If you have an important point to make, don’t try to be subtle or clever. Use the pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time; a tremendous whack.— Winston Churchill
Bennelong By-election Forum 2017
Results are coming in at the ABC site. Nothing doing at the AEC yet.
Whoever you vote for government wins.
I’m going to go on a limb and say that Australian Conservatives and Christian Democrats will decide this.
ABC have now removed the results they had. Weird.
An Alexander win will be spun as a vindication of Turnbull.
So, go Bambi.
I’m with a reader and hope the final count rests with the preferences from AC and CD.
AC members are hoping for 10% because if that was replicated nationally in a half senate election we would get six senators elected.
Go informal!!
KKK needs to be humiliated for her low quality lies. Standards must be preserved.
Here’s your answer, Norma:
Thanks for this dedicated thread.
Standards must be preserved.
What that be low standards or double standards? That would be the complete range available in the ALP toolkit.
They should be happy with six or seven. That would match what the CDP got last year in Bennelong in a smaller field.
+1 to what Peter wrote.
The body politic is at the lowest ebb I can recall in my lifetime. ( or perhaps it was worse under Whitlam but I was too young to know) and the power lies with the people to dismantle the nexus of Labor and Labor-lite.
Don’t vote for them!
Ok i know . Mysoginist. Keneally isnt bad on the eye, but that voice really grates on me. Anybody else?
If you want a giggle at ABC bias, check out their Candidate descriptions (3/4 down the page). Especially compare and contrast the Conservatives (ALA & Aus.Conservatives) vs the Friends of the ABC (the Greens and Australian Progressives) and note the complete absence of a description for the Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group).
Voice is fine by me, Jock- although it’s accented persistence betrays that she lives in an echo chamber.
One thing is for sure.
Win, lose or draw Squelley Kenneally will not be going back to Sky.
She is widely despised by the majority of presenters as she is rabidly litigious within the Sky workplace.
There is not one on air presenter that has not received a letter from Squealley Kennelley’s lawyer.
The only person that would work with her is her fellow moron Peter Van Wrongalot.
Is Kate Ellis eyeing KKK’s seat alongside PvO?
Yes, the Australian Conservatives vote will be interesting tonight.
With 2 high profile major party candidates, 6 or 7% will be good. Anything on top of that, a bonus.
#foreignerswhores&quislings
A Lurker,
I just went over to your link for TheirABC and it’s precisely why I visit regularly the false narrative that is the national broadcaster.
If I was ever elected to public office I would focus on the ABC (along with commonwealth grants commission- GST) as my two policy areas of priority.
As everybody is well aware she’ll be parachuted into the Senate to fill Dastyari’s vacancy.
Either way it’s a lose-lose for Australian politics.
“Is Kate Ellis eyeing KKK’s seat alongside PvO?”
Don’t think so. Wrongalot has disappeared from the screen.
The lefty bimbo Laura Jayes has replaced him.
KKK was tried in a number of slots but was forever being shown up as the intellectual
and morally bankrupt, lefty fool she is.
Voters: We don’t want that grating vacuous illiterate innumerate ahistorical criminal yank imbecile, who’s the biggest loser in this country’s political history.
Layba: Tough titties, you’re getting it regardless. 🙂
What will the Chunks have done?
As JA was a Waffleworth supporter it would be nice to see him rolled by the Liars GerUp Union machine.
With 3 0f 39 polling places in Alexander is on 47%.
Sustainable Australia,
Science Party,
Australian Peoples Party,
Affordable Housing Party [seriously, in Sydney?] and
Australian Progressives will preference Kenneally 99% of the time, but have under 4% of the vote..
Err that would be Chinks.
Early days yet but a -6% swing against Alexander won’t be enough for Keneally.
A 5% vote for the Australian Conservatives is okay, but not great.
Has there ever been a more blatant attempt to lose a seat in the lower house of the federal legislature in this joke of a country’s relatively short history?
I’m talking both parties, BTW.
Spot on Rabz
Seeing why KKK would rather 6 years in the Senate versus being a oncer in Bennelong, and Shorten is in no hurry to see the back of the Waffler, but why would Alexander be going into the tank, Rabz?
Good – KK is electoral poison. Tit’s Captains pick is as good as Gillard’s, Rudd’s and Abbott’s.
Bad – Keeps Turnbull in the PM slot.
Ugly – Australian Politics.
Much alp sooking on Twitter.
Also encouraging comments to KK calling her gf.
She’s a Yankee people not an African American.
abc
Looks like they may underperform the polls slightly, while the Christian Democrats may beat them by about the same amount.
AC and FNCD seem to be hte only ones with non-smug ABC photos
#bennelongvotes on Twitter
Dear Santa.
All l want for Christmas is for the Turnbull Coalition Team to disappear from Australian politics. Please make it so.
Lemonade and biscuits will be waiting for you on the mantle.
All over according to Antony Green.
Saw hello to Senator Kenneally
Tim Blair has a photo over at his blog, of Malcolm and John Alexander taking a selfie together. Somehow, in the lower right of the screen, a little lap dog has managed to impose himself into the photo.
Blair’s caption – “Malcolm Turnbull, John Alexander and Christopher Pyne pose for a Bennelong selfie…”
Decent portion of AC votes coming from CDP.
As I wrote last week, neither Bernardi’s ACP, nor the ALA, are likely to get even the 6% to qualify for public electoral funding. Minor and fledgling parties need to concentrate on the Senate until they have a foothold of influence.
Running for seats in the HoR, especially in a by-election and doing poorly, has far worse outcomes than simply wasting a lot of scarce money, time and effort. It destroys the will and drive of the volunteers on the ground, a party’s most valuable asset. The simple moral of the story is – if you can’t be assured of a decent result, don’t run.
Results to date predict a knife edge all the way down to the wire. Impossible to call yet.
With a lot of pre poll and postal votes AC should get over 5% of the vote, maybe closer to 6%. That would be a pass mark.
In a general election AC would get a higher senate vote and maybe a senate seat from NSW.
I thought that was Corey Bernardi’s whole strategy, to run candidates for the Senate?
Nah, they had to run. Eventually you have to fly the flag for your supporters, and as a practical matter you have to test your support on the ground. Five or so percent is a respectable outcome (Kieran Gilbert even calls it “remarkable” coming from a “standing start”) and it might well have been more if John Alexander wasn’t the candidate, with his built-in personal vote boosting his primary by a couple of percent.
Not to mention, it demonstrates that the ACs are a good prospect for funneling votes back to the Coalition, which can only help their bargaining position when it comes to negotiating preference deals with them for the Senate.
The ALA? They seem to be done. But the real loser out of this has to be Bill Shorten and Labor. All that effort and a swing of less than five percent – ouch.
Results to date predict a knife edge all the way down to the wire. Impossible to call yet.
Greens vote is down, and the ALP stooges mentioned earlier can’t draw 4%.
I’d be very surprised if the Liberals have ever lost PrePoll in Bennelong in the Seat’s 68 year history, and it’s clearly not happening tonite.
It’s over.
The election was called about ten minutes ago by Antony Green
Tony Burke has pretty much conceded in his commentary according to the Twitter feed.
Yup ALA are done.
Close to 5% still for AC
Not bad at all.
It was. It’s marvelous what a little bit of hubris can do to an otherwise perfectly rational mind.
Gold rushes happen for the same reason.
The strategy in Bennelong was to run interference for John Alexander.
Bennelong allowed Australian Conservatives to credibly overtake CDP as the party of the non-major right.
CDP in Bennelong had an abnormally high vote in 2016, and combined with AC have increased it.
Tell that to Don Chip, or Bob Brown.
Marcus, I wasn’t stating an opinion, I was recounting personal experience.
Christian Dems. and ALA should merge with Aus. Conservatives and integrate the Centre-Right vote into one party. That way they’d get the AEC funding, and improve their visibility and reach.
Bernardi took off Mal what Lucy currently enjoys.
Sky coverage is nauseating.
Christopher Pyne is at his penile worst.
Keiran Gilbert just said that “we wont know if there was any China meddling in this election like there was with Russia & Trump for some time at least”.
What a cock.
Anybody with the brains God gave a bullant could turn this into a public relations disaster for Bill Shorten and the Labor Party. All that effort, a swing of less then five percent, but don’t worry, we’ll look after the losing candidate – she’s off to the Senate.
I think it was always going to be a hard sell in a NSW byelection for ACP. The Christian Democrats have a strong tradition in NSW and they share a similar sort of voter demographic.
Interestingly the combined ACP/CDP vote is higher than the greeens
Two inches?
The only thing Bernardi took off Mal was $2.63 electoral funding per first preference.
Other than that, his preferences will keep the Libs in power.
Ah, the beauty of preferential voting – the more things change the more they stay the same.
Regardless, another win for the National Socialist Coalition.
The pool man?
“You gotta build me up,
Just to let me down…”
Other than that, his preferences will keep the Libs in power.
A foolish thing for Cory B. to do, given the SSM issue. Not consistent. It makes me wonder whether he hopes to rejoin the Libs if things don’t go well.
Good grief
Great captain’s pick, Bill.
Great captain’s pick, Bill
A poor choice. As you watched her glide around like a model in very expensive different frocks every day, associated in the past with the Obeids. Bill Shorten might be on dicey territory now.
Wow, just watching Keneally’s concession speech. Did she win?
Eddie’s grrrrrl goooorn?
Straight into the Senate.
Christian Dems. and ALA should merge with Aus. Conservatives and integrate the Centre-Right vote into one party. That way they’d get the AEC funding, and improve their visibility and reach.
Yeah great. Another conservative libertarian coupling. That’s going great for the libs. Let them build a conservative standard in the party before diluting their conservative nature. Then vet the shit out of any libertarian numptys that want in.
KK gets what she was angling for all along, no wonder she was hyperactive on the hustings, pissed her off being called on one or two minor details last week, but the end game has come to fruition.
Well, I’d be interested to hear about your personal experience, but I’m also interested in what you think an acceptable result for AC would have been for a first outing? Or, for that matter, what you think a party should anticipate getting to make a lower-house run worthwhile?
I’m not being hostile here. I’m genuinely curious.
Yep, Kristina’s fight in Bennelong has earned her a Senate seat. So courageous, so obnoxious.
From the ABC: the SLF “excited at not winning”.
We need more Not Winning. Lots more.
Of course.
But a girl’s gotta break in those sensible campaigning shoes somewhere.
It’s not as though you can wear heelless flatties to a summer garden party or anything.
Bit of a sympathy vote helped keep Alexander? More than a few dual citizens in Bennelong.
And then The Burk (Traitor to His Electorate) criticises the NBN.
Hello, earth to d*ckhead – who’s idea was the NBN?
A sticker for the first party member to claim “we sent Turnbull a message about … ”
That’ll be KKK’s concession speech.
Bear Necc, who was Abbott’s dud captain’s pick? Enlighten me please
Not quite. Dastyari has to actually leave first.
Awwww…that’s cute. And comfortable.
The seat will still be warm.
Amazing. The Libs won.
Either way, Australia loses.
As far as the HoR is concerned, there isn’t one. The Treasury benches are more firmly in the grip of the National Socialist Coalition than ever. That’s the LIB/LAB/NAT/GRN coalition of the political class. Compulsory preferential voting ensures this situation is not going to change any time soon. The only way anybody else can influence government is via the Senate, and this where minor and fledgling parties should concentrate their resources and efforts.
A realistic chance of winning.
And a big “Fvck you” to the taxpayers…
But of course. Do you hear the dulcet tones of “Turnbull” and “we want John”? Yikes.
Ah! Well, in that case the only new parties we’d ever see would be parties like PUP, based around a cult of personality with enough money to bankroll a massive public campaign. As it is, I quite like having the option of having parties like the Conservatives or the Australian Christians contesting in the lower house. I gave my vote to the latter at the last Federal election because it was the only way I could register my dissatisfaction with the two majors, and if I were a paid-up member of such a party I’d be disappointed if I didn’t have the option of voting for them.
Memoryvault says, above: ‘National Socialist Coalition … LIB/LAB/NAT/GRN’. Yes.
Yup ALA are done.
I said on another thread that the ALA are dead, just did not know it yet.
They should swallow the ego and merge with Bernardi’s mob.
1% for ALA means nothing.
An extra 1% for AC could get them over the line in the Senate.
Bernardi took off Mal what Lucy currently enjoys.
The pool man?
@cpyne has the pool man well and truly.
Only if they are naive enough, like Palmer, to run for HoR seats. Depending on which figures you use, Clive threw between $12 million and $21 million at the election, and scored just one HoR seat. If he had spent that sort of money, and spent it wisely, on a targeted tilt at the Senate, he would probably hold the balance of power today.
You STILL don’t get it, do you? You voted Liberal.
The more things change the more they stay the same.
Could anyone bear Trumble’s victory speech? I lasted less than 10 seconds.
Trumble has reached Gillard levels of loathing in my home.
Landslide awaits you Maol.
ZK2A:
Ah well, that rules out Captain Clusterf*ck doing anything useful with it, then.
Doesn’t the Liberal Party have any head kickers – “Here’s the Labor Party. So sure they were going to win. All those volunteers, all the automated phone calls? All the resources poured in – Oh, that’s ok, they award the losing candidate a nice, safe Senate Seat?”
John Alexander makes a joke about the disabled in his victory speech. No wonder he was kept away from speaking during the campaign, he rambles. Some dementia there. I’m not convinced he knew where he was totally. The Libs would not let him out of their sight for the campaign, almost holding his hand.
I am in Hong Kong and a number of well-informed locals have commented on Turnbull’s strong anti-Chinese attitude. This has surprised me, and I have explained that it is total BS, but it shows how effective the Labor campaign and Sino Sam’s Chinese backers have been in slandering him.
The shape of things to come
Bill Shorten is going into Christmas with a price on his head.
The ALP grandees are well aware that the once Aardvark of Beaconsfied is loathed by the punters because he is actually a personally toxic little shit. Hard eyes in the union movement will be contemplating the mistake they made installing an electoral liability as Leader of the Opposition.
The ALP ran this by-election on a platform of open treason. Disgraceful effort!