The poetry of F.C. Meyer and why he is still discussed today

Discussed here: “The joy of ‘real’ bad poetry lies, of course, in the fact that it is unconsciously bad” but comes via Ace of Spades. It’s the kind of thing that makes me proud to be an Australian. And yet, the point of it all is not to be discouraged since Mr. F.C. Meyer did indeed have his poetry published, and it is only because of that rejection letter that his name has come to your attention all these years later.
So a bit of Mr Meyer’s poetry:
I think – I understand thee well,
Rub my nose now for a spell!
You at least have to admit it rhymes and although not perfect, the scansion seems OK. As for what the words mean, not even the editor at A&R could tell you that.
Might further mention that if you go to that Ace of Spades link you will also find this.
I’m Becoming a Big Fan of Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Is she the best Press Secretary we’ve ever had? Dunno about that, but she’s the perfect Press Sec for Trump. Not only did she tell reporters trying to gin up outrage over Trump calling Warren “Pocahontas” last week that what was outrageous was Warren falsely claiming to have Indian heritage, but then there is this:
That is how you treat journalists. Ridicule and contempt.
FC poem like magician.
Sarah saying might be snarky fiction. But sounds true.
Meyer was a Vogon?
Who cares if the rhyming ain’t clean nor the scansion OK, if the result is
Stashed in a bloody great sack
In your Cadillac.
Boom. She’s a tough cookie!
A poem called Maori Maiden, clearly a reference to the traditional Hongi Maori greeting of pressing nose and forehead to each other.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hongi
In other words, C’mon how about a pash, we aren’t strangers.
Not only has the White House has learned to treat the media with the utter contempt that they deserve, but they are being allowed and encouraged to do so.
I just wish there was the same happening in Australia. It most definitely won’t happen while the most spineless PM in Australian history resides in office.
Mrs Sanders’ wonderful riposte is a great example of the change Trump has ushered into the US.
File that Sarah Sanders zinger away with all the fake George W. Bush ‘quotes’. But it’s still good. She’s great: ABC vermin trawl for gotchas on her and come up with NOTHING.
I think that I shall never see,
A liar like Sarah Huckabee,
She of the Wednesday Addams eyes.
He tweets, she lies.
Sanders is pathetic a liar and cheat. Trump should disclose his tax returns just like every previous president including Obama. That Sanders is a birther doesnt surprise me. Just another example of Kates’ willfull blindness. Kates has zero credibility any more and is an utter embarrassment to the cat.
Only I-love-Trump Kates would manage to put in a reference to Trump in a blog about a 1928 book of poetry.
That Meyer chap don’t make no sense
He uses words like no-one could
Lots of words that make no sense
Does he think he’s Kevin Rudd?