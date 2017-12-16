Ho! Ho! Ho! A present from Santa Trump

Posted on 8:39 am, December 16, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Trumpie kicks another goal.

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump broke the all-time record on first-year judicial appointments to the federal appeals courts on Thursday, as the Senate confirmed James Ho to the U.S. Court of Appeals to the Fifth Circuit, a nominee notable as a racial minority who is outspoken on the importance of constitutional conservatism.
Senators voted 53-43 to confirm Ho of the Fifth Circuit, which has jurisdiction over Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Democrats voted overwhelming against Ho, as they have done for all of President Trump’s nominees to the appeals courts.

Unlike some judicial nominees, Ho is assertive and unapologetic about his adherence to originalism—the judicial philosophy that the Constitution must always be interpreted according to the original public meaning of its words. When senators asked him if he was an originalist, instead of the verbal tap-dance many nominees do to avoid that hot-button term, he answered bluntly, “Yes, I am an originalist.”

Ho likewise trumpets his affiliation with the conservative Federalist Society, which is vilified daily in left-of-center circles. Rather than downplay that connection, when asked if he was connected to the organization, he answered, “I am proud to be a member of the Federalist Society. I have been a member since my earliest days in law school.”

Ho is the 12th judge confirmed this year to the federal appeals courts. Kennedy and Nixon appointed 11 judges in their first year.

The Senate also confirmed six judges to other federal courts in the face of unprecedented obstruction from Senate Democrats. Their filibusters consumed up to 30 hours of floor time per nominee in an effort to limit the number of judges confirmed under President Trump.

4 Responses to Ho! Ho! Ho! A present from Santa Trump

  1. Myrddin Seren
    #2585625, posted on December 16, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Asian Americans are ‘honorary’ white people. Ask an Ivy League college admissions unit about the entry scores they have to achieve to get in compared to other ‘minorities’.

    And who gives a toot anyway – as if an Asian-American judge is something exotic ? Everything is now framed through the race prism – seemingly even by a DC-scribbler for Breitbart. It will not end well.

    And it goes someway to explaining the status of the DC Swamp that it is considered an unpardonable sin on the Left that the guy believes in the Constitution ?!

  2. André M
    #2585654, posted on December 16, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Yes the gifts from Trump just keep coming…

    https://sg.style.yahoo.com/donald-trump-nominated-federal-judge-233410903.html

    We all need hobbies, and one of Donald Trump’s judicial nominees has some…interesting ones. Specifically, one of the nominees to be a federal judge is a ghost hunter and horror novelist. We’re talking about the nomination of 36-year-old Brett Talley for a lifetime judicial position as an Alabama federal judge. As you can imagine, this decision is stirring up some controversy.
    For one, Talley has never actually worked as a judge before. The Harvard-educated lawyer has practiced law for three years but not yet served as a judge. That’s probably why the American Bar Association unanimously ruled that Talley was unqualified for the post.
    Talley also did not disclose in a conflict of interest report that his wife is a White House lawyer, according to the BBC.

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/12/15/worst-interview-ever-donald-trump-judge-nominee-struggles-define/

    A lawyer nominated by President Donald Trump to be a federal judge has become an internet sensation after having difficulty answering basic legal questions.
    As of Friday morning, a video of Matthew Spencer Petersen struggling with questions from Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, had been viewed more than 3 million times.
    Petersen, who serves on the Federal Election Commission, had difficulty answering questions about the “Daubert standard,” which has to do with expert witness testimony, and the definition of a “motion in limine,” which has to do with the introduction of evidence. He acknowledged he has never tried a case or argued a motion in court. He said he last read the federal rules of evidence in law school.

    You know what they say. A-grade players only hire other A-grade players. B-grade players hire C-grade players so they’ve got someone they can feel superior to… at the nation’s expense apparently.

  3. Rafe Champion
    #2585677, posted on December 16, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Trump will make mistakes but he is an A Grade player. He is not exempt from criticism but he is on our side and that is the main thing. Also he is winning unless you want to believe the fake news media.

  4. Robbo
    #2585802, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    “The Senate also confirmed six judges to other federal courts in the face of unprecedented obstruction from Senate Democrats. Their filibusters consumed up to 30 hours of floor time per nominee in an effort to limit the number of judges confirmed under President Trump.”

    And here I was thinking all the ratbag politicians resided in our Senate. I’ll have to change that to knowing that a large number of Senators are ratbags regardless of nationality.

