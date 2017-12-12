He’s Gone!

Senator Sahand “Sam” Dastyari has just resigned from the Senate.
Perhaps to follow in the steps of prior General Secretaries of NSW Labor to go to work for the Packer empire …
Every decent man is ashamed of the government he lives under.
Overstayed his welcome by a good couple of years.
The ABC hasn’t mentioned it, yet. Must be fake news.
Bet the ALP will parachute in Chrishtinna when she loses on the weekend.
It’s Trump’s fault.
At any point did he apologies to the taxpayers for his lies and treasonous behavior?
Like all politicians the are only sorry for their party.
Is he still a good bloke that we should lay off?
Too little, too late. He should have been huang from the Parliament House flagpole.
I have been offering up my prayers to St Michael the Archangel to give the Australian Conservatives 10% of the vote in Bennelong so that John Alexander is returned — I could not bear having Bill Shorten’s girl in the seat of Bennelong – though she does have nice legs, skin not much, but nice legs and nice clothes but that’s not enough
ALP standards being upheld.
WW I, WW II, the Cold War, now China. Some things about the ALP/unions remain eternal.
From the Oz. Read the dribblings of the Perfumed Persian, if you have a strong stomach.
Evatt still ALP. Sam keeping tradition.
I struggled to type this message because I was laughing so hard
I imagine Pauline Hanson is smiling right now.
How about that other traditional ALP career after Parliament: the NSW criminal justice system.
He can share a cell with Milton, Ian and Eddie.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yUwW108ITzw
I hereby predict that Dastardly will appointed as a Federal Court judge by the incoming Shorton government.
Anyone betting that, if Kristina Keanelly loses on Saturday, this is where she goes?
ALP rarely face consequences.
So he has gone from the Senate. As others have pointed out, he will no doubt be parachuted into a cushy job somewhere.
That leaves completely unexamined the crucial question, “What if any laws of Australia or provisions of the Constitution did Dastyari’s behaviour and words contravene?” Is this issue going to be pursued by anyone, or is Dastyari above the law by virtue of being of exotic background; a Senator; or a NSW ALP right thug?
Zulu 2GB speculation yesterday.
They’re still pushing the poor judgement line.
Poor judgement is when you use margarine in a recipe when it called for butter not having a Chinese businessman pay you personal expenses.
He’ll be back!
Richo worked for Packer???
I could have sworn he was something to do with a big printing company, or perhaps an Insurance company, or some diversified outfit with an involvement with petroleum products and matches and also with luxury boats, provision of adult entertainment and truckloads of white powdered substances.
They sure are a multi-talented lot in his Party.
Just ask their Warders.
ALP have friends.. LB had a friendly bench.
I’d like to thank the PRC and the PLA (Inc) in particular, for their role in his demise.
Just go to the ABC website and see the article on BS being paid $55,000 for a lunch. Look at the picture of dear Malcolm next to it who has NOTHING to do with the story. Look at the words behind MT. OUR ABC at work again – unbelievable?
One (1) down.
225 to go.
And the payoff was?
Eleventh of the 36 stratagems:
Sacrifice the plum tree to preserve the peach tree.
Top Ender in the open fred:
That’s it! The Chinese Communist Party’s first $US1 million p.a. doorman who can open doors in the Peanut Head Liars gummint.
I wonder who Dave Noonan has selected to fill the casual vacancy?
I will bet Dastardry will be snapped up and given a top post by a left-wing organization in the next news.
Good riddance.
Now, about that Scotchman and the Wong Chap.
Well well well
too compromised even for the ALP
bet the delay has been around a nice soft landing
Interesting that in his self-pitying, gillarding resignation victim-speech, Slimy Sam Dastardly, the Creature from the Sussex Street Sewer says: “But in my deliberations, I have been guided by my Labor values…”
So THAT’s where the idea to act as a slimy traitor to Australia’s interests, came from.
He goes on to say: “I love the Labor(sic) Party. It has always given me more than I have given back…” Fortunately for him, these days a simple penicillin shot down the local S.T.D. clinic, will clear up the worst of the symptoms, as many other Union and A.L.P. bosses can readily confirm.
And if he ends up in that same exclusive A.L.P. “gated community” that the Sussex Street Caucus of Michael Williamson, (ensconced in the A.L.P. “Presidential Suite”), Milton “The Molester” Orkopoulos, “Dishonest Eddie” Obeid, his trusty “Left Testicle” and all the others currently reside in, I’m sure that old “Dishonest Eddie” has at least one spare testicle with his name on it, and good old Uncle Milton also probably has a gift for him tucked away that will positively make his eyes bulge!
I wish I could say that the odious old Sussex Street Sewer just won’t be the same place without him; but as one noxious “Richard III” is flushed out into the treatment works, another 100 enter the system.
A.L.P. – Always Looting the Peasantry!
The Chinese will be a bit peeved that all their careful investment in buying a senior member of Australia’s Parliament has evaporated with little or no return.
Should have picked a mark who could be trusted to work behind the scenes instead of a media hog with a big mouth.
When can we expect to see Sam re-enact his actions for another pillow biting 4 Corners exposé?
Wise Old Confucius say:
“Many hands make light work…but that Slimy Sam Dastardly thieve f**king light bulb!”
I don’t think Keneally can be parachuted into his Senate spot. I believe the next person on the ticket gets the spot. Maybe someone can enlighten me as to the process. It sure would seem a bastardization of the election process if Labor could simply choose her over someone Australians actually voted or.
The Goanna always knew the value of having a few politicians in your back pocket. No wonder Australia got pay TV 20 years after the rest of the world.
In the Brisbane Times.
Sam’s retirement could pave the way for Kristina to slip in to the Senate.
Read all anout it!
If this is true, Chloe had better keep a tight collar and leash around Billy’s neck.
gbees Dastyari has resigned thereby creating a casual senate vacancy. As a result Section 15 is in force rather than Section 44. In effect it means the state government rubber stamps whoever a replacement nominated by the party of the senator who has just resigned/died etc
I am wondering if it was better (for Shorten and the ALP) for Dastardly Sam to resign because of the China influence issue, or because his citizenship is actually in question …. either way, he goes (and there is much rejoicing).
Now watch KK get a senate seat when she loses Bennelong …
BTW – I’m sure GetUp! has a position for Sam ….
But what could they expect for the princely sum of $5,000?
He wouldn’t have resigned unless he knew the Party was going to look after him in a new endeavour.
I always thought that Turnbull would be gone before Dastyari.
Maol has proved to be a more resilient cockroach than Sam.
Dastyari
“the great multicultural nation”
That’s exactly the problem sir. Multiculturalism is ruining our country and you and the rest of the leftards are to blame.
Sussex Street?
Or the Imperial Palace?
Now watch KK get a senate seat when she loses Bennelong …
Who whines about “Chinaphobia”?
A 14 a 7 a 9 with Lychees…
Reading Denis Atkins claiming that Sam has just fallen afoul of the Labor party presidency curse. Like all these guys have no control over the scandals they get involved with. It’s just bad luck.
Very sympathetic news reports. You would think he was being bullied out over some technicality, rather than having been shown to worse each time he explained away the latest revelation.
What do you have to do to get a treason charge these days?
A soft landing and more revelations in the pipeline.
I guess working in a moral vacuum like Sussex St, where the ends always justifies the means and getting caught doesn’t matter if you have the union numbers, is a poor grounding even for a pre-arranged seat with fellow party hacks, time servers and machine men on the red leather of the Australian Senate.
Or is it that you spend so long bathing in the trough of political shit you just can’t ever wash the stink off?
I’m not so sure. A lot of the Persian Dwarf’s “rising star” adulation came from the media. I’m not sure it ever carried over to actual voters, although this is irrelevant if you are high enough on the Senate ticket anyway.
ACToldfart – A good question: “What if any laws of Australia or provisions of the Constitution did Dastyari’s behaviour and words contravene?”. As I understand it, Treason only applies during a (declared) war. So scratch that. When sworn in as a Senator he was required to ‘solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Victoria, Her heirs and successors according to law’. Does this Oath mean anything, especially ‘I will be faithful and bear true allegiance’? Faithful meaning what exactly? True allegiance to what exactly –
the parliament of Australia? Has anyone ever been found guilty of breaking this Oath? What were the consequences, if any? If the Constitution only requires our pollies to take a meaningless ‘Oath’ for which there are no consequences when broken, we might as well stop pretending that the Constitution means anything.
Tim Blair runs off with the prize for headline of the year Dim Sam Quits Senate.