Sydney University Bans Discussion of Banned Speech

In its Free Speech On Campus Audit 2017, the Institute of Public Affairs found that the University of Sydney had the worst combination of policies and actions as they related to the exercise of free speech and otherwise limit the expression of ideas on campus. Thus, of Australia’s 42 universities, Sydney University was assess to be the university most hostile to intellectual freedom.
According to IPA report:
The University of Sydney has been named as the most hostile university. It topped the ranking, scoring 36 — more than double its nearest rival, Charles Sturt University.
As a consequence of the criticisms of its policies and actions, Sydney University has determined that any discussion of free speech on campus will be immediately banned from today. Hence force, University employees risk termination for cause and students risk expulsion for any speech about speech.
At an emergency meeting of the University Council, it was agreed that any actions and discussions that can adversely impact on the University’s values of progressive thinking, breaking with convention, challenging the status quo cannot be allowed.
Commenting on the immediate change, University of Sydney Vice Chancellor Professor Michael Spence said “Free speech is not free. If you want to speak freely, there are other places available. ”
The Left once went tot he barricades against censorship.
Now they impose it.
Fanatics have no sense of irony.
If you are looking for free speech a modern Western university is the last place you would start looking.
I really want to believe this is satire ,however its just inside the realms of possibility.
A normal product of western culture holding to its values ,in this case Michael Spence ,would immediately sue for defamation.
The other possibility which seems increasingly likely is that philosophical pawn advanced by Elon Musk and others that our world & reality is all just a stage in a simulation being played on a super computer in a nearby galaxy / dimension.
It works for me else how else do you explain people that Shanghai Sam ,Turnbull or even Islamic fundamentalists wanting to live in the godless immoral west.