not one but two ex-wives, and stump up nearly 3 million for a house? With an ABC star who probably isn't paid nearly as much as Sales or Ferguson?

    In 2013: Juanita Phillips, weeknight presenter of ABC News in NSW and evening presenter for ABC News 24, earns $316,454

    The rest of the earning are listed as well.

  35. Motelier
    #2572599, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Good morning.

    Has Victoriastan been washed away?

    Is mainland Tasmania running on battery power tonight?

    And why the Fvck hasn’t tye QEC found all of those vote esrly, vote often ballots?

  36. JC
    #2572600, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:59 am

    There was plenty of baiting directed at srr. Something I never understood. Real Lord of the Flies stuff,

    And you never join pile ons, right, Serena, you trannie

    Fake news spreading bullshit artist. You’re one of the worst here.

  37. Motelier
    #2572601, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:01 am

    and no, those spellos are min, all mine

  38. Dave in Marybrook
    #2572602, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Can’t believe the giddy coverage the lots-o-tesla batteries battery is getting.
    As far as I can work out, it’s like rushing to the pizza store because of promises of the that pledged if it wasn’t delivered in thirty minutes it’s free! In the eighties, when everyone was just bonkers for pizza! But it’s still just a cheap pizza, and like that battery made of batteries, it has a use-by date.
    Meanwhile, Tesla autos are falling further behind any and all delivery projections.

  39. squawkbox
    #2572603, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Has Victoriastan been washed away?

    Is mainland Tasmania running on battery power tonight?

    If you are simply a figment of my late night political wet dream I will never forgive you

  40. Motelier
    #2572604, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Something to think of in the way of uniforms for the coming revolution.

    NADT

  41. Mark A
    #2572605, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Serena at the Pub
    #2572594, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:47 am
    +1
    (I barely noticed srr, never mind objected to her. The only complaint I ever saw was people complaining about srr posting stories from elsewhere on the net. – I was happy to read them – times when I wasn’t I scrolled past

    —————-

    That may be the reason why you didn’t realise how very abusive she was on a personal level to some singled out forumites.
    I personally couldn’t care less if she posted or not, or if she even existed, didn’t find any of her links useful or interesting.

  42. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2572606, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Top Ender
    #2572583, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Currently reading Thomas Cleaver’s book “Pacific Thunder” about the U.S. Navy’s Central Pacific Campaign August 1943 – October 1944. Makes the point about prewar training, combined with wartime experience ,made up the most powerful carrier fleet in the world.

    And to the Navy pilot, who shot down six Japanese bomber aircraft in one mission, using only 360 rounds of ammo, I dips me lid. (He held the record for the most Japanese aircraft shot down, in one mission, for nineteen minutes, before some spoilsport shot down seven bombers, in one mission….) Good reading, check it out.

  43. squawkbox
    #2572607, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Bugger me Zyco, how the f does Combet have not one but two ex-wives, and stump up nearly 3 million for a house? With an ABC star who probably isn't paid nearly as much as Sales or Ferguson?

    Are you seriously telling me that Combet managed to convince not one but two women to sleep with him?These are the end times.

  44. Oh come on
    #2572608, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Gee I bet the Victorians are thanking their lucky stars for their desal plant. Never know when it might come in handy!

  45. DrBeauGan
    #2572609, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:12 am

    squawkbox
    #2572586, posted on December 2, 2017 at 12:42 am
    Dr BG, srr was simply unbelievably tedious. If you miss her, just check Breitbart.com once a day and you could see everything she ever wanted to say , without having to deal with her long-winded persecution mania.

    I agree that srr had more than a touch of persecution complex, but I didn’t find her tedious, or not more than average. Some of her links I found interesting. You wouldn’t get bearing from Breitbart.

    As sftp says, you can always scroll past.

    As far as nuttiness goes, we’ve got loads of it. Likewise abuse. It’s a blog. You expect whackos with too much time on their hands and strange kinks that stop them forming normal relationships. Sad old farts and misfits. Not mentioning any names. Srr fitted right in.

  46. Dave in Marybrook
    #2572610, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Don’t get me wrong, I had no doubt that Phillips was on a lush paddock.
    But o the irony, that the ALP is studded with folk who have spent the last six months choking up because love is love and love is marriage and marriage is how society gives people the confirmation that their love is love and not really just sex and all that…..
    And they’re all randy philandry divorcees in the hall of fame. Burke, Gillard, Shorten, Combet, Hawke…

  47. zyconoclast
    #2572611, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:13 am

    The Case Against TESLA

    Very good 14 minute video giving Elon Musk a bit of a touch up.

  48. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2572612, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Are you seriously telling me that Combet managed to convince not one but two women to sleep with him?These are the end times.

    What’s wrong with that? Bill Shorten persuaded two women to sleep with him, the second while he was still married to the first?

  49. Makka
    #2572613, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:16 am

    A chapter is also devoted to the St Gallan Mafia, the nickname for a group of liberal, modernist cardinals who met at St Gallan, outside Zurich. The group was opposed to Benedict XVI and wanted Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio (Pope Francis’s) elevation to the papacy.

    I’ve always believed Benedict was shunted aside because he was formidably opposed to the queer mafia in the Vatican.

  50. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2572614, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Something to think of in the way of uniforms for the coming revolution.

    Rope. Tree. Lefty. Some Assembly Required.

  51. Motelier
    #2572615, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Just catching up.

    So SA had tge lights go out tonight.

    Hope Jay explains why.

  52. Dave in Marybrook
    #2572617, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:18 am

    How about, ABC show. Conservative host. Some assembly required.

  53. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2572618, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:19 am

    This is the Çat, so why is abuse a sin?

    Sane people get upset when “allegedly” mentally ill people call them names.
    This is very common.
    Happens when mentally ill people call sane people names too.

    It may be racist.

  54. squawkbox
    #2572619, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:20 am

    As far as nuttiness goes, we’ve got loads of it. Likewise abuse. It’s a blog. You expect whackos with too much time on their hands and strange kinks that stop them forming normal relationships. Sad old farts and misfits. Not mentioning any names. Srr fitted right in.

    Point taken, especially as most of my own posts are late at night when I am considerably over 0.05. But if I posted like srr I would take the pledge and join a trappist monastery.

  55. JC
    #2572620, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:20 am

    One of the worst examples of attention whoring.

    How about a woyal commission?

    Distinguished Australian actress Jacqueline McKenzie has revealed she endured “sexual ­harassment, bullying, groping, lascivious comments and unwanted advances” during her long stage and screen career here and overseas.

    An emerging actress in her 20s when the harassment began, McKenzie says she reported it on two occasions and the “behaviour was ignored”.

    As dozens of women worldwide have come forward to expose sleaze in the entertainment industry, McKenzie has called for an independent body to investigate cases of sexual harassment because production companies were incapable of dealing with it.

    She’s now 50.

    http://www.theaustralian.com.au/arts/film/film-star-jacqueline-mckenzie-tells-of-being-groped-and-bullied/news-story/e7d766894594e1df49658acac253f389

  56. Oh come on
    #2572621, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Are you seriously telling me that Combet managed to convince not one but two women to sleep with him?These are the end times.

    IIRC, Bob confided in the rest of Australia that Blanche – she who thinks monogamy is so passe – reckoned Combet was a total studmuffin. Blanche also said something about Bob being comfortable with his sexuality. Bob, Blanche and Greg. Yeccccccch.

  57. Motelier
    #2572622, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Seeing as how Victorians like expensive toys like desal plants, and tge have a penchant for turning off power stations, do you think Elon Musk is sitting in his office waiting for a phone call from Dan?

  58. Motelier
    #2572623, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:22 am

    How about, ABC show. Conservative host. Some assembly required.

    Hmmmmmmmm. Too difficult. No assembly instruction included.

  59. Oh come on
    #2572624, posted on December 2, 2017 at 1:23 am

    FFS. Srr is gone. It really isn’t that great a loss. Deal with it and move on. This moping is unseemly.

