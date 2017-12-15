Blockchain and Trust

Blockchain overcomes the problem of lack of trust, thereby eliminating the need for middlemen. The concept relies on math and technology that are complex and often unintelligible to the uninitiated. Here, it is sufficient to appreciate only a few elements: A blockchain is effectively an interconnected, distributed ledger. New transactions are added to the chain and then, once cryptographically locked, cannot be altered. The result is a system of records that is secure and auditable but controlled by no central authority. When a bitcoin user wants to transfer funds, that transaction is added to the blockchain and becomes a permanent part of the shared record.
Blockchains can reduce wasteful byproducts of distrust. Rather than paying intermediaries, the technology allows users to do business with each other by trusting in a vast collective to verify transactions. That’s more important than ever, as people buy and sell online with unknowable strangers.
Consider the repercussions if blockchain technology becomes widely adopted: Financially disenfranchised people, those without access to banks or credit cards, will be able to buy and sell online. Information on deeds, titles, professional credentials and even simple identification will be easily obtainable, transparent, reliable and free from error. The costs associated with many transactions will fall as middleman are cut out and cumbersome government regulation is avoided.
Mechanical time opened up entirely new categories of economic organisation that had until then been not just impossible, but unimaginable.
But the blockchain allows us to exchange differently. A better metaphor for the blockchain is the invention of mechanical time. … Mechanical time opened up entirely new categories of economic organisation that had until then been not just impossible, but unimaginable.
One of the criticisms of blockchain is the amount of electricity that is employed in the mining process. That, however, is simply a realisation of the cost of trust that is imposed on the economy in traditional transactions. I expect to see innovation in that space at some point.
Would a determined government agency with the resources available to it be able to get into the system, blockchain, currency etc and wreak havoc?
Yes and no.
If you buy on VISA you get some opportunity to ring up and say the merchant failed to deliver therefore you want to claw back the transaction. Same with credit card fraud, you get paid back (and they rip the merchant). So that’s one sort of trust.
Paypal have different arrangements but they do have a dispute and settlement process, I’m not going to stick my neck out and say whether it’s better or worse than VISA but as a “middleman” they do attempt to maintain the interests of both sides of the transaction.
Bitcoin provides a guaranteed transfer of ownership, and there’s no claw back, no phone number to ring, and no arbitration. It transfers, end of story. That’s a different sort of trust. The problem has not at any stage been “overcome” it simply imposes an emphasis. Bitcoin is great for merchants, somewhat worse for consumer protection.
I should point out that in concept a crypto-currency can offer option escrow features where the parties can select an arbitration service that suits their needs… but then you pay additional transaction costs (and with capital gain in Bitcoin the transaction costs are now pretty serious, but not all crypto-currency necessarily has that problem). Also, I don’t believe there are any successful examples of anyone getting this to work. They have been talking about it for a while.
Stellar Lumens and Ripple are two examples of cryptocurrency that do not use mining. Sellar for example launched with 100 billion lumens and has fixed growth in money supply of 1% each year.
So the trust is now required to be placed in a different technology.
There will still be middlemen to assess the reliability of the software, just as there were middlemen (horologists and engineers) who worked to ensure the reliability of timepieces.
I have reservations not so much about the electricity consumption but the data storage and transmission costs. Granted these are incrementally small but from what I gather there is an enormous amount of baggage transmitted with each transaction in a timely manner to many redundant sites in order to establish this verification according to house rule algorithms, so exponentially the data transmission and storage burden grows with increased usage.
On the matter of security: I believe security is a time dependent function.
The weakest link in any secure system is the human element. I do believe, from what I’ve read of this blockchain scheme that the system is likely to be able to be compromised in a manner that wouldn’t necessarily be detected (it would take a better trained mind than mine to do so). So to some extent at least, the trust is that the amount is transacted, not so much that there’s no chance of being fleeced.
Bitcoin is pretty much a speculative asset rather than a currency.
It is now… in much the same way as a Model-T Ford is more of a collector’s item than a car, but long ago it was seen only as a car.
Point is that we all saw Bitcoin as proof of concept, so nothing can go back to being exactly like it was before. I’m not recommending buying Bitcoin, I think it’s a stupid bubble, but I do suggest that this concept will go a long way, very likely in unexpected directions.
I don’t know anything about the technology but bitcoin is useless as a currency. I don’t know what to make of it. I just wish I’d bought some in 2011 when it was about USD1.
I agree with that. There will be many uses and developments.