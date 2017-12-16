Open Forum: December 16, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, December 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
42 Responses to Open Forum: December 16, 2017

    #2585515, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:06 am

  2. Oh come on
    #2585516, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Via the ABC News app:

    It was an emotional day for many as the royal commission handed down its final report, in all 17 volumes, after five long years of investigation.

    But for at least one survivor of child abuse, Rob Walsh, today doesn’t mark the end of a long campaign for justice.

    He will be travelling to the nation’s capital to campaign for all of the royal commission’s recommendations to be implemented.

    I don’t know the specifics but I’m sure it’s terrible what this fellow has been through. Nevertheless, I don’t think lionising his unattainable aims and highlighting his doomed trek to Canberra is ethical. Of course, the ABC isn’t known for its ethical journalism, but you’d think they might be a little cautious of handing out rope to someone who’s probably psychologically damaged and is on an understandable but misguided moral crusade.

  7. Oh come on
    #2585522, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:10 am

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2585524, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:13 am

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2585526, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:18 am

  13. Elle
    #2585530, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

  14. Elle
    #2585531, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:26 am

  15. Serena at the Pub
    #2585533, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Zulu, re your noting on a previous thread that Lloyd Rayney was awarded $600,000 damages (from a starting point of $11 million).
    It seems it ain’t over yet, could be quite a bit more to come his way. The $600,000 was “special damages” (whatever that means) and more damages to be decided next week. Or something.

  16. Dave in Marybrook
    #2585534, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Dammit Z2KA, where does that “damn few and all dead” line come from? I won’t be able to sleep while that bugs me!

  17. Dave in Marybrook
    #2585535, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Aaah it’s Dylan Thomas isn’t it?

  18. Serena at the Pub
    #2585536, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Dave in M: I could be wrong, but I believe it is to be found somewhere in the works of Robbie Burns.

  19. zyconoclast
    #2585537, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Canada In Decay: Mass Immigration, Diversity, and the Ethnocide of Euro-Canadians

    Canada In Decay is the first scholarly book questioning the undemocratic policy of mass immigration and racial diversification in Canada. The entire Canadian political establishment, the mainstream media and the academics, are all in harmonious unison with the banks and corporations, in promoting two myths to justify mass immigration.

    The first myth this book demolishes is the claim that immigration into Canada “enriches the country”, by demonstrating that mass immigration is not only leading to Euro-Canadians becoming a small minority in their own homeland, but because of the disparity in the birth-rate, the Euro-Canadian population is likely to become almost extinct.

    The second myth this book demolishes is the regularly repeated claim that Canada is a “nation of immigrants” by demonstrating that Canada was founded by Indigenous Quebecois, Acadians, and English speakers.

    This book also exposes the rewriting of Canada’s history in the media, schools, and universities, as an attempt to rob Euro-Canadians of their own history by inventing a past that conforms to the ideological goals of a future multiracial and multicultural Canada.

    Canada In Decay explains the origins of the ideology of immigrant multiculturalism and the inbuilt radicalizing nature of this ideology, and argues that the “theory of multicultural citizenship” is marred by a double standard which encourages minorities to affirm their collective cultural rights while Euro-Canadians are excluded from affirming theirs.

    “Canada In Decay is a bold, compelling, and often devastating deconstruction of the Left-Liberal narrative which has dominated Canadian politics since the 1970s. It is bound to put on the defensive both the politically correct Left and the globalist Right not just in Canada but across the entire western world.”

  20. zyconoclast
    #2585538, posted on December 16, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Study reveals racial inequality in Mexico, disproving its ‘race-blind’ rhetoric

    Race and education in Mexico: Vanderbilt’s Americas Barometer survey found that Mexicans with light skin tend to complete significantly more years of schooling than people with darker skin. The survey-wide national average for education in Mexico is nine years of schooling.

    Race and wealth in Mexico : A Vanderbilt survey in Mexico found that people with light skin fall in the 70th percentile for wealth on average, while people with darker skin are concentrated in the bottom 50 percent. The average reported monthly Mexican household income in the study was about US$193. Citizens with lighter skin reported bringing in, on average, $220 a month. Darker-skinned citizens earned 41.5 percent less, just $137 a month

  21. Dave in Marybrook
    #2585539, posted on December 16, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Ok got it now-
    “Here’s tae us, wha’s like us?
    Damned few, and they’re aal deid!”
    Echoes of my Scots sis-in-law dragging that line out in the Sheep Heid, Edinburgh.

  22. Token
    #2585540, posted on December 16, 2017 at 1:04 am

    About time someone reported on the Hillary level of stupidity in this whole Wussia kerfuffle:

    Of the many astonishing revelations now emerging from the Russia investigation, not enough has been made of the fact that — that Zelig of the FBI who mysteriously appeared at every controversial moment — was second in command for counterintelligence.

    That’s right, counterintelligence — that activity “designed to prevent or thwart spying, intelligence gathering, and sabotage by an enemy or other foreign entity.”

    And yet that same Mr. Strzok was conducting a clandestine extra-marital affair with an FBI colleague over thousands of text messages that could be and likely were (more of that in a moment) intercepted by those same foreign intelligence agencies — or were, at the very least, recklessly exposed to them.

    How arrogant and thick are they?

    We’ll find out more need time the IG does its next document drop.

  23. Rossini
    #2585541, posted on December 16, 2017 at 1:08 am

  25. Token
    #2585543, posted on December 16, 2017 at 1:09 am

    …Mexicans with light skin tend to complete significantly more years of schooling than people with darker skin…

    Latin America is a hotbed of racism.

    Can anyone guess who are the champs in both North & South America?

    A 2013 Swedish academic study stated that Venezuela was the most racist country in the Americas,[13] followed by the Dominican Republic.[13]

  27. Token
    #2585545, posted on December 16, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Expect the A class dope Strzok & his mistress to demand their altexts relating to their affair to remain private. I trust the Wisconsin example will be used against them…

    Among the millions of pages were discussions of the most personal nature—Wisconsin GOP staffers talking with family members about illness, helping friends through precarious relationships, and discussing money troubles with their spouses. Not knowing government bureaucrats were monitoring their discussions, some saved sensitive passwords in Gmail accounts; others sent pictures of themselves trying on clothes to friends and asked how they looked.

  28. Zatara
    #2585551, posted on December 16, 2017 at 3:56 am

    Prominent lawyer sought donor cash for two Trump accusers

    A well-known women’s rights lawyer sought to arrange compensation from donors and tabloid media outlets for women who made or considered making sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump during the final months of the 2016 election, according to documents and interviews.

    In other words, she hired women to make accusations against Trump and was paid to do so by various “donors”. Not really a huge surprise to anyone who really paid attention, but nice to see confirmation of our suspicions.

    Now what could possibly motivate a “donor” to give these women “compensation” for alleged actions that the donors had nothing to do with? Besides the obvious that is.

    I’ve got a bridge to sell to anyone who doesn’t think this just happened again in Alabama. The difference being that that Moore was already a marginal enough candidate that this time the tactic worked.

  29. Tom
    #2585552, posted on December 16, 2017 at 4:32 am

    A rare no-show by Paul Zanetti today, but Mark Knight evidently has no problems with the government’s $600 million Get Pell witchhunt.

  42. Pete of Perth
    #2585570, posted on December 16, 2017 at 6:04 am

    Waiting patiently in Changi T2 for my connecting flight to Taipei. It’s a relief being in a country where sjw, gender benders and climate change fanatics have no public profile.

