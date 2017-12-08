BREAKING NEWS – NSW Government to demolish and rebuild Parliament House

In breaking news, the NSW Minister for Profligacy and Indulgence, the Hon. Stuart Ayers has announced that the NSW Government has decided to implement and fund the NSW Parliament House Strategy. This will involve the demolition of the current 110 year old Parliament House on the eastern side of Macquarie Street and replacing it with a brand new state of the art facility that will include high speed NBN internet, a new member only food court, pool, gym and gender neutral toilets.
Minister Ayers said “The current NSW Parliament House was completed over 100 years ago. It was not designed for the current environment. There are safety and security issues, not to mention insufficient women’s toilets and poor quality foot outlets.”
Minister Ayers further said “When completed, the new NSW Parliament will be the envy of all politicians in Australia and the world, and it will be a testament to democracy and prudent financial management.”
Modeling prepared by Minister Ayer’s Department has also shown that there will be a significant boost to the NSW economy because of the increased tourism that the new Parliament House will attract.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.5 billion, of which $50 million will be used to compensated currently political parties for disruption. Notably, both the Liberal Party and the Labor Party have committed to continue to use the new facility for at least 30 years after construction.
When questioned about the need for and cost of the project, Minister Ayers said that over the same time the Parliament will be knocked down and rebuilt, $202 billion will be spend on schools, hospitals and stadiums.
The mind boggles.
Because it’s all about keeping making other politicians envious.
It’s literally a member’s only trough.
Oink! Oink! 🙁
Good move hold the meetings a Sydney town hall,sell the site and use the money to pay off debt incurred by career polliemuppets ? Westminster is older than NSW and its still being used .they can meet anywhere its only a bunch of bulls jitters bullshitting ,profligate with other peoples money aren’t they?
I told you guys it was a bad idea to let them sell off the electricity networks.
So as to be able to reassign some toilets “gender neutral” and hire a new cook… it’s necessary to knock the building down and then partake in $50 million “compensation” money.
Well, that makes perfect sense. I’m starting to wonder how bad the ALP could possibly be.
The frightening thing is that I can’t be sure that this is parody!
Will they be allocating some affordable housing in the build?
One can only hope.
It’s always about the toilets these days.
Really? I think we can mark down the ‘members only food court’ a non-contributor to tourism. So how many points did the ‘gender neutral toilets’ score in your model? Show us how that added up to $1.5 billion.
You are bribing the parties $50 million to buy off on this boodoggle and there is only a guarantee of 30 years use before you come back for another how many billion (trillions?) to knock it down and do it again?
How stupid can the electorate possibly be?
Not a joke?
Here’s what will happen.
The Libs will sign a watertight contract with a builder then lose the next election.
As the contract will require the CFMEU to be excluded from the site, the ALP will reneg.
The builders will receive $1.1 billion for not building a new NSW Parliament House.
The ALP will then build an even bigger one in Lakemba next to the mosque.
It will take thirty years to be completed using disabled transsexual CFMEU refugee wukkas.
Chuckle. Well played, sir!
Could we have it pulled down and the site turned into a nice park?
Ta.
Will there still BE a Liberal and Labor Party in 30 years. I was hoping not. The Greens must be pretty miffed at not getting a mention.
I thought the building was heritage listed. Wikipedia says it is. O well, like everything else in Australia….off with the old and on with the new.
I think they get bogged down, (or was that bound up?) by red tape.
Another example of misplaced priorities and misallocated resources.
It joins the likes of irrational projects such as the exorbitant rebuilding of 17-year-old ANZ Stadium (the Olympic Stadium), the unjustified move of the Powerhouse Museum to Parramatta, and the unjustified container deposit scheme .
Yet, the Government fails to allocate sufficient funds to properly operate public hospitals such as Westmead, that are forced to close wards and postpone urgently-required surgery.
Just what we need- a new multi-billion-dollar monument to official corruption.
There are very easy solutions:
1) Teach all members and staff, (and public) with female genitalia how to piss in the urinal.
2) Ask the Iranian Dwarf if he has any connections in Chinese food industry and hires him as a food consultant (when he get out of jail).
The old Museum of Applied Arts & Sciences at Ultimo was waaaaaaay betterer, as was the old Mining museum at Hickson Point (very nearly under the Harbour Bridge)
For transgender toilets? My guess is that there will be a little park around it, with man-high bushes. And no security cameras aimed lower than the waist.
Notably, both the Liberal Party and the Labor Party have committed to continue to use the new facility for at least 30 years after construction.
Truth can be stranger than fiction:
In the mid-1980s the QLD government built a new multi-story office block to house the machinations of government, the old parliamentary offices from the 19th C. being deemed out of date for a modern state.
30 years later the new building was itself deemed insufficient and construction of a new multi-billion dollar government precinct with no expenses spared offices was commenced.
This from a state government which is $34b in debt, mind you, and only recently had its credit rating revised from a negative assessment by international agencies.
I agree it should be knocked down but don’t build a new one. It only encourages the buggers.
It should be made entirely of soap boxes, carefully spread around outdoors at the domain.
This whole story seems crazy enough to be true.
Except for that last line. Whoever inserted that went too far.
Almost had me until that point.
It would be cheaper to fly them all to the the Taj Mahal known as the NT parliament building in Darwin.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.5 billion, of which $50 million will be used to compensated currently political parties for disruption.
Now of course that figure does not include the compensation , site inspection fees, ongoing rent and a huge wing attached for the use of the traditional owners with a free bar. There will also be a homosexual wing where all the queers in parliament can fraternise away from the straights. This is important because NSW is the home of them as are the federal houses of parliament. In fact after proposals of marriage in hansard one would expect a homosexual wedding centre as well .
What a waste of taxpayers’ cash…the A.L.P. almost has a quorum now in that exclusive gated community that MIchael Williamson, Milton Orkopoulos, “Dishonest Eddie” Obeid, his itinerant Left Testicle (and possibly his Right one too and several other associated portions of his disparate anatomy) and all the rest of the Labor gang reside in.
You could just move the Speakers’ Chair and Mace to the corridor outside the A.L.P. Presidential Suite, and the job’s half done.
Think of all the money you’d save. Michael Williamson still has all of that $20 Million in spare cash he never repaid, that he could lavish on furniture and decorations.
Leave all structures unmaintained to just fall down.
Are men still allowed to piss standing up? How far we have fallen.
Precisely who is making these outrageous claim that there is an alleged insufficiency of toilets in the NSW Parliament?
I have never yet noticed any discernible shortage in the mammoth output of crap from that joint in recent decades!
What will all the blue-bottle presstitutes do for amusement while the contractors are digging the new Sh’ouse?
Parody, surely.
For the record, this is a parody of the NSW new stadia announcement by Ayers. $2.5BN to rebuild two fully-functional stadia (not that old either) to the same or lesser capacity.
How about ditch a few of these bullshit programs and buy a nice new aircraft carrier.
HMS Her looks nice
I suggest they use redundant shipping containers ,one for each member ,hold meetings in big yard with a big fire inthe middle ,pto pay respect to traditional indigenius owners ,if it was good enough for them it is good enough for their enabling career polliemuppets . Think of the savings?no overheads ,a few long drop outside dummies ,nongender of course ,,a bucket of water outside to wash the hands ,0 job done . Do the same in Canberra convert the nuthouse there to a mental institution ,it has a lot of experience with the mentally deluded. Plenty of potential clients in the peoples republic of canberrastan. Solving problems is our game .