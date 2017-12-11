Monday Forum: December 11, 2017

Monday Forum: December 11, 2017
Posted on 12:00 pm, December 11, 2017
  11. zyconoclast
    #2581562, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Braxton Winston used to stare down Charlotte riot police, now he oversees them

    Despite having no political experience he decided to run for city council — and won.

    Now he is part of the body that oversees the police force.

    Mr Winston has a big task ahead of him.

    “I have to learn how to run a city. I am a corporate board member of a multi-million dollar corporation,” he says.

    “I have 8,000 employees that I have to be a steward of and be an employer of choice, but also hold them accountable.”

  13. Ez
    #2581565, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Our federal treasurer, again:

    “I think every multinational should pay the tax that they should be paying on the income they earn here, and that is what our laws are designed to achieve,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

    Taxation is levied against profit, not income, you dim-bulb.

  14. Joe
    #2581567, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    “I have to learn how to run a city. I am a corporate board member of a multi-million dollar corporation,” he says.

    “I have 8,000 employees that I have to be a steward of and be an employer of choice, but also hold them accountable.”

    NO, you are a representative of the people of your city, and your only responsibility is to protect and serve THEM. The employees come second.

  15. pete m
    #2581572, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    If you look after your employees they will take care of your customers.

    Branson

    Agree mostly. soemtimes you need to show your employees why they need customers – or no jobee!

  19. Motelier
    #2581579, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Has ScMo given up trying to increase the tax take yet?

    Everyone should negioate cash only prices. Just starve anyone who promotes higher taxes.

  22. Baldrick
    #2581585, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    21st Battalion A.I.F

    Duggan, Bernard Oscar Charles (1887–1963)
    On 31 January 1917, he was transferred to the 23rd Battalion as commanding officer but relinquished this appointment on 27 February when he was evacuated with trench fever. Promoted temporary lieutenant-colonel in June, he rejoined the 21st Battalion as commanding officer and served in the 3rd battle of Ypres late that year and at Warneton and Ploegsteert early in 1918. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Order in the 1918 New Year honours. From then until the Armistice he commanded the 21st in all its operations, except at Hamel when he was again evacuated with trench fever, serving in the capture of Ville-sur-Ancre, Frise, Mont St Quentin and Montbrehain. He won a Bar to his D.S.O. for exemplary zeal and energy at Montbrehain on 5 October; he and his shrunken battalion were then withdrawn from the line. In addition to his D.S.O. and Bar he was mentioned in dispatches three times during the war.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2581586, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    The artist was probably on LSD.

    Hillary Clinton portrait alerts security dogs, causes road closures in Miami

    Miami police were forced to briefly shut down the area surrounding an art show and clear the site after security dogs reacted to a suspicious crate in Miami, Fla., during the Art Basel festival on Saturday morning.

    But when authorities opened the crate outside the Art Miami tent, it contained none other than a “punk” style picture of Hillary Clinton — complete with pink hair and a studded jacket.

    The painting, done by Orlando-based artist Scott Scheidly, had also been shipped a similar pop art-style portrait of President Trump – dubbed “Trump Pimp” – but the president’s painting had already been removed from the crate prior to the security check.

    So Trump wins again…

  25. Roger
    #2581593, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Face palm:

    Tim Nicholls overturned the LNP’s decision to putt Jackie Trad last on the how to vote card because he considered the Greens candidate to be a greater threat to Qld’s economy.

    Left factional leader Trad was subsequently elected on LNP preferences and is now Treasurer.

    Memo to the next QLD LNP leader: The Greens are Labor’s problem, not yours. Exploit it.

  26. a happy little debunker
    #2581594, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Trump vs the Talking Heads.

  27. Rabz
    #2581597, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    there’s talk he could be bumped from the Senate for Kristina Keneally if she’s unsuccessful in Bennelong next weekend

    Yep, they really are determined to foist that grating z-grade mediocrity on the electorate.

    Talk about a tin ear.

    Earth to da layba pardeee – she’s about as popular as syphilis.

  28. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2581599, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    THE NATION
    Men accused of assaulting police and Christine Forster face court

    The Australian
    12:18PM December 11, 2017
    Ean Higgins
    Reporter
    Sydney
    @EanHiggins

    Four men who allegedly assaulted Liberal Party supporters and police at a violent protest against detention of asylum-seekers on Manus Island have pleaded not guilty at their first court appearances.

    In Sydney’s Downing Centre local court Nicholas Dobrijevich, 20, and Christian Quinonez Munoz, 31, pleaded not guilty to assaulting Tony Abbott’s sister, Sydney city councillor Christine Forster at the Liberal fundraising function last month.

    Matthew David Campbell, 21, pleaded not guilty to assaulting Ms Forster’s partner, Virginia Edwards, and two men.

    Samuel Charles Williams, 24, pleaded not guilty to assaulting Senior Constable Arthur Vlachos.

    The charges followed the protest organised by pro-refugee activists in the inner-Sydney suburb of Eveleigh on November 10 at the Liberal function attended by prominent party figures including Immigration Minister Peter Dutton and Mr Abbott

    From the Oz.

  30. Roger
    #2581601, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    I would think Sam – if Labor are pressuring him – is being told he has to resign completely from Parliament.

    Oh, they’re pressuring him…but he evidently has a strong hand to play or he’d be gone by now.

    Those not privy to Labor Party intrigues can only imagine what cards he may hold.

  31. notafan
    #2581603, posted on December 11, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Where where where is Monty?

    The police ripped Forster’s jacket etc

  32. John Constantine
    #2581605, posted on December 11, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Will the protesters that attacked Abbott’s sister get a bill for police wages, like Milo got?.

    Or is it really that different when they do it?.

  33. Joe
    #2581610, posted on December 11, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Those not privy to Labor Party intrigues can only imagine what cards he may hold.

    Yup, all those millions in donations from …

