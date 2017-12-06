Invitation

Sparticus invites Cats to read the following article by David French in National Review:

The Incredible Tale of a Reckless, Partisan FBI Agent and Our Partisan Bureaucracy

The article tells of a recently dismissed FBI agent. But the more disturbing part is about the partisan bias of the “permanent bureaucracy” of the US Government and the costs of same.

Although there are significant structural differences between the US permanent bureaucracy and public service in Australia, the systemic issues are similar.

For all the talk about the benefits of diversity, it seems to be all about race, gender and sexual preference with the implication that such diversity will translate into diversity of thought and ideas. Sadly, this does not seem to be the case. Group think and intellectual discrimination abounds.

French puts it very neatly and nicely:

I know there are progressives who do excellent work in the bureaucracy, and I know there are also incompetent conservatives. As we’ve learned, incompetence, bias, and sleaziness know no ideological bounds. But unless our nation can diversify its civil service (and unless civil servants themselves stop acting recklessly and foolishly) public trust will continue to erode, and everything will be viewed through a partisan lens, all the time.

Conscious and unconscious bias does not just come in gender, race and sexual preference flavour. It comes in ideas and political beliefs. Stupid ideas know no politics. It is the uncritical acceptance and execution of stupid ideas that causes problems.

As long as the majority of the public service believes that the best solutions to public problems is more government and more regulation, then Australians should not be surprised that governments, all governments, perpetuate more government and more regulation.

We need to prove Thomas Jefferson wrong when he said:

The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield, and government to gain ground.

