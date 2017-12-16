It’s a new economic world coming

Posted on 12:46 pm, December 16, 2017 by Steve Kates

From Drudge:

You don’t get all that much credit for an economic upturn since life is never perfect even if everyone has a job, specially if everyone has to work to earn a living. But it will create wealth since the tax cuts are also coming with spending restraint (of a kind) and the removal of regulations at a rate of 22 gone for every new one introduced.

I know there are #NeverTrumpers out there but what exactly they could have expected to have occurred instead that was better remains a mystery. And speaking of which, here is a rhetorical question that needs no answer: Why Does the Media Not Report That ISIS Was Defeated in Iraq and Its Capital City of Raqqa in Syria Has Been Captured by US-Allied Troops? As he says, I would imagine for much the same reason the media is silent on the economy.

And let me add this: GOP Senators Unanimous in Support for Tax Bill.

 

  1. J.H.
    #2585836, posted on December 16, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Trump is winning and was right…. The Socialists would rather die than admit that…. Which is something we probably should be helping them with….. but whatever. 🙂

  2. Tom
    #2585856, posted on December 16, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    GOP Senators Unanimous in Support for Tax Bill.

    I’ll believe it when I see it. Rubio is a virtue-signalling lightweight, so he fell into line after his 15 minutes of fame on Twitter on Friday, but RINO parasites like Flake, Corker and McCain are the senatorial face of the Deep State and none is seeking re-election, so their capacity for treachery is unlimited.

  3. Token
    #2585884, posted on December 16, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    The US will need every possible boon it can get, it has nearly regulated itself to a point of risk:

    Here’s the quote of the year, from Sam Altman, the chairman of the start-up incubator Y Combinator, one of Silicon Valley’s most successful innovators:

    Earlier this year, I noticed something in China that really surprised me. I realized I felt more comfortable discussing controversial ideas in Beijing than in San Francisco. I didn’t feel completely comfortable—this was China, after all—just more comfortable than at home.
    That showed me just how bad things have become, and how much things have changed since I first got started here in 2005.

    It seems easier to accidentally speak heresies in San Francisco every year. Debating a controversial idea, even if you 95% agree with the consensus side, seems ill-advised.

    Corporate America is wallowing in political correctness, following our elite universities. That is all the more destructive in a winner-take-all world where there is room for just one search engine and Internet ad provider (Google), one social media site (Facebook), one standard business software maker (Microsoft), and so forth.

    Hello BHP, anyone paying attention?

  4. RobK
    #2585885, posted on December 16, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Trump is making winning look easy. Long may it continue and with time it may become easier as results become more apparent. I hope he can do the distance. God bless him.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2585891, posted on December 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Trump is making winning look easy

    He is followingnthe same path as Reagan – reduce tax and regulation and business will have confidence and drive the economy.

  6. RobK
    #2585894, posted on December 16, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    From WUWT:

    This is encouraging news:

    The Trump administration will reverse course from previous Obama administration policy, eliminating climate change from a list of national security threats. The National Security Strategy to be released on Monday will emphasize the importance of balancing energy security with economic development and environmental protection, according to a source who has seen the document and shared excerpts of a late draft.

    Where’s our Trump.

  7. Token
    #2585897, posted on December 16, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Where’s our Trump.

    We have the ABC and no Fox news. Good luck getting past the gate keepers. Don’t waste your time talking about their Australian Paywallian.

    Weak as dishwater in their pathetic attempt to avoid being regulated out of business when the government changes.

  9. rickw
    #2585913, posted on December 16, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Where’s our Trump.

    There can’t be and won’t be.

    The Left managed to import enough internationalist vote herd to ensure that it can never happen.

    40% of “Australians” are either immigrants or 1st generation Australians, no one knows what the fuck Australia was, they’re not going to vote to get it back.

