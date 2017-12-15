Keating’s pointscoring unfair to Menzies and a disservice to history

Posted on 4:55 am, December 15, 2017 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian:

Paul Keating’s attack on Robert Menzies is merely the latest episode in the politicisation of Australian history. Lost in that attack, which seeks to portray Menzies as an appeaser who would have left Australia undefended in World War II, is even the slightest pretence of historical accuracy.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
22 Responses to Keating’s pointscoring unfair to Menzies and a disservice to history

  1. iain russell
    #2585015, posted on December 15, 2017 at 5:55 am

    Keating is a knuckle-dogging, Neanderthal; a harsh reminder of the hate-filled Irish-Catholic bigotry which has poisoned this land for so many years. Shun him.

  2. stackja
    #2585017, posted on December 15, 2017 at 6:15 am

    Just more ALP ‘history’.

  3. nemkat
    #2585023, posted on December 15, 2017 at 6:28 am

    Labor likes to forget that it was the Government during the War in the Pacific.
    The Yanks had to occupy the Country for 3 years to prevent them handing the keys to Japan.
    Here’s a brief rundown of Curtin’s changing Defence Policies:
    1. The Brisbane Line- a line from Nambour to Geraldton would be defended, the North could go whistle.
    2. The Newcastle to Whyalla line…
    3. Once the Jap fleet appeared off Sydney and Melbourne, the Authorities would empty those cities and burn them to the ground. Residents would ”live off the land”.
    Little wonder Curtin’s ”appeal to America” was considered treachery by the Americans.

  4. Mother Lode
    #2585057, posted on December 15, 2017 at 8:01 am

    A lot of people seem to think that Keating was some kind of lion in debates.

    Yet it always seems to come down to his vituperation and abusive invention.

    If such a thing had any impact in debates, then it would be that people with a rational point were humiliated into silence – that is, rational and germane thoughts were silenced and replaced by malice.

    If his insults did not have an influence then they were were superfluous and merely added unpleasantness.

    I always thought he should be on a stage somewhere using his particular blend of bile and spleen in hecklers.

    We should leave him in his hollow rooms with his French clocks listening to his time ticking away. Eventually I expect he will slip entirely into dotage, rambling most times but occasionally mounting to a crescendo of impenetrable rage, and his reputation for repartee will be diminished.

    The dick head.

  5. cui bono
    #2585076, posted on December 15, 2017 at 8:30 am

    PK should read up about union behaviour in WW2, before he starts throwing barbs at the ‘Tories’.

  6. H B Bear
    #2585110, posted on December 15, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Is there anything more ex than an ex-PM?

    Particularly this one.

  7. NB
    #2585129, posted on December 15, 2017 at 9:58 am

    The left always need to re-write the past, otherwise no-one would bother with them. Oh, and did I see someone called Paul Keating vituperating in the shadow of Bob Hawke?

  8. Tim Neilson
    #2585141, posted on December 15, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Keating liked to boast about his “special relationship” with the murderous kleptocratic dictator Suharto.

    And he was right.

    Suharto only had one arse so there was only room for one tongue, so Keating’s relationship with him wasn’t just special, it was unique.

  9. Robbo
    #2585219, posted on December 15, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Keating has always been a nasty little piece of shit and as he gets older he gets nastier. That is probably because he finds that fewer and fewer people find him interesting or all that smart. Keating’s time was over a long time ago and everybody knows that with the sole exception of Keating.

  10. C.L.
    #2585227, posted on December 15, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Pretty funny coming from a man whose father dodged WWII service.
    Keating has always been an imbecile when it comes to history. The Japanese had no intention and no capacity to invade Australia.

  11. Habib
    #2585228, posted on December 15, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Keating was one of the main reasons I walked away from Labor, so I can thank the odious, microcephalic failure for one thing at least. The ALP is now full of fuckers just like him, who admire his vindictive pettiness and lack of acumen in any field. I generally enjoy it when an ex politician finally and involuntarily stops picking my pocket, I’m on the pop big time when that c*@t pops his clogs.

  12. Rabz
    #2585233, posted on December 15, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    keating was always a loathsome z-grade imbecile with a massive chip on his shoulder, hence his preposterous pretentiousness and delusions of grandeur.

    The relevance deprivation syndrome must really be getting to him.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2585247, posted on December 15, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    The Japanese had no intention and no capacity to invade Australia.

    Partly the situation – the Japanese Navy produced two plans for the invasion of Australia, to prevent the Americans using Australia as a base. The Army rejected both plans – they calculated they would need between nine and twelve divisions to occupy the country, which would have to be redeployed from Manchuria or China, which they didn’t want to do, and half a million tons of merchant shipping to transport and resupply those divisions, which they couldn’t allocate.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2585248, posted on December 15, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    1. The Brisbane Line- a line from Nambour to Geraldton would be defended, the North could go whistle.

    Bullshit. A course of action never even seriously considered, let alone adopted.

  15. classical_hero
    #2585257, posted on December 15, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Stop feeding the trolls.

  16. testpattern
    #2585294, posted on December 15, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    ‘never even seriously considered’

    ‘Public awareness of the alleged plan was raised when General Douglas MacArthur referred to it during a press conference in March 1943…

    In his memoir, Reminiscences, MacArthur claims that the Australian military had proposed designating a line roughly following the Darling River as the focus of defence during the inevitable Japanese invasion of Australia’

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brisbane_Line

    1942. Had Japan invaded Canberra would have surrendered the Kimberleys.

    ‘Canberra 11 March 1942

    Secret

    830 Broome and Wyndam Defence Measures

    The Chiefs of Staff furnished the following information regarding defence measures at Broome and Wyndham

    Broome is an advanced refuelling station for the RAAF. It has no RDF equipment. A small VDC unit [approx 100] is stationed at both Broome and Wyndham. Communications at Wyndham are almost non existent. Darwin is a more important base and it is preferable to concentrate the forces there.’

    https://recordsearch.naa.gov.au/SearchNRetrieve/Interface/ViewImage.aspx?B=924923&S=1

  17. Ivan Denisovich
    #2585330, posted on December 15, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Hal Colebatch:

    It is unfortunate that a man who has held the office of Prime Minister like Paul Keating does not exhibit a greater acquaintance with history and the truth in his wild and insulting attack on Sir Robert Menzies. Menzies was by any reckoning Australia’s greatest Prime Minister and a brave and resolute leader in the darkest days of World War II, when the British Empire stood alone against Nazism.

    As I made clear in my book Australia’s Secret War (Quadrant Books, order it here), the Labor Party at the outbreak of war attacked the war effort in every way. It opposed conscription even for home defence, let alone sending troops overseas, and opposed the compiling of a war-book organising Australia’s assets. Labor front-bencher Eddie Ward called Australian servicemen “four bob a day murderers” and encouraged strikes in vital defence industries.

    Two days after the outbreak of World War II the Australian Labor Party Executive passed a resolution, endorsed unanimously by Caucus, which was evidently intended to bring Hitler and the Panzer divisions smashing into Poland smartly to heel without the necessity of further exertion. It began: “The Australian Labor Party affirms its traditional horror of war and its belief that international disputes should be settled by negotiation.”

    Unfortunately, any heart-searching or second thoughts which this ringing declaration caused at Fuhrer Headquarters or the Oberkommando Wehrmacht seems to have so far escaped the attention of historians.

    Labour and union strikes during the war in coal-mines, the waterfront, ship-building and repairs and in other vital industries would cost the hideously ironic figure of 6,000,000 working days directly lost from the war-effort, with days indirectly lost through flow-on stops to production a multiple of that. One example of the effect on Australia’s wartime production was that it sometimes took longer to build a corvette in Australia than an aircraft-carrier in America.

    Keating calls Menzies cowardly and defeatist

    Here is the actual record of what Menzies said at the most crucial moments in this dark period. It shows a virtually Churchillian determination to fight on, no matter what.

    On October 3, 1939, with the rapid defeat of Poland, Menzies said:

    “There could be no greater error than to think that because Poland lies defeated and dismembered, the cause of this war is finished … on the contrary, the war is only just beginning … we are now hearing that the war may bring Bolshevism to Europe … It is an extremely subtle piece of propaganda, and like all such propaganda, has just enough truth in it to make it appear palatable if it is not scrutinised closely …”

    The Nazi invasions of Denmark and Norway shocked the world. Prime Minister Menzies said on April 10, 1940:

    “As far as Australia is concerned, this grim … savagery will harden our determination to see this war through and to drive the evil spirit out of Germany.”

    When the great German offensive through Belgium and France began, Menzies made a renewed call to arms on May 10, 1940:

    “We are facing the greatest danger in our history. We must give our last ounce to the cause … If Britain herself were defeated, or even substantially weakened, our day as an independent nation might well be a brief one …”

    On June 18, 1940, when France surrendered, a stunning blow to the alllies climaxing an unbroken series of German victories, Menzies said:

    “This is not the end of the war. On the contrary, it is the beginning of its bitterest and most crucial phase. So long as Great Britain is unconquered the world can be saved, and that Britain can or will be conquered is unthinkable. We must take up our courage and work like tigers because the fate of humanity now rests with us …”

    Such is Keating’s version of “defeatism.”

    http://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2017/12/keatings-distorted-disgraceful-history/

  18. Squirrel
    #2585359, posted on December 15, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Amazing – from someone who has been talking, for years, about “security in Asia, not from Asia” – clearly Menzies (if Keating’s version of history is correct) was not an appeaser but a visionary, way ahead of his time about ‘Straya’s place in Asia.

    There’s also, of course, more than a little irony about the timing of Keating’s comments, coming as they do in the midst of the Bennelong by-election – the current crowd running the Labor party could in no way be accused of being appeasers…..

  19. Damienski
    #2585362, posted on December 15, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    keating was always a loathsome z-grade imbecile with a massive chip on his shoulder, hence his preposterous pretentiousness and delusions of grandeur.

    For my sins I’m gradually wading my way through a biography of the very same Paul Keating. It was written (very objectively) by Troy Bramston. For some reason Mavis seems to have a different set of opinions about our former Prime Minister.

  20. John Constantine
    #2585368, posted on December 15, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Keating is paid by the Chinese communist party.

    Supposedly nobody else except him is suited to the role he was given in a chicom bank.

    Possibly even believes himself it is nothing to do with using him as an agent of influence.

    The Chinese know what they are buying, even if he pretends he ain’t selling.

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2585377, posted on December 15, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    ‘Public awareness of the alleged plan was raised when General Douglas MacArthur referred to it during a press conference in March 1943…

    U dope.

  22. testpattern
    #2585381, posted on December 15, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    ‘Amazing – from someone who has been talking, for years, about “security in Asia, not from Asia” ‘

    The media here collectively fail to hold Keating to account for what he said and did when in Gov. He negotiated a security treaty in secret with Suharto. In secret, because he thought opponents and supporters of East Timor would sink it. Critics would have told him that a treaty was premature and not sustainable, shouldn’t be negotiated with a murderous dictator, and should be left until Indonesia had embarked upon a democratic transition. Keating’s rationale at the time included forming a shield with Jakarta to contain China. Nor would there would have been independence for E.Timor had Keating had his way. I may yet invite him to become a dual citizen of Port Irony, capital of the Pillllbara.

    I agree with him on Menzies and Brudenell White though.

