So this is what Treasury does these days

I was looking for the Treasury paper on wages growth – it is a very solid piece of work, by the way – but came across the newly designed website. Actually, I thought the old one was better but I guess all those staff in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth have nothing much to do, so they got to it and redesigned it to make it worse.
But here I learned:
The Treasury is engaged in a range of issues from macroeconomic policy settings to microeconomic reform, climate change to social policy, as well as tax policy and international agreements and forums.
Is this a joke? Treasury engaged in climate change. Treasury engaged in social policy.
Mind you, the Treasury is really making headway with tax policy by recommending all sorts of new levies such as those in relation to superannuation and the Major Bank Levy. Gosh, I’m glad we pay over 1000 Treasury bureaucrats to dream up those additional, economically damaging imposts.
But don’t you just love Treasury engaging in climate change? Because that went so well when they undertook the modelling for Gillard’s ill-fated carbon tax. You know the one that showed there would be minimal impact on our GDP because there would be global carbon price of $28 per tonne from 2016. That worked well. But I guess Martin Parkinson wasn’t going to have it any other way.
Along with successive governments of Australia over the past decade, it has been a steady downward decline in the quality of Treasury output and its associated prestige.
Hilariously, the Treasury website even references the bizarre Productivity Commission Shifting the Dial report.
I think the message is: take care when surfing the net.
Martin believed in Parkinson’s law?
Judith, could you give us the url please? I’ve found treasury.gov.au but it doesn’t have the stuff you write about. It has bugger all actually.
“……climate change to social policy….” – so, in addition to specific Commonwealth departments dreaming up policies and programs in those areas, we have Treasury, Finance and Prime Minister and Cabinet – as well (in some cases) as State/Territory departments.
The scope for rationalisation of public administration (without any diminution of actual services to the public) in this country is HUGE.
But, it could be even worse –
Slowly working their way along to imposing a tax on that superannuation pot. Nice easy steps, don’t want to stampede the mob.
FMD.
Treasury should be abolished and the functions split between the Reserve Bank and the private sector.
If we must have oodles of garbage in garbage out modelling at least let it out on tender so it’s transparent and cheaper.
We would be better off without Canbra. Federation has been a failure
Bruce totally agree about treasury drones , we could also get rid of federal health. Education ,trade ,cut foreign effers ,the useless sennit as in Mack sennit ,droves of paid political drongos and their hangers on . We could slash spending by a huge amount ,welfare migrants ,white indigenius the list goe on ,and on etc etc . Put me in as finance minister for three years and watch. (Wear industrial ear protection , the screaming ,wailing and whingeing will be constant and pitiful ,the meeja will be reduced to quivering mental patients ,on heavy medication .it will be good being virtuous ,sort of SJW feeling , only real not perceived .
Totally agree BoN
They like most Gov departments are a waste of oxygen.