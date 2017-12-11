Catallaxy Exclusive – University of Sydney Changes Names of Degrees

The University of Sydney, Australia’s leading higher education and research University, today announces a world first change to the names of its degrees.
In recognition of the implicit and explicit bias and consequential inherent aggression, the University will no longer issue Bachelors or Masters qualifications. From 2018, University of Sydney undergraduate academic degrees will be called Aeques and second-phase academic degrees will be called Neutrum Genus.
Aeques comes from the Latin for fairness and Neutrum Genus comes from the Latin for gender neutral.
As an example of application, undergraduate humanities degrees will be called Aeques of Arts or A.A. Similarly, second-phase graduate humanities degrees will be called Neutrum Genus of Arts or N.G.A.
Commenting on the change, Univerisity of Sydney Vice Chancellor Professor Michael Spence said “This important change was necessitated because the prior qualifications of Bachelors and Masters were granted in the name of privileged white males, a practice that goes against the stated University values of progressive thinking, breaking with convention, challenging the status quo. ”
A spokesperson for the University also advised that a committee has been established to review graduation gowns and hats to ensure that there is no cultural appropriation or offense caused by their black colour and loose fit. A random survey of Arts faculty students is to be undertaken early in the new year.
LOL
Parody, yes? Has to be!
Where is the university with the value, to produce qualified, productive members of the community they come from?
This isn’t April 1st, right?
The world of academia is so wierd these days, that I cannot tell if this is genuine or a parody without following the links.
As I have better things to do at the moment, I will hope that it is parody!
Why is this drivel being published at the Cat? Is the Cat getting into click bait?
Truly these people are unhinged.
They have to be joking. Right?
Hilarious! Sounds just about “university of suddenee” to be real!
LOL
That would make me of the aeques neutrum genus. In other words a mutant mosquito.
I’m glad you mentioned Arts Degrees, highly valued qualifications for:
Peak stupid must be near. Who would want something like that?
Makes it much easier to sort through the resumes.
It can’t be April 1, we haven’t had Christmas yet.
Even the word “degree”, with its implied class hierarchy, should be enough to raise the temperature of a socialist university administrator. And Oh the tautology of a “graduate degree”.
“Down with the pedagogues”, I say. Degrade the degree”.
I suggest calling them “harmonies”- underconforming, conforming, or nonconformist (who once were failures).
I’m waiting until they offer a Frightbat of Philosophy.
@kae, if you feel it is April 1 or Christmas day, then so be it. If you feel that you have a degree then so be it. Ain’t that the modern way?
See how Joseph Backholm’s new chosen identity as a 6’5″ Chinese woman confuses college kids who have not thought their ideas through.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfO1veFs6Ho
As he says at the end,
Can’t wait to be philosophically “postharmonious”, then.
Like one of those dead poets, perhaps?
Do people study at a specific University to become that knuckle-draggingly stupid, or can they attain that level of proficiency at ANY Leftard-run academic Institution?
The Idiocracy of comical Leftard Academia.
What will they “fink” of next?
What’s wrong with calling them “Eunuchs” and Dykes”?
I’m guessing that I am Spartacus is pulling our legs with this little story.
I’m happy to stick with my white privileged bachelors and masters, thanks all the same.
I guess my wife will have to stop playing Ladies Masters sport?
I still see the billboards in St Leonard’s station inviting people to ‘unlearn truth’.
A once august institution that now resembles a hobo hoarding bits of string bottle caps, guarding jealously against all the people they think want to steal them.
I truly would not be surprised to see this parody being implemented – with great exaggerated gestures of virtue and progressivism.
Hoping this is just a bit of fun, for, if not, we are beyond doomed.
You caught me already on that NSW government parliament rebuild but really you should sign up at The Onion.
…or the Betoota Advocate.
Sydney Uni’s actions reminds me of an Aussie band from yesteryear, Mental as Anything!