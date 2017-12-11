Catallaxy Exclusive – University of Sydney Changes Names of Degrees

Posted on 10:03 am, December 11, 2017 by I am Spartacus

The University of Sydney, Australia’s leading higher education and research University, today announces a world first change to the names of its degrees.

In recognition of the implicit and explicit bias and consequential inherent aggression, the University will no longer issue Bachelors or Masters qualifications.  From 2018, University of Sydney undergraduate academic degrees will be called Aeques and second-phase academic degrees will be called Neutrum Genus.

Aeques comes from the Latin for fairness and Neutrum Genus comes from the Latin for gender neutral.

As an example of application, undergraduate humanities degrees will be called Aeques of Arts or A.A.  Similarly, second-phase graduate humanities degrees will be called Neutrum Genus of Arts or N.G.A.

Commenting on the change, Univerisity of Sydney Vice Chancellor Professor Michael Spence said “This important change was necessitated because the prior qualifications of Bachelors and Masters were granted in the name of privileged white males, a practice that goes against the stated University values of progressive thinking, breaking with convention, challenging the status quo. ”

A spokesperson for the University also advised that a committee has been established to review graduation gowns and hats to ensure that there is no cultural appropriation or offense caused by their black colour and loose fit.  A random survey of Arts faculty students is to be undertaken early in the new year.

27 Responses to Catallaxy Exclusive – University of Sydney Changes Names of Degrees

  2. Bruce in WA
    #2581453, posted on December 11, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Parody, yes? Has to be!

  3. EvilElvis
    #2581454, posted on December 11, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Where is the university with the value, to produce qualified, productive members of the community they come from?

  4. JC
    #2581455, posted on December 11, 2017 at 10:12 am

    This isn’t April 1st, right?

  5. Boambee John
    #2581456, posted on December 11, 2017 at 10:12 am

    The world of academia is so wierd these days, that I cannot tell if this is genuine or a parody without following the links.

    As I have better things to do at the moment, I will hope that it is parody!

  6. Senile Old Guy
    #2581457, posted on December 11, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Why is this drivel being published at the Cat? Is the Cat getting into click bait?

  7. Gbees
    #2581459, posted on December 11, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Truly these people are unhinged.

  8. NOEL
    #2581460, posted on December 11, 2017 at 10:18 am

    They have to be joking. Right?

  9. Neville
    #2581466, posted on December 11, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Hilarious! Sounds just about “university of suddenee” to be real!
    LOL

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2581467, posted on December 11, 2017 at 10:21 am

    From 2018, University of Sydney undergraduate academic degrees will be called Aeques and second-phase academic degrees will be called Neutrum Genus.

    That would make me of the aeques neutrum genus. In other words a mutant mosquito.

  11. bemused
    #2581471, posted on December 11, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I’m glad you mentioned Arts Degrees, highly valued qualifications for:

    https://mcdonalds.com.au/
    https://www.kfc.com.au/
    https://www.dominos.com.au/
    etc

  12. RobK
    #2581493, posted on December 11, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Peak stupid must be near. Who would want something like that?

  13. hzhousewife
    #2581496, posted on December 11, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Makes it much easier to sort through the resumes.

  14. kae
    #2581500, posted on December 11, 2017 at 11:08 am

    It can’t be April 1, we haven’t had Christmas yet.

  15. Leo G
    #2581516, posted on December 11, 2017 at 11:29 am

    … Australia’s leading higher education and research University, today announces a world first change to the names of its degrees.

    Even the word “degree”, with its implied class hierarchy, should be enough to raise the temperature of a socialist university administrator. And Oh the tautology of a “graduate degree”.
    “Down with the pedagogues”, I say. Degrade the degree”.
    I suggest calling them “harmonies”- underconforming, conforming, or nonconformist (who once were failures).

  16. H B Bear
    #2581522, posted on December 11, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I’m waiting until they offer a Frightbat of Philosophy.

  17. NuThink
    #2581532, posted on December 11, 2017 at 11:54 am

    @kae, if you feel it is April 1 or Christmas day, then so be it. If you feel that you have a degree then so be it. Ain’t that the modern way?
    See how Joseph Backholm’s new chosen identity as a 6’5″ Chinese woman confuses college kids who have not thought their ideas through.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfO1veFs6Ho

    As he says at the end,

    if you stand for nothing you fall for anything.

  18. Leo G
    #2581534, posted on December 11, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I’m waiting until they offer a Frightbat of Philosophy.

    Can’t wait to be philosophically “postharmonious”, then.
    Like one of those dead poets, perhaps?

  19. Up The Workers!
    #2581549, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Do people study at a specific University to become that knuckle-draggingly stupid, or can they attain that level of proficiency at ANY Leftard-run academic Institution?

    The Idiocracy of comical Leftard Academia.

    What will they “fink” of next?

    What’s wrong with calling them “Eunuchs” and Dykes”?

  20. A Lurker
    #2581554, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    I’m guessing that I am Spartacus is pulling our legs with this little story.

  21. Megan
    #2581566, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I’m happy to stick with my white privileged bachelors and masters, thanks all the same.

  22. gbees
    #2581578, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I guess my wife will have to stop playing Ladies Masters sport?

  23. Mother Lode
    #2581582, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I still see the billboards in St Leonard’s station inviting people to ‘unlearn truth’.

    A once august institution that now resembles a hobo hoarding bits of string bottle caps, guarding jealously against all the people they think want to steal them.

    I truly would not be surprised to see this parody being implemented – with great exaggerated gestures of virtue and progressivism.

  24. mizaris
    #2581583, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Hoping this is just a bit of fun, for, if not, we are beyond doomed.

  25. Tel
    #2581596, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    You caught me already on that NSW government parliament rebuild but really you should sign up at The Onion.

  26. Old School Conservative
    #2581606, posted on December 11, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    really you should sign up at The Onion.

    …or the Betoota Advocate.

  27. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld
    #2581609, posted on December 11, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Sydney Uni’s actions reminds me of an Aussie band from yesteryear, Mental as Anything!

