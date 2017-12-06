President Trump kicks some goals

On entry from various countries and national parks.
Check out the MSM reaction.
Shock and horror!
In related news, a report in the UK Telegraph says that the size of the UK’s Muslim population could triple by 2050 and will increase by more than half even if migration falls to zero, according to projections.
“Overall, an estimated 43 per cent of all migrants to the UK between mid-2010 and mid-2016 were Muslims,” the paper said.
The paper suggests that if migration continues at the same rate but refugee movement stops, the UK will have the highest overall population of Muslims in the EU, at 13m, making up 16.7 per cent of the population.
Andrew Bolt says that this “would be the most profound demographic change to Britain since 1066”.
It’s actually much more significant than that, there were nothing like that many Normans, even as a percentage of the population. It was the same for the Romans. Even the Saxons and Vikings probably managed to control the general population of their times with a lower percentage of the population than this. Interesting times!