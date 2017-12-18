Christmas countdown 2017

Posted on 4:09 am, December 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

22 Responses to Christmas countdown 2017

  1. I am Spartacus
    #2587109, posted on December 18, 2017 at 5:58 am

    Brill!

    Merry Christmas all.

  3. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2587112, posted on December 18, 2017 at 6:19 am

    Merry Xmas to all the cats!

  4. Up The Workers!
    #2587113, posted on December 18, 2017 at 6:22 am

    That’s another couple of assets which have passed through Packers’ hands.

    She’s got enough front to lead Australia’s Labor(sic) Party.

  5. a happy little debunker
    #2587119, posted on December 18, 2017 at 7:06 am

    She has been accused of sexually harassing male staff.

    #witchunt

  6. struth
    #2587120, posted on December 18, 2017 at 7:09 am

    She’s got enough front to lead Australia’s Labor(sic) Party.

    Yeah, I believe they’re fake as well.

  7. Awake
    #2587128, posted on December 18, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Off topic, sorry

    Is Steve Kates, american?

    I mean, he talks about the U.S. 50% of the time.

  8. James of the Glens
    #2587129, posted on December 18, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Is the bovine from the Jersey Breeders 2018 Calendar?

  9. Mak Siccar
    #2587130, posted on December 18, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Merry Christmas one and all. Hope Santa is kind to you and that 2018 is a better year for all than 2017. Long live the Cat Files!

  10. Baldrick
    #2587133, posted on December 18, 2017 at 7:42 am

    “$5 million each,” James Packer.

  11. Caveman
    #2587156, posted on December 18, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Car full of snowflakes .
    Lefty scum
    Merry Christmas

  12. Bruce in WA
    #2587227, posted on December 18, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Had the neighbourhood Christmas “do” at our place yesterday afternoon/evening.

    Little bit fragile this morning.

    Merry Christmas to all the Cats and Kittehs; long may you reign!

  13. Tom
    #2587280, posted on December 18, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Mariah looks like she snorted a truckload of blow, got the munchies and ate James Packer.

  14. gbees
    #2587423, posted on December 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    I’m amazed the word Christmas still rates a mention given it’s the desired goal of the left to remove Christianity from everything.

  15. Tiny Dancer
    #2587546, posted on December 18, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    The 2nd amendment and breasts.

  16. bemused
    #2587696, posted on December 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    He could have taken her down a few cobblestone streets. I’ll bet she was expecting it.

    I must be getting old, I don’t find Corden very funny after seeing a couple of his endeavours.

    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

    Oh, and Bah Humbug!

  17. Judith Sloan
    #2587790, posted on December 18, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Honestly, Sinc. Aren’t we over Mariah? James is.

  18. Sinclair Davidson
    #2587821, posted on December 18, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Honestly, Sinc. Aren’t we over Mariah?

    Traditional Judith. Tradition. 😁

  19. Titch
    #2587832, posted on December 18, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Is there any song more banal than this one? And it has been voted the most wanted Christmas song of all time! Sort of establishes the standard of acceptable in society these days. I can’t think of any Christmas song or carol that is less desirable, what a wank it is. No wonder Christianity is disappearing off the planet. I totally despair for the future for our grandchildren, makes me remember that in the 1970’s I was very chary about having children, as I was already uncomfortable about the world we were bringing them into. I feel responsible for my actions. despite the joys our children have given us. Quite frankly, I despair for the future for these children, and my heart breaks for what they are in for.

  20. Elle
    #2587851, posted on December 18, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    This absolutely rocks, Sinc! You had this girl dancing around the lounge room and a little bit on the balcony. It’s ok. It is Elle’s kosher, busty bistro in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. Magnificent views! Smokers allowed. Ask Tim 😉

  21. classical_hero
    #2588241, posted on December 19, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Some traditions are worth keeping.

  22. Confused Old Misfit
    #2588520, posted on December 19, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Here I thought that Maria was going to have a wardrobe malfunction and they were going to sing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WI02_UJ1C6I

