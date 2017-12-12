Now here is a statisic

The Hon. Bob Carr had published an opinion piece in the Australian todat about Australia-China relations. Here is one particular line:

Its (China’s) public sector (even including state-owned enterprises) is a smaller proportion of its workforce than Australia’s.

There you go. Australia has a larger per capita public sector work force than does a Communist state.

Impressive!

