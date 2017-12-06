Liberty Quote
It is not the creation of wealth that is wrong, but the love of money for its own sake.— Margaret Thatcher
-
-
Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
Hi
Could it be??
podium
GOP lawmaker Chris Stewart has called for Robert Mueller to be arrested.
Vatican goes the full Gaia worship.
Vatican Issues Far-Left Declaration on Climate Change, ‘Very Fabric of Life on Earth at Grave Risk’
The misery, poverty, deaths and squalor that this would cause would be the blackest event in the history of the Church.
Meanwhile CAGW is still not happening:
Global Temperature Increases Are Lower and Slower, Says New Study
Do you think Australian Defence Forces could take out Venezuala?
Apparently a trivial detail in the grander scheme of things.
Assuming they are very,very good swimmers,maybe.
Hooray, spotted it in time to make the 11.
Top ten – woo Hoo
In the team!
Quite possible both woman knew the same Roy/Ray way back when.
Is he Roy Moore?
Thomas Wictor SA, based on the hand writing samples, no.
I’m sure he isn’t the only Roy in Alabama.
Thomas Wictor on the latest Roy Moore gotcha
Vatican goes the full Gaia worship.
Galileo was unavailable for comment.
Martin Luther rises from the dead to re-proclaim the corruptness of the Catholic Church. How much death and destruction must we endure this time?
Amazing. The Nine reporter who is now a convicted p-do is apparently a victim and has the support of his colleagues.
Don Burke should have gone after kids.
They couldn’t take out Magnetic Island.
If the leadership was subcontracted to professionals, yes.
Their ABC:
So lets go and take over the joint.
All the leftists in Australia think it’s a great place.
“A canal permanently feeding Lake Eyre would end up saltier than the oceans, because of evaporation and lack of outflow”
You fix that by having one canal to the north and one to the south, gulf to gulf as it were. You would need some blokes with .303s to stop the crocs eating the salmon.
Why would Martin Luther rise from the dead?
Has he taken over from Jesus Christ, or something.
Sounds a bit heretical to me.
And fyi Galileo died of natural causes.
Thank goodness nothing the Vatican says about science in binding on Catholics.
As Cardinal Pell kindly pointed out these ideas can be changed in light of new evidence.
Is the American FBI a criminal agency to Australia?
Galileo’s problems arose from his trying to use (or abuse) scripture to argue for the heliocentric universe.
Heliocentrism was not heretical in itself, which is why Copernicus had no issue. Scientific minds at the time were not clear as to whether heliocentrism or geocentrism was correct – both theories posed problems. Heliocentrism could not explain why the stars did not have a parallax shift as they would if the earth moved relative to them. (The people at the time could not conceive the distances involved or had the instruments to even discover them).
The thing about Galileo being persecuted because Church doctrine was that the Earth was the centre of the universe is a furphy just to cast the Church as anti-scientific. In fact, the opposite was true. In science they believed God’s magnificence was revealed.
Plod and Intel lobbying for more loot. The costs of protection from moslems. They don’t have much influence?
London: The attack on Manchester Arena in May that killed 22 people could have been stopped, an independent review of British police and intelligence services has found.
MI5 missed two clues that 22-year-old Salman Abedi was planning an attack and a “data-washing exercise” identified the attacker as meriting further investigation. MI5 had planned to discuss his case but the meeting was scheduled for nine days after the attack took place.
The review also confirmed that the leader of the London Bridge and Borough Market attack had been identified as wanting to attack the UK, and was under investigation at the time of the June attack.
He was the main target of a police operation which had been suspended twice because of a lack of resources, and had resumed just before the terror attack
http://www.smh.com.au/world/terror-attack-on-manchester-arena-could-have-been-stopped-review-finds-20171205-gzzh7g.html
Then since reproduction is clearly scientific having been described by science, nothing the church says on reproduction is binding on Catholics. Similarly, nothing the church says is binding on Catholics, so what good is the church?
How close are the ties between ASIO and other state organizations like the USA FBI?
What the hell is going on over there?