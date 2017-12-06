Invitation

Sparticus invites Cats to read the following article by David French in National Review:
The Incredible Tale of a Reckless, Partisan FBI Agent and Our Partisan Bureaucracy
The article tells of a recently dismissed FBI agent. But the more disturbing part is about the partisan bias of the “permanent bureaucracy” of the US Government and the costs of same.
Although there are significant structural differences between the US permanent bureaucracy and public service in Australia, the systemic issues are similar.
For all the talk about the benefits of diversity, it seems to be all about race, gender and sexual preference with the implication that such diversity will translate into diversity of thought and ideas. Sadly, this does not seem to be the case. Group think and intellectual discrimination abounds.
French puts it very neatly and nicely:
I know there are progressives who do excellent work in the bureaucracy, and I know there are also incompetent conservatives. As we’ve learned, incompetence, bias, and sleaziness know no ideological bounds. But unless our nation can diversify its civil service (and unless civil servants themselves stop acting recklessly and foolishly) public trust will continue to erode, and everything will be viewed through a partisan lens, all the time.
Conscious and unconscious bias does not just come in gender, race and sexual preference flavour. It comes in ideas and political beliefs. Stupid ideas know no politics. It is the uncritical acceptance and execution of stupid ideas that causes problems.
As long as the majority of the public service believes that the best solutions to public problems is more government and more regulation, then Australians should not be surprised that governments, all governments, perpetuate more government and more regulation.
We need to prove Thomas Jefferson wrong when he said:
The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield, and government to gain ground.
Sack the top third of every single government department in Australia.
Stupid ideas know no politics.
They seem to have more than a nodding acquaintance with “progressive” ideologies.
One of the fundamental issues with leftists is they don’t understand key aspects of human psychology. They still don’t understand why communism doesn’t work and why it never will. In the context of the public service, they don’t understand moral hazard, which for bureaucrats means that the employer will never go broke. So working at a comfortably slow pace, working out their flexitime accurately, and outsourcing difficult decisions to consultants will never risk their jobs. Hiring more gender equity and indigenous liaison officers just means that taxes should be raised. It is screamingly obvious that we have major problems with poor regulation in this country and that is what public servants should concentrate on. They should get completely out of the service delivery business. Everything should be outsourced, including drafting regulatory options. We just need a few highly intelligent senior public servants with business experience in the private sector, as well as the law courts and the Army. Sack everyone else.
The most vocal at my academic workplace lean left and often opine that society would be saved from the evils of capitalism if only they (“the smartest guys in the room”) were in charge.
OWG + sack half the pollies with not to be re-employed stamped on their record.
David French implies that the probe should not be allowed to become biased and opaque. Surely, the important question is whether it was designed to be so from the start.
Was the bias built-in? Was the Mueller investigation intended to do far more harm than good?