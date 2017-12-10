AGL’s proposed power station closure would ensure continued excessive electricity prices

Yesterday AGL confirmed its plans to close the Liddell coal powered electricity generator in 2022. It did so in the face of calls from the government – even by notorious green aficionado Malcolm Turnbull – for its life to be extended.
AGL epitomises the sort of firm that Warren Buffett invests in – that is a “business any fool can run, because someday a fool will”. It has previously been managed by a fellow fresh from running a Danish wind turbine manufacturer, Paul Anthony, who wiped out much of its value leaving it to now retired CEO Michael Fraser to rebuild value. Fraser did so largely by some astute purchases of coal generators including the planned-to-be-closed Liddell. AGL is now Australia’s largest energy supplier and on top of the 2,000 MW in Liddell it has over 6,000 MW in major fossil plant capacity (Loy Yang A, Bayswater and Torrens Island) plus other smaller fossil fuel plant and, of course, some wind generation.
Under its present management, led by American Andrew Vesey, the firm has taken the opposite tack to that adopted by his predecessor, firmly embracing the notion of wind and solar energy and lobbying for increased and longer-lived subsidies, without which that form of electricity could not be viable. Renewable policies have been responsible for Australia losing its pole position in electricity competitiveness transforming the industry into, on some measures, one of the most expensive in the world.
At the heart of this is the boosting of the wholesale price for electricity from around $40 per MWh to north of $80 today (in addition to which wind/solar receive a subsidy from the consumer of $85 per MWh) That price rise results from the subsidised renewables displacing cheaper coal and, in an outcome the green rent-seekers and their modelling auxiliaries assured us would not happen, bringing about the premature closure of the coal power station – most notably the Victorian Hazelwood facility. It also has brought additional costs to compensate for the intrinsically less reliable wind/solar facilities, costs that the government recognises with its requirement for renewables to have “firming” insurance.
AGL, in its statement to the stock exchange justifying its decision to close Liddell plant showed the costs of different options. With Liddell remaining open it maintained its “levelised cost of energy” would be $106 per MWh; with the plant closing and its output replaced by additional generation from its remaining fossil fuels stations the cost would be $83 per MWh. Not shown is the cost of the subsidies AGL receives for its renewables – these are $85 per MWh at present and $50 in 2022 according to the forward price curve. In other words, the renewable power which is partly to replace the lost generation from Liddell receives between $150 and $165 per MWh. According to work commissioned by the Minerals Council a new power station in Australia would be profitable at an energy price of under $50 per MWh.
AGL claims that it is only closing Liddell because the plant is too costly to maintain. This is untrue – if AGL were to offer to give the plant away, there would be numerous takers but the firm’ s profit depends on the plant’s closure boosting prices throughout the market. With 30 per cent of the nation’s generation and a strong retail position, AGL is well placed to ensure that its activities maintain the current excessive price of electricity. Closing a key and expensive power station is essential to this and the loss of revenue from Liddell is easily recouped by the higher prices received by other power plant the firm owns or has contracted.
In using its strong market position to manipulate supply and boost its profits, AGL is exploiting and magnifying the damaging effects of renewable subsidies. It supports its actions in a most sanctimonious manner starting with the ads where an actor impersonating a bearded lefty introduces the future of renewables with, “let’s face it! Things are changing.”
However, calling AGL a rogue firm for this role may be unfair. Its management is, after all, only seeking to maximise shareholders’ wealth.
The upshot of AGL increased income at the expense of the nation as a whole is the clear derivative of years of subsidies to accelerate the onset of the ever receding future of low cost renewable energy. It stems from government policies, and the Turnbull government is only maintaining a policy set by John Howard, 17 years ago (a policy Howard now says he deeply regrets). The policy was not curtailed by Abbott, who with Australia’s accession to the 2015 Paris Agreement set the stage for its continuations but now appears to be saying he’d terminate all subsidies forthwith. That approach is also favoured by the Lib Dems, One Nation, and the Australian Conservatives, (but not Bob Katter who’ll take any subsidy he can get).
It is five years before the scheduled Liddell closure which offers windows for policy change but if the nation is not to face almost irreparable harm to industry competitiveness early policy corrections are essential.
Just like monopolies, market manipulation is only illegal in the private sector. The government does as they damn well please.
AGL should be careful getting into bed with government though, it might seem like a good idea now but they will get burned in the long run – either the subsidies will evaporate or the government will insist on some sort of quid pro quo in exchange for the ‘excess profits’ earned due to playing the rules.
Malcolm’s legacy will be much like Obama’s.
I have been an AGL customer for about 4 years. Not for much longer. They may appeal to the loony lefties but certainly not to me and the many thousands of others who want a reliable power source and not a lot of PC bullshit that you have to read by torchlight during an AGL inspired blackout.
The end result will be nationalisation.
AGL shareholders won’t like that.
The end result will be kerosene heaters, kerosene fridges etc
Does all this mean that ultimately the price of electricity is becoming linked to the important price of diesel?
Doesn’t imported diesel cost plus operating cost of a genset represent the upper limit of what these arseholes could extract from the market?
What about market share caps? If competition is one of the assumptions of market capitalism, shouldn’t there be a law ensuring no company can directly or indirectly control more than 25% of the production in any market, except where niche products are covered by time-limited patent?
Wouldn’t that type of market manipulation be beneficial to the consumer?
Alan, maybe AGL is closing Liddell BECAUSE it will cause electricity prices to rise, so they can reap more profit from selling more gas-powered and heavily subsidised junk solar and wind powered electricity, via the LRET that subsidises them and the NEM that allows windfall profits to be generated by them. I think of it this way: imagine for a moment that there was a 160% subsidy (as per the LRET) on the wholesale price of ‘free range’ eggs vs cage eggs, in the form of a subsidy for the lucky ‘free range’ egg producers and a ‘market’ for ‘free range egg’ certificates paid for by the egg retailers and passed on to all egg consumers. How would ‘free range’ egg producers react? By massively expending their production of course, driving down the wholesale price of all eggs. But they don’t care, because the retailers have to buy their ‘free range’ eggs, and the subsidy they get is far more than the wholesale price anyway. How would the cage egg growers react? By getting out of cage egg production and into the ‘free range’ egg business asap to avoid bankruptcy, of course! I could take this mental exercise further Alan, but I expect that you get the idea – its Econ 101. It amazes me that the mug consumer doesn’t know that they are paying for this $2+ billion a year LRET subsidy racket. But why the hell does the Trumbull government not appear to understand it?
Remember the background of those Involved with AGL, Greenies and ex GetUp . A few hot days in Vic and SA and the blackouts Frydenberg has warned both sides about will occur and voters will wake up. Josh was also given a wake up call in 2GB interview when caller rang up about his bill. He thought the caller ran a business and was taken aback to find no it was a household bill. He is hamstrung by States .y
min – I think there is an easy way for the federal govt to address this – simply set the LRET shortfall charge for non-renewable (coal, gas) generators at $0.00, rather than the $65.00 per megawatt hour at present. Then these baseload generators would not be fined $65.00 per MWH for not buying the so-called ‘clean energy’ certificates, instantly returning their profitability to where it was before the LRET became law. Unfortunately then the government (oops, Taxpayer) would be on the hook for the $2+ billion annual subsidy to ‘renewables’ generators, which might raise a few eyebrows.
You are right of course. AGL would not be getting rid of Liddell’s 2,000 MW unless it was more profitable by dint of subsidies received on renewables and the price boost to its remaining 7000+ MW of coal, gas and wind.
Turnbull will not allow the RET to be fiddled with , so how does Josh manage this?
Nationalise power and gas it’s too important to leave in the hands of green communists who infiltrated boardrooms . Legistlation that governments are not allowed to loot the profits power and gas make. Let them pay dividend like a private company .
Easy, min – he holds his breath and stamps his feet until Malcolm says OK! 😉 OTOH, if the LRET doesn’t get ‘fiddled with’ in some way soon, we are almost guaranteed to see more base load power closed down until …blackouts. Then TSHTF. Then something gets done, like asking a rational engineer or economist how to fix it, who will say ‘End the LRET’. Then the ‘Renewables’ generators will scream because they will lose their $2+ billion annual subsidy, which will cause them to go bankrupt. IIRC, the main lesson I learnt in Econ 101 was that subsidies were a hell of a lot easier to start than to stop. QED.
Contrary to what money-gouging shysters like A.G.L. say to the contrary, coal power is NOT too expensive; wind, solar and Carpet-Bagging Battery-power is far too OVER-SUBSIDISED.
Have a look at the multi-million dollar salaries paid to the C.E.O.’s of all these thieving, grossly incompetent privatised utilities.
For all the precious religious dogma about how private ALWAYS does it better and cheaper than public, I am yet to hear from anybody whose electricity, gas or water bills are less than what they were when rapacious wallet-stuffing and unconscionable money-gouging became the prime motivating factor in service provision.
If we taxed these thieving rogues anywhere near as vigorously as they overcharge us for provision of essential services, you’d never hear the end of their squealing.
They do it because our corrupt and rotten politicians allow them to get away with it.
For all the precious religious dogma about how private ALWAYS does it better and cheaper than public, I am yet to hear from anybody whose electricity, gas or water bills are less than what they were when rapacious wallet-stuffing and unconscionable money-gouging became the prime motivating factor in service provision.
Be interesting to see what the salaries were before renewables became subsidised. The auto industry received subsidies and all they did with the money was pay themselves higher wages. Subsidising renewables just distorts the market. Strange that AGL supports renewables. Must be easier to make money from renewables than produce electricity from coal
Up – I agree with you that the ‘renewables’ subsidies are the root cause of our whole power system problem, but I can’t understand why you are angry with the Utilities, which as far as I know have been stuck with the both the small and large RET, and worst of all the network stability problems that having to connect to intermittent, widely distributed ‘renewables’ sources cause. I believe that a lot of the utilities’ so-called ‘network gold plating’ cost are related to ameliorating the bad effects of these ‘renewables’ on their networks, rather than gouging the consumers. Sure, they are passing on the cost of all this mess, but so would any enterprise that wants to stay in business when arbitrary costs are imposed on them by government fiat. I will make one exception though – the state-owned utilities!
There is a nuclear power station in Finland that over 30 years of operation has gradually been upgraded in small steps (eg in increasing pressure on turbines, better control etc) to double the original capacity of 500MW to 1000MW. It has been rerated from the official Finland government agency for energy to have an additional life of 60 years.
Liddell not only could have an extended life but could be upgraded. One of the restraints on output is the coal coal mills which are underdesigned for the present coal and through excessive wear on the grinding parts are a major cause of downtime. I do not know about the steam turbines or the generators but these can be overhauled to as new or even replaced. A new turbine could have a life of thirty years minimum.
However, AGL wants to make money for its investment in Wind using the safe income garanteed by the government. I would not be an investor in the company. If there was a government of sense that changed the legislation AGL will be trouble. The CEO is an incompetent businessman you has no consideration for the long term investors or the public who are customers. He is only interested in the short term profits so he can maximise his payout when he leaves for another company to fleece.
It’s one thing to privatise, but quite another to overlay a bunch of stupid rules about renewables.
AGL has marked itself as decidedly Enron-ish and working against the common good.
But it’s those stupid politicians that have made the rules that make it all happen.
Alan ,have you spoken with Josh? He has stated that he supports Coal and Nuclear energy . My late father-in-law was Associate Commissioner for the Snowy and altho’ we have improved technology I am not sure the new hydro pumped power will be economically viable ,not that would stop Turnbull. I think the report is due soon. It is a lot of money for not much outcome.
The salaries of education administrators/bureaucrats and teachers go up, the results at best remain static, but often decline.
And the self destruction of our nation continues unabated. Destruction wrought on us by both major parties and the greens. How long do you think the general population will allow this to happen? Do we sleep walk to oblivion?
For now, diesel becomes viable when they fuck it up so badly that wholesale power approaches $300/MW (about double the typical level today). BUT eventually sourcing the generators becomes the limiting factor, plus they will still bill us for grid access unless you really want to take your chances (even if allowed to by building codes).
Then consider noise, particulates etc – councils will use enviro rules to prevent people doing this.
Imagine how bad it’s going to be once we subsidise EVs into the mainstream, and consume double the power we do today!