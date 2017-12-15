So this is what Treasury does these days

I was looking for the Treasury paper on wages growth – it is a very solid piece of work, by the way – but came across the newly designed website. Actually, I thought the old one was better but I guess all those staff in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth have nothing much to do, so they got to it and redesigned it to make it worse.

But here I learned:

The Treasury is engaged in a range of issues from macroeconomic policy settings to microeconomic reform, climate change to social policy, as well as tax policy and international agreements and forums.

Is this a joke? Treasury engaged in climate change. Treasury engaged in social policy.

Mind you, the Treasury is really making headway with tax policy by recommending all sorts of new levies such as those in relation to superannuation and the Major Bank Levy. Gosh, I’m glad we pay over 1000 Treasury bureaucrats to dream up those additional, economically damaging imposts.

But don’t you just love Treasury engaging in climate change? Because that went so well when they undertook the modelling for Gillard’s ill-fated carbon tax. You know the one that showed there would be minimal impact on our GDP because there would be global carbon price of $28 per tonne from 2016. That worked well. But I guess Martin Parkinson wasn’t going to have it any other way.

Along with successive governments of Australia over the past decade, it has been a steady downward decline in the quality of Treasury output and its associated prestige.

Hilariously, the Treasury website even references the bizarre Productivity Commission Shifting the Dial report.

I think the message is: take care when surfing the net.