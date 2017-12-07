The majority of presidential experts agree who was the worst president in American history

How much expertise do you really need to know this: Most Presidential Experts Agree: Obama is Worst President In History. And it’s not even close.

It appears that by a three to one margin presidential scholars are now convinced that Barack Obama has been the worst president ever. For as far left as most in academia are, this is quite a shock, really. On this President’s Day we find that Obama is a massive failure according to historians. In the past I have been fond of saying that it is hard to assess a president’s legacy until he has been out of office for at least ten years. It usually takes about that long to see the effect wrought by all the things he did in office. I have also seen this sentiment echoed by several historians and scholars in the past. But apparently Obama has been particularly destructive for them to already be determining that his regime has been an abject failure. Before you liberals out there start yelping about “conservative lairs” and all, this determination came from the far left think tank the Brookings Institute, not any conservative group. That makes it all the more amazing. Brooking says, “Those who view Obama as one of the worst American presidents outnumber those who view him as one of the best by nearly a 3-1 margin.” Brookings added, “nearly twice as many respondents view Obama as over-rated than do those who consider him under-rated.” “Few think of Obama as an excellent president, while many more rate his presidency quite low, with the bulk of experts appearing to give him a passing grade but not one that would get him on the Dean’s list,” the liberal group continued. Obama also fails on diplomacy, military and legislative successes. Obama is also viewed as one of the most polarizing figure ever to sit in the White House. Only W. Bush is worse in the latter category.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the worst ever has been followed by potentially the best ever. Early days, but the runs are on the board and his innings have only just begun. The following list from Legal Immigrants for America is for us to take some pleasure in, differences PDT has already made which is a partial list but does hit many of the high spots.

1.Supreme Court Judge Gorsuch appointed and approved by Senate

2. Illegal immigration down 70%( the lowest in 17 years)

3. Keystone pipeline approved

4. Allowing private healthcare choices for veterans and many VA employees out

5. More than 600,000. Jobs created

6. Median household income at a 7 year high

7. The Stock Market at the highest in history

8. $600 million cut from UN peacekeeping budget

9. Targeting of MS13 gangs and many already deported

10. Giving power to states to drug test unemployment recipients

11. Unemployment lowest since May 2007

12. End of DAPA program

13. Highest manufacturing surge in America in 3 years from major businesses like Exxon, Bayer, Apple, SoftBank, Toyota,

14. UN advised their migration program of settling middle east refugees (the New Americans) throughout the United States will end

15. Sanctuary city problem being addressed by Attorney General

16. Both House and Senate passed largest tax cut to US taxpayers in history

17. Presidential pay check donated to Veterans issues.

18. And just in:: Objections to Trump travel ban are overruled by the Supreme Court

And of course, just today, the United States has decided to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

The political wars of our time are ideological and not pragmatic so the left remains on the left since their only aim is to smash capitalism and tear down what exists. They are nihilists and bitterly deranged. It is their inner misery that drives them, not visions of improvements in the governance of the communities in which we live.

SOME FURTHER THOUGHTS: Was reminded by one of the comments how genuinely stupid some people are about the importance of power and powerful friends in this world of political horrors. The flags in the picture show the Israeli flag side-by-side with the American. But side-by-side there could just as well have been next to the American the flags of South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, the UK, the countries of Western Europe, most of Latin America, Canada, New Zealand and of course Australia. That Israel is an intense example of the role of American power is no more than one example of the role of American power in making us safe here, to the extent we are ever going to be safe.