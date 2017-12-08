Not long ago, Andrew Leigh, the opposition assistant Treasury spokesman and spokesman on competition, told us that “Australia’s markets are more concentrated than those in comparable countries” — and, brace yourself, “the problem is getting worse”.
Liberty Quote
This debate is now declared open. The longer and more intense, the better.— Rowan Callick
-
Recent Comments
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- H B Bear on Competition among companies is good, runaway regulation far less so
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Tim Neilson on Competition among companies is good, runaway regulation far less so
- areff on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- lotocoti on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Riccardo Bosi on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Rae on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Up The Workers! on Competition among companies is good, runaway regulation far less so
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Mark A on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- A Lurker on Muddy: Catictionary Part IV.
-
Recent Posts
- Competition among companies is good, runaway regulation far less so
- The majority of presidential experts agree who was the worst president in American history
- Governments Creating Jobs
- ‘How to torture data to justify public policy’ Burning Issues – 7 December 2017
- In despair
- Guest post. David Leyonhjelm on the gender pay gap
- “Stumblebum leftist jerks”
- Invitation
- Wednesday Forum: December 6, 2017
- President Trump kicks some goals
- Can we have another royal commission
- Art of the Impossible for Christmas
- Sir William Blackstone
- John Adams: Trial by Media is a Dangerous Precedent
- Monday Forum: December 4, 2017
- Resolved: “there are no biological differences between men and women”
- The book no child should be without
- Barnaby byelection forum
- Musk magic and the Tesla torment
- The only thing Obama ever said I can wholeheartedly agree with
- Open Forum: December 2, 2017
- Fact checking Gerard Henderson
- Macro Follies returns
- Warning. Planet savers at work with the government
- What they said: Consumer choice
- Five Years Later
- Banking Royal Commission
- Terry Barnes: Simon Chapman defends disruptive new technology
- The expert class
- Can reach all of Australia too
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
ALP is the problem.
It makes total sense you know.
Heavily regulate a sector to the point diversification within the market is heavily restricted, and barriers to entry for new competitors become ever higher and higher.
Then recommend an entirely new layer of regulation to address issues caused by the current regulation. And then introduce a state owned competitor when that doesnt work. The script writes itself.
It reminds me of the story The King, the Mouse and the CheeseNot the sort of reader that would feature in Marxist school rooms of today,
Watch the shenanigans if legislation is passed at the federal level to give water REGULATORS more power.
If competition is such a good thing, then why do we not have any competition in the Union sector?
Maybe the A.C.C.C. needs to step in and prosecute the organised crime bosses who run unions in this country and break up their vastly corrupt and crime-laden monopolies, in order to encourage honest people to possibly involve themselves in the running of Unions for a change?
Rather than having the usual knuckle-dragging crims associated with the A.L.P. thieving $20 million in cash from one union, or other notorious A.L.P.-types pocketing under-the-counter brown paper bags of employer-donated cash in order to deliver worse pay and worse conditions for Unionists in E.B.A. negotiations, what a change it would be to see honest people involved, just as an alternative.
Reminds me of the outstanding Monster Raving Loony Party campaign a few elections ago in the UK:
“Why is there only one Anti-Monopolies Commission?”
A joke, but like so many good jokes it reveals a serious issue. To have a highly intrusive government statist complaining about lack of competition is flabbergasting (or would be if we weren’t so jaded by examples of “progressive” lack of self-awareness).
Big Business loves Big Government and Big Union.