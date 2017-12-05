Can we have another royal commission

According to general commentary, the reason that a Royal Commission has been called into the banks because of alleged bad behaviour and bad consumer outcomes. On this basis, can we have a Royal Commission into Government. Here are some data points:
- Poor customer outcomes – Can we start with the NBN. Does anything else need to be said. But what about dealing with government agencies. Anyone had to recently call Centrelink, the ATO, Medicare? Oh and pink bats deaths also perhaps.
- Misleading and deceptive conduct – the ABC is required under law to deliver balanced content, and well …
- Price fixing – As a fully paid up member of the OECD, government officials (usually Treasury) like to take their tax free sabbaticals to Paris to collude with other tax free officials to lecture on Tax Base Erosion. This is a political euphemism for big governments getting together to fix their prices (tax rates) and to beat up on the smaller countries who dare to undercut them on price. Where is the ACCC?
- Executives being paid too much and out of step with community standards – The most senior executives of the RBA, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Depart of the Treasurer earn around $1m per annum (give or tax $100K). The head of the ABC earns about $1m. But the head of the NBN earns $3.5m. Seems out of step with community standards to me.
- Abuse of shareholder funds – 2 words here; parliamentary entitlements. Whale watching trip anyone? Helicopter joy ride? Family holiday to Uluru?
- Market manipulation and price rigging – the Reserve Bank meets every month, except January of course (northern hemisphere skiing), so that it can discuss how to manipulate the price of Australia money. At the same time, the RBA participates in the market it is manipulating, thus generating regular annual profits. ASIC has not yet launched an inquiry.
Clearly there is enough basis for a Royal Commission to be called into the conduct and performance of government. It is regrettable but necessary.
Come on Mal. Come on Bill. Bring it on.
Just one into Their ABC would be sufficient. Peppa Pig would probably breathe a sigh of relief at not being held hostage to media terrorists.
One big Royal Commission to answer:
* Why the NBN costs a lot and doesn’t deliver.
* How the ABC got infiltrated and no longer even pretends not to be biased.
* Who paid themselves a bit extra of other people’s money when they are answerable to no one.
* When is a cartel not a cartel?
We could give it some all encompassing name, like the Royal Commission into the Bleeding Obvious. That’s got a nice ring to it.
I second a Royal Commission into the ABC. The bias is fcuking disgraceful.
Royal Commission into the Bleeding Obvious.
Beautiful, Tel.
And here’s the outcome, all levels and departments of the PS are 85% staffed by incompetent, lazy, useless pricks that really haven’t got the drive or intelligence to make a go of a job in private enterprise so shack up in self protected, sheltered workshops or quangos and milk whatever they can due to their incompetent superiors who are afraid of their union mates.
Maybe we need an RC into unions…
We are just lucky it’s mostly incompetence and not corruption like, well…..we’re just lucky, that is all.
Relocate the APVMA to Antartica and I’ll be happy.
Don’t get me started on Centrelink.
They are chasing me for a $300 Austudy debt from 2011 and want me to provide my 6 year old payslips.
Its been going on for 2 months. They still haven’t managed to prove that I was incorrectly paid.
At each election the people have the power to censure the conduct and performance of government. Also why cannot the people censure the conduct and performance of the judiciary?