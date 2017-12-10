The poetry of F.C. Meyer and why he is still discussed today

Discussed here: “The joy of ‘real’ bad poetry lies, of course, in the fact that it is unconsciously bad” but comes via Ace of Spades. It’s the kind of thing that makes me proud to be an Australian. And yet, the point of it all is not to be discouraged since Mr. F.C. Meyer did indeed have his poetry published, and it is only because of that rejection letter that his name has come to your attention all these years later.

So a bit of Mr Meyer’s poetry:

I think – I understand thee well,

Rub my nose now for a spell!

You at least have to admit it rhymes and although not perfect, the scansion seems OK. As for what the words mean, not even the editor at A&R could tell you that.

Might further mention that if you go to that Ace of Spades link you will also find this.

I’m Becoming a Big Fan of Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Is she the best Press Secretary we’ve ever had? Dunno about that, but she’s the perfect Press Sec for Trump. Not only did she tell reporters trying to gin up outrage over Trump calling Warren “Pocahontas” last week that what was outrageous was Warren falsely claiming to have Indian heritage, but then there is this: