AGL: virtue signalling while raising prices by closing plant

Australia has lost its pole position in electricity competitiveness. The gradual increase in subsidised renewable energy in forcing out coal plant has transformed the Australian industry from perhaps the cheapest in the world into, on some measures, one of the most expensive in the world.
A 2022 closure of Liddell would mean a further deterioration of industry competitiveness and increased household prices. Some options to prevent this would include new capacity being built – perhaps an enlargement of Victoria’s Loy Yang B now under Chinese majority ownership, or the National Party’s call for a government-financed new station in Queensland. But even with such new investment, there will be a great deal of pressure placed on AGL to maintain or sell Liddell – after all, if the station were really worthless it could just hand back ownership to the NSW Government which could seek an alternative owner.
why is this not price fixing behaviour ?
duncanm technically it is not because it is our destructive governments restricting supply by preventing new base load power not AGL, they are however exploiting the situation for all it is worth.
Why shouldn’t the Government compulsorily acquire Liddell and then argue with AGL over compensation.
Thanks Alan,
The article mentioned the 1600-odd coal HELE plants planned around the world and they have little issue with funding but my guess is the relivant governments are not hamstringing the proposals with parasitic RET schemes. Like AGL, banks are not normally foolish. The australian situation is one where the RET scheme has forced experiments on a reasonably well functioning grid to bring on in large scale what could hardly be done economically on small scale except in niche situations. We now have the absurd situation where the government has to pressure players to not do what they expressly wanted them to do; namely reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Until the government can back away from that and give guaranteed market access in fair competition nothing will change. Who would invest in a scheme where the government has it’s foot on your throat. AGL is correct in it’s view, the government is wrong in it’s.
The authors of the RET and the NEM, and the pollies who voted for this legislation either did not have a clue about how electricity markets work, or intended to destroy Australia’s low cost, reliable electricity system in the name of the Green god. That is why they call us the Lucky Country!
The can but they wont.
The government wants you too hot, too cold, too poor and hopefully dead.
You will be replaced my big government immigration vote heards.
BoyfromTottenham
#2584505, posted on December 14, 2017 at 12:46 pm
I would be very surprised if any politician actually understood what they were voting for when passing legislation. They are just not that smart.
Besides power, Liddell’s turbines provide system stability – spinning reserve ancillary services, or SRAS – a service which AGL sells to AEMO in addition to the Mwh’s. Liddell is a big station and forms a significant part of the total East Coast conventional spinning reserve.
AEMO is currently tendering for SRAS for 2019/20 and beyond.
Closure of Liddell will both increase the price of ancillary services and create an opening for some rent-seeker (for example, AGL) to provide SRAS by battery storage (in the same way as the Musk battery is designed to stabilise SA’s non-dispatchable fleet).
As rentier in chief, AGL will obviously be in the market to supply battery based services. Importantly for AGL, having control of the fate, and timing of the withdrawal, of a massive chunk of the conventional spinning reserve gives it a massive competitive advantage in bidding its battery offering. Competitors will be beset with enormous uncertainty in pricing and securing finance for their bids.
There is no way that AGL will discard this strategic advantage by selling, or giving away Liddell.
The geniuses who are responsible for Australia’s energy policy know exactly that they are being gamed by a creature that they created. And, within the constraints of timing and legal options, they can do sweet tweet about it.
Alan,
The preposterous idea that Qld would build another coal fired powerstation, is just that, a preposterous idea.
I will let Mark Bailey MP explain.
Go long on portable generator futures because it is going to get far worse before it gets better.
Will Liddle be dynamited like the coal fired stations in mainland Tassie?
Rabz,
I believe the plan is to maybe use some of the alternators as synchronous capacitors, then use the land and grid infrastructure for solar and storage batteries etc. Basically what is called for under the prevailing policy.
Like energy companies, banks are being subjected to well funded and sophisticated campaigns by various activist groups, superannuation trustees in breach of their duties and super asset advisory groups. They are just taking the path of least resistance in the face of this.
HB,
I think the government has also fallen to the least line of resistance as you describe, and we are to pay an enormous price.
I hope all the Cats are ensuring they are supplied by someone other than AGL
Ahem…line of least resistance.
Is it virtue signalling or (legal) market manipulation?
As I see it, government policy has brought this on. Next someone will be saying AGL needs a social licence. They are in the game to make a quid.
Government sets the rules.
The people elected the Govt to implement these policies, these policies are making staying in coal unviable (whilst also making our grid unviable), AGL are acting to maximise their return to shareholders, as required by law.
The people asked for this and deserve to get it.
I wonder what the tax liability of these money-gouging rogues would be, if we had increased their taxes by the same percentage as they have extortionately increased utility charges by?
The fascist left used to scream blue murder when a private company increased its profits at the expense of the poor.
Now they applaud.
Exhibit A – Turnbull’s NEG as presented to the Party Room:
My recollection of another report on the meeting was that some ‘unnamed source’said they didn’t really understand the proposal, but all cheered when TA was shut down from probing the nuts-and-bolts of the NEG, and lauded Turnbull for his visionary gamechanger.
In other words, they really are a bunch of window licking morons.
” if we had increased their taxes by the same percentage as they have extortionately increased utility charges by?”
…then they would still be making money and we’d be paying even more for electricity but the government could have more to spend. Not a great outcome in my book. There would be bugger all windmills and solar panels but for government policy. It’s the policy that is doing us in. Unless we change course, we’re headed for a rougher ride.
Unreliables have pushed gas demand and prices. Also upward pressure on diesel.
Good thing we have import capacity for diesel.
Medium term Prediction: diesel shortage, higher prices for diesel.
I don’t think that has ever been in doubt. Exhibit A – O’Dwyer and ScoMo.
Coal: digging & burning – bad.
Gas: burning OK, drilling – NOT OK.
Catching
butterfliessunrays and wind – OK.
Splitting hairs – OK. Splitting atoms – NOT OK.
Australia and Australians will have to go through a huge amount of pain before this scam ends.
How many industries and jobs need to go before it’s declared a national disaster?
Can anyone explain how the populace accepts this shocking behavior without an outcry. I don’t get it.
South Australia actually pay forms to close down when energy demand rises to a certain level. It’s too shocking to be true.
“South Australia actually pay forms to close down when energy demand rises to a certain level. It’s too shocking to be true.”
Anything to defray the cost of actually meeting demand with agrarian based technologies.
Mainland Tasmania’s main industry will be fully carbon offset writers festivals by 2025. Assuming the GST formula isn’t changed.
Exactly as intended by Mugabe’s African voting block, and the Chinese bribed voting block, and the Venezuela/Cuba voting block and the general socialists that draft and vote into existence these binding transnational conventions.
Topple the last bitter clinging colonial racist literally Nazi western settler cultures.
Create a brand new Zimbabwe in the southern pacific.
What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.
Mugabe could well survive longer than the Australian economy, if the chicoms keep his stem cell treatments up.
Comrades.
Can anyone explain how the populace accepts this shocking behavior without an outcry. I don’t get it.
It is easier to convince the populace to follow the green orthodoxy than it is to teach them logic and reason. Gramsci understood this very well.
AGL are well on the way to winning the Most Disgraceful Performance Of The Year award. The Directors of this mob should be sacked for their blatant efforts to manipulate the energy market to benefit their company at the expense of their customers. Anyone who currently deals with AGL should give immediate serious consideration to dumping them. They deserve nothing less.
Robbo, your angst is directed at the wrong organisation. AGL exist to provide returns to their shareholders. They are absolutely doing the right thing. It is the government that has allowed AGL to have this effect on the market by artificially reducing competition from coal fired power. It’s the government you should be railing against. AGL are giving us what the government wants, lower CO2 emissions. They just didn’t seem to realise all the bad things that came with that.
… harry buttle at 3:03 pm.
I don’t think that’s correct.
The electorate have not been given a clear choice with all the cost implications.
Certainly electors rejected the Carbon (dioxide) Tax decisively when given the opportunity.
The politicians wish to be thought of as intellectually elite and as a consequence are influenced by the Birkenstock’d, cardigan’d, spectacle’d. wispy beard’d, bow-tie’d, corduroy trouser’d, superannuated hippies that infest inner cities and academia.