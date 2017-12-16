It’s a new economic world coming

From Drudge:
You don’t get all that much credit for an economic upturn since life is never perfect even if everyone has a job, specially if everyone has to work to earn a living. But it will create wealth since the tax cuts are also coming with spending restraint (of a kind) and the removal of regulations at a rate of 22 gone for every new one introduced.
I know there are #NeverTrumpers out there but what exactly they could have expected to have occurred instead that was better remains a mystery. And speaking of which, here is a rhetorical question that needs no answer: Why Does the Media Not Report That ISIS Was Defeated in Iraq and Its Capital City of Raqqa in Syria Has Been Captured by US-Allied Troops? As he says, I would imagine for much the same reason the media is silent on the economy.
And let me add this: GOP Senators Unanimous in Support for Tax Bill.
Trump is winning and was right…. The Socialists would rather die than admit that…. Which is something we probably should be helping them with….. but whatever. 🙂
I’ll believe it when I see it. Rubio is a virtue-signalling lightweight, so he fell into line after his 15 minutes of fame on Twitter on Friday, but RINO parasites like Flake, Corker and McCain are the senatorial face of the Deep State and none is seeking re-election, so their capacity for treachery is unlimited.
The US will need every possible boon it can get, it has nearly regulated itself to a point of risk:
Hello BHP, anyone paying attention?
Trump is making winning look easy. Long may it continue and with time it may become easier as results become more apparent. I hope he can do the distance. God bless him.
He is followingnthe same path as Reagan – reduce tax and regulation and business will have confidence and drive the economy.
From WUWT:
Where’s our Trump.
We have the ABC and no Fox news. Good luck getting past the gate keepers. Don’t waste your time talking about their Australian Paywallian.
Weak as dishwater in their pathetic attempt to avoid being regulated out of business when the government changes.
Where’s our Trump.
There can’t be and won’t be.
The Left managed to import enough internationalist vote herd to ensure that it can never happen.
40% of “Australians” are either immigrants or 1st generation Australians, no one knows what the fuck Australia was, they’re not going to vote to get it back.