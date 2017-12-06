Via Instapundit.
KURT SCHLICHTER: The Mainstream Media Doesn’t Deserve Our Respect or Our Trust. “The mainstream liberal media is primarily composed of stumblebum leftist jerks who want all the glory and respect due a caste of objective, moral truth-seekers, yet who don’t want to do the hard work of actually being objective or moral or seeking the truth. . . . You have Matt Lauer, probably America’s most highly-paid journalist, who “everyone” knew was a skeevy weirdo who’d probably creep out Woody Allen. Well, everyone did know, except us, the media’s audience. Our media overlords didn’t think we needed to know that little bit of information. Some obscure Texas congressmen sends texts of his ancient junk to a girlfriend and, after he dumps her, she gets mad and puts them up on the web? Oh, that’s news – America must know that vital info. But when the flagship anchor of the flagship show on the flagship broadcast network uses his powers to basically build a sex dungeon in 30 Rock – nope, not news.”
Journalists, like “intellectuals”, write about things they know virtually nothing about pretending to be experts. But fools are people who take the opinions they read in the papers as if they actually represent anything more than the views of the shallowest of partisan hacks.
Speaking of which, this is from the Instapundit comments:
If there is irony and exaggeration found in any of it, it has passed me by completely. And then there was this, also in the comments.
Media carries with it a credibility that is totally undeserved. You have all experienced this, in what I call the Murray Gell-Mann Amnesia effect. (I call it by this name because I once discussed it with Murray Gell-Mann, and by dropping a famous name I imply greater importance to myself, and to the effect, than it would otherwise have.)
Briefly stated, the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect works as follows. You open the newspaper to an article on some subject you know well. In Murray’s case, physics. In mine, show business. You read the article and see the journalist has absolutely no understanding of either the facts or the issues. Often, the article is so wrong it actually presents the story backward-reversing cause and effect. I call these the “wet streets cause rain” stories. Paper’s full of them.
In any case, you read with exasperation or amusement the multiple errors in a story-and then turn the page to national or international affairs, and read with renewed interest as if the rest of the newspaper was somehow more accurate about far-off Palestine than it was about the story you just read. You turn the page, and forget what you know.
That is the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect. I’d point out it does not operate in other arenas of life. In ordinary life, if somebody consistently exaggerates or lies to you, you soon discount everything they say. In court, there is the legal doctrine of falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus, which means untruthful in one part, untruthful in all.
But when it comes to the media, we believe against evidence that it is probably worth our time to read other parts of the paper. When, in fact, it almost certainly isn’t. The only possible explanation for our behavior is amnesia.
Which leads to this final comment which makes some kind of sense in the world we inhabit: “My new policy is to vote for people who have the right enemies.” What to do then becomes crystal clear as long as they also have the right friends.
Yep.
The most significant problem with ‘news’ today (in Australia), is that there is no alternative media, such as you get in the US with Breitbart.
People read the Age, Their ABC, news.con.au (intentional misspelling) etc, who regularly quote the Washington Post, NYT etc and people believe everything they publish because they don’t know any better.
You have to take the Red Pill before you realise what’s up.
Yep, a few come to mind…
Sheridan, Kelly, Stewart, PvO for starters.
How many in USA know about Breitbart? If it is MSM reported I am skeptical.
The lack of any “alternative” media, for want of a better term, is compounded by the lack of interest in most punters. They want to be spoon fed their news in easy to digest bites and have no inclination to even question whether it has been properly researched or the identity of the source. They simply accept that what they hear is the unbiased truth and move on.
It explains why shows such as “the project” survive. They serve up their version of the facts and tell you want to think so there is little to no effort required by the end consumer.
If there are many Cats who haven’t read and watched Michael Crichton I’d be very surprised and disappointed.
I’ve been applying the rule about voting for people with the right enemies, for quite some time. It is a remarkably simple and consistent strategy.
It was probably 30 years ago that I realized that anything in the media that I had first hand experience with was nowhere near what I knew.
Kelly has never knowingly been right in all the time I have read Teh Australian. Van Wrongselen is excused because he is an academic IYI.
Trump has destroyed the media. Nothing they write will affect the people who voted for him in 2016. Now can he do the same to the Deep State?
Breitbart readership in the US is significant and growing. You also need to note that Breitbart has only been online since 2012.
The Daily Caller is another news site that scares the MSM.
And we have the XYZ.net.au here, which seems pretty good.
I did visit that site regularly, but recently gave up on it because it was just an echo chamber for a few voices repeating the same stuff. That git who moved to Holland and then kept posting and bagging Australia was the last straw.
Ahhh the “Gell-Mann Amnesia effect”. I knew about that, but I didn’t have a formal reference to remember it by.
I used to notice errors when they had computer-related stories on TV, and I was thinking, “How many other errors are there in the other stories but I can’t catch them out, because I’m not familiar with those other stories?”
Then at some stage (think it was when Global Warming still seemed important to most people) I started to notice there was a big socialist agenda at work, then I started doing the research with stuff like how they tried to pretend Cuba was a lot better than it ever really was… at that point I figured better to discount everything to a strong degree… but sometimes alternative information is difficult to get.
The late Miles Kington, writing in The Spectator some 30 years ago, observed that when a journalist writes about a subject you know well he or she always gets it completely ass-about.
Thing is, even when the journalist is covering something they are supposed to specialise in, they get it wrong.See ABC Rural.
I think it is because at journalism school they are taught to write the story first and then go do interviews to get some colour. what is actually going on is not important.
You could apply those Mainstream-Media Herd rules to our very own ABC – Advance Socialism/Impede Capitalism.
I witnessed this back in the day when 4Corners did a hit piece on ABARE which had calculated who benefited and who lost if the world signed up to Kyoto. The CEO was interviewed for over 3 hours and was onscreen for about 30 seconds when the entire program was an attack on him.
Michael Crichton quote – Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you’re being had.