David Leyonhjelm. Accelerating the share of women in management

Although men typically hold more senior positions in the paid workplace than women, this gap is shrinking. The question is, how fast should it shrink in the future?
Authoritarians will favour quicker action than libertarians, because authoritarians are less likely to concern themselves with the injustice to individual boys and men of an accelerated shrinking of the gap in managerial positions or of creating a less productive organisation.
The Government’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency has some reasonable advice on how increased female representation in management might be achieved. It calls on organisations to advertise for all positions broadly, and to critically assess whether the criteria they use for recruitment and promotion are in the best interests of the organisation. The Agency also outlines how, if the pools from which staff are recruited have a higher proportion of women than current management, the proportion of women in management will naturally rise over time.
However, the Agency also gives some insidious advice that would sacrifice justice and productivity in order to accelerate the achievement of a higher proportion of women in management.
The Agency advises that female turnover can be reduced and prospects for female promotion boosted by increasing workplace flexibility and the use of ‘sponsorship’ programs to help female staff achieve their full potential.
Workplace flexibility means allowing working-from-home, part-time work and working irregular hours, and directing more of an organisation’s payroll towards paid leave rather than hourly wages. This might be good for the individual beneficiaries, but it is likely to inhibit the work of other staff and lead to less getting done at greater expense. A drop in productivity is assured if it is not part of the conversation when workplace flexibility is under discussion.
And female-only ‘sponsorship’ programs are inherently unjust. It means that when there are two staff members with similar qualifications and potential, the female employee is developed, mentored and shepherded towards promotion while the male employee is not.
How can anyone with a son think this is the right response to past decades of mistreatment of daughters? Visiting the sins of the father on the son is both immoral and lazy thinking. It is as if we see the injustice of blacks being ordered to sit at the back of the bus, and our response is to order all white folk to sit at the back of the bus instead.
The Workplace Gender Equality Agency unashamedly advises organisations to recruit and promote a higher proportion of women than the proportion of women in the pool from which an organisation promotes and recruits. So if an organisation is looking for 20 recruits from a class of 40 engineering graduates, only six of whom are female, the Agency would advise the organisation to hire more than three of these women (and thus fewer than 17 of the men).
So if you are one of the male graduates, being in the top half of your class might not be good enough. But if you are one of the female graduates, you might gain a position even if you are in the bottom half of your class.
The Workplace Gender Equality Agency calls on managers to report on whether they achieve their female recruitment and promotion targets, but does not call on them to report on any of the individual injustices or hits to productivity that occur along the way. Like so many authoritarians before them, the Agency either ignores or does not care about the means to its end.
Gender-blind recruitment is a worthy goal, but we are not heading in that direction. Instead we are being encouraged to see gender as the first and most important thing.
There are perverse consequences from a preoccupation with group identity rather than individual attributes. For example, while women managers are in the minority in most industries, they are the majority of managers in health care, social assistance, education and training.
True gender equality would necessitate promotions in these fields being skewed towards men rather than women. This would cause untold injustice for the women who deserve promotion, and damage the productivity of these industries whose importance will only grow in coming years.
It is said that when powerful men have daughters, they start to fight for women’s rights in the workplace. But they should also think about the future of their sons.
I’ve worked in a number of workplaces and industries and the only workplace and industry that we white straight family men were repeatedly overlooked for advancement was Academia. At one university I worked in the east of Melbourne, it was women that were in senior management and were always replaced with other women. Women were accelerated up the ladder. The only males that were hired were gay and middle-eastern/Indian. So there were 4 groups. Women. Gays. Muslims. Straight white men. We straight whites were moved on to create places for the other groups. The groups all stuck together and worked as a block with the women, gays and muslims always banded together against the straight white men.
This was not a once-off. I worked at two other Australian universities and the same took place.
Universities are now places where social justice is very much on display and the consequences are plain to see.
But what should we do to get the right gender balance amongst the 64 genders and there are only 40 engineering graduates in the class?
Selection should be on merit only and should be gender-blind.
As a woman I would like to be selected for what I know and for the experience and skills I could bring to a workplace, and not because I am a female. To be selected just because I am a female would be degrading.
As for recruitment procedures? This is how I would do it – when a job application comes in, assign a number to the application, then write the number at the top of the application, at the bottom of the application, and again in the body of the application. Then remove all personal identifiers from the application – age, address, gender etc. The body of the application is then sent to the selection panel for their consideration. The applicant is only known by name once they are selected for an interview.
But why should it be achieved?
Maybe a greater percentage of men are better at managing than women and besides which, it’s none of the government’s business who companies employ.
And how many organisations in Australia regularly hire 20 specialised recruits ? Big Government, Big Business. Would it be fair to say that the company taxes of the vast bulk of Australia’s small-medium enterprises are propping up a Nanny State scold agency that is utterly irrelevant to their daily existence.
This is Big Government staring sternly at Corporate Cronies like BHP and Shell and CBA that are, by-and-large, doing diversity handsprings already.
Let me know how the CFMEU is going in hitting its marks on females smashing people crossing picket lines at building sites and mines ?? No ? Free pass for the Bruvvers ? Colour me unsurprised.
Are absolutely the intended consequences of these policies and actions.
Well, that’s going well in organisations dominated by the heirs of Rosa Luxemburg.
Yup. Assuming the boys even make it through the Gramscian Halls of Learning, encourage them to follow a path where they can run their own business, or suck up doing dirty jobs they wamenzes won’t. If they fancy a career in Big whatever, and aren’t an approved victim group for some reason – encourage them to leave Australia.
As Robber Baron makes clear, in the Big Organisation sector – straight Caucasian, English-speaking males of a pale pallor have zero future. None.
You need to get outside the Canberra Bubble, David. They are stealthily absorbing you in to the Borg. At this pace, you will be dancing a Tango with Christopher Pyne by next year’s Midwinter Ball.
I wonder what would happen if organizations started reporting openly and honestly… put an official statement on their website: this year we passed up a total of 20 better qualified male candidates in order to achieve the following gender balance targets.
These people are the worst thing ever to happen to women in the workplace, along with stupid maternity leave provisions.
Any sane employer will run a mile from hiring a woman if a passable male candidate is on offer.
So, David, introduce a bill to scrap the Workplace Gender Equality Agency. It’s just a bureaucracy. it creates nothing, it just destroys wealth. And while you’re at it, AHRC and a hundred more.
The question is, how fast should it shrink in the future?
Er, no. The right question is why is a Libertarian writing such Muppet-like madness? You guys are not supposed to give a toss, or have we now suspended belief in natural law? Aren’t whatever sands supposed to fall where they fall? I suppose it’s hard to get the Young Labor starry-eyed activism out of the brain once infected.
‘Workplace flexibility means allowing working-from-home, part-time work and working irregular hours, and directing more of an organisation’s payroll towards paid leave rather than hourly wages. This might be good for the individual beneficiaries, but it is likely to inhibit the work of other staff and lead to less getting done at greater expense’.
While it will depend on the type of work and the particular industry – and the weakness of management – I’m by no means convinced that workplace flexibility is necessarily ‘likely to inhibit the work of other staff and lead to less getting done at greater expense’.
Ive seen no evidence, at least in ‘knowledge based industries’ – where there is little correlation between hours of attendance and output – that improved workplace flexibility undermines productivity. I’ve seen plenty of evidence, from personal experience, that it enhances retention rates and improves morale.
It makes one wonder what it would have been like to work in Senator Leyenhjelm’s veterinary practice: everybody working rigid hours, no time off for family emergencies and immediate sacking for pregnancy?
There are too many careers in the “icky, I’m not touching that / going in there” industries which woman avoid in droves that will be left in breach due to the rational actions of women and men, based upon informed decisions over many years.
Ah yes, the commissioner who chose a senate seat over the critical work of reforming a government agency that is off the rails.
Worse than the women who staff this stupid agency are the men who enable and encourage it.
Any leader who wants more women just for the sake of ‘diversity’ or ‘equality’ is a fucking moron. Typical of these useless types are the recent leaders of the ADF. These cucks have destroyed a once proud and capable military.
Where are the leaders with balls to stand up to this insanity?
If you mentioned ‘merit’ to anyone at this gender equalidy agency they would look at you cock-eyed. For don’t we all have identical merit and potential if we weren’t oppressed by the patriarchy, white privilege, male privilege, etc?
All the ‘solutions’ to this non-problem of proportion of women in the workplace are exactly how a narcissist approaches life – I’m perfect, the world around me is deficient and must change to comply with my view. Women are already the lowest marginal output employees due to the extra costs and liability risk associated with their employment, which ironically this agency makes crystal clear to employers. So what will happen in future is women will only be employed in industries where the per-employee output is so high that the cost per employee is not a business risk, or in industries where there is no alternative due to number of graduates but they will be forever paid the legal minimum wage and never advanced.
Why is it called the “Workplace Gender Equality Agency” when clearly it is the “Women’s Gender Equality Agency”?
Tim Newman has written extensively on the idea that large corporations in the West are no longer a place for white men.
I’ve personally been overlooked for 2 positions in the last few years, in favour of less qualified, less experienced candidates who held better cards in the game of victim poker. While it hasn’t had a disastrous impact on me, it has reinforced the need for me to look for a future away from large corporations.
And this absolute nonsense from the CEO of BHP…words fail me. One of the biggest companies in Australia, with 65,000 employees (approximately 52,000 of whom are male), has announced their plan to become 50/50 male/female by 2025. So in 7 years, assuming the total headcount stays the same they intend to replace nearly 20,000 male employees with females? Or if there are to be no males replace, and they exclusively recruit women, they will take on 39,000 women and no men?
I have tried to point out the massive injustice implicit in this statement, but been shouted down – indeed one friend-of-a-facebook-friend, who works in engineering, replied that “it’s OK if some men are disadvantaged now, to make up for injustices in the past”. The logical flaw in this statement should be obvious.
I am fortunate that my experience & its usefulness to employers will probably see me through most of the remaining years until retirement, lack of victim cards notwithstanding. However, if our whole society, including our largest employers, continues to systematically discriminate against boys and men in this way, virtually unopposed by anyone with a public profile….let’s just say we’ll reap what we sow…
BHP announced achieving gender quotas would be part of the managers’ deliverables.
So every male manager who fails to hit targets will be shown the door.
And, as you say, move another woman in. Not sure how gays and transgenders fit in to the quotas ? That will bite MacKenzie in due course. Discrimination against QWERTY people in favour of wymminses.
I pity the managers of the longwalls in the Qld coal mines. Getting 50:50 gender equality walking the face of the longwall is going to see massive churn in managers while they work out that few women would want the job in the first place.
The Government’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency
Now there’s an Orwellian title.
Authoritarians will favour quicker action than libertarians
Universities are now places where social justice is very much on display and the consequences are plain to see.
I think you mean “Universities are now places where social injustice is very much on display and the consequences are plain to see.”
And this absolute nonsense from the CEO of BHP…
Their left used to hate big business, and BHP was a particular hate figure in Australia.
Now they have discovered that big business is happy to give them their “social justice” desires, and just pass the costs on to their customers, suddenly it is all luvvie duvvie.
A little off-thread, but a family member who is a specialist teacher in Melbourne with a Masters degree in her specialty and 10 years experience recently applied for a 12 month Specialist Teacher acting position at her school, along with several other staff members. The successful applicant had only 3 years experience and no specialist qualifications. When my family member asked the Head Teacher why that person was chosen over others with more experience and qualifications, she answered that ‘experience didn’t matter’, and the chosen person showed ‘lots of enthusiasm’. Other staff at the school said that this outcome was not surprising, as the head teacher was retiring soon and wanted to fill the school with ‘young, enthusiastic’ teachers before she left. I find this to be quite extraordinary, and almost unbelievable. Has anyone else in Victoriastan had a similar experience, or have any idea how this craziness is allowed to happen?
Sell BHP, asap. They are headed for disaster on multiple fronts.
Johanna – I have a retired friend who is ex-BHP and still does consulting work for them. He told me the same thing a couple of months ago and said it wouldn’t turn out well. And I wonder what the BHP shareholders think of this nonsense?
Let’s understand what’s happening here and elsewhere in the West.
“Favour me because I have a VAGINA”
“But if you ‘favour’ me because I have a VAGINA, then I’m going to expose you as the sexual predator that you are, then ruin your personal and professional life.”
“We are no different than men. We want to be treated the same as men.”
“But if you treat us like one of the boys, then you are a sexist crude bastard who I will expose as the pervert and sexual assaulter you are and ruin your personal and professional life.”
The following bits in the essay caught my eye;
Sponsorship programs eh? Would that entail spending any time alone with the sponsored? Are executives still so stupid? They would need an extra person present and the whole time documented just to be sure if something comes up in say….oh I dunno…….40 years time?
You’d need to hire an extra person (as chaperone) for every one sponsored.
But this next bit is the really funny one;
So less hourly wages, more paid leave instead. Guess what would happen -if it hasn’t already- go on guess…
I’ll give you a wee bit of a clue…..”77%”
Scream from the rooftops, blame the patriarchy, blame sexism, play the victim and demand that women should be paid more.
Those sex robot dolls are developing very fast. Within a generation, lesbians with dried up wombs and soy boys who identify as women will make up the majority of the female population in the West.
None of this can end well. The increasing polarisation along gender lines is a disaster for the West – the sisterhood will vote as a bloc, but the manginas, white knights and their fellow travellers will also be part of that bloc, so they have the numbers. Needless to say, they’ll be voting for diversity, free handouts, and more punishment of men for perceived injustices decades ago.
Not to mention all the Police services indicating going 50/50.
Heard a recent story about two Qld police females attending a scene that even two guys would have been worried about handling. One female was fresh out of the Academy and simply refused to get out of the car. Luckily the other managed to sort it out herself but pretty sure there were plenty of good males that were rejected to give the scared female the priority recruiting place.
Colin Suttie at 1416
the sisterhood will vote as a bloc,
The feminazi sisterhood might vote as a bloc, but many women are not part of that group.
Observe many of the Kittehs here.
“The feminazi sisterhood might vote as a bloc, but many women are not part of that group.
Observe many of the Kittehs here.”
Of course, and I don’t mean to imply all women are on The Dark Side: merely that if you add up all the women who are on that side, and all soy boys, you get more than 50% of the voting population.
Although men typically hold more senior positions in the paid workplace than women, this gap is shrinking. The question is, how fast should it shrink in the future?
I know one female CEO. She readily admits that most women have a tendency to be irrational and emotional. This renders most unsuitable for senior positions.
The day there is any sort of parity is the day you know that meritocracy is dead and that we will all be poorer for it.