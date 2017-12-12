Now here is a statisic

The Hon. Bob Carr had published an opinion piece in the Australian todat about Australia-China relations. Here is one particular line:
Its (China’s) public sector (even including state-owned enterprises) is a smaller proportion of its workforce than Australia’s.
There you go. Australia has a larger per capita public sector work force than does a Communist state.
Impressive!
Impressive? But What does it Mean & Why is it So?
Don’t believe Bob Carr, Sparty.
Including SOEs, the Chinese figure is close to 50%, Australia c. 20%.
What’s not CP?
Wow, the hostility in comments at that article is pretty solid.
Carr has about as much credibility as the Chinese Foreign Dept spokesman who derided Australia for not being multicultural.
He joins Hawke, Keating, Shorten and Dastyari in the long Conga line of suckholes on the Labor side of politics [HT Mark Latham]wending its way ’round Chinatown. We’ll need to see a few bodies swinging from lamp posts – metaphorically speaking, of course – before they get the message that the general public regard them as duplicitous turds.
Roger, you do know his wife is Asian?
/sarc
Used Carr’s stats are BS. Once a Liar always a liar.
You do mean the dishonourable Bob Carr don’t you?
This comment is the one that keeps on giving.
Any Australian Government that brags about our public service should be shown this comment by Carr.
Tip to ScoMo, use this as a reason to drastically cull the Aust Public Service. Don’t call it a night of long knives, call it “Cleaning out the swamp”. Opps, hang on, thats already been used.
What’s with Australian Foreign Ministers and their love of Chinese cash?
Downer, Carr and Bishop should all be in jail for treason.
The Chinese government is also able to sack 2 million civil servants in one go. (10% of the total).
“You do mean the dishonourable Bob Carr don’t you?”
Maybe.
Regardless, he is still a member!
This is closer to the truth but still not useful in this context!
Don’t forget all the businesses nominally privately but owned and operated by “retired” PLA officers with clandestine links to the PLA.
And what about all the “private” enterprises which are required by law to cooperate with a CCP office located inside the company? Exactly how free are they?
The fact is that there is no meaningful distinction between public and private space in a totalitarian regime like the PRC. This article is pure garbage not worthy of republication on this website.
Equally don’t forget all the consultants, advisors and contractors who are funded by the state but not counted on the government’s headcount books.
I can recall the A.L.P. saying a few years ago that the expenditure of a lousy few million dollars of taxpayers’ funds, was a small price to pay, if it preserved and protected the whole Australian Carr Industry.
Good to see in today’s Pravda that BOTH halves of the A.L.P.’s multi-million dollar Carr Industry – Bob Carr and Kim Carr – are still vigorously wallowing in the taxpayers’ trough and showing absolutely no signs of being in the slightest danger of dying of starvation anytime soon.
Pity about those tens of thousands of now-unemployed peasants, peons and ex-Union Member suckers who used to make automobiles in Australia, but that’s what happens to losers without a productive role to play in today’s globally networked “progressive” society.
Exports are the big thing today, and the A.L.P. is BIG on exports .
They have exported tens of thousands of former Australian manufacturing jobs to China in recent times, and millions of dollars have been earned by the facilitators of those exports and have been passed under the table in time-honoured Union tradition, in brown-paper bags.
Maybe the trickle-down effect will result in a few crumbs reaching the tables of the peasantry, once the millionaire members of the A.L.P.’s Carr Industry elite have satiated themselves…eventually?