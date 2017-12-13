Liberty Quote
It is time that tax-supported education cease promulgating the values of the extreme Leftist elite that dominates the university faculties and the educational establishment, and accept that the job of education is to transmit the values of the people who pay the taxes.— Orson Scott Card
-
-
Wednesday Forum: December 13, 2017
The Russians are no doubt going to ‘cash’ in on their ‘success’ in Syria.
The only surprise is that a candidate accused of sexual impropriety would get to the ballot.
Back in the day, Jimmy Carter almost bombed out of his presidential campaign after tearfully confessing to having had impure thoughts about a woman other than his wife. The sanctimonious little prick was probably making it up, but that was the blue nose official US public standard.
Trump has certainly energised US politics when an accused child groper can get close, but no cigar – particularly in a country suffering from Wankstain panic.
Top nine (just to annoy Carp’s Jugs)
It sounds like s3xual harassment claim in about 30 years time.
DrBeauGan you do realise that becoming a cryptocurrency trader does involve a few lifestyle changes?
You will invite us to your parties though, won’t you?
US sex scandals haven’t been in the close but no cigar category since Bubba was in the White House.
‘We agree on something’
You finally admit being a silly liar. Good.
Biak used to have a direct flight to Hawaii. It no longer does. #1 for Russia.
Jakarta wants to be informed of developments re the upgraded US rotations in Darwin that engage it’s interests. Allowing such Russian visits close to us in Papua is part of the game to share more information. You don’t tell us in advance we won’t tell you in advance.
Russia has long-term interests in Papua, incompatible with ours. Jakarta was only able to secure it from the Dutch because the Soviets sent a fleet of subs and Soviet crews that locked onto the Dutch fleet. Kennedy caved and the Netherlands signed minutes before the order to attack.
AURI has a new Thompson radar in Biak as part of a belt aimed at Australia. Russia sells Jakarta Sukhois and wants to build a space port there. These visits signal Russia’s abiding interest in maintaining Papua a part of Indonesia. The US will now be monitoring their return flights to see if they go directly to Vladivostok or to Syria via India.
You just readin an article which gave me food for thought. The alpbc advertises those wankers the chasers as comedians ,that description is the only funny thing about these tosses,40 year old “boys” . For generations comedians made their audiences laugh bt[y criticising the “establishment “ ,a target worthy of mockery , Now however gre establishment is socialist left ,and so are the “comics” criticising the dogmathey believe in is forbidden ,its like a comic cardinal making jokes about the pope .{ though thr present Argentinian communist one leaves plenty to laugh at }, comedy died of political correctness ,the greatest killer of humour in the history of the world .we need a vaccine to eliminate this dreadful affliction ,come on scientists get to work start at the alpbc .
JC, the timescale of forex is very slow compared with cryptos. Or to put it another way, the volatility is much less. So the sums may be bigger, but it’s not so exciting.
From Infidel Tiger’s link at 4:04 –
.
So, basically, as Christine O’Donnell was to the 2010 midterms, as Todd Akin was to 2012, so Roy Moore is to 2017 – even before you get to the sexual misconduct allegations.
The Alabama GOP got exactly what it deserved … but, in the long run, the national GOP got exactly what it needed. If you see Steve Bannon standing behind a total whackjob, run the other way.
Since the Fed is about to raise interest rates a point now is a very good time to do so.
Testes,
Show me where I lied. I agreed with you that Dundee was a fraud (acknowledgment to Jupes’ point though).
Everyone who doesn’t agree with you is a liar, evidently.
Maybe I’m not SUPERBLACK! enough. Hilarious stuff from Potemkin earlier.
Given Dick Dastardly’s previous behaviour, can we trust him when his says he is about to resign from the senate?
Or will circumstances change in the new year?
Doc
Yea, these days regular currencies are a bore. People get worked up about less than 1% moves. The problem is that these moves occur and then the freaking thing sits there for eternity.
But yes, the trades are bigger.
Just some advice from an old war horse. If you have developed a strategy which appears to be working for paper trades, don’t deviate from that system when using real money. People seem to go to water when real dollars are put in play vs paper trades.
And of course I’m sure you don’t need reminding. Don’t be shy taking a loss. In fact, it’s braver at times confronting a loss rather than letting it run.
Lastly don’t hurry into trades. Let them come to you.
Lastly, lastly… make billions of dollars. It will be fun 🙂
‘Its gunna happen TP.’
BON. Frac will happen when the timing is right as I explained previously in relation to the Canning Basin.
The NT Pepper inquiry report establishes a scientific base for safe frac. The forthcoming WA report can hardly do otherwise, drawing from the same pool of expert witnesses. Then it comes down to votes and timing.
Anti frac in both NT and WA will now be to attempt to impose so many environmental conditions and caveats that frac becomes too expensive to pursue. The ‘subterranean sacred sites’ of the Pepper report refers to the ‘Living Waters’ I have previously written of. That will fly in the Fitzroy river valley but not the lower Canning. Nor are there any beauty spots to engage the Broome Greens, who are business owners protecting their tourism businesses not idealogues. And of course, the newer corporate owners of the pastoral properties eg Rinehart and Chinese may be happy to benefit from safe frac in a way that earlier lease owners haven’t been.
Zat, I reckon it’s baked in as the futures strip is suggesting it is. What’s more important is the guidance going forward and if through guidance the Fed is able to engineer a steeper yield curve.
I thought Potemkin’s contribution too close to the knuckle to be funny.
Google is taking away the portfolio function at google finance. Such arseholery
Not for me, HB. I don’t do parties. I’m awful in social situations. For a start, I hate being drunk. I don’t do drugs other than nicotine and alcohol, which don’t count.
I’m boring. To other people anyway. What goes on in my head interests me but nobody else.
I didn’t find the chick who karked it attractive either. Something wrong with her.
Lol Doc. That’s what wifey says about me. She reckons I don’t need anyone and appear perfectly comfortable leading a life on my own without interaction. This isn’t a complement, but that’s how I take it.
When did the Cat become I Am Spartacus personal blog?
Not all discourage by the fact that they stick out like the proverbial sore thumb
The invincibility of youth?
‘I feel violated’: Woman in her 60s mugged by gang of young African men
JC,
I hardly follow any biz stuff these days but your comment intrigued me and I ask what are the Fed rates at the moment and what are the markets, if you know, suggesting interest rates may be going forward?
Thanks
If it is Ross Cameron, as has been mooted, I’ll let it pass. Ross is a great guy.
It’s a way to be happy, JC.
“People who need people
Are the most miserable poor sods in the world…”
Nota, in Carlton! Wow.
Yes, but I think if he was going to use a pseudonym based on one of the great Classic figures, it wouldn’t be Spartacus.
Yarra Valley winery tour ftw.
Ps. I’ve made $350 on ethereum in quarter of an hour. And lost a couple of k on my forex venture. But that’s a slow boat with a much longer time constant.
Above the law?
Sherriff David Clarke is good value:
https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/videos/10156395004066336/?hc_ref=ART35y47ECpg5XE-2Gon6975-d-jMM37Agceq7EprANnMOCrtIeDHd9ZmoWv57m-y0c
But not even Clarke could get roy moore elected:
https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/investigations/daniel-bice/2017/12/12/bice-ex-sheriff-clarke-recycles-claim-survival-republic-rests-alabama-race/945292001/
Yes Nick
none of this is confined to the outer south east and west like it might have been a few years back
which is good
A few goats cheese circlers could do with Sudanese experience
Like muslims they complain that no one trusts them and that they get the hard eye so it’s all our fault, boosted by the usual suspects
More bad news for the Noels
Anangu Tribal Elders ask for the name of Uluru Statement from the Heart to be changed
‘The recent announcement of the Uluru Climb closure in 2019 sparked a discussion with Anangu Tribal Elders and Members of the Uluru Kata-Tjuta Board of Management to request that the name of Uluru be taken off the Referendum Council’s ‘Uluru Statement from the Heart.’ ‘
https://www.sbs.com.au/yourlanguage/aboriginal/en/article/2017/12/08/anangu-tribal-elders-ask-name-uluru-statement-heart-be-changed
Whomever “I am Spartacus” happens to be I enjoy his jaundiced view.
Check his latest on his twitter feed.
Public service update: Amazon.com.au sucks bulk dick.
TP – It ain’t. The ALP need Green preferences, are scared for inner city electorates and Greens hate fracking worse than ebola. Trad nearly fell to a Green in Sth Brisbane. The inquiries are just window dressing.
What will happen is not fracking. It will be pipelines, LNG imports and effective theft of the gas from the Qld producers. That is the outcome which fits the politics. If Gunner makes any move to allow fracking the heavies in the ALP will squish him like a cane toad. He’ll have no future, no career in Labor either federally or in a sinecure. That’s how it works if you annoy the powerbrokers.
I fully agree that fracking is perfectly safe. Unfortunately the green-progressive religion has it on their haram list.
That must be Amazon Prime, I haven’t signed up for that service but with your recommendation IT, I am up for it!
The people of Alabama fell for the oldest trick in the book.
But from what I read is that the victory will be short lived because of the fraud used by the Democrats will get exposed. When that gets revealed, the Democrats will be discredited as a party.
Public service update: Amazon.com.au sucks bulk dick.
Tuned for the locals?
Russians?
“People who need people
Are the most miserable poor sods in the world…”
But a dog with character is essential.
A forerunner, to the legal dogfight that will begin, when the States and/or the Commonwealth start negotiating “Treaties” with each of the five hundred or so “First Nations.”
The bloody Harvey Norman website is much better designed than Amazon Aust; and I reckon the Harvey Norman website is crap.
Gerry should have a boner until 2019 if this is all they’ve got.
Absolute dogshit offerings at ludicrous prices.
We have been screwed.
Leading Nine News is the bust in Centennial Park in Sydney of three men of no description. By oversight(?) they showed a couple of them in the footage, curiously looking like they may have Middle Eastern genetics. It’s a mystery.
The $650,000 they had in their car was also mysterious. And the firearms. Maybe they wanted to buy some fairy floss at the park. Those fairies are clearly very dangerous critters.
Dramatic arrest at Centennial Park
I get on OK with dogs. I missed the two in Sri Lanka, which would sneak up on me in the dark and press a cold nose in the back of my knee. Fortunately I have good nerves and a clear conscience.
In my youth I worked as a security guard on Liverpool docks and I was standing in a dark warehouse at dead of night when a cat came up silently and lovingly rubbed itself against my leg.
I didn’t scream.
‘Maybe I’m not SUPERBLACK! enough’
what a racist idiot
Rapper Danzal Baker – aka Baker Boy
“Imma proud black Yolngu boy listen to the yidaki listen to it blow,” he raps. The song features Baker’s poison cousin, songwriter Yirrmal Marika, also from northeast Arnhem Land. Yirrmal’s singing in the chorus is an infectious tumble of vowels and consonants. A few listens in you’re singing along – in Yolngu Matha.’
https://lnwy.co/read/introducing-baker-boy-the-fresh-young-prince-of-arnhem-land/
Kulcha. We’s got it.
More from Pest Tattern’s own link. Yep, good luck with any treaty!
The only thing I quibble about is this:
I think the Australia Liberty Alliance, which is running a candidate in the Bennelong hoe-down has had a remarkable set of conservative policies for some time.
Phone calls from WA Liberals, you’re membership is due… It’s been ‘due’ for 12 months, work it out you idiots.
Don’t know if you have seen this Riccardo, Top Ender, ZK2A, et al but it is well worth a read for all.
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268671/medal-honor-recipient-clinton-romesha-frontpagemagcom
Not for me, HB. I don’t do parties. I’m awful in social situations. For a start, I hate being drunk. I don’t do drugs other than nicotine and alcohol, which don’t count.
I’m boring. To other people anyway. What goes on in my head interests me but nobody else.
Oh, my goodness! It’s my Best Man blogging anonymously on The Cat. (Btw, that’s why I love him.)
And lost a couple of k on my forex venture
That’s what you get for investing in condoms.
Dogs are fascinating, Dr Beau, in how they sense people, both for better and for worse. Prior to taking my lad to Africa, I warned him not to have any truck with dogs, under pain of being sent home. On one morning walk, our party of ten passed a distant boma. Out of it came bounding this typical malnourished hound, and immediately homed in on … you guessed it. Much patting, of course, all of it lapped up. Grrrrrr!
Sounding more and more like the Lieborals are going to get done over in Bennelong. It has become a reverse bellwether seat – it changes hands when the Lieborals are so clapped out or treacherous they need to be thrown out of government.
Alexander being corn-holed by Zimmerman causing Turnbull’s government to collapse is so wonderful I have a giant gay boner developing.
BON
Frac – Exploration can begin
‘The report advised that a two to three year study to gather baseline regional data must be completed before any fracking production licences are granted or the industry developed, but exploration can start beforehand.’
http://www.ntnews.com.au/business/fracking-nt-hydraulic-fracturing-inquiry-draft-final-report-urges-3year-nt-fracking-studies/news-story/7e33cd3e522a3a2ab918e718aef57acc
https://frackinginquiry.nt.gov.au/inquiry-reports/draft-final-report
Empire Energy [US] with 14.6 million acres in the McArthur & Beetaloo Basins is upbeat too
Moore was a piss poor candidate in Alabama but it shows a few things:
1. Moore won the Primary as an incendiary candidate due to the GOP having the House, Senate and President and were unable to pass any meaningful change or reform to ObamaCare. Basically the GOP lost the seat then.
2. Ryan, McConnell and Trump must work together to get any meaningful/useful legislation to pass. For instance they are working together to get the Tax bill through. Whether it is useful or not is up for debate.
3. Bannon’s luck has run out. He attached himself to Trump and he believed he was the messiah. Trump only had to beat Hillary and her awful campaign. Moore couldn’t even beat a Liberal in Alabama!
Nominate pedof1iles and you can even lose in deep red states.
That’s the electoral reality in these troubled times.
Fracking “enquiries” are just delaying tactics. Like their isn’t enough accumulated experience from the last 70 years already.
Mirage.
TP – If you don’t realise by now that power trumps absolutely everything for the Australian Labor Party you’ve had your head in a bucket since Whitlam.
The ALP is expert at stringing ASX companies along. That way they get nice juicy donations from the useful idiot class-enemies. But it won’t happen while the Greens are eagerly sniffing their behinds. That isn’t going to stop for a long time because the green religion has hardened up into a true cult. It’ll take at least 40 years before they are discredited – every kid is now being indoctrinated in school.
Do you want to hire a flat bed truck and drive through the streets of Sydney?
Or even “there”. Not to mention the last fifteen years in Canada and USA.
Uneaten hotdog left on the front seat.
It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll.
Is that what it is? Golly. I am now up $6,000 on condoms but only about $200 on ethereum. So don’t knock condoms. They have their uses, making me a few thousand dollars in a morning being an important one.
True, Infi. And every Republican candidate is one, oddly, as the bombshell reports in WaPo will show. The heroic ladies willing to bravely testify will be lined up and ready, their Facechook pages sanitised and their Twitter accounts erased.
WTF are these Stupid.Fucking.Liberals doing sending nancy-boy Zimmerman to campaign in Bennelong?
Bennelong was a rare exception in the recent homo-hoedown survey where the No vote won.
C’mon!
Even if it the charges were sexed up a bit, Moore is still one of the creepiest perverts to ever be nominated for politics. A despicable choice.
Baldrick. The libs losing bennelong would be an excellent outcome.
It puts the ALP in power for only a short period, hopefully.
And Trumble won’t hang around to be LOP.
IT, no, just the usual vote rigging by the Democrats.
https://twitter.com/Patriotress/status/940804542618374144
Monts! It’s LONG WAY!
To the shop…
y’know what I meant.
If ya wanna
SAUSAGE ROLL!!!1!
To the shop when you want a sausage roll.
You’d think if they really wanted to be sure of destroying Moore they would have submitted the year book for forensic testing. But they didn’t. It’s a mystery.
IT is part of the Lionel Hutz school of law. It will be shown how wrong he is.
File this under ‘Colour Me Surprised’:
Beat me to it Chris.
WTF are these Stupid.Fucking.Liberals doing sending nancy-boy Zimmerman to campaign in Bennelong?
And oleaginous to a degree. The punters would recoil. The low information cohort would be charmed I’m sure.
(air guitar)
Oh God. Bill Mitchell is a bigger lunatic than Srr.
As soon as the urban centres started reporting, Moore got caned. Normal folk don’t like peedos. That might be judgmental in this shame free age, but that’s the way it is.
I think the Australia Liberty Alliance, which is running a candidate in the Bennelong hoe-down has had a remarkable set of conservative policies for some time.
True, cohenite, but their profile has always been below the radar, unlike Australian Conservatives since they came upon the scene. Why not amalgamate?
Oh don’t get me wrong, I agree. It’s just the same stupid Mark Textorite thinking that makes me hate the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals just that little bit more, everyday.
Quin Hillyer: Roy Moore’s own words prove his falsehood
http://yellowhammernews.com/featured/quin-hillyer-moores-words-prove-falsehood/
Nope. We rocked it togaither. Queen next!
Infi – I covered this some time ago. That was the first four plus the reporter. The following day I recall the fifth was outed but I can’t remember the details. I lost interest after that, the picture was pretty clear.
I suspect there are a lot of unhappy Republican voters who feel betrayed by their party and their country. That should be good for gun sales tomorrow.
That’s depressing. In 2009 the MacGen boys thought alarmism would take 10 years to filter through. Our only hope is for blackouts and unaffordable electricity when it is available.
Oh yes, that’s the fifth one. See the next comment I posted in that thread.
I’ve just closed my forex/condom trade at just over $10,000 profit. That’s two days running I’ve made ten k each day.
The ethers are quietly plugging along.
The app is begging me to use real money. It will have to wait until Friday.
The possibility that it is all fake and the numbers have been fiddled to suck me in has crossed my nasty suspicious mind. I am going to get an independent look at the ozbuck vs the greenback today so far.
“Do you know who my husband is? I’ll have both your jobs for this!” Colour me surprised, indeed.
They were certainly betrayed by their party. They could have had Mo Brooks or Luther Strange. Instead they got some creepy old pervert who made them stay home in record numbers or even vote Dem.
The latter sounds demonic, no?
OneWorldGovernment #2583843, posted on December 13, 2017 at 6:21 pm
Thanks OWG. Outstanding.
As these guys ensured rank & file Liberal Party members are ignored and barred from selecting the local candidates, they have killed the local party system.
They are needed by lightweights like JA as they control the list of non-national “volunteers” who do the handing out on election day. No one would dare exclude them.
They had Brooks and Moore Strange candidates.
Good idea to wait until 2018 & give the GOPe in the senate less room to sit out votes.
I meant having him in the GOP senate caucus. That would have been really awkward. Of course they would have managed it, but it would have left them vulnerable.
There are two big Senate losers today – of course Moore, but also Al Franken. If Moore had have won, Franken would have had cover to dig his heels in and rescind his resignation. I don’t reckon he would have gone. Listening to his resignation speech, he clearly feels he’s being wronged and treated unfairly. However, as Moore lost, I think the party pressure for him to go will be too great. There is no way the Dems can go after Trump on grounds of sexual misconduct with Franken still in the Senate. That’s their big play.
testpattern
#2583837, posted on December 13, 2017 at 6:12 pm
‘Maybe I’m not SUPERBLACK! enough’
what a racist idiot
Rapper Danzal Baker
Ah, the traditional indigenous rap music.
It is wonderful the way it was “exported” to the US, becoming part of African-American culture.
It even became part of white culture when Eminem took it up.
Ala had the chance to amalgamate with AC but refused, only whatshername, the leader went over.
Ala hit the scene as an anti muslim party and that might still be the brush with which they are tarred.
They couldn’t get their advertising on the msm because of that.
After a mild altercation with one of their supporters on Facebook I suspect some of them have some sectarian issues as well.
Pity
Conservatives need to be united against the common enemy.
A tragedy.
Moore arrived at the polling station on horseback.
It’s a fucking Senate election, not a rerun of Bonanza.
In a nutshell, Baldy.
It’s a pity. I was enjoying the ‘Roy Moore, upstanding citizen’ trolling. Fisky had a great line on how all the ladies dig Judge Moore. So long, judge!
Zulu
Her husband was in the car but left the scene with their children.
I see the nutless Bangladeshi Bronx bomber, who has been in the US for seven years:
A). Returned to Bangladesh in September;
B). Visited his wife and new born son while he was there; and
C). Abandoned them again and returned to he US.
Typically cowardly. What the hell is it with these people? It’s like the Titanic protocol in reverse.
Disgraceful cultural appropriation.
Does that make sense?
Surely a normal husband would stay to support his wife… unless there was something that he wanted to hide.
Franklin’s position is interesting. Apparently the cheque books open when he attends fund raising events. Lefties love obnoxious boring narcicists.
Money talks.
He is only a man, so clearly without a woman at home to control him of course he went postal. Nothing to do with islam.
True, but I wonder if those behind the infighting are actual conservatives, as opposed to jaded Nats or PHON types who are involved in politics because they want to preserve their place at the trough, or gain one. Genuine conservatives may have petty differences here and there, but what they have in common means it makes far more sense for them to unite.
From the link by One World Government. Thank you.
Yep, as I said they were betrayed by their party. The Republican voters saw through the RINO swampthings and chose the best candidate. (I have not looked at Brooks’ background, so apology if I am in error, but I certainly looked up Mr Strange. It was odd at the time that Trump endorsed him, but I figured it was a quid pro quo he’d use on Ryan and McConnell for the tax bill.)
The party failed to react correctly to the Dem hit, with all the “I believe the women” stuff from the RINO herd. The result is they made their Christian base unsure, so it was just like 2011 Prez election: they decided they couldn’t in conscience vote for either so they didn’t vote at all. The party could have avoided that outcome, which the timing a month out from the election suggests was exactly the outcome the Dems were planning.
It doesn’t matter. The other two guys would have gotten exactly the same treatment. As I said at the time there were whole sheepstations in play. The Alabama senate election was even more important than the Prez election – mainly because the Dems thought they had Hillary in the bag. The Dossier shows exactly what they are prepared to do. That is the biggest story in the history of American politics. Worse than Tammany Hall, worse than Watergate. They’re all in, win or die politically. Any surprise that they might also play deeply dirty for an election as crucial as Alabama?
The lesson from Muslim sex grooming gangs in the UK.
Be nicer to Muslims and they won’t rape indigenous women.
According to Quilliam think tank of course.
at the UK telly
fake news bears
Oops I meant the 2012 prez election, when the Christians wouldn’t come out for a Mormon candidate.
Quilliam…that’s that quasi-secular think tank which exists to run interference for British Muslims, correct?
Conservatives need to be united against the common enemy
+1
Another tidbit of political bastardry from the Dems for you to consider. Remember the fake Republican wymminses during the 2012 Prez election? Here I’ll remind you.
Republican Women For Obama? [UPDATED: Another Fake “Republican” Exposed]
Hi Alan! I have dirt on Roy Moore I think might interest you.
Bruce
Agree with what you say, but he didn’t lose by much and his campaign ground game was rubbish.
Moore played celebrity cowboys. All his enemies had to do was make sure he didn’t last seven seconds. The punters did the rest.
Breaking news, from the Oz. F.M.S.
The Old Hickory House was never known as The Olde Hickory House. The proprietors denied ever employing 14 year olds and did not recollect Beverly Young. Beverly Young Nelson admitted to ‘adding to’ the year book ‘autograph’ which inexplicably included the initials of Moore’s assistant and which was never made available for forensic testing. Moore signed Beverly’s divorce records.
Yessir, we got ourselves a peedo here.
ABC TV are helping with the makeover.
On both the News and 7:30 programs tonight the ABC repeatedly misreported that John Alexander was forced to resign his HoR seat after he was proven to be a dual British and Australian citizen.
Yes it is OCO
I am drunk, AMA.
No wonder.
did you know military service was compulsory for all male North Koreans and all female North Korea. 10 years and 7 years respectively.
Dr BG – do two trades tomorrow, punting on opposite occurring, then see if both “make money”.
What is name of app – have you gone googling for any concerns?
Mmmyes, so let’s endorse a candidate with a half-baked American accent.
Yup.
No doubt so called conservative parties have their share of paranoid loons.
I’d have thought there were slim pickings at the trough though.
Empire – The fake scandal was timed to destroy his ground game as well as make it hard for voters to see through it. What do you think would have happened when the WaPo hitpiece came out? He and all his people would have had to scramble to the phones, money would have evaporated, ad spots would have been rendered impossible and half the team would’ve been wondering if it all was true. Meanwhile the beltway Republicans all shook their heads sadly believing da wymmin. So he got no help from them, and had to fend off their more-in-sorrow-than-in-anger calls to pull out of the race.
It took a couple of weeks before reporters could sift through the histories of the accusers. As I said the first five and the reporter all were compromised to at least some extent. That is not coincidence, that is enemy action.
As a tactic I am in awe at how brilliant it is and how evil.
Me sir! Me!
Bruce I don’t want to alarm you, but I think your exposure to chemicals has broken your brain.
Rest up.
Maybe the Second Amendment people could do something, I don’t know.
Sounds like they’ve declared war on AUSTRAC. Good.
That will put AUSTRAC through the wringer until they settle nominally. If they don’t AUSTRAC weenies will be in court until they are old and grey. Be interesting to see what the vultures of Maurice Blackburn do. It’s about time for someone with deep pockets to ream them a new set of arseholes.
Even crazed conspiracy theory lover Matt Drudge hasn’t gone fully Bruce:
Anyone looking at the Jeff Horn fight?
cohenite
#2583841, posted on December 13, 2017 at 6:19 pm
I think the Australia Liberty Alliance, which is running a candidate in the Bennelong hoe-down has had a remarkable set of conservative policies for some time.
That’s true, the major differences between the AC and the ALA is that the ALA will cease all renewable energy subsidies immediately, and stop all Muslim permanent migration (business and tourist visas won’t be changed).
The ALA candidate is Dr. Tony Robinson, an Orthopaedic Surgeon.
357th! …or thereabouts.
ROFL.
You think the party of Bill and Hillary are kosher now do you Infi?
Do you think Mueller is a hero and Comey a knight in shining armour?
Have hookers been peeing your bed lately? Happens all the time apparently. Horse’s head maybe?
The Democrats think only they can literally save the world. When a party without a moral basis believes that they are ‘way off the deep end.
TheirALPBC isn’t even trying to look ‘balanced’ these days.
Should’ve worn the leather jacket on Q&A, Trumble? /sarc
I think the Australia Liberty Alliance, which is running a candidate in the Bennelong hoe-down has had a remarkable set of conservative policies for some time.
The ALA is dead, they just haven’t accepted it yet.
Tony Robinson might be a top bloke but with that hair cut is he going for the Bernie Sanders look?
They must be trying for the Chinese donations and vote in Bennelong. The ALA website links to Xinhia news website
Two things:
1. The whole Andrews wifey non-breath testing thing stinks to high heaven. I can only surmise that traffic cops were involved, as only they would be dumb enough to come up with pointing the finger at each other.
The reason it’s so easy to see through is this – when cops are rolling around the streets, the passenger writes down what they are doing and when on a ‘running sheet’, and controls the radio and siren. The driver drives, operates the flashing lights AND takes any prosecutions that come their way.
So in these circumstances, the driver would have handed out the breath test. This would save work preparing the brief of evidence. If the passenger had done it, he/she would be required to provide an additional statement to the driver’s that would otherwise be unnecessary. The system has been around for donkey’s years, and with good reason – because it works.
Bloody shameful. Any self-respecting copper I know would regard a ‘Do you know who I am’ as a red rag to a bull, resulting in a vehicle search and roadworthy check as well as the breath test.
2. I hope Jeff Horn knocks the gypsy into next week. I suspect Corcoran’s watched ‘Snatch’ one too many times.
+1
Well, they didn’t report anything. That is what Alexander said was the reason he resigned his seat. Later, he changed his story to say that the UK couldn’t tell whether he was or wasn’t a British citizen.
How disgraceful. Women in the new Australian women’s rugby competition won’t be paid.
It’s discrimination against sows.
Here’s a key takeaway that dim bulb ‘US expert analyst’ John Barron discerned from the Alabama senate election:
Oh wow what a scoop! Firstly, his ability to subtract 6 from 100 is astonishing. Obviously this political naif has never heard of ‘hold your nose and pull the lever’ voting.
Here’s a bit more expert analysis from John ‘Intellectually’ Barron, reading the Dems’ electoral tea leaves for next year:
The Senate? He has no frickin idea. If the GOP loses the Senate next year with all the red state Democrats who are up for reelection, something will have gone badly, badly wrong between now and then.
And TheirALPBC use it as their celeb candidate seat.
Anyone for tennis?
No dude, I think they are all rotten to the core scum, but I also have this rule that creepy perverts don’t tend to do to well at elections if they are on the conservative side of the fence.
You don’t need a 5D conspiracy theory to work out that Roy Moore is poison in this current climate. The same rules that took him out have also taken half of the cable networks newsrooms and Al Franken out. I think it’s great!
Then that is what the Govt News agency should dutifully report about a member of the Govt, non?
You are still thinking in terms of old obsolete Australia. We have come a long way since then.
Who is RNC boss? DNC/MSM like his help.
Good idea, Pete M.
The app is called plus 500. I got it from the play store. It’s great fun.
I did check on the firm’s reputation and it’s good. I don’t believe it’s a scam, but I’m a cautious bloke and low on simple faith..
So far I’ve made $24,000 in two days. If I can get a quarter of that using real money I’ll take it to be a good deal.
If I lose all my initial ten k investment I shall call it a learning experience.
m0nty
You have been havering on for a while about the potential, and now actual, defeat of Moore being a personal defeat for Trump.
However, I seem to recall you also wittering on about Moore’s victory in the primary over the candidate favoured by Trump also being a defeat for Trump.
So, to summarise, when the candidate favoured by Trump lost the primary, that was a personal defeat for Trump, and when the candidate Trump did not favour who won the primary was defeated in the actual election, that also was a personal defeat for Trump.
I can now understand your happy confidence in your predictions. Seems that everything is a personal defeat for Trump, even the sun continuing to rise in the east.
Now that teh Left is the establishment, pity the poor comedians’ anaemic jokes, ignoring the Emperor’s new clothes.
Except that they are not even close to the same. Al Franken took photos of himself being obnoxious, and yes it was intended as a gag, that’s his style of humor but it’s out of fashion these days. Point is he actually did those things. With Moore we have a forged yearbook.
So effectively what you are saying is that evidence does not matter to you. Well it’s kind of important to me.
What Leo G said they said is why Alexander said he resigned. You could challenge the call I suppose, but I think they’ve moved on to the next set.
I think I preferred the old, obsolete Australia. I don’t regard “coming a long way since then” as any progress.
Likewise Luther Strange or Mo Brooks.
Strange would have been reamed in exactly the same way. His record was already being questioned in the primary. Moore’s wasn’t…which is a tell.
You do realise how much money is involved in this Infi? Trillions and trillions. And power. Trump stands in the way of all of it. There’s already been one clumsy assassination attempt, and perhaps two others. At present the Dems think they can lock up Trump’s agenda via the Senate. If they fail it could get very interesting, especially if they do badly in the 2018 election. Which will be the dirtiest you have ever seen or imagined.
Anyone looking at the Jeff Horn fight?
With several prelims, the Horn fight will not start until about 9PM QLD time.
Listen to this guy first, covering some conceptual limits on Bitcoin’s valuation.
http://www.schiffradio.com/cnbc-becomes-crypto-news-bitcoin-ep-308/
Key points:
* Bitcoin used to have lower overseas transaction costs than Western Union, but now is significantly higher.
* As more assets are moved to blockchain technology Bitcoin will have more competition against items that are backed by real things.
Bob Katter needs some Nugget boot polish.
2GB listener caller mentioned HIH and MT.
Yeah, it’s a bad look. It’s a pity the ALA had good policies and some great candidates including Kirralie Smith
Moved the goalposts, don’t you mean?
So explain to me again why they nominated the worst senate candidate in living memory? How did they pull that off?
Surely there is one Republican in Alabama without a fifty year history of sleaze?
Be more niggety?
You leave The Lovely Nigella out of this.
Bars off prisons so bars on houses.
Nigella makes a difference.
Kiralee Smith is the one who moved to the ACs
2GB Price says Akerman reports homo hitching loophole means happen sooner.
Yeah, I know. It’s a pity.
notafan
#2583901, posted on December 13, 2017 at 7:12 pm
Ala had the chance to amalgamate with AC but refused, only whatshername, the leader went over.
Ala hit the scene as an anti muslim party and that might still be the brush with which they are tarred.
They couldn’t get their advertising on the msm because of that.
The ALA did make attemps to amalgamate with the AC but nothing came from it. I understand that the door hasn’t been firmly shut though. Kirralie Smith, who stood as an ALA NSW Senate candidate in the last elections, joined the AC as she has been a long term friend of Cory Bernadi through their shared Christian faith.
The ALA is opposed to further Muslim immigration, if you’re happy with more of them coming, then vote for whomever you want.
My God Alabama is full of retarded inbred hipsters.
What a f$cking disgrace.
Republicans should f$cking just give up politics and join Scientology.
The Liberals and Republican parties were created as the 3rd attempt at creating an anti-socialist party. Macron (given his emense failings) is an example of such.
Give them time & allow them to leave the chaff in the failed initial ventures.
There is NO such beast. If there is, evidence is MANUFACTURED to ensure that any Republican Male is SLIMED by 40 year old hearsay accusations.
Your good morals have been weaponised by the Dems to their advantage and as the Alt. Right has shown, the only defence is “I don’t give a Damn”. All statements by NON-republicans must be seen as suspect and ALL republican statements must be in step with the candidate.
Would you fight with a horn?
No.
Not after the Dems and the MSM have worked on them.
Let me illustrate. I’ve been reminding myself just now about Luther Strange since it’s been a while since the primary fights. Here’s a piece out of his wiki.
You can see where that was going towards. Throw in a “sex scandal” and he’d’ve been toast, especially since the conservative base liked Moore over Strange, who was seen as a beltway choice.
Strange’s CV is excellent. But even Jesus would have no chance in the current environment of dirty tricks.
More stupid shit from the sage of the (maybe urban/ suburban) bush. I will say it again then never respond to the idiocy put forward by the buffoon. If the indigs are serious about getting up to speed with the rest of humanity they will get off welfare, move to where there is a critical mass of population, use some of the billions shovelled at them over the last nearly 30 years if there is anything left after being misappropriated, wasted on new cars every Black Friday or otherwise frittered, and start a commercial enterprise to earn a wage or company profit. They should have enough to hire helpers if they can’t do it themselves. They will send their kids to what passes for a school these days that doesn’t concentrate on how special they are and try to teach them atomised, archaic semi languages of no interest or value other than novelty to the general population. They will get off the piss and dope, shower on a regular basis, not bash the missus or hit each other over the heads with star pickets and sticks. The will stop being high cost consumers, as the term goes in Human Services, by refraining from cluttering up ED’s, centrelink, housing, the Salvos and other charitable groups and accept personal responsibility for their lives and the lives of their families here and now. They will reduce indig incarceration rates by being law abiding. The will get drivers licenses and pay for them and other services so they can have an understanding of how the majority live. They will cease to fall back on victimology by showing they are made of solid stuff in the here and now and not blubbering about their heritage through the bottom of a bottle. They will learn social manners and stop expecting a hand out, or ‘paying the rent’ as I have heard it explained since I was a child. They will stop identifying with the part (in many cases small) that is indig and get on with it. The other choice is to wander off into National Parks where they are the only people in the Country permitted to set up permanent camp and take the fauna and flora, or their preserved tribal lands in isolated areas currently serviced by an army of gubbas with a few token locals being ALO’s at ridiculous expense and go back to their brutish heritage with no written language, no wheel and rudimentary tools (eg a stick for digging a hole ffs), a few dogs to cuddle when it gets cold and shut the fuck up.
In all societal groups there are those that can’t cut the mustard. One needs to decide which tribe their in, and copying US urban rap and break dance, joining the Muslims or using modern white guy stuff like recording studios to tell everyone how hard done by you are is not a formula for success.
Apologies for being long winded. This is close to my heart because I made a choice when I was young. I have no contact with my kin because you can throw a horse blanket over them still, they have done fuck all but live wasted and meaningless lives and blamed it on being indigs. I chose to run with hybrid vigour, I do not identify but they do. I feel it in the trees and in the power of the land. They’re too out of it to even feel it. I used to get upset when they would tell me I’m lucky. I try and do my bit out in the boonies. I have the honour of knowing many good folks with good hearts who share a similar story.
Moore was Todd Airlines mark 2. Do you think the primary voters have learner that if the medja is silent about a candidate, they’ll be dead in the water in the real election?
Surely there is one Republican in Alabama without a fifty year history of sleaze?
Don’t be so f$cking gullible.
Remember innocent little Lyin Ted was your favorite.
This one’s for truckie type Cats. Seems Roe Highway in Perth is re opened for traffic – a demountable house fell off the back of the transporter..
Overburdened
#2584003, posted on December 13, 2017 at 9:04 pm
Harsh but true.
Ha! Just reread my comment. Stand by for the army do rent seekers squealing for more funds to enable the suggestions I made! Bit like life of Brian, when he tells everyone to fuck off and they ask in unison, how shall we fuck off lord? It’s a bloody joke. True story n now I wish had done a lil less disclosure.
‘re the cops and no roadside testing etc. One of our kids friends was t boned by a tard who blew a red light . Both cars write offs.
Lots of witnesses, with police on scene very quickly.The scene was not far from OLD HQ QPS. The police did not test the errant driver.
Overburdened
#2584003, posted on December 13, 2017 at 9:04 pm
Great post, Overburdened.
Okay. Republicans have won four special elections (I think) since Trump was elected. How may of those Republican candidates were framed for sexual assault by the Democratic Party, the Washington Post and the GOP establishment?
You’re making a big claim there. I hope you can back it up.
Alabam hasn’t sent a Demonrat to the US Senate since 1986, and the only Dem holding a House Seat represents a heavily Black area.
Conclusion:
Alabamans know Roy Moore, and they aint buyin’ him as a U.S Senator.
Overburdened
I’m sure you said something important.
But as ZK2A says the Roe Highway is now clear.
Can you, Overburdened, kindly clean up your message with at least some spacing?!
I just drift across what you think you are saying.
All I am saying is give sense a chance!
Just watch how many get framed in the mid-terms.
Dems aren’t very inventive, but once they have caught onto a neat trick, buy they ride it hard.
I’d like to see certain faux Aborigines take that option.
And, while you’re there, add a clause about stopping all this bullshit about not having the vote, or not being counted in the census, or not being citizens until 1967.
Exactly. This sleazy pervert ran for Governor some time ago and came fourth out of four. Alabama hates perverts.
All House seats Marcus. No sheepstations in play.
Overburdened,
No no no no. And no. You have it all wrong.
Coloured yank rap by Katherine teenagers, paid for by somebody else is the way forward and will really show the world what 40,000 years of culture has to show for it.
Just like the proposed new titles all over the place sitting on top of mineral deposits. As long as somebody else mines it for me and pays me inordinate amounts of cash for it which will pay for my upper suburban academia-based lifestyle, that is.
The people struggling in communities? Nah, they’ll be right.
Are the traditional tinnies loaded with crabpots allowed for the harvest of muddies? How about dugong harvest using a traditional aluminium hull?
OB,
Great post btw though. Injects some sense into the ‘debate’.
Tel, thanks for that. I’ve read all the bubble arguments and I think they are rather shallow. The question is, what does it mean to say that a currency has backing? They used to be thought of as backed by silver and gold. Good conductors both, and quite pretty if you like that sort of thing, but intrinsic value of both is negligible. I plan to short gold.
Lately we’ve been talking of government backing the fiat currencies. Would you buy a used saucepan from Malcolm Turnbull? You would be mad to trust him or his government. All currencies have value because enough people have decided they do. Governments merely steal wealth.
What is backing cryptos is computer technology. It’s more deserving of faith than lumps of metal or the promises of politicians.
I’ve made another ten k this afternoon shorting the ozbuck against the greenback. With about seven hundred dollars from ethereum and bitcoin. Which will increase this evening. I can do this for a while yet, I think. It’s a fleeting, floating world.
Over two days I’ve made about $33,000 of pretend money.
It’s a strange song, but as that prize idiot Lennon is supposed to have said about something else, it’s got a backbeat and you can dance to it…
ALA had a go, they had an appalling showing at the last federal election.
Smith and Gaynor, both very outspoken on Islam jumped ship to the AC.
AC have a credible policy on immigration.
Bernard Gaynor also switched to AC
No, Overburdened.
It does Oldsalt (testpattern) a world of good to be periodically reminded that his view on ‘Indig’ subjects are not universal amongst ‘Kooris’.
Let me also remind learned Cats of the obstruction in the Senate, which has been unprecedented in the history of the US.
Stop the Democrats’ Obstruction! (July)
Add this into the equation and your can further see why the Democrats were desperate to win in Alabama. It is a coherent strategy that has been in operation all year.
I can dig out a number of related posts, which Hinderacker has been reporting from time to time. The Gorsuch shenanigans were another example.
Zulu at 9.22;
+1
Further, I’d like to see a Uni-funded expedition deep into a National Park to check on progress made. A selection of elbow-patch-wearing hipsters could creep up slowly on one of these groups in the scrub as they hunch over a small cooking fire.
Nerd: ‘Excuse me, what ‘country’ are you people, er mob, from?’
Local: ‘xxxxxxxxx mob. An’ I’m that dual citizen too.’
Nerd: ‘Fascinating, just fascinating. And tell me – is that a traditional dish you’re cooking there?’
Local: ‘Sure is bloke. Old people back in the Dreaming showed me how.’
Nerd: ‘Wonderful. Does the meal have a name?’
Local: ‘Yep. Yorkshire pudding.’
So they used a mind control device to trick the Republicans into nominating a loathsome loser who tried to date teenagers, wants to make homosexuality illegal and said America was better when there were only 10 Amendments.
Brilliant. The Democrats are invincible. Our perverted class must be despondent.
Minutes and minutes – nay, hours – of ‘analysis’ and ‘discussion’ tonight of the Rohingya “crisis” on ABC FM. Amazing how quickly leftists threw Aung San Suu Kyi under a bus – all for their beloved Mohammedans. And has there ever been comparable virtue-signaling and moral panic from the ABC about the epochal slaughter of Christians by Muslim animals in the Middle East? Of course not.
Here is an elected person, Catholic, who supports Trump
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268689/rep-ron-desantis-fighting-swamp-frontpagemagcom
But nah
Lets import as many maniacs as we can.
After all it will boost our societal cohesion
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268676/our-lives-have-turned-living-hell-raymond-ibrahim
Great comment. It needs to be sent to very politician and media outlet in this stupid country.