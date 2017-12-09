The balkanisation of public policy

One of my greatest concerns in public policy is the tendency for each side to admit no error and to hold certain “truths” which are defended at any cost. There is no room for introspection in such an environment and it is no wonder that bipartisan economic reform is no longer feasible.
So on one side are those who have been campaigning for same sex marriage as if it is the most important thing in the world. This really is a first world problem – most gays live in fear of their lives and yet here in Australia the Parliament has decided that same sex marriage is more important than any other area of public policy. Those who opposed SSM have been held in contempt and labelled bigots etc. There was no effort to engage in an open debate; merely destroy one’s opponents seems to be the attitude.
The same can be said of many of the left’s pet causes where opposition to any of these marks one as an unacceptable person in civilised company.
On this blog we frequently see similar behaviour with respect to blogs supporting Donald Trump. Several bloggers admit no flaw in Trump and will punish and abuse any person who dares question Trump’s government and his abilities and his fitness for office.
This is simply childish. No individual is perfect, but when reading the hagiographies about Trump on this blog one would think that Trump is the messiah. Anyone – like me – who dares critique Trump must by definition be in a pact with the devil. Well that’s the argument effectively made and it is foolish indeed.
What I see on both sides is the infantilisation of public policy. We are becoming progressively more tribal – wanting to belong to one tribe or another and that requires the acceptance of doctrine which may never be challenged unless you wish to be excommunicated.
If this trend continues the outlook for Australia is dire. The people of Australia are being let down by boorish behaviour with third rate politicians behaving as if they were in first year university. Bettina Arndt is correct in today’s Australian: the preponderance of young females to leftist causes because of their humanities studies such as gender relations etc. has led to them being perpetually aggrieved and perpetually ‘victims’.
Libertarians and conservatives must act rationally and argue respectfully if this is to be defeated. That is the way to win, not to get in the trenches and adopt the methods of the left.
Trump is a false messiah who is leading many so-called conservatives down a dead end. If you can’t accept the flaws in Trump and argue rationally rather than dogmatically you really have no place in conservative thought. Because such behaviour is the antitheses of western critical thinking and logic.
Cultural warriors for Trump are no better than those idiots chanting and disrupting speakers at universities.
Never Trump?
Fatty Trump may not be the Messiah, or even a very naughty boy, but he’s just about the West’s last figure of any substance (no pun intended).
Had he not run for election, let alone won, the West would have been stuffed. Shrillary was just too hideous to contemplate as president.
So, I’ll settle for el-Trumpo, irrespective of his flaws.
Nobody of any common sense would claim Trump has no flaws – all humans do. Nobody of any common sense would claim all of Trump’s executive actions will have no undesired consequences – all human actions do. But overall, it would seem to me that Trump is simply working through the job of clearing out the Aegean Stable that US politics and public policy has become over the last few Presidencies. However, as it is early days yet, comparatively, perhaps it would be wise to wait for another three years, or perhaps seven, to see to what extent, or not, the US situation changes – for the better, or for the worse. Said simply, LQC, I remain yet to be convinced he is a “false Messiah”.
Steve Kates certainly says that Trump has no flaws. I have not read a single word from Steve that criticises Trump.
You are making the same fundamental mistake that many others make. It is not about conservatives versus progressives. It never was. It is about disrupting the self appointed global elite and their never ending drive to make slaves of everyone else. Now of course most of that pack of scumbags are autocratic leftists, but many are not. They are the self elected patrician class. Of course Trump has flaws, but the flaws of those that oppose him are demonstrably worse. Rampant criminality, when done under the blind eye if not the direct support of the media, is still criminality. A highly politicised upper layer of critical law enforcement agencies, by political appointees, for political purposes, used to target the political opposition, is utterly wrong. Yet people like you don’t seem to see it. If Trump cant correct any of this, then who can?
Trump is the most libertarian president in modern history.
followed by some abuse(with no supporting evidence or argument) –
Look around and observe what rational behaviour has achieved for the conservative side.
Observe the dominance of the left. Achieved, in part, with abuse and dogma.
The problem is LQC, that you think you’re cleverer than we are. You’re not. Your thinking and your talking points are 30 years out of date and I suspect they originate from about the time you were at university, enjoying the company of people who all thought they were cleverer than everyone else. The world has changed and passed you by.
Ahem, Conservatives have tried being rational and respectful and look where its got us…
I’m fine with staying rational, but I think being respectful is now way past its use-by-date.
Remember the saying – “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”
Our current method isn’t working, in fact we’re being driven backwards, losing ground at every step.
I suggest we try a different tactic.
‘No True Scotsman’ fallacy alert?
Trump is not libertarian. He is protectionist. How CL can you think that being protectionist is libertarian? An Mr Black I don’t think I’m cleverer that you. Perhaps you’re right though that the world has changed for the worse where rational thinking is out the door and we are all cultural warriors. I’m happy to not be part of that.
LQC, while I share your dislike of Trump I think you have rocks in your head if you think we can just be friendly arguers to win. We must destroy the left and leave no stone unturned to attack the left at their weakest points. This is a war.
No doubt. Reason is gawn!
Chat with a few of a younger generation and a few people outside of the book club. You might be surprised.
The age of reason has passed.
I’m with Rabz on this one.
The pendulum has swung way to far to the left. Those on the right are starting to stir and the over correction when it finally (hopefully) arrives will be enormous. Trump is part of the beginnings of that over correction and has become a beacon on the hill for those on the hard right. The left won’t give an inch and the right must be prepared to match!
Rational thinking. You mean people who agree with you are rational and people who do not are irrational. Is this really how you intend to waste our time on a lovely Saturday morning? Trump gets results for the right. All the libertarians in the world can’t get so much as a post office named. I’m going to hitch my wagon to the guy who does, not the guy who talks.
Yep, what a FINE POTUS Trump is. Last defender of western values. This is a battle for the future of humanity and freedom. No quarter, no mercy and NO PRISONERS! As Jerry Pournelle used to say “Warre, Warre to the knife and the knife to the hilt”.
Trump is a false messiah who is leading many so-called conservatives down a dead end.
Nobody’s perfect, and it’d be a complete surprise if the political system three up a perfect candidate, either in the USA or here. The voters have to work with what they’re offered, which usually means a choice between awful and not too bad, but rarely between not too bad and great.
Conservatives have been channelled towards dead ends by the combined efforts of leftists (from all over society but particularly those in media and education) and the ineffective efforts of so-called conservatives in the parliaments. Obama and Hillary were certainly leading towards a dead end. Labor and Greens here are just as bad.
If Trump can’t do a decent fight back I’m sure none of the other candidates in recent history could do better, or even as well. Our lot can’t point to much of value in the fight back stakes since the wharf disputes, border control and IR reform under Howard.
The problem is LQC, that you think you’re cleverer than we are. You’re not.
LQC has been banging this drum since the nomination win. He thinks that by being nice and behaving acceptably is going to win. It hasn’t and it definitely won’t, not against the leftist forces lined up against the people and Trump.
That LQC is on here regularly demeaning and debasing Trump’s obvious victories over the left is testimony enough where this quisling’s sentiments lie. LQC is simply a cuck libertarian whose ideas have essentially gone nowhere towards beating the left and a long way towards aiding their victories.
Cut n paste or link to anywhere Kates says Trump has no flaws LCQ.
Just because someone doesn’t criticise doesn’t ipso facto mean they believe no flaws.
Once upon a time the only difference between one side and the other was cigs and alcohol being taxed a few extra cents or blue collars getting a few extra benefits. Now it’s much more than that. Now profound changes are implemented such as speech policing, changes to hundreds of years of cultural norms and even fast changes to the demographics of ones neighbourhoods and country (see Sweden, France, Birmingham Lakemba etc etc).
So to state that politics is more tribal is to state the bleeding obvious. But to state that we should gracefully be accepting of the other side is being just as naive about what’s going on as those blue haired lezzos chanting sh!t about their vaginas. LCQ the vagina chanta.
And there it is. That statement wouldn’t be out of place if it came out of the mouth of Bob Brown or Tanya Plibbers or Elizabeth Warren. “War is not the answer, lets have a conversation” etc etc while the other side is literally killing our way of life. Loose-ious Chamberlain Quitter-cus. QED
I’ll take how many insults can you fit in a couple of short sentences for $200 thanks Alex.
Yet this fool is lecturing us about rationality, critical thinking and logic, and claims to know who belongs in the conservative thought side of the equation.
I’ll now take slap my forehead for $100 thanks Alex.
False fears about false saviour misleading false conservatives to a false conclusion?
Trump has the left stuffed ,he’s a thinker and doer not a narxist theoretician ,socialists never do constructive things ,they only know how to destroy everything they are involved in ,most look at the worlds socialist governments and politicians ,not an achiever amongst them ,that is why the ally withcronu[y capitalists ,they actually know how to de things ,even if it is criminal mDont try to tell me that Nazi lover soros is not a criminal should have been tried at Nurenberg with his dad and the other national Socialist scum . I am amazed at the way he treats the lying msm like the pretentious idiots he knows they are ,he’s the only world leader who doesn’t fear the communist media ,Go Donald .
Trump is a false messiah who is leading many so-called conservatives down a dead end.
Perhaps you should concede that your own statement is dogmatic and hardly open to discussion? Pot-kettle etc.
LCQ is a GLOBALIST the very enemy The President has called out. LCQ is justifiably terrified of the result.
“followed by some abuse(with no supporting evidence or argument)” sums up most LQC posts here. Aside from troll bait, I don’t know why these posts are put up.
And some bloggers, even some with thread posting privileges, invariably say false things and make foolish and unsupported claims regarding Trump.
Like children, they need to be corrected and quite likely chastised for their recalcitrant manner.
The correctors never enjoy doing so of course but understand it’s for the child’s own good.
As I see it, Trump has only used protectionism as a threat to counter foreign manipulation. His boarder issues are merely enforcing existing laws which are required because welfare pressures exist. He has no jurisdiction on the other side of the border. He cannot save the world…especially if he cannot be allowed to get the US into shape to show the way. He is no messiah as such but he is able to lead by way of example. If he can restore some faith in national pride and common dignity, unite a nation in prosperity, he will have achieved a lot. Others can watch and learn.
I can only count one. And he does not “punish and abuse any person who dares question”.
If you mean commenters, again I can think of only one. And that one has moved on to Twitter after they went too far.
Meaning commenters on this website or the people who post articles? Either/or, name three.
A flaw in Donald Trump is definitely his indulgent diet. The free world needs Trump to be there until November 2024, so Donald needs to cut down on the pizza, Maccas and KFC. And diet coke doesn’t cancel the others out.
Right Neville, so he’s not perfect, but he is Hercules. Hmm.
Phill, how can you believe that Trump is against the global elite when his administration is full of Goldman Sachs alums and other billionaires, who just voted themselves (through their bought proxies) a massive tax cut just like the one that caused the Great Depression? This is Trump’s most blatant lie. He is the best American avatar of the interests of the global elite since the Rockefellers. Trump himself stands to benefit by the billions from the tax bill. Where is his infrastructure bill? Nowhere to be seen, because it was all a lie to begin with. He is not a populist in any operational sense of the word.
LQC is simply a cuck libertarian whose ideas have essentially gone nowhere towards beating the left and a long way towards aiding their victories.
Well libertarians do agree on several issues with the left, mainly social issues, so they get the odd small win and then try to suck back to the right with their economic freedom and gun rights schtick. Fucking pathetic.
Lol, you know you’re on a winner LQC with mUnty backing you. Libertarians and the leftfilth are always happy bedfellows.
FIFY
Please, tell me what prescribed doctrine my “statement” asserts, other than a tautology is implied by the negation of a contradiction?
This piece starts by trying to set the author up as an independent arbiter of right and wrong and goes downhill from there. The author also ropes ‘both sides’ together when clearly it is the modern left who have flushed everything down the toilet -with glee, I might add, aided and abetted by the worst media performance outside of a totalitarian propoganda department.
One thing I have learned from the Neo-Marxists is the idea of a ‘construct’. Now not everything is a construct but that doesn’t mean nothing is. Certainly this dreamy political landscape of polite discourse and concensus strikes me as one of those constructs. And if LQC hasn’t seen enough history by now to know that the left have no interest in this world, in fact always pursue quite the opposite, then I’m not sure how to change his mind. Certainly it has taken the right (and in fact the traditional left) many decades of fumbling retreat to catch on, and finally voted in a leader of the free world to stop the rot.
“Right after liberal Democrats, the most dangerous politicians are country club Republicans” – Thomas Sowell
From Milo’s book:
For 30 years I was a free market fundamentalist and on many issues I still am. The biggest departure has been in relation to immigration. The premise on immigration was that people are rational and the “melting pot” concept worked. This was true for postwar immigration into this country up until the 1980s.
European and Asian immigration into this country was undoubtably beneficial. However, the rise in identity politics and the adoption of so called multiculturalism has been seriously detrimental. The addition of people whose culture is not only different but anathema to western values has been a disaster and a developing existential threat to the security of all citizens.
Trump has called time on this serious mistake and is doing something about it to the plaudits of the citizens of his country. Abbott was overwhelming elected here espousing a similar platform. The blowback is now on in earnest. Abbott has been consigned to oblivion and all guns are trained on Trump.
I still have a serious issue with him in respect to his protectionist threats. The interesting aspect of this is that it is largely a threat. To date, Trump has made serious inroads into the stifling levels of regulation and has just passed a very good tax bill. These measures will make US business more competitive and prosperous eliminating any need for counterproductive protectionist measures. “Need” is not the right word. An economy needs protectionist measures like a hole in the head.
On balance, Trump has been a breath of fresh air on almost every front. He has been in office for just on a year and the signs are positive on almost every empirical measure.
Maybe LCQ can tell us where he has actually been a “bust”.
munty (Bachelor of Rakology, Grad. Dip. in Advanced Rakology)
Lucius, did you just join the Democrat Party? Republicans quite like him.
All the bad poll numbers for Trump are because Dems think he is Cthulhu.
The Golden One currently speaking in Florida
+1,000,000.
Not only are you a troll, but a simpleton. If you argue rationally with the left, you get nothing back but irrational abuse.
The left doesn’t do argument, just infantile feelings.
What you are asking for is for the non-left to surrender to the left (and their bowtie-wearing libertarian cucks).
I’m quite enjoying watching Trump’s Washington revolution, which is neutering the left and slowly destroying the Deep State shadow government.
Politically, he is a force of nature that can only be stopped by an assassin’s bullet. So do you feel lucky, punk? Go on. Make our day getting arrested by the Secret Service.
I
I wouldn’t characterize what’s happening as “balkanization” of public policy but simply a complete implosion of political discourse. No one really understands or has any position on what is or isn’t the proper role of government and without this political discussion is nonsensical.
So its not that there are two sides who aren’t admitting error (e.g. someone who wants to regulate marriage is in principle no different to someone who wants to regulate emissions) but rather different types of collectivists pushing incoherent positions with no understanding of politics and with no ability to reason.
That’s why its just a mess of people yelling at each other and slowly escalating to more and more open violence. That’s what happens when you abandon reason and when none of your positions are even remotely properly thought through.
Ultimately without any ideas or ability to reason all people have left is ad hominem and finally, violence.
I rate this article 5 out 5 rakes.
I don’t know what happened earlier with the previous post.
Monty, you are right. However, my firm belief that the world will only improve when the last surviving socialist is strangled with the entrails of the last surviving communist clouds my views. Thanks for correcting me.
Of this you can be sure, that if Trump had any serious failings we would know about it many times over. Every crevice of his life has been run through the left’s electron microscope and the best they have come up with is that he tips too much food into the gold fish bowl (copying his host), gets knocked back trying to hold hands with his wife or stumbles on a couple of words.
What ‘regulating’ marriage, of course, meant was simply using the well-accepted definition of marriage, as reflected in the common law since time immmorial, to define the relationship for the purposes of public policy, and beyond that nothing at all. So it is incredible stupid to imagine that the use of this definition was ‘collectivist’ in any political sense.
It’s mirror time, fuckwit.
That’s not quite correct.
Marriage is one type of contract between people, primarily designed for producing children, and also for social stability. However, for a very long time it was also imposed by the church as social control… it was not a choice of one possible contract but you were free to choose something else… no, if you had children outside marriage you would be open to various types of persecution, and if you were gay you also got persecuted, and so forth. It’s not an accident that the gay community have massive chips on their shoulders.
That being said, when the Christians stopped such persecution is when these various anti-Christian groups started gaining political momentum… no good deed goes unpunished. You would think that people interested in various fringe alternative lifestyles would say thanks or something. Especially when you look at the kind of things going on in Indonesia, Malaysia, most of the Middle East, etc.
I freely admit:
It was wrong to open the borders to immigrants on the say so of our capitalist businesses that want slaves instead of employees.
It was wrong to open the borders to cheap manufactured goods on the say so of two retailers and the complicit destruction of our manufacturing base.
It was wrong of us to believe that politicians on our side of politics would stand up for our rights.
It was wrong of us to take academics at face value, when in fact they were working for our destruction all along.
It was wrong of us to believe that self destructive green policies were seen as ludicrous suicide self flagellation of the idle rich, instead of the calm considered inevitable polices that they appear to have sold themselves as.
It was wrong of us to believe in democracy.
There, that make it any better?
Lucy’s problem is that he is the photographic negative of what he decries. Yes, the Bill Mitchell school of Trump advocacy is ridiculous – that the man can do no wrong and if he ever did do wrong it was actually an incredibly strategic move to outwit his opponents, interpreting and twisting facts and details in such a way so as to construct this bizarre reality.
Lucy, OTOH, is from the liberal-left-MSM-NeverTrump school of thought(lessness), which is the exact reverse of the above – Trump can do no right, and anything he did do right wasn’t actually him, or wasn’t really all that good anyway, or they deliberately misrepresent any Trump achievements in the most negative, uncharitable and cynical way possible, or they just completely ignore what Trump does right and focus solely on Trump’s missteps and amplifying these one thousandfold, twisting the facts or just making them up in the process.
This is you, Lucy. This is what you do. You are no better than what you criticise; in fact, you *are* what you criticise. Look in a mirror some time.
I do understand why conservatives – particularly social conservatives – didn’t naturally rally to Trump. I understand why the NeverTrumper movement formed. It was perfectly reasonable to view Trump as a NY liberal, and a phony Christian, and be deeply suspicious of him. However, I do not understand why it continues to exist. Consider the case of Ben Shapiro, a NeverTrumper prior to the election. Why not take the Shapiro position of ‘calling balls and strikes’ after Trump entered office? The NeverTrumpers, however, have chosen to reside in an ideological delusion where Trump can *never* do right, no matter how hard reality assails them. You’d expect this from the left, and in fact, as we can see from the likes of Bill Kristol (who is tweeting about how Trump is bringing out his inner socialist and his inner feminist), some ‘rock ribbed conservatives’ are actually choosing to embrace the left rather than concede that Trump might actually be doing some good things. This is you, Lucy. On the matter of Trump, you are behaving like a leftist.
Tel, are you saying that orphanages and homes for shunned unmarried mothers were Christian persecution ?
And when it comes to gays where was the Christian persecution ? The Catechism is clear about homosexuality as a disorder but enjoins love as the Catholic response to individuals afflicted in that way ( afflicted is my word, not the church’s).
LCQ, you are either with me or you’re not. If you decide that the world doesn’t need DJT for his flawed personality, then it is you who is playing politics and playing the man where as I play the ball and believe he is western civilizations last hope.
For example, I had a BBQ at my place last week and a new fellow turned up, friend of a friend, and he started trump bashing in the first 30 minutes of being there. I grabbed him by the collar and threw him outside my door and told him to **** off. Shame about the wife, she was a hottie.
You see LCQ, its not about DJT, its about fighting for western civilization values and culture and if you are not prepared to stand up for such things, then you are my enemy.
There is this sense of Balkanisation, Lucius is right there. And no, Trump is not the Messiah, he’s just a naughty little boy.
But in all seriousness, Lucius is welcome to criticise Trump, though he needs to put up specific criticisms so that they can be addressed. We are so used to strings of MSM attacks on Trump, many of which are negative for the sake of being negative, or simply wide of the mark, that the rest of us tend to bat them back. I mean, look at the ridicule and hysteria over Trump slurring ‘America’ at the end of his ‘Jerusalem’ speech. ‘Liberal’ comedians had a field day (albeit a field covered in cow pats).
So Lucius, what don’t you like about the naughty little boy, and we’ll tell you what we like (let me list the 62 ways).
It’s actually quite true that policy is being Balkanized. That is because all of society is being Balkanized.
America’s Extreme Social Fragmentation Exposed In 3 Simple Charts
The Left especially has gone far-left in the last 2 decades. There’s been somewhat of a move right by the Right, but not as pronounced.
The Balkans were Balkanized substantially because of religion: as a result of the Ottoman Empire and colonization by muslims. The Balkanization of America is also because of religion: the new Green-Progressive religion where you must believe 101 mutually inconsistent things or be anathemised.
All you have to do is list all the things that Green-Progessives believe then disprove them. Which is easy to do. That is why lefties are so shouty – they can’t prevent that falsification process, yet they can’t admit their policies don’t work. If they did that they’d be booted out as a heretic.
And that, since the Left controls almost all public sector jobs, can have a serious personal cost.
TDS.
LQC.
A bob each way, coward.
A man of no integrity who will not chose a position.
With the great things Trump has done ignored he puts those impressed and willing to say out loud and strong that they are, in the same basket as antifa.
What a fucking gutless, pompous jerk.
You put us in with Antifa, fuckhead, you deserve all the abuse you get.
You pompous buffoon.
You have never constructively criticised Trump, you have called him names (much like the antifa kiddies you think we behave like) and totally ignored anything good that we have pointed out he has done.
You are full of yourself and have such a flawed weak character, you are prone to very easily catch TDS.
You are not right wing and conservative.
You are some trite aloof wanker who’s only mission in life is to distance yourself from what you perceive as the great unwashed.
You believe in nothing.
Craig, that’s just stupid. You are using the same logic that drives the modern left and jihadi types – ie. you either agree with me or you’re evil. Not good company to be in.
Incidentally, if someone is allowed onto the property of another as a guest and subsequently the property owner attempts to physically throw them out without first making a verbal demand that they leave and giving them a reasonable opportunity to comply, then that sounds to me like assault. If you tried that on with me, for instance, I’d deck you and reasonably claim self defence. You don’t get to make unwanted physical contact with me just because you don’t like what I say, period. Doesn’t matter where this takes place.
OCO, if it’s a general position and it is absolutely fine.
If I say that my position is that raping women is wrong and if you disagree with me you are evil, nothing wrong there.
Sex with children and safe schools program is evil shit.
This isn’t the days of yesteryear.
We have let the left go too far.
Nothing wrong with calling evil where you see it.
Thank god the allied forces of WW2 were not as pacifist as OCO.
Struth, being opposed to Trump is not an inherently evil, civilisation-destroying perpective. If you think it is, then you who has the problem.
it is you…
You are being a hysterical fool, struth.
Do not cloak yourself in false decency, struth. Nothing I have said is ‘pacifist’, and equating Craig’s position with that of the allies in WW2 is just ignorant and ill-considered.
In the situation the world finds itself in, make your case.
“Trump is a false messiah who is leading many so-called conservatives down a dead end.”
.. and so HRC should have been elected instead, just to steady the ship eh!? LQC?
Because ANYTHING would have been better than Trump eh!? LQC?
Because Trump is doing everything wrong eh!? LQC?
Because HRC would have changed the course of the Marxist cancer invading the West eh!? LQC?
“Libertarians and conservatives must act rationally and argue respectfully if this is to be defeated.”
.. so as to continue in their relentless march to victory against the Marxist scum !? LQC?
Evidence of these victories is everywhere eh!? LQC?
So, let’s continue with this winning strategy eh!? LQC?
Seriously, the stupidity, irrationality and denial present in your arguments is of World-Championship standard. Congratulations!
I can understanf Montz and other leftards trolling this blog, for they have nothing else in their life.
But what about you?
I do not need to make any case. I am not saying Trump is wrong. What I am saying is that it’s possible for someone to oppose Trump and not be evil. They could just simply be wrong.
I have obviously tickled your funny bone OCO.
This is a fight against cultural Marxism, and it’s self proclaimed goal of bringing down the west.
Trump is fighting it.
Pick your side.
One side is pure evil.
Not really, struth. You’re just being illogical.
There were many soldiers that fought for the Nazis that were not personally evil.
They were still on the side of evil.
They were still the enemy.
Anyway, craig said “enemy” he didn’t mention evil, and if you aren’t on the side of western civilisation, what are you?
Answer
The enemy.
Again, this is the exact rationale that antifa and jihadis use to justify their actions.
Not supporting Trump does not put you on the side of pure evil. Calm the hell down.
Thanks for your nothing responses OCO.
Craig is exactly right.
LQC needs to understand the goose he is.
He needs to understand what is at stake these days, and that he doesn’t have the luxury of using politics as a tool to promote himself by dribbling shit.
He will be called on it.
So did Winston Churchill.
Was he wrong to do so?
I do accept the flaws in Trump. At the same time, he is making astonishing progress at rolling back Leftism across the full spectrum. Policy-wise he is the most conservative President since the 1920s, but no President has ever destroyed so many people at the commanding heights of popular culture than Trump. This has been a bloodbath of media and Hollywood that will impact on the Democrats’ financial and organisational abilities for years to come.