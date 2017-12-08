BREAKING NEWS – NSW Government to demolish and rebuild Parliament House

In breaking news, the NSW Minister for Profligacy and Indulgence, the Hon. Stuart Ayers has announced that the NSW Government has decided to implement and fund the NSW Parliament House Strategy. This will involve the demolition of the current 110 year old Parliament House on the eastern side of Macquarie Street and replacing it with a brand new state of the art facility that will include high speed NBN internet, a new member only food court, pool, gym and gender neutral toilets.

Minister Ayers said “The current NSW Parliament House was completed over 100 years ago. It was not designed for the current environment. There are safety and security issues, not to mention insufficient women’s toilets and poor quality foot outlets.”

Minister Ayers further said “When completed, the new NSW Parliament will be the envy of all politicians in Australia and the world, and it will be a testament to democracy and prudent financial management.”

Modeling prepared by Minister Ayer’s Department has also shown that there will be a significant boost to the NSW economy because of the increased tourism that the new Parliament House will attract.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.5 billion, of which $50 million will be used to compensated currently political parties for disruption. Notably, both the Liberal Party and the Labor Party have committed to continue to use the new facility for at least 30 years after construction.

When questioned about the need for and cost of the project, Minister Ayers said that over the same time the Parliament will be knocked down and rebuilt, $202 billion will be spend on schools, hospitals and stadiums.

