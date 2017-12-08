Competition among companies is good, runaway regulation far less so

Posted on 7:42 am, December 8, 2017 by Henry Ergas

Not long ago, Andrew Leigh, the opposition assistant Treasury spokesman and spokesman on competition, told us that “Australia’s markets are more concentrated than those in comparable countries” — and, brace yourself, “the problem is getting worse”.

  2. stackja
    #2579005, posted on December 8, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Liberty Quote
    What, then, do they want government for? Not to regulate commerce; not to educate the people; not to teach religion; not to administer charity; not to make roads and railways; but simply to defend the natural rights of man – to protect person and property – to prevent the aggressions of the powerful upon the weak – in a word, to administer justice. This is the natural, the original, office of a government. It was not intended to do less: it ought not to be allowed to do more.

    — Herbert Spencer

  3. entropy
    #2579016, posted on December 8, 2017 at 8:14 am

    It makes total sense you know.
    Heavily regulate a sector to the point diversification within the market is heavily restricted, and barriers to entry for new competitors become ever higher and higher.
    Then recommend an entirely new layer of regulation to address issues caused by the current regulation. And then introduce a state owned competitor when that doesnt work. The script writes itself.

    It reminds me of the story The King, the Mouse and the CheeseNot the sort of reader that would feature in Marxist school rooms of today,

  4. Jonesy
    #2579042, posted on December 8, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Watch the shenanigans if legislation is passed at the federal level to give water REGULATORS more power.

  5. Up The Workers!
    #2579068, posted on December 8, 2017 at 9:11 am

    If competition is such a good thing, then why do we not have any competition in the Union sector?

    Maybe the A.C.C.C. needs to step in and prosecute the organised crime bosses who run unions in this country and break up their vastly corrupt and crime-laden monopolies, in order to encourage honest people to possibly involve themselves in the running of Unions for a change?

    Rather than having the usual knuckle-dragging crims associated with the A.L.P. thieving $20 million in cash from one union, or other notorious A.L.P.-types pocketing under-the-counter brown paper bags of employer-donated cash in order to deliver worse pay and worse conditions for Unionists in E.B.A. negotiations, what a change it would be to see honest people involved, just as an alternative.

  6. Tim Neilson
    #2579081, posted on December 8, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Reminds me of the outstanding Monster Raving Loony Party campaign a few elections ago in the UK:
    “Why is there only one Anti-Monopolies Commission?”

    A joke, but like so many good jokes it reveals a serious issue. To have a highly intrusive government statist complaining about lack of competition is flabbergasting (or would be if we weren’t so jaded by examples of “progressive” lack of self-awareness).

  7. H B Bear
    #2579084, posted on December 8, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Big Business loves Big Government and Big Union.

