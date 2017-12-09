Open Forum: December 9, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, December 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

39 Responses to Open Forum: December 9, 2017

  1. squawkbox
    #2579787, posted on December 9, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Foist! I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Big Bang of Catallaxy commenters

  7. memoryvault
    #2579798, posted on December 9, 2017 at 12:07 am

    I’ve decided on a scotch

    A bit of trivia for you scotch drinkers. When Queen Elizabeth II christened the UK’s new aircraft carrier, she didn’t use a bottle of champagne. Instead, a bottle of single malt whisky from the Bowmore Distillery was used.

  9. squawkbox
    #2579804, posted on December 9, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Just a thought prompted by the recurrence of the Grig-fungus in other threads. With the advances in AI, neural networks, big data etc, perhaps we will all soon be forced to post under our real names when our grammatical style and personal obsessions become easily recognisable to a server cluster, so that they can flag us with our first sentence.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2579806, posted on December 9, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Instead, a bottle of single malt whisky from the Bowmore Distillery was used.

    So Her Majesty should have. After all the nonsense about how only champagne, produced in certain areas of France can be called champagne, so she should have.

  14. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2579814, posted on December 9, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Dammit. Just missed out on selection as twelfth man.

    I really wanted to carry the drinks, run out on the field with fresh gloves, sticky tape, band aids, new bats and spray Aerogard on the showpony batting at number three who gets all all the girls after the match.

    I shall sadly retire to the pavilion and drink beer all day.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2579816, posted on December 9, 2017 at 12:40 am

    The aboriginal presenter (smart guy yes) said no aboriginals got edumucated yet a few hours later produced a beautifully composed, immaculately handwritten letter his grandad wrote to authorities about getting married…

    I’m sick of this shit. I went to school, in the early 1970’s with a certain Aboriginal, who went on to become a high profile actor. His boarding fees, school fees, school books, school uniforms and pocket money were all paid by the evil debbil debbil white taxpayer.

    My father worked damned hard, pioneering the sand plain country, to pay his children’s educations..No taxpayer’s money there…

  17. Overburdened
    #2579818, posted on December 9, 2017 at 12:43 am

    There’s not much sadder than hearing a small group of fat, deconditioned straighty one eighties karaokeing ackadacka at the arse end of a Xmas shindig.

  19. DrBeauGan
    #2579821, posted on December 9, 2017 at 12:47 am

    the showpony batting at number three who gets all all the girls after the match.

    That would be me. 😁

  20. Oh come on
    #2579822, posted on December 9, 2017 at 12:47 am

    A bit of trivia for you scotch drinkers. When Queen Elizabeth II christened the UK’s new aircraft carrier, she didn’t use a bottle of champagne. Instead, a bottle of single malt whisky from the Bowmore Distillery was used.

    IIRC, whisky as opposed to champers is standard practice for launching RN vessels.

    Wrt sparkling wine, Champagne is undoubtedly the best in the world. It’s not even close, really.

  22. Serena at the Pub
    #2579827, posted on December 9, 2017 at 1:19 am

    IIRC, whisky as opposed to champers is standard practice for launching RN vessels.

    I’m game to challenge that statement.
    IIRC Scots whisky has been used only once before to launch an R.N. vessel. All sorts of fluid is used at times, right down to beer for submarines, the reason for that escapes me right now.

  23. struth
    #2579829, posted on December 9, 2017 at 1:23 am

    The blog changes dunny rolls and off we go again, leaving our mark on it’s white surface as it unrolls.

    Bloody good scotch , that.

  24. Harlequin Decline
    #2579830, posted on December 9, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Pickles
    #2579808, posted on December 9, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Bloody hilarious, thanks for posting.

  25. struth
    #2579832, posted on December 9, 2017 at 1:39 am

    First weightlifting and now Federation des Femmes du Quebec.

    Whats next?

    Aborigines scratching their heads at all these people with WHITE SKIN calling themselves black, and women wondering how somebody with XY chromosomes and A COCK, can be a woman.

    Obviously the science has been settled.

    The Russians must be peeved.
    All that effort to keep Natasha’s chemically induced ball bag from dangling out her leotard, while attempting the clean and jerk, and the west just decided balls and a cocks and chromosomes don’t prove anything.
    I’d be asking for the medals back, if I were Putin.

  27. Nathan
    #2579835, posted on December 9, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Sorry Cats if this is a bit OT but I attended my 11 yo twin boys school presentation day today. It is a good school as a general rule but today I saw 90% of academic awards go to girls. I think I may be biased having twin boys but if 90% of all awards between years 1-6 go to girls I can’t help but feel we are failing the boys.

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2579838, posted on December 9, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Nathan I attended the school awards tonight too. 90% went to the little bitches who sit up straight.

    I told my cheese that the boy is off to private boys school asap. Fuck ‘em.

  29. Makka
    #2579840, posted on December 9, 2017 at 2:30 am

    I think I may be biased having twin boys but if 90% of all awards between years 1-6 go to girls I can’t help but feel we are failing the boys.

    I think that’s the plan, Nathan.

  30. Huck
    #2579849, posted on December 9, 2017 at 3:55 am

    Been away for a while.
    Is fuckwit Grogory back after his smoting?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *