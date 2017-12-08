PDT slurs speech and the left goes wild

You have to see the youtube reaction in full to appreciate how depraved the left have become. Hillary collapses as she gets into her limousine and there is nothing to see. This instead fills the left and the media (same thing, I know) with delight.

But while you are listening for the slurring of his words, you might also wish to listen to his words as well. What must truly rile his enemies is the amount of good President Trump is doing, both domestically and across the world. Peace in the Middle East is impossible, but it would not be the first impossibility he has pulled off.

For myself, I wish him long life and do worry about his health and well being because of how irreplaceable he is.