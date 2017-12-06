Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017

Posted on 11:00 am, December 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  4. C.L.
    #2577110, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:16 am

    GOP lawmaker Chris Stewart has called for Robert Mueller to be arrested.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2577114, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Vatican goes the full Gaia worship.

    Vatican Issues Far-Left Declaration on Climate Change, ‘Very Fabric of Life on Earth at Grave Risk’

    In a dramatic declaration punctuated by dire threats and warnings, the Vatican is urging the world to “decarbonize the energy system as early as possible and no later than mid-century” to avoid irreversible damage to humans and ecosystems.

    In its newly released “Final Declaration: Our Planet, Our Health, Our Responsibility” from a November workshop on climate change, air pollution and health, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences warns that “there is less than a decade” to put in place a series of sweeping measures to counteract the effects of human-induced climate change. “The time to act is now,” it reads.

    The misery, poverty, deaths and squalor that this would cause would be the blackest event in the history of the Church.

    Meanwhile CAGW is still not happening:

    Global Temperature Increases Are Lower and Slower, Says New Study

  6. OneWorldGovernment
    #2577118, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Do you think Australian Defence Forces could take out Venezuala?

  7. memoryvault
    #2577119, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Apparently a trivial detail in the grander scheme of things.

  8. memoryvault
    #2577121, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Assuming they are very,very good swimmers,maybe.

  9. Tim Neilson
    #2577123, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Hooray, spotted it in time to make the 11.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2577124, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Top ten – woo Hoo

  12. notafan
    #2577127, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Quite possible both woman knew the same Roy/Ray way back when.

    Is he Roy Moore?

    Thomas Wictor SA, based on the hand writing samples, no.

    I’m sure he isn’t the only Roy in Alabama.


    Thomas Wictor on the latest Roy Moore gotcha

  13. Tim Neilson
    #2577128, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Galileo was unavailable for comment.

  14. Joe
    #2577130, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Martin Luther rises from the dead to re-proclaim the corruptness of the Catholic Church. How much death and destruction must we endure this time?

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2577131, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Amazing. The Nine reporter who is now a convicted p-do is apparently a victim and has the support of his colleagues.

    Don Burke should have gone after kids.

  16. C.L.
    #2577132, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:33 am

    They couldn’t take out Magnetic Island.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2577134, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:34 am

    If the leadership was subcontracted to professionals, yes.

  18. stackja
    #2577136, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Their ABC:

    Donald Trump: Jerusalem announcement would damage the drive for peace in the Middle East
    By Anne Barker

  19. OneWorldGovernment
    #2577139, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2577134, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:34 am

    So lets go and take over the joint.

    All the leftists in Australia think it’s a great place.

  20. RobK
    #2577141, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:39 am

    “A canal permanently feeding Lake Eyre would end up saltier than the oceans, because of evaporation and lack of outflow”
    You fix that by having one canal to the north and one to the south, gulf to gulf as it were. You would need some blokes with .303s to stop the crocs eating the salmon.

  21. notafan
    #2577142, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Why would Martin Luther rise from the dead?

    Has he taken over from Jesus Christ, or something.

    Sounds a bit heretical to me.

    And fyi Galileo died of natural causes.

    Thank goodness nothing the Vatican says about science in binding on Catholics.

    As Cardinal Pell kindly pointed out these ideas can be changed in light of new evidence.

  22. OneWorldGovernment
    #2577143, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Is the American FBI a criminal agency to Australia?

  24. Mother Lode
    #2577145, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Galileo’s problems arose from his trying to use (or abuse) scripture to argue for the heliocentric universe.

    Heliocentrism was not heretical in itself, which is why Copernicus had no issue. Scientific minds at the time were not clear as to whether heliocentrism or geocentrism was correct – both theories posed problems. Heliocentrism could not explain why the stars did not have a parallax shift as they would if the earth moved relative to them. (The people at the time could not conceive the distances involved or had the instruments to even discover them).

    The thing about Galileo being persecuted because Church doctrine was that the Earth was the centre of the universe is a furphy just to cast the Church as anti-scientific. In fact, the opposite was true. In science they believed God’s magnificence was revealed.

  25. Makka
    #2577146, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Plod and Intel lobbying for more loot. The costs of protection from moslems. They don’t have much influence?

    London: The attack on Manchester Arena in May that killed 22 people could have been stopped, an independent review of British police and intelligence services has found.

    MI5 missed two clues that 22-year-old Salman Abedi was planning an attack and a “data-washing exercise” identified the attacker as meriting further investigation. MI5 had planned to discuss his case but the meeting was scheduled for nine days after the attack took place.

    The review also confirmed that the leader of the London Bridge and Borough Market attack had been identified as wanting to attack the UK, and was under investigation at the time of the June attack.

    He was the main target of a police operation which had been suspended twice because of a lack of resources, and had resumed just before the terror attack

    http://www.smh.com.au/world/terror-attack-on-manchester-arena-could-have-been-stopped-review-finds-20171205-gzzh7g.html

  26. Joe
    #2577148, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Thank goodness nothing the Vatican says about science in binding on Catholics.

    Then since reproduction is clearly scientific having been described by science, nothing the church says on reproduction is binding on Catholics. Similarly, nothing the church says is binding on Catholics, so what good is the church?

  27. stackja
    #2577149, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:47 am

    It is a good thing that the Church did not rush to embrace Galileo’s views, because it turned out that his ideas were not entirely correct, either. Galileo believed that the sun was not just the fixed center of the solar system but the fixed center of the universe. We now know that the sun is not the center of the universe and that it does move—it simply orbits the center of the galaxy rather than the earth.

    As more recent science has shown, both Galileo and his opponents were partly right and partly wrong. Galileo was right in asserting the mobility of the earth and wrong in asserting the immobility of the sun. His opponents were right in asserting the mobility of the sun and wrong in asserting the immobility of the earth.

    Had the Catholic Church rushed to endorse Galileo’s views—and there were many in the Church who were quite favorable to them—the Church would have embraced what modern science has disproved.

  28. OneWorldGovernment
    #2577151, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:52 am

    How close are the ties between ASIO and other state organizations like the USA FBI?

  29. .
    #2577152, posted on December 6, 2017 at 11:52 am

    What the hell is going on over there?

