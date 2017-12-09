Sunshine conservatives revisited

LIQ has raised the ridiculous and entirely spurious condition that my failure ever to criticise Donald Trump is somehow proof that my defence of PDT is beyond reason. What really can one make of this?
Trump is a false messiah who is leading many so-called conservatives down a dead end. If you can’t accept the flaws in Trump and argue rationally rather than dogmatically you really have no place in conservative thought. Because such behaviour is the antitheses of western critical thinking and logic.
Cultural warriors for Trump are no better than those idiots chanting and disrupting speakers at universities.
Some people are just too stupid to see what’s right before their eyes and going further, are too stupid to change their minds in the face of more evidence than anyone could have imagined to have been presented in even less than a year since the inauguration. The following is the article I wrote that was posted at Quadrant Online on October 16 last year, which I titled Sunshine Conservatives. I might better have titled it Idiots and Morons. And if you would like 390 additional pages of the same kind of material on Donald Trump, warts and all, you can go here.
This is the article I wrote then.
“These are the times that try men’s souls: The summer blogger and the sunshine conservative will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
This has been a fearfully clarifying US election. There are people who declare themselves on the right side of politics, who are in truth sham defenders of freedom and our way of life, and who will be forever shunned by those of us who stood for saving the American Republic and the Western world at this moment of great peril.
The American election will determine the fate of the West. An America with open borders, unprepared, unwilling and unable to defend our freedoms from predators of every kind, from Islamic terrorists, from economic vandals, from those who masquerade their profound ignorance as concern for the environment — it is from these we must defend ourselves against or our way of life will be lost. The American Republic as it has been since 1776 will disappear. We will live to see our own fall of Rome.
Sunshine conservatives: those who pretend to represent freedom, individual rights and personal responsibility, but who refuse to stand with the only person who could make a difference. They are people whom history will recognise as the enemies of freedom, who refused to stand for the right when the moment arrived. It is Trump alone, the most improbable candidate in American political history, who provides even this sliver of hope. He is elected or Hillary is elected. There is no other possible outcome.
The mounting hostility among those supposedly on his own side is a disgrace. The array of enemies who have been uncovered from within what is nominally his own side of politics has demonstrated, better than anything else might have, that the Republican Party as it has become is a rotting curse on everything it is supposed to represent.
Those who stand with Hillary in this dark hour will have revealed they cannot be trusted and their counsel is without value. They are enemies of freedom. If you support Hillary Clinton in this election, nothing you write and say will from this time forward be worth the slightest attention. Your judgements will have been revealed as eternally worthless.
So, You Thought He Was a Choir Boy?
Donald Trump has not yet lost this election. If anything, this latest attempt to distract voters from the genuine issues which confront us may finally have focused the election on what actually matters. No one defends Trump’s words, or his attitude to women, least of all Donald Trump. This was his own assessment.
Let’s be honest, we’re living in the real world. This is nothing more than a distraction from the important issues we’re facing today.
We are losing our jobs, we are less safe than we were eight years ago and Washington is totally broken. Hillary Clinton and her kind have run our country into the ground. I’ve said some foolish things, but there’s a big difference between the words and actions of other people. Bill Clinton has actually abused women, and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims. We will discuss this more in the coming days.
The American election is not about who has lived the most blameless life. It is about who can best protect our collective interests. Trump has been from the very beginning the only person running in this election who has understood the nature of the times in which we live and the actions that must be taken. You are either a sunshine conservative, or are instead prepared to fight this to the very end which means supporting Donald Trump for president.
Kates – you seem to have just proven LQC’s point. Talk about an own goal.
“that the Republican Party as it has become is a rotting curse on everything it is supposed to represent”. Sounds a lot like our very own Liberal Party sadly.
Calling me ‘stupid’ ‘idiot’ ‘moron’ for daring to criticise Donald Trump shows that I was right. You are being irrational Steve.
First, Trump has not been president for 12 months. He hasn’t quite reached 11 months yet. Second, Trump has accomplished so little as to be laughable. He has increased the risks of a world war with his actions on North Korea and Israel. His tax policies will not increase US economic growth, they simply widen the budget deficit. Those tax cuts are designed to benefit the very wealthy at the expense of the middle class. If anything the tax cuts will lead to further pressure to move to the left. He has done nothing whatsoever to address medical expenses. Trump has not significantly attacked the left; if anything Trump has mobilised the left and will ensure its victory at the next presidential election. Trump has increased protectionism.
Rather than draining the swamp, Trump seems intent on increasing the swamp.
You really have to be blinkered to find no fault with Trump Steve. Surely you can see that Trump is an abject failure? An embarrassment to the United States and damaging to conservatives and libertarians? How bad does it have to get before you will finally admit you were wrong, very wrong?
The intervening 12 months since the election has demonstrated
a) That the swamp is even more corrupt than DJT made it our to be
b) That the Clintons are even bigger crooks that he said tehy were
c) That the entire herd of RINOs and GOP in general was sucking on the nation’s teats
d) That DJT can be depended upon to do what he said he would, which no other pollie in mondern times has
e) That two terms of DJT as POTUS is the only thing that can geive Western Civilisation any chance of survival
Yes, Karabar, the swamp is even more corrupt than DJT made it out to be. He is an insider intent on deepening the swamp. Who cares about the Clintons? The entire political class and business lobbyists are on the public teat and DJT is as bad or worse than any of them. DJT can be depended on NOT doing what he said. Two terms of DJT as POTUS would consign Western Civilisation to history.
What is needed is a sensible and erudite libertarian / conservative who can defeat Trump at the next election. Someone who will pursue sensible economic reform and repair the damage of the Obama and Trump presidencies.
LQC,
I would argue that Obama caused a lot of division, virtually re- spawning BLM and being soft on other cultural issues so they festered. Yes the swamp is big and yes, it’s likely someone else will have to finish the job but there were no takers other than trump on offer at the time.
Typical Marxist subterfuge.
The Norks escalate their weaponry but it is Trump who is risking world war? Don’t make me laugh.
The Palestinians refuse 5 offers of a two-state solution yet it is Trump’s policy on Israel which is increasing the risk of world war? Geeze Lucius your reverse logic is perverse and incorrect.
So, SKates deceives himself. He sees not what is there, but what he wants to see. He fails to be objective and rational.
LQC on the other hand…
Hmmm.
LQC at 1.04pm, WOW, so much wrongness in one short post.
On the international front, we finally have a President who calls out the enemy, instead of appeasing them; and supports friends, instead of undermining them.
On tax cuts, yeah, let’s never cut taxes because the Left will always be against. Leave taxes as they are, I’m sure that the Left won’t want to increase them.
Done nothing on medical expenses; yeah, the lazy sod. With the whole Republican Party behind him, its a real mystery!
Saying he hasn’t attacked the Left is sooo wrong. If you genuinely believe he has done nothing worthwhile, I would suggest it is because he may have spent too much time attacking the Left, and not enough time governing.
Old School Conservative dealt with the Nork ignorance in that statement. I’ll flesh out the Israel facts a bit more.
I know how hard it is to pound some concepts in to the leftist mind but I’ll say it again, it has been US policy to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel for many decades.
The US Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act in 1995. Six months ago they renewed that act UNANIMOUSLY.
Here are Bush and Obama saying the exact same thing as Trump did. Clinton did the same, so did Bush Sr and Reagan.
In other words, Trump did exactly what his predecessors, both Rep and Dem, have done. You just want to make an issue out of it because it is Trump and that’s a perfect example of why trolls get corrected and spanked every time you roll in here with the ignorance.
“The American election is not about who has lived the most blameless life. It is about who can best protect our collective interests.”
Well said Mr Kates.
Holy shit! This is a huge scandal! Don’t tell me: you heard it from someone in Washington. Please give us a link so we can have our eyes opened.
Wow! Wow! Wow! The information you’ve been holding back is just incredible! Stop teasing us: we need a link so we can share it far and wide.
Imagine that! Trump has set out to do exactly the opposite of what he got elected promising to do and his speeches defending Western civilization in the past year were all a hoax.
I just can’t believe you’ve been sitting on these devastating facts that not even the Get Trump globalist media will publish.
Unless, of course, you’re just a pissant academic from Nowheresville, Outer Bumfuck, who just made it all up.
Are any of us totally convinced that LQC is not just some really clever parody ,& aside from a bit of relaxing fun on his part ,his opus may simply be an elaborate prank to show the vacuousness of various leftish viewpoints ,as in this case, the “never trumpers “.
Think about the long list of “never trumpers “,what an unlikely ,unreal list like
Ewan McMullen an unmarried 40s something exCIA Mormon ,
Sen McCain who had his picture taken with the leader of ISIS & who is a war hero because he was captured,
Jeb Bush who could have been totally relied upon to lose to HRC like a gentleman unlike DJT ,
John Brennan ,a CIA head who just happened to be a Wahhabi convert .
LQC ,a soi-disant Latin Avatar ,his postings unlikely as they are , speak for themselves
So while not wishing to out LQC totally ,his very latest work is not his best & he should lift his game to avoid getting FIRED.
So LQC may ID as a latin plough boy but I am still a bit of a doubting Thomas.
I disagree. Lucius has put up an argument. Some of us choose to refute it as we see fit.
Silence can be interpreted as assent.
Also, I find your thinly veiled attack on the intelligence of commenters here highly offensive and will now flounce off to blub in the corner.
No Cynic. I don’t think they should be ignored anymore. That hasn’t worked for decades. Punch back. Its the only way LQC will understand that many do not buy into the type of groupthink that he treats as a given, well understood, home truth. It isn’t and never was.
I defy anyone to find the counter examples from the right to LQC’s ‘So on the one side’ paragraph about the left. He makes Kates’ point for him. Hilarious.
In fact the tax cuts will punish the rich because they live in high tax states and can no longer claim them back from the federal government. Finally they are paying their fair share of taxes.
Don’t worry. The left default position is go for the man or woman and destroy their reputation. That is because they have no wish to preserve democracy, their only vision is to destroy a persons individuality and indoctrinate society so they become minions of the state. Conservatives know people aren’t perfect, they make mistakes and they learn from them. They have the ability to see beyond the flaws because they haven’t become indoctrinated and still have a functioning brain. The indoctrinated carry weapons, the people with functioning brains carry thoughts and ideas AND can carry weapons, should the need arise.
This is the original position from which much of the Western malaise flows. ‘For Trump’ is actually kind of irrelevant; for Western Civilisation rather than against it is fundamental.
The notion that Right and Left are equal and opposite is not merely wrong, its societally devastating in the long term. You should not permit parasitism; you should in no way give equal standing to those who build to those who tear down.
Are those chanting at and within universities going to build anything better than what they are tearing down? Clearly not. They know nothing other than to tear down; that way lies societal collapse.
Can the same be said of those supporting Trump? No it cannot. The degree of success is almost immaterial compared to direction of intent.
We seem to consistently forget that the ‘marketplace of ideas’ requires certain fundamental premises for it to function as a beneficial element of society.
Why is Lucy repeating leftist talking points? Perhaps he’s not what he claims to be.
LQC has never offered any constructive criticism of Trump, he just rattles off leftist bullshit and name calls.
Apparently his speech isn’t eloquent enough or he’s not wearing the right tie, so therefore we should give control of the whole fucking world back to the left!!!!!
You couldn’t make this shit up.
He is definite proof of the flaws in straight forward deduction that can occur when a flawed personality controls the process.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/12/08/trump-mattis-turn-military-loose-on-isis-leaving-terror-caliphate-in-tatters.html
I will quickly and decisively bomb the hell out of ISIS….
Read through and see what the Iraqi defence minister, Yahya Rasool, thinks of the comparison between Trump and Obama.
US mainstream media plays a low key…
