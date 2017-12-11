Liberty Quote
The signs of reality vary from the constitutional to the politically pragmatic. The most menacing, for democracy itself, are the efforts to outlaw the legal practice of tax avoidance— Arthur Seldon
Monday Forum: December 11, 2017
Star-Spangled Banner in the snow. Glorious. H/T IT.
Hey in de team . Eksellento.as they say somewhere.
Braxton Winston used to stare down Charlotte riot police, now he oversees them
Despite having no political experience he decided to run for city council — and won.
Now he is part of the body that oversees the police force.
Mr Winston has a big task ahead of him.
“I have to learn how to run a city. I am a corporate board member of a multi-million dollar corporation,” he says.
“I have 8,000 employees that I have to be a steward of and be an employer of choice, but also hold them accountable.”
Our federal treasurer, again:
Taxation is levied against profit, not income, you dim-bulb.
NO, you are a representative of the people of your city, and your only responsibility is to protect and serve THEM. The employees come second.
If you look after your employees they will take care of your customers.
Branson
Agree mostly. soemtimes you need to show your employees why they need customers – or no jobee!
Has ScMo given up trying to increase the tax take yet?
Everyone should negioate cash only prices. Just starve anyone who promotes higher taxes.
ScMo = ScoMo.
big fingers on an Ipad
The artist was probably on LSD.
Hillary Clinton portrait alerts security dogs, causes road closures in Miami
So Trump wins again…
Missed it by that much.
Face palm:
Tim Nicholls overturned the LNP’s decision to putt Jackie Trad last on the how to vote card because he considered the Greens candidate to be a greater threat to Qld’s economy.
Left factional leader Trad was subsequently elected on LNP preferences and is now Treasurer.
Memo to the next QLD LNP leader: The Greens are Labor’s problem, not yours. Exploit it.
Trump vs the Talking Heads.
Yep, they really are determined to foist that grating z-grade mediocrity on the electorate.
Talk about a tin ear.
Earth to da layba pardeee – she’s about as popular as syphilis.
From the Oz.
I would think Sam – if Labor are pressuring him – is being told he has to resign completely from Parliament.
Oh, they’re pressuring him…but he evidently has a strong hand to play or he’d be gone by now.
Those not privy to Labor Party intrigues can only imagine what cards he may hold.
Where where where is Monty?
The police ripped Forster’s jacket etc
Will the protesters that attacked Abbott’s sister get a bill for police wages, like Milo got?.
Or is it really that different when they do it?.
Yup, all those millions in donations from …