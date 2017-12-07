‘How to torture data to justify public policy’ Burning Issues – 7 December 2017

DELICIOUS BURGERS • FREE MULLED WINE & BEERS • GUEST SPEAKER

Join us for a complimentary burger, a beer and some seasonal mulled wine plus a short presentation by Sinclair Davidson, Professor of Institutional Economics, Finance and Marketing at RMIT University, senior fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs, and academic fellow at the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance.

Davidson has published in academic journals such as the European Journal of Political Economy, the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization and the Cato Journal. His opinion pieces have been published in The Age, The Australian, Australian Financial Review, The Conversation, Daily Telegraph, The Drum, Sydney Morning Herald and The Wall Street Journal Asia. He blogs at Catallaxy Files and tweets at @SincDavidson.

He will speak about how public health organisations sometimes manipulate statistics to support their pre-existing public policy goals. The dinner will coincide with the 5th, dismal anniversary of the introduction of plain packaging in Australia but it’s safe to bet the speaker, the guests and the discussion between them will create a cheerful atmosphere!

Where: Be Burger restaurant, Rue du Luxembourg 43, 1050 Brussels (close to the European parliament)

(close to the European parliament) When: Thursday 7 December 2017, from 18:30

Smoking permitted on the outside terrace.

Tickets are FREE but you must register in advance because places are limited. Friends, family and work colleagues are welcome too.

