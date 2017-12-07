The majority of presidential experts agree who was the worst president in American history

How much expertise do you really need to know this: Most Presidential Experts Agree: Obama is Worst President In History. And it’s not even close.
It appears that by a three to one margin presidential scholars are now convinced that Barack Obama has been the worst president ever. For as far left as most in academia are, this is quite a shock, really.
On this President’s Day we find that Obama is a massive failure according to historians.
In the past I have been fond of saying that it is hard to assess a president’s legacy until he has been out of office for at least ten years. It usually takes about that long to see the effect wrought by all the things he did in office. I have also seen this sentiment echoed by several historians and scholars in the past. But apparently Obama has been particularly destructive for them to already be determining that his regime has been an abject failure.
Before you liberals out there start yelping about “conservative lairs” and all, this determination came from the far left think tank the Brookings Institute, not any conservative group. That makes it all the more amazing.
Brooking says, “Those who view Obama as one of the worst American presidents outnumber those who view him as one of the best by nearly a 3-1 margin.”
Brookings added, “nearly twice as many respondents view Obama as over-rated than do those who consider him under-rated.”
“Few think of Obama as an excellent president, while many more rate his presidency quite low, with the bulk of experts appearing to give him a passing grade but not one that would get him on the Dean’s list,” the liberal group continued.
Obama also fails on diplomacy, military and legislative successes. Obama is also viewed as one of the most polarizing figure ever to sit in the White House. Only W. Bush is worse in the latter category.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the worst ever has been followed by potentially the best ever. Early days, but the runs are on the board and his innings have only just begun. The following list from Legal Immigrants for America is for us to take some pleasure in, differences PDT has already made which is a partial list but does hit many of the high spots.
1.Supreme Court Judge Gorsuch appointed and approved by Senate
2. Illegal immigration down 70%( the lowest in 17 years)
3. Keystone pipeline approved
4. Allowing private healthcare choices for veterans and many VA employees out
5. More than 600,000. Jobs created
6. Median household income at a 7 year high
7. The Stock Market at the highest in history
8. $600 million cut from UN peacekeeping budget
9. Targeting of MS13 gangs and many already deported
10. Giving power to states to drug test unemployment recipients
11. Unemployment lowest since May 2007
12. End of DAPA program
13. Highest manufacturing surge in America in 3 years from major businesses like Exxon, Bayer, Apple, SoftBank, Toyota,
14. UN advised their migration program of settling middle east refugees (the New Americans) throughout the United States will end
15. Sanctuary city problem being addressed by Attorney General
16. Both House and Senate passed largest tax cut to US taxpayers in history
17. Presidential pay check donated to Veterans issues.
18. And just in:: Objections to Trump travel ban are overruled by the Supreme Court
And of course, just today, the United States has decided to move its embassy to Jerusalem.
The political wars of our time are ideological and not pragmatic so the left remains on the left since their only aim is to smash capitalism and tear down what exists. They are nihilists and bitterly deranged. It is their inner misery that drives them, not visions of improvements in the governance of the communities in which we live.
SOME FURTHER THOUGHTS: Was reminded by one of the comments how genuinely stupid some people are about the importance of power and powerful friends in this world of political horrors. The flags in the picture show the Israeli flag side-by-side with the American. But side-by-side there could just as well have been next to the American the flags of South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, the UK, the countries of Western Europe, most of Latin America, Canada, New Zealand and of course Australia. That Israel is an intense example of the role of American power is no more than one example of the role of American power in making us safe here, to the extent we are ever going to be safe.
19. Fighting to the last American to make the Middle East safe for Greater Israel.
When terrorists blow up Israelis, why don’t Australia’s prominent public buildings get lit up in blue and white colours? I would definitely support it.
Steve, my old friend, I’d have to have a drink or three before I’d be prepared to discuss that list and particularly it’s overriding assessment.
Obama’s actual as opposed to partisan-claimed record is less than substantial, certainly, on domestic and economic policy particularly, but I seem to remember the Republicans spending eight years obstructing #44 while they amused themselves with spoiled-brat parlour games in Congress, and wrecked the joint and GOP reputation, thereby allowing someone none of them really wanted (the First Apprentice) to get a rails run at nomination. In my view, he won the election because Hillary Clinton was unelectable (something the Democrats knew but Hillary in her hubris ignored).
As to #45 potentially being the best, well the jury’s not even empanelled on that yet, and I’ll get back to you when I’ve finished giggling.
Happy Christmas!
RL
That’s just racist. Minority hires should never be judged by the same standards as whites.
If that’s your Sober assessment of Trump , please spare us the assessment after a few drinks.
Telling us RINOs paved the way for Trump………………………………….der.
What’s that got to do with Trump’s performance as POTUS?
The swamp was not only democrats, and it’s a two party system over there.
He played the game masterfully and as good as could be expected in the sewer he stepped in.
He’s done more in a short time for the states, and that is bleedingly obvious and therefore it is an accurate assessment to say that already, he has been one of the best POTUS they have had.
Based on evidence.
To say you will sit back and wait reeks of pomposity ensuring a denial of what is plainly observable.
Maybe a few less drinks might be an idea.
99% of Australians, whose understanding comes from the MSM, have no idea tha Obama was a dud.
Major surprise that the Brookings published this.
And we’ve had three such incompetents in the last decade, Rudd, Gillard and Turnbull.
You tell em struth.
Gee and I thought Obama could do anything; I sure he said something like that at his first inaugural speech. I must admit I thought he was going to make a great statement, yeah he sure has the gift of the gab, he should of been a criminal defense barrister, he would con any jury with his waffle.
I’m giggling too – at the tripe published on the blog linked to your handle:
Native white oligarchy? Oh dear.
I have some dear friends in the US who are die hard Democrats, and I said them from my perspective here in Oz, that Hilary Clinton’s campaign was just terrible, all she did was get on stage with show bizz celebrities big timing it, instead of getting to the heart of the middle class, talking the US battler. I wonder why Obama did not stand aside and let Hilary go earlier and he would still had his time in the sunshine. They were very surprised when I told them that was going to win it. They took really hard, but what’s happens.
Obama’s legacy was erased in less than a year, so whether that makes him terrible or just very mediocre is an open question. Usually a very bad President – like the guy before Lincoln – would expect to leave a long-lasting negative legacy. But Obama won’t even have that. He’s a double nothingburger with cheese.
The lesson is clear: Never elect a boy to do a man’s job.
Last I heard of Obama in retirement he was in Tahiti with Branson, partying big time. Media seem to have have lost interest since. Maybe the friends aren’t rallying around like they used to.
The other choices were John “Warmonger” McCain or Hillary “Crooked” Clinton.
Imagine 8 years of those!!
Nothing is good in a President. Best you can hope for really.
Zimbabwe. South Africa. USA. See the pattern?
Lucky USA has The Donald.