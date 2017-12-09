The balkanisation of public policy

One of my greatest concerns in public policy is the tendency for each side to admit no error and to hold certain “truths” which are defended at any cost. There is no room for introspection in such an environment and it is no wonder that bipartisan economic reform is no longer feasible.

So on one side are those who have been campaigning for same sex marriage as if it is the most important thing in the world. This really is a first world problem – most gays live in fear of their lives and yet here in Australia the Parliament has decided that same sex marriage is more important than any other area of public policy. Those who opposed SSM have been held in contempt and labelled bigots etc. There was no effort to engage in an open debate; merely destroy one’s opponents seems to be the attitude.

The same can be said of many of the left’s pet causes where opposition to any of these marks one as an unacceptable person in civilised company.

On this blog we frequently see similar behaviour with respect to blogs supporting Donald Trump. Several bloggers admit no flaw in Trump and will punish and abuse any person who dares question Trump’s government and his abilities and his fitness for office.

This is simply childish. No individual is perfect, but when reading the hagiographies about Trump on this blog one would think that Trump is the messiah. Anyone – like me – who dares critique Trump must by definition be in a pact with the devil. Well that’s the argument effectively made and it is foolish indeed.

What I see on both sides is the infantilisation of public policy. We are becoming progressively more tribal – wanting to belong to one tribe or another and that requires the acceptance of doctrine which may never be challenged unless you wish to be excommunicated.

If this trend continues the outlook for Australia is dire. The people of Australia are being let down by boorish behaviour with third rate politicians behaving as if they were in first year university. Bettina Arndt is correct in today’s Australian: the preponderance of young females to leftist causes because of their humanities studies such as gender relations etc. has led to them being perpetually aggrieved and perpetually ‘victims’.

Libertarians and conservatives must act rationally and argue respectfully if this is to be defeated. That is the way to win, not to get in the trenches and adopt the methods of the left.

Trump is a false messiah who is leading many so-called conservatives down a dead end. If you can’t accept the flaws in Trump and argue rationally rather than dogmatically you really have no place in conservative thought. Because such behaviour is the antitheses of western critical thinking and logic.

Cultural warriors for Trump are no better than those idiots chanting and disrupting speakers at universities.