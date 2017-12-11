Sydney University Bans Discussion of Banned Speech

In its Free Speech On Campus Audit 2017, the Institute of Public Affairs found that the University of Sydney had the worst combination of policies and actions as they related to the exercise of free speech and otherwise limit the expression of ideas on campus. Thus, of Australia’s 42 universities, Sydney University was assess to be the university most hostile to intellectual freedom.

According to IPA report:

As a consequence of the criticisms of its policies and actions, Sydney University has determined that any discussion of free speech on campus will be immediately banned from today. Hence force, University employees risk termination for cause and students risk expulsion for any speech about speech.

At an emergency meeting of the University Council, it was agreed that any actions and discussions that can adversely impact on the University’s values of progressive thinking, breaking with convention, challenging the status quo cannot be allowed.

Commenting on the immediate change, University of Sydney Vice Chancellor Professor Michael Spence said “Free speech is not free. If you want to speak freely, there are other places available. ”

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus