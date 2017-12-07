Governments Creating Jobs

It never ceases to amaze Spartacus how Governments and politicians claim credit for creating jobs, especially private sector jobs. One must wonder if, as it perpetually claimed, Governments create jobs, then why is there any unemployment or underemployment at all? If governments are so wonderful and efficient in creating jobs, why is there not a job for anyone who wants one anywhere?

The answer, probably to the surprise of too many, is that governments don’t create jobs. At best, they move jobs from one area of the economy to another. At worst, they just destroy jobs because of regulation and taxation. You know like the latest Keynsian dig a hole, fill a hole project (also known as the NSW Stadia Strategy).

Taxing people to “create jobs” fails to account for the jobs destroyed by removing money and other resources from businesses and individuals.

If it were only possible, the next time a politician gets up and claims government has created x thousand jobs, they should be asked how many jobs they destroyed in creating those jobs.

The only people who get a free lunch in this world are generally politicians and public servants. The rest of us slobs have to pay, including for the political and bureaucratic class.

