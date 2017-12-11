Catallaxy Exclusive – University of Sydney Changes Names of Degrees

The University of Sydney, Australia’s leading higher education and research University, today announces a world first change to the names of its degrees.

In recognition of the implicit and explicit bias and consequential inherent aggression, the University will no longer issue Bachelors or Masters qualifications. From 2018, University of Sydney undergraduate academic degrees will be called Aeques and second-phase academic degrees will be called Neutrum Genus.

Aeques comes from the Latin for fairness and Neutrum Genus comes from the Latin for gender neutral.

As an example of application, undergraduate humanities degrees will be called Aeques of Arts or A.A. Similarly, second-phase graduate humanities degrees will be called Neutrum Genus of Arts or N.G.A.

Commenting on the change, Univerisity of Sydney Vice Chancellor Professor Michael Spence said “This important change was necessitated because the prior qualifications of Bachelors and Masters were granted in the name of privileged white males, a practice that goes against the stated University values of progressive thinking, breaking with convention, challenging the status quo. ”

A spokesperson for the University also advised that a committee has been established to review graduation gowns and hats to ensure that there is no cultural appropriation or offense caused by their black colour and loose fit. A random survey of Arts faculty students is to be undertaken early in the new year.

