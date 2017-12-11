Renaissance Woman wants private schools to be banned

According to the ABC’s Geraldine Doogue, Elizabeth Farrelly is the Renaissance Woman. And not just the Renaissance Woman but also:
provocative Fairfax columnist, architecture academic, essayist on everything from climate change to feminism; perpetual thinker, mother of teenagers, and former independent Sydney City councillor.
According to her Fairfax biography, Elizabeth Farrelly is
a Sydney-based columnist and author who holds a PhD in architecture and several international writing awards. A former editor and Sydney City Councilor, she is also Associate Professor (Practice) at the Australian Graduate School of Urbanism at UNSW.
So based on her expertise and authority in education matters, Dr Farrelly has expressed her wish that private schools be banned. More specifically, that private should be made illegal.
Whilst Dr Farrelly’s may have some experience and expertise in the consumption of education services, she does not appear to have any experience and expertise in the production of education services. But such little problems never seem to get in the way of her declarations.
As an aside and for some context, Dr Farrelly’s architecture PhD was from the University of Sydney, an institution currently renowned for its embrace of diversity of thought and expression.
But this aside, according to Dr Farrelly, those parents who can spend up to $30,000 per annum for their children’s education, are basically stupid and should instead, be forced to send their children to public schools. Dr Farrelly apparently knows better than every single consumer of private education that they are wasting their money. Education, much like health, internet pipes and school halls should be left to the experts in government and academia. In those areas, citizens have always received great outcomes and value their tax dollars.
Dr Farrelly believes that parents and guardians should have no say whatsoever in what or where their children are taught. Such matters should be left to the expertise of the education industrial complex that occupy various Departments of Education and teacher unions, and of course the Commonwealth Department of Education in Canberra. You know, the bodies who advocate for standardization, centralization and homogenization to ensure the production of compliant and obedient tax payers. Don’t forget also the advocates who like to ram their personal agendas onto every child.
In support of her argument against private schools, Dr Farrelly uses rigorous research undertaken by leading public policy think tanks and research councils Crikey and the ABC:
Private schools don’t necessarily produce bad people, although it’s true that (as a 2013 Crikey survey found) most cabinet ministers attended them. Private schools are just very, very bad for the country.
But Dr Farrelly’s economic analysis of the matter perhaps demonstrates why she is a practicing Fairfax opinion writer:
According to the ABC, almost a quarter of the $53 billion funding of schools ($12.7 billion) goes to private schools – which educate roughly a third (34 per cent) of populace. So each private school student sucks almost two-thirds as much as each public one. Before the benefit of their $30,000 in fees.
Ok. That means the banning of private schools would necessitate an addition (roughly) $6.5 billion of public funds per annum, at a minimum. This would not account for the extra bureaucrats and administrators necessary. Tax rises anyone?
Ah but Dr Farrelly would argue that the increased taxation would be paid by those parent no longer paying private school fees. Increased taxes are usually features and not faults of Fairfax opinion writers, but unfortunately though, Australia’s tax system is not so precise and granular meaning that everyone, including those with children already in public education and those without children in school at all, would need to pick up the tab to make Dr Farrelly’s wishes come true.
Dr Farrelly’s depth of analysis continues with this brilliant insight:
And for what? What does it buy, this immense spend? It buys a system that deliberately tribalises children before they can read, that has parents selling their houses for school fees, stressing about homework and entry exams and increasingly investing in private tutoring for four year olds. Yet for all that effort and angst, it’s a system that leaves us (as recent news yet again makes clear) less well educated with each passing year.
Most interestingly and without any evidence whatsoever, Dr Farrelly concludes that Australia’s declining education performance is driven by the 1/3 of children who attend private schools rather than the 2/3 of children who attend public schools. She may be right. She may be wrong. But who knows. We must apparently have faith that her PhD in architecture has given her educational insights unavailable to anyone else, including those responsible for allocating public funds for education.
But having declared that private education is a complete waste of money and parents/guardians who spend on private education are idiots, Dr Farrelly concludes with:
In other words, for every private school student the burden decrement on the public system is fairly small, but the personal advantage is immense.
So according to Farrel-logic, private education is a waste of money but the personal advantage is immense. But let’s not forget the fairness argument:
This is manifestly unfair. Private schools heighten inequality, privileging the privileged, hogging the teaching talent and siphoning off kids already equipped with reading backgrounds, so depriving the public system of beneficial peer-to-peer learning.
But it’s unfair and a waste of money. But the teaching talent is being hogged by the private schools.
It’s good thing the Dr Farrelly knows best.
Has barking Betty yet worked out how to negotiate bicycle lanes with a lower-class removalist who probably never attended the King’s School?
But each private school is a separate case under consideration. If some of them are failing academically then close those particular schools down by all means (or even better, allow the school to change hands to new management when no one wants to go there any more), but even the concept of “private schools” as a class of entity is fundamentally stupid because I could set up a private school, and you might set up a completely different and unrelated private school.
Dr Farrelly believes that parents and guardians should have no say whatsoever in what or where their children are taught.
That was standard Soviet education policy, I believe.
Translates to wedgies. Lots and lots of wedgies.
She better be careful with a statement that some teachers are better at their jobs than other teachers.
Never know who might get upset, nor what they could do when confronted with an obvious truth that hurts their feelings.
Maybe if Dr Farrelly could fix the public school system there’d be no need for private schools.
As it is the kids seem to be spending all their time learning about aboriginals, QWERTY theory, cultural marxism and having to watch An Inconvenient Truth over and over and over. It’s amazing that any of them can read write and do sums after all that SJW sludge.
And swirlies. For those who take time to appreciate diversity.
She’s a loon.
Are her teenagers being educated?
If so, public or private?
The teeming masses would like to know.
Sure. Ban universities too, they create social inequality.
No half measures lady.
Its the sheer f*&^ing unoriginality of Farrelly’s rant that gets me. The comrades at The Guardian have been pushing this trite, tedious, lightweight garbage for years if not decades, and now batty Betty is barely catching up. I wonder how she feels about being a colonial catspaw of the bien pensants of the Mother Country?
Oh, and I can’t help wondering what feral Farrelly’s attitude would be to muslim private schools? I suspect some complicated, morally slippery, spineless relativist back flip would soon be very much in evidence.
Sorry to repeat myself, but…. Jesus Christ on a pogo stick playing the Halleluiah chorus on a Hammond organ. Why don’t we get rid of the very concept of education and let the 5-year olds teach each other to read?
Socialism, looks good on paper but fails in reality.
There is very little evidence that private school teachers have a higher impact on student learning than public school teachers.
I agree, so why did you just contradict your previous argument, you dumb bint?
So let’s get this straight – private schools are hogging the best teachers, but they are having no effect on educational outcomes. Somehow, though, this is still entrenching privilege and widening the achievement gap!
There is no evidence that the global financial crisis has reduced Finland’s PISA scores. Really, really dumb article. So wrong and incoherent.
I applaud this woman for her honesty and courage.
She says out loud what her fellow totalitarian progressive socialists believe in their hearts but are too shy at the present time to argue in public lest they frighten the horses. Mostly these people, who dominate the media and the academies, only discuss their more extreme policies outside of the public arena.
Are you kidding DM? There is no shyness. At present, at past or in future.
The thought that Barking Betty has found someone desperate enough to reproduce with her is horrifying enough, but you are asking the wrong questions
The question is has the teenager in question run away from home or is he/she on industrial quantities of antidepressants?
There is so much bullsh*t in this para it beggars belief.
No, they are an expression of reality where nothing is equal. The good doctor has a PhD – I want one too as she, by her own lights, had a more privileged education than me. Unfair!
Teachers choose to work in private schools because they actually get to teach
Huh? Is she admitting that substandard public schools fail to teach children to read, or that the children who can magically acquire that skill? Or is she referring to children privileged to have parents who can read and value reading?
Presumably this means that children in class teach each other. What happened to the person up the front? Oh, that’s right – by Farrelly’s own admission these are the talentless ones. If so, why are we wasting taxpayers’ money employing them?
The reason my kids went to a private school is because I wanted them to be educated in things that would give them a competitive edge in the workforce and not things like gender studies, the climate change crap and homosexual marriage plus all the other lefty garbage that replaces real learning in public education these days.
Chuckle. Very Sir Humphreyesque!
Would be interesting to know how many children of union officials go to the top private schools. The whole thing reminds me of an anecdote the actor Peter Ustinov told during an interview about the leader of the bolsheviks.
Any removalists who encounter a demented Rosa-Kleb lookalike and soundalike in the Bondi Junction area…. take care, contact your superiors, record everything and make sure your tetanus injection is up-to-date
Mr Gerard Henderson has on occasions been quite gentle as is his want in pointing out the internal contradictions and often meaningless babble of this creature. Some may say she is the product of living in a cocoon or that she should refrain from the sherry and or other substances before putting pen to paper. IMO she is a fuckwit with shit for brains. I have met a great many overeducated buffoons, of which she is one.
Peter Beattie sent his kids to Brisbane Grammar and he is a true socialist in the “some pigs are more equal than others” vein.
But seriously we should allow Numbers back in to this thread only for a bit of nostalgic purposes. This was a topic that would get him going!
The best thing that can be said about Barking Betty is that subscribers and advertisers to fairfax pay for her, and not I.
severely educated.
It is testament to the abject failure of the ‘education’ system that someone so completely devoid of logic; so asinine and lacking common sense could have earned a doctorate in any discipline.
We all know that 8 swimming pools 12 tennis courts and an orchestra never really did much for math marks is this meant to be news?
The ‘elite’ live by different rules.
https://twitter.com/emfarrelly/status/449142434803376128
Hypocrisy? Short memory? Wildly inconsistent?
Actually, keeping kids healthy has strong effects on mental development.
That’s OK Cali, I’m sure she wants you to have hers, given how you feel and everything.
You might as well just claim you already have her PhD, it’s a social construct therefore just deconstruct it when it suits you. The left will understand.
The answer-yes I’m talking to you down the back Farrelly,-is to turn out our teachers into the market and end public schooling except for highly specialised and localised teaching services for the needy, fully funded by the taxpayer. Put Principals in charge, streamline courses. Let schools compete.