Monday Forum: December 4, 2017

    A little bit incompetent

    A police officer radioed for help as angry protesters swarmed around her: “They are pushing the crowd my way and I have nobody here to help me.”

    Tammy Shiflett, who had just returned to active duty as an elementary school resource officer after two months recovering from a shoulder surgery, was the only person assigned to block traffic at the intersection where a deadly car attack began in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

    Charlottesville review: Faulty planning, passive police led to ‘disastrous results’ at Aug. 12 rally

    Struth, when you realise that ALL politicians are Illuminati controlled mind slaves and nothing you can do will change that a great weight will be lifted from your shoulders.

    Stop watching Television and anything that comes out of Hollywood.

    Move away from your devices. Get off the Net and talk to real HUMANS.

    What next, Wilson to clear the bench and consummate his “marriage” with the other glider while the President and the other troughers look on with approval?

    I too must out myself as a pronoun contrarian.

    Could there be any more heinous crime in the 21st century (other than cutting taxes)

    The word is moving on from post truth to post reality

    fyi my preferred pronoun is ‘sugar pie honey bunch’

    This is terrible Baranyai: Laurier free-speech drama a win for white nationalists, apparently

    I couldn’t do it to my fellow taxpayers!

    Mater, it goes straight into the coffers of the unholy trinity, the Rothschilds, the Winsors and the Vatican.

    Anyone who gives to Global “Charities” and NGOs is probably a very sweet person and will be killed in the first round of exterminations.

    worked out yet that he (Turnbull) is going nowhere.

    He is going nowhere at breakneck speed.

    And he is taking us with him.

    It is like he is wearing himself out running on the spot.

    Tim Wilson proposes in SSM bill debate – 9News
    https://www.9news.com.au/national/2017/12/04/11/07/same-sex-marriage-bill-enters-lower-house-for-debate

    Awww. It’s cute. Another win for Libertarianism!

    I demand public sodomy be made mandatory in all opening ceremonies and welcomes to country.
    It’s for the pronouns!

    Freudian Slip?

    http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/ringwing-speaker-milo-yiannopoulos-arrives-in-melbourne/news-story/5141d9014d9c36c7d54c8ed3ab34f794

    Stop watching Television and anything that comes out of Hollywood.

Move away from your devices. Get off the Net and talk to real HUMANS.

    Stop watching Television and anything that comes out of Hollywood.

    Move away from your devices. Get off the Net and talk to real HUMANS.

    What?

    I like watching Married with Children and the Time team when they were on.

    Can I please get your permission to continue with that.
    I was away in the bush working (with real people) when the Married with Children episodes came out and am only now seeing some of the episodes for the first time.

    I’m a bit of a History buff too, So if I could have your permission to watch programs about history etc (realising some of them are politically biased) but I am a big boy and promise you I can work out when that is the case.

    However, seeing you feel free to give me advice on such issues, may I make the casual observation that you seem to be heading toward the conspiracy sites a bit too much lately.

    Leftism is Ignorance plus envy, and for much of it, just sheeple, followers and not leaders and independent thinkers.
    That combination gives power to the evil, I agree.
    The evil of Soros etc.

    But all pollies are not as you claim.
    Trump is a politician, for one.

    Are you alright Annie, because I might ask you to step away from the net, lately.

    I got a notification from Milo org saying the Melbourne event has had the venue cancelled and they are trying to reschedule the show into two separate events in a smaller venue. They are desperately emailing and offering a free book to get people to change their time.

    They are really trying hard to stop him.

    Their ABC, wilfully and repeatedly misrepresenting s.44.

    Didn’t Katy Gallagher also have a South American link?

    Need some blokes now, do you, hun?

  14. Chris
    One riot, one Ranger.

    Anyone who gives to Global “Charities” and NGOs is probably a very sweet person and will be killed in the first round of exterminations.

    Annie
    What’s the best way to avoid the exterminations?

    Thanks for the update, Jannie.

    I got a notification from Milo org saying the Melbourne event has had the venue cancelled and they are trying to reschedule the show into two separate events in a smaller venue. They are desperately emailing and offering a free book to get people to change their time.

    They are really trying hard to stop him.

    Milo has trouble speaking on only some campuses in the States.

    Now outside of these socialist hell holes called Universities we find that he cannot speak anywhere in Australia.
    But we still get the smug Aussies slinging off at how bad the States and Europe have become.

    Watch Milo try and tackle Australia outside of our universities.
    He’d never get into one of our uni’s here.
    He won’t get to speak anywhere on Australian soil without violence.

    To further celebrate SSM and other deviancies I’m looking forward to the inaugural donkey punch in parliament.

    To further celebrate SSM and other deviancies I’m looking forward to the inaugural donkey punch in parliament.

    Perhaps Crissy Pyne could become the Usher of the Black Rod to go with his Black Hand. I’m sure he would be up for it (no pun intended).

    “It should be an offense to threaten a commercial enterprise that if they make certain decisions they can expect violence; it is just like a protection racket. The police should be informed as to who is making these threats and the offenders should be charged.” quote courtesy of Da Hairy Ape, who likes to be able to plan his week without threat of cancellations.

    I can only agree with him on this. We haven’t heard about Tuesday evening in Sydney yet.
    This threatening behavior is absolutely outrageous. If the police can’t provide protection, then they should call in the army. I seriously mean this.

    Lucy is probably a Robotoid. They need AI monitoring to make sure Mal stays in line.
    He’s not very smart and easily distracted by his own reflection.

    Lucy is his reflection. Their physiognomy is remarkably similar as are their personalities. They are both such complete narcissists that they ended up marrying themselves but with different reproductive organs.

    ALL politicians are Illuminati controlled mind slaves

    Illuminati illuminate.
    Politicians obfuscate.
    They’re controlled by the dreaded OO.
    The hitherto hidden Obscurantist Obfuscati.

    Some Uniting Chuch clown says she would not marry a couple if she thought there was domestic violence.

    So sado/masochists don’t fall into the love is love category?
    50 Shades of Grey?

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull faces expensive embarrassment if NBN Co cannot rectify problems that have halted the rollout of the HFC network he championed, as the company confirmed taxpayers will be forced to pay to maintain it for Telstra to broadcast Foxtel, even if it is ditched from the NBN.

    I just love it when my tax dollars are pissed up against the wall.

    Tony Abbott announces he’s looking forward to attending his lesbian sister’s “wedding” next year.

    Milo is a speaker many people want to hear, as ticket sales indicate. He is being demonized in the press for things he has neither said nor done. If he cannot speak in Australia then we really are in a state of terminal democratic decline and I don’t feel like living here anymore.

    Comey’s tweeting.

    “I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent.” -Me (June 8, 2017)

    And

    James Comey‏Verified account @Comey

    “If you want truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world, it will fly; it is light as a feather and a breath will carry it.” Rev. Charles Haddon Spurgeon (1855).

    And

    James Comey

    @Comey

    “But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 https://www.instagram.com/p/BcKtEUUg4Qa/

    Then Gorka drops in like a loudmouth unwanted guest at the pony club.

    Sebastian Gorka DrG

    @SebGorka

    Curious @Comey:

    What’s the right Bible verse for u precooking an innocent verdict for Hillary’s #ServerGate before investigation was over? https://twitter.com/comey/status/936641449294286848

    And

    Sebastian Gorka DrG

    @SebGorka

    Curious @Comey:

    What’s the right Bible verse for you burying investigation into Podesta influence-peddling for Uranium 1 with Hillary? https://twitter.com/comey/status/936641449294286848

    H/T IBC

    NBN Kev legacy. Contracts signed. Compensation if contracts broken? Kev not worried?

    SMH reported TA. I am skeptical.

    SMH reported TA. I am skeptical.

    Doesn’t surprise me

    TA afaik is a lapsed Catholic and clearly cannot see what is wrong with doing so

    Ask a priest

    Everyone going to the Milo event should turn up anyway, stand outside and someone bring a soapbox. For some reason,if you are not of the left, people just accept defeat and do as they are told and don’t turn up.

    Doesn’t surprise me

    TA afaik is a lapsed Catholic and clearly cannot see what is wrong with doing so

    True.

    The way in which Milo is being demonized and hounded from venue to venue merely reinforces his message about our descent into a miserably restricted and unfree society, brought to us courtesy of Marxism rising.

    Rise up you huddled masses of generations suppressed and break free of your PC chains.
    Never, ever, ever, put up with a lefty in your presence again without verbally spitting on them.
    We have all been far too nice. That’s over now.

    .
    #2575057, posted on December 4, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    She got married and gave birth to two children. Just sayin’

    Two robots actually, according to Anne.

    Great, we now have AI that learns and replicates.

  37. C.L.
    #2575111, posted on December 4, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Good on Sebastian for belting that oily fraud, James Comey.

  38. Zyconoclast
    #2575112, posted on December 4, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Has anyone ever tried
    Threethousandthieves.com
    Coffee?

    He won’t get to speak anywhere on Australian soil without violence

    Well struth there was no violence when he spoke at Perth on Saturday night. It would have been interesting to see those lefty wimps actually come face to face with the Milo crowd, given the numbers of healthy and confident young males ready to respond. I think three or four of them got into the event by paying for a ticket, but they didn’t make a peep once inside.

    Struth,

    He won’t get to speak anywhere on Australian soil without violence.

    He spoke in Perth and there was no reported violence. Janine did a great right up in the last open thread.

    Victims should not have to pay for police protection while perpetrators remain at large.

    Just another nail in the coffin of free speech in Australia, courtesy of plod.
    If the IPA don’t make a song and dance about this then I want my recent donation back.
    And I won’t rejoin next year.

    Everyone going to the Milo event should turn up anyway, stand outside and someone bring a soapbox

    Jo,
    We’d turn up, but we have been given absolutely no idea of location. It could be in the Koo Wee Rup Town Hall, for all we know.
    Perhaps we should all just go to Fed Square…seems you don’t have to book that!

    Tony Abbott announces he’s looking forward to attending his lesbian sister’s “wedding” next year.

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party

    So have the Milo freedom fighters got any backbone. Just bloody turn up at the cancelled venue and demand your rights in a democracy.

    Tomorrow night is our only possible time available to go see Milo. Busy Wednesday, off on Thursday.

    Beginning to wonder if it is worth coming back, except we’re only heading to New Zealand, which would be even more unbearable. Hairy has always wanted us to move to Israel (he’s not even vaguely J3wish and nor am I) and I must say it does have its attractions at present.

    Churches were quiet during debate. Why single out TA.

    Mater, surely there is a way to find out where the venue was. Something needs to be done.

    Mater, surely there is a way to find out where the venue was. Something needs to be done.

    Not unless Milo announces which venue cancelled. Even the protestors don’t seem to know.
    Their ‘rent-a-crowd’ has been on a short notice-to-move all day…Fed Square is their default location.

    Victims should not have to pay for police protection while perpetrators remain at large.

    Yesterday:

    Christmas Market Cancelled as Organisers Couldn’t Afford €20,000 Anti-Terror Barrier Bill

    Latest bit of Big Brother class warfare strategy: make people you don’t like pay for security to protect themselves from people you do like.

    Churches were quiet during debate. Why single out TA.

    no they weren’t they just weren’t given media time

    The Anglican diocese of Sydney donated one million dollars to the no campaign and there were statements read out and distributed by the faithful bishops and priests in the Catholic Church for those with ears to hear

    Bob Katter again says, in parliament that he is of middle eastern and aboriginal appearance.
    Also reckons in hindsight he should have supported the Malaysian refugee swap plan because it was a good deal.

    So it looks like once again, the left win and the rest roll over.

    Beware following US tax cut plans because our effective rates are already among the lowest, says Saul Eslake.

    Not this bulldust again.

    I don’t reckon people here should be so hard on Tony Abbott. He supports his sister is what we are hearing.
    He supports her within what will be the law of the land this week.

    I can’t believe God will abandon Tony A.
    I remember when he was up at Our Lady of The Way Parish. I knew from friends how hard he worked for the Catholic community of Emu Plains during the time he was a deacon there.

    I would like to see the money put towards a network of safe ‘smoking’ rooms.

    Terrible idea.

    I, like many hard working Australians, have a chronic beer addiction.

    The money should go to dedicated beer rooms on every street corner, just like in the good old days.

  59. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2575141, posted on December 4, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Jo, we have no idea of where we were/are supposed to be either.

    When I find out the management there will get a stinker signed letter from us. If a thousand people did that the venues might at least realise they have done themselves no favours, because the people who are Milo’s audience are for the most part highly qualified, AB demographic, employed, reasonably well off as purchasers of venue tickets, part of a growing movement of disenchantment with stupid venues, and very capable of spreading word of mouth about their displeasure; the protesters consist of a few misguided students holding up cards about some imagined ‘racism’ (which is bullshit) and the usual main team of lunatic socialist no-hopers, activists on benefits, who would never spend a cent at these venues.

    The Police Commissioner might also take note of this.
    These are upright citizens he is refusing to protect.

    Beware following US tax cut plans because our effective rates are already among the lowest, says Saul Eslake.

    Not this bulldust again.

    We have a 30% flat rate. Of course Elsake is comparing to the OECD. Dishonest scoundrel.

    So it looks like once again, the left win and the rest roll over.

    That’s what happens when one team plays by the rules and the other doesn’t. They will use those rules against you.

    Not unlike rules of engagement in the Middle East.

    Surely all Milos team has to do is send another email and tell you where the event would have been held and see if any of the audience turn up anyway. I know if I was in Melbourne I would.

    MSM don’t report many things. I am shocked!

    I don’t understand how Meuller was appointed by Rosenstein. How the fuck did that happen? The Justice department should have been told to go jump by Sessions but that bastard seems to have knifed Trump.

    That’s what happens when one team plays by the rules and the other doesn’t. They will use those rules against you.

    Change the rules – pressure and vote.
    Insist on the application of the full force of laws where that helps.
    Withdraw from purchasing at left-supporting enterprises (banks, hotels, airlines, shops)

    Do all three.

    MSM have never admitted ALP/KGB.

    All good comments Lizzie, I totally agree.

    When ordinary, law-abiding people cannot listen to a speaker of their choice in safety, then all levels of government and society have failed. Yet, it’s fine to bring in a speaker from an organisation that’s banned as a terrorist organisation elsewhere, and all is permitted and sweetness and bloody light? FFS, this really has gone way too far.

    Yes, Milo Y needs to publicise the now-cancelled venue and see how many turn up anyhow as a show of support and exercising of their right to hear him, and to see how many letters and emails of condemnation the cancelling venue gets. At what point is anyone – Police? government? media? – going to stand up to the spoiled brat monsters that are running and attending these inane and puerile thug-fests posing as “demonstrations”?

    Surely all Milos team has to do is send another email and tell you where the event would have been held and see if any of the audience turn up anyway. I know if I was in Melbourne I would.

    Dunno, Jo. This might be counterproductive to current hasty re-negotiating elsewhere.
    A post hoc campaign of complaints to nominated venues might work.
    Plus complaints to the police regarding failure to protect citizens.

    I can’t watch that Milo -v- the claw-handed harridan all the way, but I did skip towards the end and had to note how she kept encroaching on him, being so aggravated and emotional and demonstrative with those claw-hands. Yech. And he just kept smiling and asking those questions and laughing. She had no clue at all.

    That’s what happens when one team plays by the rules and the other doesn’t.

    This has been the situation in Australia for years, though it appears to be worse in Melbourne than other cities. I know of petitions and threats of violence against venues for hosting speakers ranging from climate realists, conservative Christians, visiting foreign politicians (Geert Wilders for example), even against local politicians holding public meetings.

    Police protection is rarely, if ever, provided. Those organing the protests and making the threats are never prosecuted.

    Not sure how compatible this is with the NFL business model:

    NFL’s Olivier Vernon tells fans if they don’t like him kneeling, ‘don’t come to the game’

    Apparently it is WWF bout of the century on the Drum tonight

    Featherbrain Van Badham versus the Delconian Miranda Devine

    Naturally the Van Badham fanbase is very very excited bout seeing their very own Virginia Woolfite take on Evil Personified.

    Who here is going to take one for the team?

    Trump is God

    Hail Donald full of tweets
    Mueller is onto thee,
    Fake art thou amongst fake news
    And fake is the news of thy friend Putin.
    Holy Ivankas Batboy, pray for Donald
    Now and at the hour of his impeachment.

    Amen to that.

    Tell vicpol that there will be legal licenced gunowners with legal registered firearms showing up to protect Milo.

    Vicpol command will have the paramilitary anti terror squad there to smash racist gun owners in overwhelming force.

    I don’t understand how Meuller was appointed by Rosenstein. How the fuck did that happen? The Justice department should have been told to go jump by Sessions but that bastard seems to have knifed Trump.

    Rosenstein appointed the SP in his capacity as DAG because Sessions recused himself. The inexplicable mystery is why the AG recused himself.

    Vicpol force command are powerless to protect racist settler colonialists.

    Not powerless to smash them with the crushing power of the State should the opportunity arose however.

    In my vid posted at 1:46pm:

    The NSW Police said that they would make available 120 police officers to ensure there would be no trouble at Milo’s Sydney Shows, however they said that they would be charging Penthouse, the organizers of Milo’s tour, $80,000 for the police presence.

    Oh for God’s sake.
    Georgie Boy Brandis has told the Senate he didn’t know who John Barilaro was, the Deputy Premier of NSW. Can I Wack him on the back of the head like a Stooge?

    Tell vicpol command that the topless chick with the Richmond premiership medallion will be at Milo’s event.

    That will get the manpower allocated.

    Slightly bruised from his unsuccessful bets against US equities, Uncle George still has gas in the tank to subvert democracy:

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/03/soros-army-alabama-register-convicted-felons-vote-roy-moore/

    Rosenstein appointed the SP in his capacity as DAG because Sessions recused himself. The inexplicable mystery is why the AG recused himself.

    The swamp is very deep.

    Milo has sent out details to ticketholders with a 6.30 start, an address included. It should be an interesting evening.

    I see our Parliament has been degraded once again, this time by a gay showpony too full of his special specialness to find a nice, private, romantic spot to pop the question.

    I’m surprised he didn’t drop his strides and moon the chamber in defiance of those who voted “no”.

    Do police seek funds from protesters?

    It’s a protection racket, Stacks.

    The Rum Corps is never very far away in NSW.

    It’s not a question whether mainline protestant churches should exist. They need to be destroyed.

    Christianity will not be destroyed by a frontal assault. If it is brought down, it will be from within, due to subversion by the likes of Kelvin Holdsworth. This senior Anglican minister has been urging the faithful to pray for 4-year-old Prince George, third in line to the British throne, to be homosexual:

    Holdsworth wrote in a blog post that he believes that if Prince George is gay, it could help the Church of England become more inclusive of gay rights. Anglican churches in Wales and England do not allow same-sex marriages.

    That’s because same-sex marriages are sacrilegious. But Holdsworth needn’t worry; his church is so rotted through with left-wing degeneracy, it will be performing these blasphemous ceremonies before long. “Progress” toward this appalling objective has already been made:

    Holdsworth, the provost of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Glasgow, belongs to the Scottish Episcopal Church. It is a separate province of the Anglican Communion that voted earlier this year to allow priests to solemnize same-sex marriages…

    This is the slob praying for a kid to turn out gay.

    Struth:

    I like watching Married with Children…

    Not sure I believe that but sure, go ahead, it sounds quaintly old fashioned, probably very entertaining.

    I was away in the bush working (with real people)…

    Yeah, that’s probably why you’re the most sensible person here.

    ——————

    Zyco:

    Annie
    What’s the best way to avoid the exterminations?

    I’m thinking slipping into another dimension might work. I’ll get back to on how to do that after I watch Interstellar.

    Annie

    I’m making an appointment for you to see a shrink. Should I book Friday – say 3.00 pm?

    Milo has sent out details to ticketholders with a 6.30 start, an address included. It should be an interesting evening.

    The antifa losers must have ticket holders as they have put the address up on facebook

    course they are just going to do a gaming protest

    A really heavy shower of rain around 6 would be a great idea

    They are still (mostly) meeting at fed square at 5.30 and travelling there by public transport get inside early would be my advise

    The NSW Police said that they would make available 120 police officers to ensure there would be no trouble at Milo’s Sydney Shows, however they said that they would be charging Penthouse, the organizers of Milo’s tour, $80,000 for the police presence.

    He must pay the police protection money? What a rip off. Milo’s crowd don’t need protection anyway, lots of young males.

    What does Tim Wilson bring to those who elected him other than being a professional homosexual?

    Everyone recall when tits was telling us the Liars party was in good shape dealing with citizenship?

    Well the sack of shit was lying. But we knew that.

    ACT Labor senator Katy Gallagher was a British citizen when she nominated for last year’s election, clearing the way for a referral to the High Court of Australia.

    Senators’ citizenship disclosure statements were published at midday today; lower house MPs have until 9am tomorrow to hand in their paperwork.

    Re Sessions: the outing of the DOJ OIG investigation gives a lead. Was Sessions simply ensuring the Mueller investigation was seen as free from executive interference so the whole sideshow could successfully distract from the real play?

    All of a sudden the recent FBI leaks to the Washington Post and New York Times make more sense. All of the embedded political agents within the DOJ and FBI are quite possibly about to be exposed. This would explains a lot of the current activity and visible angst from within the participants of the professional administrative state.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/03/attorney-general-jeff-sessions-fbi-spox-and-office-of-doj-inspector-general-release-statements/#more-142944

    How many of our MP’s are these false prophets, cloaking themselves in the trappings of working for the community, whilst secretly working for their own demented goals.

    ALL OF THEM.

    What does Tim Wilson bring to those who elected him other than being a professional homosexual?

    Colouring books!

    What does Tim Wilson bring to those who elected him other than being a professional homosexual?

    A plate?

    I voted for Cocken Balls in Goldstein. Wilson is better dressed.

    Hi Anne, nice to hear from you again here.

    I have previously recommend you read C.S. Lewis. I beg you to at least read his “The Screwtape Letters”.

    Cheers to you.

    Millennial interviewing for a job.

    It’s not a question whether mainline protestant churches should exist. They need to be destroyed.

    The Scottish Episcopal Church is hardly mainline.

    Milo has sent out details to ticketholders with a 6.30 start, an address included. It should be an interesting evening.

    I haven’t received an email yet. I can see a lot of people losing their money tonight.

    The Scottish Episcopal Church is hardly mainline.

    Yes it is. It’s the Scottish arm of the Anglican church from down south. They all think like that.

    Thanks nota. Much appreciated.

    It’s only a matter of time before the Anglican communion splits over creeping progressivism. The big evangelical diocese in Sydney will join with others scattered through Australia, Africa and Asia and leave the rest of the rotting carcase to wallow in its worship of social justice and fancy trappings.

    It’s a pity, but it’s what happens when the approval of the world is more important than obedience to God.

    To be fair, that’s not to say the Pope is any better.

    Mater, email from Milo live was sent at 12.47pm (on my ipad – perth time?) . If you don’t get it I will post it here, cant cause that much harm.

    Re Sessions: the outing of the DOJ OIG investigation gives a lead. Was Sessions simply ensuring the Mueller investigation was seen as free from executive interference so the whole sideshow could successfully distract from the real play?

    I’ve heard this double play theory before; I hope you’re right. I can understand Sessions wanting to recuse himself, just. But he must have known Rosenstein would do the appointing. Pretty clever if he extrapolated from that to Meuller, the glow in the dark man, being appointed.

    Milo’s crowd don’t need protection anyway, lots of young males.

    No protection = no insurance.
    No insurance = no venue.

    The NSW Police said that they would make available 120 police officers to ensure there would be no trouble at Milo’s Sydney Shows, however they said that they would be charging Penthouse, the organizers of Milo’s tour, $80,000 for the police presence.

    Did they send Lindt a bill for the Man Monis stand-off?
    Gaysist!!!

    Thanks Jannie,
    I’m just concerned about both time and location changes of the various sessions. There’s plenty that can go wrong here. Unless they read the Cat, anyone with tickets to the second show would know nothing about what is happening.

    As for Wilson’s proposal; Canberra has always been a queer place. Depending on your view this is either a nadir or pinnacle of the current social cycle. In 5 years or so, when islam takes over, such declarations will have a different ending.

    There are plenty of evangelical Anglican parishes in England, JC.

    You will find little agreement between them and the clowns in the big hats.

    In 5 years or so, when islam takes over

    You’re just as bad as the warmies.

    I’m not sure there’s too many reasons to be afraid, lol

    Show Milo that he may have got his grounding during GamerGate and the gaming audience, but gamers are NOT with him.

    THE NATION
    Bourke St rampage case edges closer to resolution

    The Australian
    10:18AM December 4, 2017
    Tessa Akerman
    Reporter
    Melbourne
    @TessaAkerman

    The case against the man charged with six counts of murder over the Bourke St rampage has inched a step closer to resolution.

    Lawyers for James Gargasoulas, 27, had been waiting on medical records from his time in custody in order to obtain professional opinions on his fitness to plead.

    Last week Supreme Court Judge Lex Lasry blasted the delay by the Department of Justice and Regulation as “absurd” and requested a transcript of his remarks be provided to defence.

    This morning Dr Theo Alexander, for Gargasoulas, said the records had been provided to counsel the day after the last hearing “perhaps with some assistance from media outlets”.

    He said defence was likely to have the professional opinions by next week’s committal mention in the Melbourne Magistrates Court in order to form their own view about the case.

    Director of Public Prosecutions John Champion SC said an early decision would obviate the need for a committal and a direct indictment.

    Justice Lasry listed the matter for a further hearing on December 18.

    Gargasoulas, who is charged with six counts of murder and 29 counts of attempted murder, was not present in court.

    From the Oz.

    Did they send Lindt a bill for the Man Monis stand-off?

    Pay up or we will shoot you again.

    fuggame

    Makes me wonder – what would be most humiliating for an antifa crowd? I am thinking muck spreader… or maybe an eyebrow wax…

    I wandered past the Milo protesters in the city, they are ugly and smell

    I don’t understand how Meuller was appointed by Rosenstein. How the fuck did that happen? The Justice department should have been told to go jump by Sessions but that bastard seems to have knifed Trump.

    It’s Sessions fault. He recused himself from everything except collecting his pay.
    Why Trump didn’t give him the flick 6 months ago…

    BTW where is the wall?

    It is as if personal hygiene is a consipiracy of the capitalists.

    I wandered past the Milo protesters in the city, they are ugly and smell

    Did you tell them that? Remember, it is take no prisoners now.
    Never ever left a lefty get away with anything ever again.

    The Scottish Episcopal Church is hardly mainline.

    Yes it is. It’s the Scottish arm of the Anglican church from down south. They all think like that.

    Back in the 1980s there was a nominee for a bishropic in England who openly rejected the concept of the Resurrection.

    He was to be consecrated a bishop in York Minster. The week before the ceremony, York Minster was hit by lightning. Cynics suggested that G*d mixed the dates up.

    However, this might not be true, as the consecration had to be moved. Can’t recall to where, but probably less prestigious than York.

    It is as if personal hygiene is a consipiracy of the capitalists.

    Don’t worry about their arguments. Just tell them they stink like shit and look like it too.
    Face like a dropped pie, is one I heard here, and I’ve stored it for the right visage.
    Meanwhile a muttered ‘swampy’ as you pass by is just about good enough.

    I’m thinking slipping into another dimension might work. I’ll get back to on how to do that after I watch Interstellar.

    Annie, are winding me up or is that a real suggestion?

    Given the reasons Yiannopoulis got dumped by Breitbart I’m surprised that anyone from the Cat would want anything to do with him.

    What does Tim Wilson bring to those who elected him other than being a professional homosexual?

    1. Colouring books for your children and
    2. a promise of some bathhouse fun. No pressure.

