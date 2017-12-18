David Bidstrup: It’s time we shot the horse.

There were 5 articles about electricity in my daily papers today, (18 December 2017).

The front page of “The Australian” tells us that “Power bill relief is on the way”, from the middle of next year.

Apparently this will be achieved by more “renewable generation”.

Here in the “electric la-la land” of South Australia, where cheap generation assets are demolished and more fans and batteries are added our average wholesale power price to date, (end November), in 2017 is $123 per megawatt-hour, (AEMO data).

In 2016 it was $90 and in 2015 it was $55, (AEMO data).

The change from 2015 to 2016 was +64% and the change from 2016-2017 was +37%.

The 2 year change is +124%.

2016 was the year Northern Power station closed and 2017 was the year Hazelwood closed.

Any analysis of price changes always show how prices have risen as the percentage of “renewable generation” increases but now it is going to be different.

We are told that 3,900 megawatts capacity of “renewables” will be added between now and 2019/20.

This will produce about 30% of rated capacity when the wind blows and nothing when it doesn’t.

We will pay about $80 per megawatt-hour through the RET on top of whatever the generators get for their electricity.

While this happens the Yallourn power station in Victoria is soon to be another victim of the lunatic government in Victoria and the mob that is “getting out of coal” – but isn’t will soon consign Liddell to the same fate as Northern Power station.

“The Advertiser” heads its Editorial “End power pain” and makes the comment that “Canberra showed poor leadership as a lost decade in climate and energy policy worsened the problem” -really?

Add to that the terribly bad state governments we have, led by nincompoops, dreamers and political opportunists and I wonder why I bother writing this stuff.

The economic and social damage from this slavish attachment to “saving the planet” is immense.

People lose jobs, employers can no longer afford to operate their businesses and thousands cannot afford the ever increasing cost of electricity.

It is insane.

We have fastened the economic cart to the “renewables” horse and found out that we cannot control it.

We keep getting offered new horses but they are all expensive duds. No one “in power” is smart enough to see that the best solution is to shoot the horse, not get more of the same.

A couple of quotes from Bertrand Russell to finish off:

“The fact that an opinion has been widely held is no evidence whatever that it is not utterly absurd”.

And

“Many people would sooner die than think; in fact, they do so”.