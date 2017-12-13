Do you know why the left treats Republican voters like idiots? Because they are

Two stories work for me.
First this: GOPe Spent $500,000 to Defeat Roy Moore and Campaigned Against Him — Then Trashes Steve Bannon When He Loses!
And then this: MASSIVE DEMOCRAT TURNOUT In Alabama — GOP Turnout 50% of 2016; Democrat Turnout 92% of 2016.
You know what it shows? It shows that Republicans are no smarter than the Swedes. The Democrats must laugh at the simpletons who have voted in someone whose values are at the far end of the Democrat extreme. The probability that Moore did any of what has been alleged is zero other than what should not matter in the slightest, that he dated young girls when he was in his thirties. To let this influence a vote towards the Party of Bill Clinton and Al Franken is grotesque.
Speaking of which, just when will Franken be leaving the Senate exactly?
Who is RNC boss? DNC/MSM like his help.
So we now agree that adults fucking teenagers is cool as long as they are nominally conservative and it isn’t dicovered for a number of years.
That’s cool. I’m having trouble keeping up with the rules so I’m just taking notes.
I myself have titty groped many a teenager and I don’t want it on my record when I run for office. Of course I was a teenager at the time.
what? and he still managed near 50%?
Nicely done.
I know! The Dems are over the moon because they beat a peedo by 0.7%.
Infidel Tiger, you are about as sharp as a rutabaga.
That Republicans have standards.
After all, the standard you walk past is the standard you accept, and I wonder what this post says about you.
More hyper bowl.
He will not be leaving at all. That press conference where he announced a non-resignation was to take the heat off Democrat leadership. Now that the Alabama by-election is over he’s in the clear again.
If you are gay then it’s OK as long as you are not a conservative. I believe the film “Call me by you name” is expected to win at the next Oscars and is just about such a situation – an older male and a teenage boy. But Milo had to be drummed out of polite society.
The way I see it now, right or wrong depends on your identity and political orientation, character is situational.
Oh, for heavens’ sake. Moore was appalling; Bannon is taking the respectable causes of American Conservatism into the sewer. From the GOP’s long term perspective (that is, in dealing with a likely progressive Democrat in the Whitehouse after 2020) not having the millstone of the accusation against Moore hanging around their necks can only improve the chances that the thought of Buckley and Kirk, or better still, Smith and Hayek, might be reflected in a sane, responsible government.
This was too close to the truth: https://politics.theonion.com/baffled-dnc-plant-roy-moore-not-sure-what-else-he-could-1821234868
Hopefully Bannon is now toast. Trump is reportedly furious with him.