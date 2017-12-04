Liberty Quote
Wealth is the product of man’s capacity to think.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Rae on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- vicki on Resolved: “there are no biological differences between men and women”
- Diesal on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- vicki on Resolved: “there are no biological differences between men and women”
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Diesal on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Chris on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Nick on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Mater on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Ez on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Jannie on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- calli on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Mater on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- . on Resolved: “there are no biological differences between men and women”
- notafan on Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- vicki on Resolved: “there are no biological differences between men and women”
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Resolved: “there are no biological differences between men and women”
- The book no child should be without
- Barnaby byelection forum
- Musk magic and the Tesla torment
- The only thing Obama ever said I can wholeheartedly agree with
- Open Forum: December 2, 2017
- Fact checking Gerard Henderson
- Macro Follies returns
- Warning. Planet savers at work with the government
- What they said: Consumer choice
- Five Years Later
- Banking Royal Commission
- Terry Barnes: Simon Chapman defends disruptive new technology
- The expert class
- Can reach all of Australia too
- From Kevin to Australia – About your apology to me.
- Coming Soon
- Senator Sam Speaks
- Celebrate Communism
- Secret recording of Treasurer and Treasury officials meeting
- Combe and Dastyari – just bloody greedy
- Time to get tough
- Guest Post: Celebrate 1 Bitcoin = $10K with FEE
- Strange days indeed!
- Wednesday Forum: November 29, 2017
- The Tehranian Candidate
- The Stone Cutters
- Same sex marriage
- ASFA to bust the super myths
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
381 Responses to Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
A little bit incompetent
Charlottesville review: Faulty planning, passive police led to ‘disastrous results’ at Aug. 12 rally
Struth, when you realise that ALL politicians are Illuminati controlled mind slaves and nothing you can do will change that a great weight will be lifted from your shoulders.
Stop watching Television and anything that comes out of Hollywood.
Move away from your devices. Get off the Net and talk to real HUMANS.
What next, Wilson to clear the bench and consummate his “marriage” with the other glider while the President and the other troughers look on with approval?
I too must out myself as a pronoun contrarian.
Could there be any more heinous crime in the 21st century (other than cutting taxes)
The word is moving on from post truth to post reality
fyi my preferred pronoun is ‘sugar pie honey bunch’
This is terrible Baranyai: Laurier free-speech drama a win for white nationalists, apparently
Mater, it goes straight into the coffers of the unholy trinity, the Rothschilds, the Winsors and the Vatican.
Anyone who gives to Global “Charities” and NGOs is probably a very sweet person and will be killed in the first round of exterminations.
He is going nowhere at breakneck speed.
And he is taking us with him.
It is like he is wearing himself out running on the spot.
Tim Wilson proposes in SSM bill debate – 9News
https://www.9news.com.au/national/2017/12/04/11/07/same-sex-marriage-bill-enters-lower-house-for-debate
Awww. It’s cute. Another win for Libertarianism!
I demand public sodomy be made mandatory in all opening ceremonies and welcomes to country.
It’s for the pronouns!
Freudian Slip?
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/ringwing-speaker-milo-yiannopoulos-arrives-in-melbourne/news-story/5141d9014d9c36c7d54c8ed3ab34f794
What?
I like watching Married with Children and the Time team when they were on.
Can I please get your permission to continue with that.
I was away in the bush working (with real people) when the Married with Children episodes came out and am only now seeing some of the episodes for the first time.
I’m a bit of a History buff too, So if I could have your permission to watch programs about history etc (realising some of them are politically biased) but I am a big boy and promise you I can work out when that is the case.
However, seeing you feel free to give me advice on such issues, may I make the casual observation that you seem to be heading toward the conspiracy sites a bit too much lately.
Leftism is Ignorance plus envy, and for much of it, just sheeple, followers and not leaders and independent thinkers.
That combination gives power to the evil, I agree.
The evil of Soros etc.
But all pollies are not as you claim.
Trump is a politician, for one.
Are you alright Annie, because I might ask you to step away from the net, lately.
I got a notification from Milo org saying the Melbourne event has had the venue cancelled and they are trying to reschedule the show into two separate events in a smaller venue. They are desperately emailing and offering a free book to get people to change their time.
They are really trying hard to stop him.
Snoopy
#2575042, posted on December 4, 2017 at 2:40 pm
Their ABC, wilfully and repeatedly misrepresenting s.44.
Didn’t Katy Gallagher also have a South American link?
Need some blokes now, do you, hun?
One riot, one Ranger.
Anyone who gives to Global “Charities” and NGOs is probably a very sweet person and will be killed in the first round of exterminations.
Annie
What’s the best way to avoid the exterminations?
Thanks for the update, Jannie.
Milo has trouble speaking on only some campuses in the States.
Now outside of these socialist hell holes called Universities we find that he cannot speak anywhere in Australia.
But we still get the smug Aussies slinging off at how bad the States and Europe have become.
Watch Milo try and tackle Australia outside of our universities.
He’d never get into one of our uni’s here.
He won’t get to speak anywhere on Australian soil without violence.
To further celebrate SSM and other deviancies I’m looking forward to the inaugural donkey punch in parliament.
Perhaps Crissy Pyne could become the Usher of the Black Rod to go with his Black Hand. I’m sure he would be up for it (no pun intended).
“It should be an offense to threaten a commercial enterprise that if they make certain decisions they can expect violence; it is just like a protection racket. The police should be informed as to who is making these threats and the offenders should be charged.” quote courtesy of Da Hairy Ape, who likes to be able to plan his week without threat of cancellations.
I can only agree with him on this. We haven’t heard about Tuesday evening in Sydney yet.
This threatening behavior is absolutely outrageous. If the police can’t provide protection, then they should call in the army. I seriously mean this.
Lucy is probably a Robotoid. They need AI monitoring to make sure Mal stays in line.
He’s not very smart and easily distracted by his own reflection.
Lucy is his reflection. Their physiognomy is remarkably similar as are their personalities. They are both such complete narcissists that they ended up marrying themselves but with different reproductive organs.
Illuminati illuminate.
Politicians obfuscate.
They’re controlled by the dreaded OO.
The hitherto hidden Obscurantist Obfuscati.
Some Uniting Chuch clown says she would not marry a couple if she thought there was domestic violence.
So sado/masochists don’t fall into the love is love category?
50 Shades of Grey?
I just love it when my tax dollars are pissed up against the wall.
Tony Abbott announces he’s looking forward to attending his lesbian sister’s “wedding” next year.
Milo is a speaker many people want to hear, as ticket sales indicate. He is being demonized in the press for things he has neither said nor done. If he cannot speak in Australia then we really are in a state of terminal democratic decline and I don’t feel like living here anymore.
Comey’s tweeting.
And
And
Then Gorka drops in like a loudmouth unwanted guest at the pony club.
And
H/T IBC
NBN Kev legacy. Contracts signed. Compensation if contracts broken? Kev not worried?
Milo in Perth
SMH reported TA. I am skeptical.
Doesn’t surprise me
TA afaik is a lapsed Catholic and clearly cannot see what is wrong with doing so
Ask a priest
Everyone going to the Milo event should turn up anyway, stand outside and someone bring a soapbox. For some reason,if you are not of the left, people just accept defeat and do as they are told and don’t turn up.
True.
The way in which Milo is being demonized and hounded from venue to venue merely reinforces his message about our descent into a miserably restricted and unfree society, brought to us courtesy of Marxism rising.
Rise up you huddled masses of generations suppressed and break free of your PC chains.
Never, ever, ever, put up with a lefty in your presence again without verbally spitting on them.
We have all been far too nice. That’s over now.
.
#2575057, posted on December 4, 2017 at 2:55 pm
She got married and gave birth to two children. Just sayin’
Two robots actually, according to Anne.
Great, we now have AI that learns and replicates.
Good on Sebastian for belting that oily fraud, James Comey.
Has anyone ever tried
Threethousandthieves.com
Coffee?
He won’t get to speak anywhere on Australian soil without violence
Well struth there was no violence when he spoke at Perth on Saturday night. It would have been interesting to see those lefty wimps actually come face to face with the Milo crowd, given the numbers of healthy and confident young males ready to respond. I think three or four of them got into the event by paying for a ticket, but they didn’t make a peep once inside.
England needs wag.
Struth,
He spoke in Perth and there was no reported violence. Janine did a great right up in the last open thread.
Snap Jannie
Victims should not have to pay for police protection while perpetrators remain at large.
Just another nail in the coffin of free speech in Australia, courtesy of plod.
If the IPA don’t make a song and dance about this then I want my recent donation back.
And I won’t rejoin next year.
Jo,
We’d turn up, but we have been given absolutely no idea of location. It could be in the Koo Wee Rup Town Hall, for all we know.
Perhaps we should all just go to Fed Square…seems you don’t have to book that!
Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party
Billy Bush goes totally gay in the NYTimes. Where else.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/03/opinion/billy-bush-trump-access-hollywood-tape.html
So have the Milo freedom fighters got any backbone. Just bloody turn up at the cancelled venue and demand your rights in a democracy.
Tomorrow night is our only possible time available to go see Milo. Busy Wednesday, off on Thursday.
Beginning to wonder if it is worth coming back, except we’re only heading to New Zealand, which would be even more unbearable. Hairy has always wanted us to move to Israel (he’s not even vaguely J3wish and nor am I) and I must say it does have its attractions at present.
Churches were quiet during debate. Why single out TA.
Mater, surely there is a way to find out where the venue was. Something needs to be done.
Not unless Milo announces which venue cancelled. Even the protestors don’t seem to know.
Their ‘rent-a-crowd’ has been on a short notice-to-move all day…Fed Square is their default location.
Yesterday:
Christmas Market Cancelled as Organisers Couldn’t Afford €20,000 Anti-Terror Barrier Bill
Latest bit of Big Brother class warfare strategy: make people you don’t like pay for security to protect themselves from people you do like.
no they weren’t they just weren’t given media time
The Anglican diocese of Sydney donated one million dollars to the no campaign and there were statements read out and distributed by the faithful bishops and priests in the Catholic Church for those with ears to hear
Bob Katter again says, in parliament that he is of middle eastern and aboriginal appearance.
Also reckons in hindsight he should have supported the Malaysian refugee swap plan because it was a good deal.
So it looks like once again, the left win and the rest roll over.
Not this bulldust again.
I don’t reckon people here should be so hard on Tony Abbott. He supports his sister is what we are hearing.
He supports her within what will be the law of the land this week.
I can’t believe God will abandon Tony A.
I remember when he was up at Our Lady of The Way Parish. I knew from friends how hard he worked for the Catholic community of Emu Plains during the time he was a deacon there.
Terrible idea.
I, like many hard working Australians, have a chronic beer addiction.
The money should go to dedicated beer rooms on every street corner, just like in the good old days.
Jo, we have no idea of where we were/are supposed to be either.
When I find out the management there will get a stinker signed letter from us. If a thousand people did that the venues might at least realise they have done themselves no favours, because the people who are Milo’s audience are for the most part highly qualified, AB demographic, employed, reasonably well off as purchasers of venue tickets, part of a growing movement of disenchantment with stupid venues, and very capable of spreading word of mouth about their displeasure; the protesters consist of a few misguided students holding up cards about some imagined ‘racism’ (which is bullshit) and the usual main team of lunatic socialist no-hopers, activists on benefits, who would never spend a cent at these venues.
The Police Commissioner might also take note of this.
These are upright citizens he is refusing to protect.
Relatives of Berlin terrorist attack victims accuse Merkel of failing to counter terrorist threat
We have a 30% flat rate. Of course Elsake is comparing to the OECD. Dishonest scoundrel.
That’s what happens when one team plays by the rules and the other doesn’t. They will use those rules against you.
Not unlike rules of engagement in the Middle East.
Surely all Milos team has to do is send another email and tell you where the event would have been held and see if any of the audience turn up anyway. I know if I was in Melbourne I would.
MSM don’t report many things. I am shocked!
I don’t understand how Meuller was appointed by Rosenstein. How the fuck did that happen? The Justice department should have been told to go jump by Sessions but that bastard seems to have knifed Trump.
Change the rules – pressure and vote.
Insist on the application of the full force of laws where that helps.
Withdraw from purchasing at left-supporting enterprises (banks, hotels, airlines, shops)
Do all three.
MSM have never admitted ALP/KGB.
GRN/KGB
FIFY.
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
#2575141, posted on December 4, 2017 at 4:24 pm
All good comments Lizzie, I totally agree.
When ordinary, law-abiding people cannot listen to a speaker of their choice in safety, then all levels of government and society have failed. Yet, it’s fine to bring in a speaker from an organisation that’s banned as a terrorist organisation elsewhere, and all is permitted and sweetness and bloody light? FFS, this really has gone way too far.
Yes, Milo Y needs to publicise the now-cancelled venue and see how many turn up anyhow as a show of support and exercising of their right to hear him, and to see how many letters and emails of condemnation the cancelling venue gets. At what point is anyone – Police? government? media? – going to stand up to the spoiled brat monsters that are running and attending these inane and puerile thug-fests posing as “demonstrations”?
Dunno, Jo. This might be counterproductive to current hasty re-negotiating elsewhere.
A post hoc campaign of complaints to nominated venues might work.
Plus complaints to the police regarding failure to protect citizens.
Greens are ALP.
I can’t watch that Milo -v- the claw-handed harridan all the way, but I did skip towards the end and had to note how she kept encroaching on him, being so aggravated and emotional and demonstrative with those claw-hands. Yech. And he just kept smiling and asking those questions and laughing. She had no clue at all.
Mater
#2575145, posted on December 4, 2017 at 4:30 pm
That’s what happens when one team plays by the rules and the other doesn’t.
This has been the situation in Australia for years, though it appears to be worse in Melbourne than other cities. I know of petitions and threats of violence against venues for hosting speakers ranging from climate realists, conservative Christians, visiting foreign politicians (Geert Wilders for example), even against local politicians holding public meetings.
Police protection is rarely, if ever, provided. Those organing the protests and making the threats are never prosecuted.
Not sure how compatible this is with the NFL business model:
Apparently it is WWF bout of the century on the Drum tonight
Featherbrain Van Badham versus the Delconian Miranda Devine
Naturally the Van Badham fanbase is very very excited bout seeing their very own Virginia Woolfite take on Evil Personified.
Who here is going to take one for the team?
Trump is God
Hail Donald full of tweets
Mueller is onto thee,
Fake art thou amongst fake news
And fake is the news of thy friend Putin.
Holy Ivankas Batboy, pray for Donald
Now and at the hour of his impeachment.
Amen to that.
Tell vicpol that there will be legal licenced gunowners with legal registered firearms showing up to protect Milo.
Vicpol command will have the paramilitary anti terror squad there to smash racist gun owners in overwhelming force.
Rosenstein appointed the SP in his capacity as DAG because Sessions recused himself. The inexplicable mystery is why the AG recused himself.
Vicpol force command are powerless to protect racist settler colonialists.
Not powerless to smash them with the crushing power of the State should the opportunity arose however.
In my vid posted at 1:46pm:
The NSW Police said that they would make available 120 police officers to ensure there would be no trouble at Milo’s Sydney Shows, however they said that they would be charging Penthouse, the organizers of Milo’s tour, $80,000 for the police presence.
Oh for God’s sake.
Georgie Boy Brandis has told the Senate he didn’t know who John Barilaro was, the Deputy Premier of NSW. Can I Wack him on the back of the head like a Stooge?
Tell vicpol command that the topless chick with the Richmond premiership medallion will be at Milo’s event.
That will get the manpower allocated.
Slightly bruised from his unsuccessful bets against US equities, Uncle George still has gas in the tank to subvert democracy:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/03/soros-army-alabama-register-convicted-felons-vote-roy-moore/
Rosenstein appointed the SP in his capacity as DAG because Sessions recused himself. The inexplicable mystery is why the AG recused himself.
The swamp is very deep.
Milo has sent out details to ticketholders with a 6.30 start, an address included. It should be an interesting evening.
I see our Parliament has been degraded once again, this time by a gay showpony too full of his special specialness to find a nice, private, romantic spot to pop the question.
I’m surprised he didn’t drop his strides and moon the chamber in defiance of those who voted “no”.
Do police seek funds from protesters?
It’s a protection racket, Stacks.
The Rum Corps is never very far away in NSW.
It’s not a question whether mainline protestant churches should exist. They need to be destroyed.
This is the slob praying for a kid to turn out gay.
Struth:
Not sure I believe that but sure, go ahead, it sounds quaintly old fashioned, probably very entertaining.
Yeah, that’s probably why you’re the most sensible person here.
——————
Zyco:
I’m thinking slipping into another dimension might work. I’ll get back to on how to do that after I watch Interstellar.
Annie
I’m making an appointment for you to see a shrink. Should I book Friday – say 3.00 pm?
The antifa losers must have ticket holders as they have put the address up on facebook
course they are just going to do a gaming protest
A really heavy shower of rain around 6 would be a great idea
They are still (mostly) meeting at fed square at 5.30 and travelling there by public transport get inside early would be my advise
The NSW Police said that they would make available 120 police officers to ensure there would be no trouble at Milo’s Sydney Shows, however they said that they would be charging Penthouse, the organizers of Milo’s tour, $80,000 for the police presence.
He must pay the police protection money? What a rip off. Milo’s crowd don’t need protection anyway, lots of young males.
What does Tim Wilson bring to those who elected him other than being a professional homosexual?
Everyone recall when tits was telling us the Liars party was in good shape dealing with citizenship?
Well the sack of shit was lying. But we knew that.
Re Sessions: the outing of the DOJ OIG investigation gives a lead. Was Sessions simply ensuring the Mueller investigation was seen as free from executive interference so the whole sideshow could successfully distract from the real play?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/03/attorney-general-jeff-sessions-fbi-spox-and-office-of-doj-inspector-general-release-statements/#more-142944
How many of our MP’s are these false prophets, cloaking themselves in the trappings of working for the community, whilst secretly working for their own demented goals.
ALL OF THEM.
Colouring books!
A plate?
I voted for Cocken Balls in Goldstein. Wilson is better dressed.
Hi Anne, nice to hear from you again here.
I have previously recommend you read C.S. Lewis. I beg you to at least read his “The Screwtape Letters”.
Cheers to you.
Millennial interviewing for a job.
The Scottish Episcopal Church is hardly mainline.
I haven’t received an email yet. I can see a lot of people losing their money tonight.
Yes it is. It’s the Scottish arm of the Anglican church from down south. They all think like that.
https://www.facebook.com/events/426442977758511 address here mater
Thanks nota. Much appreciated.
It’s only a matter of time before the Anglican communion splits over creeping progressivism. The big evangelical diocese in Sydney will join with others scattered through Australia, Africa and Asia and leave the rest of the rotting carcase to wallow in its worship of social justice and fancy trappings.
It’s a pity, but it’s what happens when the approval of the world is more important than obedience to God.
Calli
This creature was the head of the Anglican church. I doubt he even believed in God. FFS
To be fair, that’s not to say the Pope is any better.
Mater, email from Milo live was sent at 12.47pm (on my ipad – perth time?) . If you don’t get it I will post it here, cant cause that much harm.
I’ve heard this double play theory before; I hope you’re right. I can understand Sessions wanting to recuse himself, just. But he must have known Rosenstein would do the appointing. Pretty clever if he extrapolated from that to Meuller, the glow in the dark man, being appointed.
No protection = no insurance.
No insurance = no venue.
Did they send Lindt a bill for the Man Monis stand-off?
Gaysist!!!
Thanks Jannie,
I’m just concerned about both time and location changes of the various sessions. There’s plenty that can go wrong here. Unless they read the Cat, anyone with tickets to the second show would know nothing about what is happening.
As for Wilson’s proposal; Canberra has always been a queer place. Depending on your view this is either a nadir or pinnacle of the current social cycle. In 5 years or so, when islam takes over, such declarations will have a different ending.
There are plenty of evangelical Anglican parishes in England, JC.
You will find little agreement between them and the clowns in the big hats.
You’re just as bad as the warmies.
I’m not sure there’s too many reasons to be afraid, lol
From the Oz.
Pay up or we will shoot you again.
fuggame
Makes me wonder – what would be most humiliating for an antifa crowd? I am thinking muck spreader… or maybe an eyebrow wax…
I wandered past the Milo protesters in the city, they are ugly and smell
I don’t understand how Meuller was appointed by Rosenstein. How the fuck did that happen? The Justice department should have been told to go jump by Sessions but that bastard seems to have knifed Trump.
It’s Sessions fault. He recused himself from everything except collecting his pay.
Why Trump didn’t give him the flick 6 months ago…
BTW where is the wall?
It is as if personal hygiene is a consipiracy of the capitalists.
Did you tell them that? Remember, it is take no prisoners now.
Never ever left a lefty get away with anything ever again.
JC
#2575203, posted on December 4, 2017 at 5:23 pm
The Scottish Episcopal Church is hardly mainline.
Yes it is. It’s the Scottish arm of the Anglican church from down south. They all think like that.
Back in the 1980s there was a nominee for a bishropic in England who openly rejected the concept of the Resurrection.
He was to be consecrated a bishop in York Minster. The week before the ceremony, York Minster was hit by lightning. Cynics suggested that G*d mixed the dates up.
However, this might not be true, as the consecration had to be moved. Can’t recall to where, but probably less prestigious than York.
Don’t worry about their arguments. Just tell them they stink like shit and look like it too.
Face like a dropped pie, is one I heard here, and I’ve stored it for the right visage.
Meanwhile a muttered ‘swampy’ as you pass by is just about good enough.
I’m thinking slipping into another dimension might work. I’ll get back to on how to do that after I watch Interstellar.
Annie, are winding me up or is that a real suggestion?
Given the reasons Yiannopoulis got dumped by Breitbart I’m surprised that anyone from the Cat would want anything to do with him.
What does Tim Wilson bring to those who elected him other than being a professional homosexual?
1. Colouring books for your children and
2. a promise of some bathhouse fun. No pressure.