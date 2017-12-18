David Bidstrup: It’s time we shot the horse.

There were 5 articles about electricity in my daily papers today, (18 December 2017).
The front page of “The Australian” tells us that “Power bill relief is on the way”, from the middle of next year.
Apparently this will be achieved by more “renewable generation”.
Here in the “electric la-la land” of South Australia, where cheap generation assets are demolished and more fans and batteries are added our average wholesale power price to date, (end November), in 2017 is $123 per megawatt-hour, (AEMO data).
In 2016 it was $90 and in 2015 it was $55, (AEMO data).
The change from 2015 to 2016 was +64% and the change from 2016-2017 was +37%.
The 2 year change is +124%.
2016 was the year Northern Power station closed and 2017 was the year Hazelwood closed.
Any analysis of price changes always show how prices have risen as the percentage of “renewable generation” increases but now it is going to be different.
We are told that 3,900 megawatts capacity of “renewables” will be added between now and 2019/20.
This will produce about 30% of rated capacity when the wind blows and nothing when it doesn’t.
We will pay about $80 per megawatt-hour through the RET on top of whatever the generators get for their electricity.
While this happens the Yallourn power station in Victoria is soon to be another victim of the lunatic government in Victoria and the mob that is “getting out of coal” – but isn’t will soon consign Liddell to the same fate as Northern Power station.
“The Advertiser” heads its Editorial “End power pain” and makes the comment that “Canberra showed poor leadership as a lost decade in climate and energy policy worsened the problem” -really?
Add to that the terribly bad state governments we have, led by nincompoops, dreamers and political opportunists and I wonder why I bother writing this stuff.
The economic and social damage from this slavish attachment to “saving the planet” is immense.
People lose jobs, employers can no longer afford to operate their businesses and thousands cannot afford the ever increasing cost of electricity.
It is insane.
We have fastened the economic cart to the “renewables” horse and found out that we cannot control it.
We keep getting offered new horses but they are all expensive duds. No one “in power” is smart enough to see that the best solution is to shoot the horse, not get more of the same.
A couple of quotes from Bertrand Russell to finish off:
“The fact that an opinion has been widely held is no evidence whatever that it is not utterly absurd”.
And
“Many people would sooner die than think; in fact, they do so”.
No one “in power” is smart enough to see that the best solution is to shoot the horse, not get more of the same.
They are smart enough to see it.
It is part of the plan for the destruction of what was western civilization.
They will not stop until they are done or they are done in.
The head banging aspect of this is that the Coalition could turn the tables on the ALP/Greens on this issue alone if their own policy was not almost as bad.
Yeah I’d say this was planted in the media to be a coordinated propaganda spray. It was also regurgitated in 2gb this morning. From Trumble central maybe?
It’s a full on attack on the citizenry by the political class. I find it interesting too that John Howard is now shrilling for Trumble.
I sincerely hope that we have a very hot summer, followed by a very cold winter. Only then, when the blackouts, or load-shedding occurs will the serious questions be asked, and mudslinging begin.
like…eeeerrrr? how did this happen….it wasn’t in the report… gee, we never knew this would happen…it’s not my fault…blame the states…blame the Labor Party ( Liberal Party)…etc, etc
We are being led by a pack of brain-dead farts.
There was a report in an Adelaide paper in the latter part of this year stating that SA would have the cheapest wholesale electricity prices in Oz by early next year! Readers comments were very surprising. The author got a pasting. I was very surprised given we are talking about SA. He/she obviously has done what most so-called journos do these days…they are issued a press release, and they print that as if it’s the truth! Idiots!
I continue to aghast that any sane rational adult could conceive an energy policy as irrational as that imposed on South Australians.
That South Australians voted for this government, and for its predecessor in no way enhances the image of this state.
The horse is the U.N. horse.
They know exactly what they are doing.
They are following a U.N. agenda.
It seems the real truth is that no one who IS’NT in power seems to get that.
The general public will be screwed by the socialist U.N. who own our pollies ( and they are bought relatively cheap).
The real truth is the public are still stupid, and still listening to the MSM, so what is really going on they would not believe, it would be all too ridiculous to contemplate.
But can we please, please, get over the idea that the scum in our parliaments are too stupid to work out how to solve a power generation problem caused by them intentionally.
There are far more other factors in play, that the average voter isn’t interested enough to look into for themselves, relying on moronic figures like “Koshie” and the ABC to fill them full of shit, I think we know who really are the stupid ones.
What is the population in of SA?
Just think how deep they are going to have to dig into their pockets now that Elon’s big battery is wired in.
Ohhhhh, wait a minute.
A big part of the problem is that all journalists (even in the ‘conservative’ press) are economic illiterates or paid-up leftists and lack the ability and motivation to see the scam for what it is.
struth,
Read and watch this.
Plenty of high voltage transmission lines spanning across the mighty mountains here in Taiwan. No hint of the UN turds influencing the local political class. We are so Fxkked in OZ.
As a country becomes more corrupt it’s truck fleet ages, and then it’s cars.
Look at India etc.
The penny ought to have dropped when we were simultaneously told the following pieces of information regarding the closure of the Hazelwood power station:
– that Hazelwood had to close because operating it was uneconomic
– that power bills were going to go up after the closure of Hazelwood
SA has a high proportion of renewballs. Renewballs are mostly paid for by coal. SA has no coalpower. SA is sucking RET (and GST) subsidies from other states including WA. The subsidies will taper off in time as coal is throttled back. Then SA is the proud owner of a short lived fleet of expensive renewballs it didn’t pay for, so it projects that electricity prices will go down……but then they will wake-up that the renewballs need replacing and there’s bugger-all coal to parasite off. This won’t end well.
Propaganda playing out in the west too today. We were basically chastised for having high power prices while the east will enjoy price drops and more renewables. Fucking treasonous idiots.
There’s still been no significant global warming for 16 years, except for the recent el Nino weather pattern, which is now clicking over to a la Nina.
This is supported by snow data which also shows no real change in the last couple of decades except for the el Nino. Snow is an excellent proxy thermometer. Since not much is happening with snow you can be sure the climateers’ ski jump temperature graphs are fake: they are measuring increasing asphalt cover and the UHIE not CO2 produced warming.
On the other hand even if global warming was happening the energy policy we have here is completely stupid. And hypocritical. One endangered parrot will stop a coal mine, a million birds mashed by wind turbines are just a statistic.
There is a lot of ruin in a nation. This is going to end badly.
As far as science goes, climate science is abomination!
zyconoclast
#2588001, posted on December 18, 2017 at 10:30 pm
They will not stop until they are done or they are done in.
I prefer the option in bold.
The problem is the Liberal Party. It no longer pre-selects people who have the slightest idea how to argue, let alone hold the floor with party principles in a debate with PC-weilding green-left goons. And should the media be in attendance – well it’s game over. The parliamentary ranks now swarm with urban professionals, many with single-issue loves, incapable of defining their views, befudddled by whether they’re in the Labor Party right, and intent on simply keeping in the game. If that means pandering to the media-inspired soft-left underbelly of the populace to hold a seat – so be it.
South Australia is a particular problem. Just as Turnbull is making Shorten look competitive, Steven Marshall has been so utterly useless he’s had the singular distinction of holding up Jay Weatherill as competitive, and given Nick Xenophon little reason not to switch to run in Hartley once he figured he was a Cypriot. This all makes life harder for the Liberals to overcome the obvious gerrymander. It looks like they need about 54% of the vote to actually win. Then there’s the problem of what they’ll do even if they win. More wind power anyone??
The course of the global av. temp. etc. is becoming irrelevant.
IPCC lead author Ottmar Edenhofer in 2010 and UNFCC bureaucrat Christina Figueres in 2014 both let the cat out of the bag, for the hard core it never was about the global climate.
Law and Arts graduates Weatherill and your Andrews don’t understand science, have forgotten what their energy policy aims are if they ever knew, and the more those policies attract criticism the more they double down:
Mass importing voteherds that will lock in power for the progressive quislings that fully intend the economic genocide of racist Australia and end it as an outpost of colonialist settler culture is step one.
Dynamite the cheap power and deindustrialise the racists until they submit to welfare is step two.
Pay for it by cannibalising the accumulated wealth of generations of racists is step three.
Zimbostralia, where the war veterans of the battle against racism can occupy and squander any wealth of anybody they can denounce as being literally a Nazi.
As the old saying goes: Insanity is defined as repeating the same actions time and time again and expecting a different outcome.
Prime examples:
1. Install wind generators and get a system melt down, so do it again and expect a stable system.
2. Get out of coal fueled generation and the power price goes up, so close more coal fired stations and predict the price will drop.
So what does this say about the people making these decisions and the people voting for them??
Slightly off topic, but a most interesting electoral intentions opinion poll from South Australia this morning:
SA Best (Xenophon’s party) 32%
Liberal 29%
Labour 27%
And 46% of South Australians want Xenophon as their next Premier.
If nothing else, it indicates that the SA voter thinks what has often been expressed on Catallaxy, that Liberal and Labour are equally crap. What a Xenophon government in SA would think or do about energy supply is anyone’s guess, but Xenophon himself is nothing if not populist.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-12-19/xenophons-sa-best-leading-newspolls-popularity-poll/9270690
I wonder why I bother fulminating about it. Quite frankly it’s way past time we went out and started stringing up the destructive insane communist quislings – preferably from power poles, so that the latter finally have a positive use again.
Interesting for two reasons – would there have been 5 articles about electrickery in daily papers even twenty years ago? I’d be surprised if there would have been five articles in a year. The second being that all five would have misdiagnosed “the issues” and prescribed the wrong remedies, e.g. more windmills, glass panels and exploding batteries flogged by shysters. In other words, they would have all been full of horse shit, to put it nicely.
They didn’t and it pains me having to point that out. The gliberals received 53% of the two party preferred and should have won government.
He ain’t known as “Gerrymander Jay” Weatherdildo for nothing.
Garnaut’s original costing of climate change impacts in Australia included: accelerated degradation of buildings, damage from extreme climate events such as tropical cyclones, flooding and bushfires, impact of sea level rise of more than half a metre, health impacts from heat-related stress and infectious diseases, reduction in agricultural outputs, and reduced yields from fisheries and forestry, as well as reduced income from mining due to slower world growth.
The real world data show that sea level rise is negligible and slowing, aggregated tropical storm activity globally has been decreasing for 30 years, drought and bushfire patterns have not changed, and output from agriculture, fisheries and forestry in Australia has continued to increase. Apart from the GFC effect for a couple of years, world economic growth has been between 2 and 4.5% in the 21st century, with continuing demand for our minerals. Garnaut also omitted to take into account the greening affect of increased carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere, which has had a large beneficial effect on global agricultural production.
So the whole thing has been a pointless exercise based on completely flawed theories, with horrendous opportunity costs.
David, completely agree but can you please construct paragraphs of more than one sentence, occasionally.
That’s what I don’t understand about the politics of the Liberal’s stance. The true believers in CAGW are never going to vote for them so why not go the opposite way, show a real alternative and try to soak up all the voters who are skeptical/agnostic?
This is a point I and many others continually labour to point out.
This business of labelling the right as Nazis is a core issue that needs to be addressed.
The Nazis were socialists and until we have an all out assault on this falsehood that they were right wing, we will be dealing with the rage of dumb bastards who’s political understanding is “Nazi’s bad, rub tummy” bought and paid for troops of socialist propaganda, and the insanity of people to scared to speak up against socialism for fear of being labelled a F…………ING SOCIALIST!
The insanity is the left believe the right are racists and use the Nazis as proof.
They use socialists as an example of right wing racism.
It was the Socialist Hitler who divided people into racial groups and found a race to be the cause of all the worlds problems, ……………………………..sound familiar?
The racism did not come from the “nationalist” part of the name.
It came from the socialist part of the name, as did the violence.
The west, those colonialist settler classes who now get called Nazis FOUGHT Hitler and his National SOCIALISTS and we shouls be on to this.
I believe until we get this main point out there, there are too many brainwashed to win against.
National A Z (socialist) I
completely flawed theories, with horrendous opportunity costs.
This.
And these bastards have the gall to invoke “think of the children” as cover for climate communism.
Our house turns 100 shortly, we are half it’s age, but we have found ourselves living according to the condititions it was built to, this past winter and the present summer, just as a test.
Winter was short showers, lights off unless we were in the room, rug up of an evening with lots of polar fleece, comfy under the doona in bed etc.
Summer today is expected to hit 40. All doors and windows open, waiting for the nor’easter. Not so difficult, really, even though we resent going backwards to 1918 life conditions, but the end result is that our last quarterly electricity bill was $141.80 and gas was $238.35.
Two in the eye for power companies.
Zimbostralia, where the war veterans of the battle against racism can occupy and squander any wealth of anybody they can denounce as being literally a Nazi.
I think it is Zimbabezuela, in which Australia is completely unrecognisable.
The perfect mix of racism and socialism visiting complete equality on those stupid enough to have voted themselves into subjugation.
South Veneztralia needs it good and hard.
Gooder. And harder. Until it breaks.
It will be spectacular when it implodes, but I already consider migrants from south Australia to be green refugees.
Unfortunately he is preaching to the converted here. And probably also to more than 75% of people in this country. Also unfortunately, this socialist crap will continue while we keep electing whomsoever is perceived to be “the lesser of two weevils”. The aim is to bring the proles to penury in any way possible, and this climate crap is achieving that end much more quickly than any other of their socialist schemes. Forget the Georgians taxing glass, these people have concocted a means to tax air.
I’ve joined a political party for the first time in my life – AC – and hope and pray that they can get up enough (untaxed) steam to make a difference next Fed election.
Both Facebook and Linked in have a (paid?) feed at the moment that shows a picture of a solar panel and proudly proclaims that Costa Rica is powered almost 100% by renewables. Apparently true. But when you look at the details, they generate nearly 80% of their electricity via hydro – has it been 20 years since the last hydro system was built in Australia? – thanks, Greenies.
Costa Tica also has no medium or heavy industry to speak of – therefore no heavy power draw – and people who have been to Costa Rica report daily blackouts and brownouts and thus many families have a reliable diesel generator as back-up.
More fake news from the Green Left.
A good scorer always beats a good player.
You can take that to the bank.
Sydney Boy, no heavy or medium industry, which we have.
Fuck knows why this doesn’t get rammed home every 5 minutes by some Polly, windmills and solar will not power job creating industry. They’ll power your iPhone for 5 minutes but what happens when that goes flat and you don’t have Facebook or Google to feed you what to think? Fucking stupid xunts.
Geez this annoys me, apologies for the French above, I’m pissed off. 😉
It was on ABC TV.
‘Electricity prices to fall’
Next year there will be a 16% rise in prices, followed by an 8% drop.
That gives us an 8% fall in prices!
And the announcer didn’t even smirk…
I will have a go Stan. Trouble is, at my age if I get too far ahead I forget what I am trying to say.
Xenophon largely voted with the Greens when he was in the Senate. That the media can’t be bothered to inform voters that this supposed ‘centrist’ is even further left than the ALP is pretty damning (and the Liberals are either too scared or hopeless to point it out).
As for the local Libs, they’re taking a policy of providing $100m to subsidise home battery walls to the election. Whoever you vote for, the socialists win.
If Xenophon abandons the climate change mantra crap, and commits to dumping Weatherdill’s renewable energy rubbish he’ll be a shoe in. If he continues with the RET BS he’ll just be another also ran, once the electorate works him out. South Australians are dying for an alternative to green communists.
He won’t. He has been all for massive taxpayer and consumer subsidies for all sort of solar plant white elephants (for John Hewson’s mob in particular).
And it’s ongoing with no prospect yet of stopping soon. We’re gone.
Unless Cory and Pauline unite on this issue and pressure the Libs long and hard.
And get the wake-up call out to the people who are still believing the MSM.
The Stupidity continues
Climate review: Turnbull government will allow companies to purchase foreign carbon credits
The Turnbull government will reverse course and allow businesses to buy overseas carbon credits to meet Australia’s emissions reduction targets, a policy long questioned by climate experts and once labelled “dodgy” by Tony Abbott.
Backed by industry and some climate change observers, the move allows big businesses to purchase emissions reductions in other countries – most likely at lower prices – to offset their own carbon production.
Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday gave “in-principle” support to joining 60 other nations – including Canada, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea – in an international trading market once rules are finalised after 2020.
“Our thinking is to find the lowest-cost abatement,” Mr Frydenberg said on Tuesday. “When it comes to helping the environment, it doesn’t matter if you’ve reduced a tonne of CO2 here in Australia or in another country.”
That differed from the view given by Mr Abbott in 2011, while opposition leader, that overseas permits involved money “going offshore into dodgy carbon farms in Equatorial Guinea and Kazakhstan”.
Mr Abbott’s views were backed by the Greens on Tuesday, whose climate spokesman Adam Bandt accused the government of “outsourcing” climate policy by allowing firms to buy “dodgy permits from pig farms in China”.
Many climate change campaigners have expressed concern about Australia shirking its domestic obligations in favour of cheaper overseas permits that might be fraudulent or involve double-counting of reductions.
Their great transnational looting cartels greet Australia making carbon certificates printed overseas legal Australian tender with snorts of delight.
Crank up the printing presses and tell the accreditation officers it is lead or gold, their choice as to how they get paid to sign off on the schemes.
If we buy enough north Korean certificates, can we keep yallorn open?.
Bet the fuckers dynamite it anyway.
How many certificates does their nork president get for deindustrialising his proles.?.
Big opening for their yarragrad elite.
Many climate change campaigners have expressed concern about Australia shirking its domestic obligations in favour of cheaper overseas permits that might be fraudulent or involve double-counting of reductions.
Their concern is not that the offsets will not be delivered, but that they will be cheaper, delaying the impoverishment of the unprotected proportion of the population (the “activists” will be protected from the impact).
They want Western industrial civilisation destroyed, and they want the job done now. After all, it must be almost 30 years since Maurice Strong, the Canadian former oilman turned climate activist turned defrauder of the UN (the only good thing he did after leaving the oil industry), stated that humanity could be saved only by destroying Western industrial civilisation, and that it was a noble duty to do so.
This is beyond a crime. This is genocide not by haters but by the arrogant and indifferent. True justice requires the persecution who has promoted this nonsense. Now I understand how Pol Pot felt. Now I realise how I was too fast to judge.
O ye of little faith!
Will not South Australia be saved by the unlikely combination of Xenophon as Premier and Malcolm doing away with even more coal?