Monday Forum: December 18, 2017
1,371 Responses to Monday Forum: December 18, 2017
IT, the gal comes with the penthouse.
In the other scum msm the bastard’s name and Muslimism is not mentioned.
From the Bidstrup renewballs thread.
Many climate change campaigners have expressed concern about Australia shirking its domestic obligations in favour of cheaper overseas permits that might be fraudulent or involve double-counting of reductions.
Their concern is not that the offsets will not be delivered, but that they will be cheaper, delaying the impoverishment of the unprotected proportion of the population (the “activists” will be protected from the impact).
They want Western industrial civilisation destroyed, and they want the job done now. After all, it must be almost 30 years since Maurice Strong, the Canadian former oilman turned climate activist turned defrauder of the UN (the only good thing he did after leaving the oil industry), stated that humanity could be saved only by destroying Western industrial civilisation, and that it was a noble duty to do so.
Regarding the ministry reshuffle:
Why do we need a minister for wymmins?
Why do we need a minister for jobs and innovation?
Abolish both ministers and their departments is what should happen!
I’d add to that the sidelining of fathers, and the breakdown of the traditional family unit.
The Whitlam-Murphy legacy, capitulating to feminism.
The irony is that, so I’m told, Gough was a faithful husband and a good father.
But the god of Socialism had to be served.
Well, der.
Because of the salary increments and allowances, silly.
from a Bitcoin exec
Unreported, unstudied, quietly shuffling and sorting.
Not just relocated but transmutated into a different people.
People left behind by the modern world, Arky. The Left’s destruction of normal values = broken families and hence poverty. Globalisation, lack of ordinary jobs for ordinary people with no quals. Robotisation of the workforce. A whole class of people now left behind. It is not their fault, Arky.
In a sense these are the people in America Trump appeals to most. I’m not sure Make America Great Again will resolve all this, or Labor here can fix it either.
AAT?
And, reading the above posts, I think that boys should be made to read The Cat.
Mmm…this site might be better.
LL at 2012
In any case she was pleading that the phone be upgraded/repaired faster than 4 hours … “I just CANNOT be without my phone for FOUR WHOLE HOURS.”
Then buy a spare you nong!
Big storm through Victoriastan, half the state with no power, lol.
Regarding the ministry reshuffle – why did the Libs need it at all?
What is this business of shuffling important people in important roles suddenly into another role where they have no experience. What is wrong with continuity and experience?
My hunch is that Mr Turnbull’s reshuffle is to placate Qld, and reward Barnaby Joyce as the most important objective. It’s all based on the Newspoll. get those Newspoll up, at any cost. Minister Chester is the one to be cast off in the pursuit of Newspoll.
You really have it in for apartment living. See if you like these. I’m trying to get you interested in a better quality of life. 🙂
Is the woman who appears in every second picture a sign on bonus?
Could be tempting.
great photo here
Anyone notice how casually people treat an item they spend over $1,000 every 2-3 years to replace?
Barton First Ministry
So another year almost gone and Trumble still there. So much for Bolt’s prediction. You were on the money there Candy I seem to recall.
I said so earlier. Buy the penthouse, as the gal comes with it.
You know that wouldn’t be a bad marketing strategy for the top apartments. Advertise the apartment and the gal that goes with the title.
As for Christianson, what a waste of space.
stackja,
Thanks for that comparison. Bloody hell the place needs a gigantic hair cut.
When CNN runs a five minute segment hinting that brain-rotting Diet-Coke could provide a pathway to impeachment on the grounds of mental impairment you can draw one conclusion…
Trumpster is firmly ensconced in the collective heads of the MSM, sitting on the frontal lobe with his feet up on the cerebellum, guzzling Diet Coke and crushing the empty cans against the parietal lobe.
Did the President use his powers to interfere with a federal investigation involving a foreign power committing serious crimes in the United States?
This fuck could go for 20 years. His dad should get at least 10.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/news/prosecutors-seek-extension-in-ato-fraud-trial/news-story/343705d743956bbf9776112797e54575
And it is a lot of space to waste.
And, reading the above posts, I think that boys should be made to read The Cat.
And also some Arthur Ransome.
Yep- surely the LNP wasn’t this bad 20 years ago. Generational change I suppose. And now after last Saturday’s result they’ll be kidding themselves that Trumble’s a winner.
Trust me, BJ, whoever was on the other end was probably trying to offer up all sorts of options, but they were not getting a word in with Ms Iamsoimportant.
20 years for fraud and three years for rape and murder This country is effed.
I purchased a pair of concrete eagles to stick on the plinths of the steps of the house.
Gauche, I know, but I like them, so fuck you.
But this place made the things onsite, they had like 800 moulds and the blokes stopped work making concrete critters to serve us.
I reckon the only reason a place like that still exists is that concrete making is pretty low electricity input.
Good blokes too. I asked them the price of a little concrete rabbit and they crscked up when I shushed them and pointed to my girl.
They got it and hid it from her so she didn’t know I bought it.
ABC TV Breakfast were spruiking this like it was a rare event – it’s almost the Summer solstice FFS.
He probably bends space-time.
Last episode of The Book Club tonight.
Andrew Denton is having the panel euthanased.
ABC TV Breakfast were spruiking this like it was a rare event
This is the latest leftist strategy: “My Gosh, what’s happened to our lovely mild summers?”
I actually had an aging woman say that to me in the middle of an Adelaide January, when the temp was nudging 40 degrees. According to her, we never used to have such dreadful heat. I politely disagreed and suggested that age might have distorted her memory.
The LNP has been what it is, since Fraser.
It hasn’t changed all that much – your perception of it has.
You and many other former supporters.
Much the same thing can be said of Labor and their supporters.
This is a good thing.
Denton and the squeeze have been milking the taxpayer for ever.
FFS, reading through some of the comments above is incredibly bloody depressing.
Just after I’d posted a comment on Blair’s blog about the insanity of that frigging bottle and can redemption scheme in NSW courtesy of Braindead Beryl Gladyschlocklian and co.
Which of course, the dickheads at newsj’ism.com probably won’t post.
Apartment buyers are primarily homosexuals and invalids. Throwing in a nurse or a young boy would be a bigger lure.
One of my first jobs in Oz was maintanance work on garbage trucks.
I can assure you, despite what BOM historic data says, that in 1989 Melbourne had a summer with a series of 40 + degree days.
You take an interest in temperature when you know you will be stuck in the back of a garbage truck phaffing around with the hydraulics all day.
Just had a shot of the live audience.
100% white middle-aged women.
Like church on Sunday morning.
Shome mishtake shurely.
The solar impact on climate
Supplied Editorial Observatory A new study suggests solar activity has had a greater impact on the rise and fall of temperatures than first thought.
Max, that made me laugh so loud I woke the dog.
What a waste of human endeavour that show is. Well, not much human endeavour, but it is the ABC.
Garbage trucks have an interesting compaction system.
It is a combination of hydraulic valves and electrical switches.
Fault- finding was intensive and smelly work.
Barnesy now murdering ‘Flame Trees’.
He is absolutely terrible. An old hippo bellowing, stuck in the mud.
Apartment living sucks … or so I’m told.
Not that I’d be found dead in one. I’ve heard that the buffets are crawling with salmonella.
Yep- surely the LNP wasn’t this bad 20 years ago.
The LNP has been what it is, since Fraser.
It hasn’t changed all that much – your perception of it has.
You and many other former supporters.
Much the same thing can be said of Labor and their supporters.
This is a good thing.
Yes I think it does go back to Fraser. For decades they could get away with ‘labor is worse’ but they crossed a line in 2015.
memoryvault
#2588682, posted on December 19, 2017 at 9:18 pm
Yep- surely the LNP wasn’t this bad 20 years ago.
The LNP has been what it is, since Fraser.
That was the time when my father encouraged me to join the party to make a difference at least in a small way in a branch, since he foresaw what was coming.
I quit a couple of years ago in disgust and defeated as I mentioned here before. The machinery is too strong and individuals who disagree are crushed or shoved aside no matter how much support they may have.
Australia used to manufacture garbage trucks.
Probably doesn’t anymore.
I went to visit that factory in Glen Iris a month ago.
It’s a courier business there now.
You don’t live in an apartment/unit, you merely exist until you can afford a house.
The girl slapping punching and kicking a member of the IDF was the infamous Shirley Temper.
Thomas Wictor has an interesting thread on this forever child.
Thomas Wictor has an another interesting story about another member of the Tamimi clan here
Ssshhh.
Don’t let CL hear you bagging Barnsey.
He luurves Barnsey.
Bob retired. Harold disappeared. LNP tried hard. BM was surprised by Gough. Then MF was surprised by Bob 2. More surprises ahead!
Calli, glad the dog is awake. He’ll appreciate Barnesy.
It will only be a good thing as long as the laboral pardee’s primary vote remains locked into its current death spiral. As someone pointed out the other day (Tom?) even the j’ism spraying nematodes in the braindead lamestream meeja can’t ignore it.
At least he howls in tune. The dog that is.
Barton First Ministry
Portfolio Minister
Prime Minister and Minister for External Affairs Rt Hon Edmund Barton, KC MP
Attorney-General Hon Alfred Deakin, MP
Minister for Home Affairs Hon Sir William Lyne, KCMG MP (to 11 August 1903)
Rt Hon Sir John Forrest, GCMG MP (from 11 August 1903)
Minister for Trade and Customs Rt Hon Charles Kingston, KC MP (to 24 July 1903)
Hon Sir William Lyne, KCMG MP (from 11 August 1903)
Treasurer Rt Hon Sir George Turner, KCMG MP
Minister for Defence Hon Sir James Dickson, KCMG (to 10 January 1901)[2]
Rt Hon Sir John Forrest, GCMG MP (17 January 1901 to 10 August 1903)
Senator Hon James Drake (from 10 August 1903)
Postmaster-General Rt Hon Sir John Forrest, GCMG MP (to 17 January 1901)
Senator Hon James Drake (5 February 1901 to 10 August 1903)
Hon Sir Philip Fysh, KCMG MP (from 10 August 1903)
Vice-President of the Executive Council Senator Hon Richard O’Connor, KC
Ministers without portfolios Hon Elliott Lewis (to 23 April 1901)[3]
Hon Sir Philip Fysh, KCMG MP (26 April 1901 to 10 August 1903)
And I bet everyone of them was eligible under section 44 of the Consitution.
Barnesy’s probably partial to a little doggy.
Turnbull the nuclear termite cockroach hybrid will be PM / President for life.
If not for all of his, for most of yours.
Very useful if you work in the city. Walking to work is much preferable to driving in for 30-60 mins. and then having to find a parking spot and then WALKING to work.
Worst part of apartments – the other people living there.
You will find one or more of the following:
1. The person who thinks public areas are their private fiefdom and raise a point of order to:
1.1 create sanctions against other residents using those areas.
1.2 sanction people for breaking the rules as they created in 1.1
2. The person who attends every body corp. meetings with some scheme or other to make money from the residence by inconveniencing all the other residents.
3. The persons who treat the residence as a tip.
4. The council that shut access to the residence arbitrarily for sport/art events.
5. Noisy neighbours.
This recording is 2 years old so PJ would have been 17 and a half.
6. The girl across the courtyard without curtains.
Yeah, yeah, been there, done that. The hell of going back to a noisy apartment block infested with imbeciles became very intolerable, very quickly. Mind you, I did last about a decade before it all became too much.
I buggered that up!!
That’s actionable. Cut that out.
Yup, me too.
Peter Castieau
#2588643, posted on December 19, 2017 at 8:42 pm
Regarding the ministry reshuffle:
Why do we need a minister for wymmins?
Why do we need a minister for jobs and innovation?
Abolish both ministers and their departments is what should happen
“We stand for small and delegated government to serve the people of Australia. When elected we will halve the number of federal ministers to 24 core portfolios, rigorously reduce unproductive overheads and stop wasteful government programs“
7. The creep across the courtyard always looking in your window before you bought curtains.
Unless your apartment has a spectacular view it would be hell on earth.
God has punished him, JC.
He’s a real shortarse.
I mean real shortarse. 5’2″ I reckon.
Minister for Defence Hon Sir James Dickson, KCMG (to 10 January 1901)[2]
Popular mythology says that Sir James Dickson was part way through an intensive round of briefings by Defence when he had a seizure and died.
Briefed to death by the bureaucracy!
Popular mythology in Defence …
Many papers have established solar controls climate. One of the best is David Stockwell’s:
http://vixra.org/pdf/1108.0004v1.pdf
Just read the Abstract and look at figures 4 – 7.
Who presumably had no need for a bycycle.
Living in barracks is worse than apartments.
Espeacially with snoring.
You live in the headquarters of Kaos?
That’s a bit extreme, innit? He could have just gnawed one of his legs off instead.
And waking up at recruit training at 5:00 to stand to attention with your bedsheet over your shoulder looking across the corridor at the same guy every morning with his dick hanging out of his pyjama fly was shit.
Sorry.
Barnsey/Jagger … Jagger/Barnsey.
Easy mistake to make.
Apartments are luxury.
Sydney man arrested for travelling to Syria for terror activity
They’re not sending us their best!
Thank you Donald. This phrase resonates.
I purchased a pair of concrete eagles to stick on the plinths of the steps of the house.
Are you Albanian? In my limited experience Albanians could never say no to a decent concrete eagle.
Concrete eagle needs snake in claws.
Otherwise is no good.
Ironically, such experiences are now positive ones as part of safe schools curriculum materials.
Women are not chattels JC.
Phht.
Good luck saying that at Friday prayers.
heh – Green vandals pose greater national security threat than climate change – very true:
From WUWT:
lol.
Watching that car program.
They’re driving from somewhere across the border to Austria.
These are the towns they pass through:
Vank
Petting
Kissing
[email protected]#$king
Wedding
..
These are replacing the two previous ones that got damaged by the plumber, then the lecky knocked the wing off one.
So yeah. My second set of concrete eagles.
I’m not proud.
No concrete eagles but I did snap these two this arvo while I was standing on my front steps.
Just back from trying out my Christmas present – some lights for treadly. Very pleasant riding the shared path in the cool of the evening.
At least you made a friend Arky.
Blows my mind that Trumble’s lefties still get elected in seats like MacKellar because of the Liberal brand.
haha Florida man, named, strikes in jail.
can’t believe this – if you want to pay for sex how hard can it be outside jail?
some weird fetish perhaps?
Well Zuma has got the boot in SA. Ramaphosa to lead the ANC. Looks like he will be draining the swamp too. The Guptas must be nervous.
Sick. And dangerous too –
https://mobile.twitter.com/ASRC1/status/943000040632709120
Could be weirder.
Fans flock to buy Justin Bieber sex doll
Eww.
If Australia denies the right of return to the rapejihadis, the paid informants we rely on will hate us so much they will stop selling us anti terrorism info.
Our paid informants and our returned, experienced corpse-buggering and beheading jihadis are our strength.
Comrades.
Not according to the polls.
Great to watch Russia Today for free while overseas. All of the foreigners/Anglos on there are clearly journo school dropouts who couldn’t make the cut in the BBC, CNN, etc. Not that you’d want to make the cut in those disreputable news channels, but Russia Today really is something else with its hiring policies. There is a guy on there all wide-eyed acting shocked that the Euro UN delegates voted against Trump on the Jerusalem question. Truly.
Let me put it plainly, if we Republicans choose Donald Trump as our nominee, the prospects for a safe and prosperous future are greatly diminished.
Let me explain why.
First, the economy: If Donald Trump’s plans were ever implemented, the country would sink into a prolonged recession.
Donald Trump tells us that he is very, very smart. I’m afraid that when it comes to foreign policy he is very, very not smart.
Onya Mitt
Mitt Romney. What a waste. Sad!
The older Jeremy Clarkson gets the more bangles he wears.
There must have been a hell of a jangling sound when he snotted that Irish producer.
Like Christmas bells.
This is a lie. He doesn’t believe Jesus existed.
I’ve never forgotten Clarkson’s recommendation for music to play when you’re moving house.
Bob Seger.
Naturally, I’ll await Johanna’s opinion.
Bet the parents are really cool with the guys sick and gross comments to little Julia.
Sick. And dangerous too –
https://mobile.twitter.com/ASRC1/status/943000040632709120
Why is that mother endangering he daughter like that. (unless the mother wants to bang Walid Zazai)
Note the emojis used are more appropriate for a girl friend than a little girl.
#[email protected]
Judith Sloan berates a very weak man – Andrew Leigh.
The nominee disaster shows him to also be very stupid.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/opinion/columnists/judith-sloan/professors-past-now-an-inconvenient-truth/news-story/9d46f236e6358687c5249e2e4143eace
New Zealand: Part the Third: (here y’are Gab)
The Lone Piper: As we sailed out of Dunedin we were serenaded at the end of the pier by a lone bagpiper in full tartan, sporran and spats. Perhaps he expected us all to die on this Plague Ship and this was our ‘piping home’, just like the Scottish Soldier, except we had the Skye Boat Song. I sang along, just to show I really did know the words. People on the hill above the wharf were grouped waving at us, and I wave enthusiastically back, which leads Hairy to launch into a dissertation on the ‘spotting’ community. Ship spotting is the original sport, he tells me, which has existed since time immemorial. You don’t even need to take down numbers or other details, you just hang around the docks: a handy hobby for a certain type of lady perhaps, I refrain from saying. After this in the hierarchy of spotting comes Train Spotting, and then Bus Spotting where numbers and types are important, both manly sports, unlike the more recent Plane Spotting and even Tube Spotting, which are, he thinks, quite pathetic, sadly bad. Now I ask you, what is the reasoning here? I give up even trying to comprehend the pecking order of spotters, let alone fathoming the intensity of their meticulous obsessions, and start bouncing at the deck rail to the Gay Gordons, and joining others in Auld Lang Syne till the piper’s last notes fade with our exit from the wharf.
The Shaky Isles: Not a misnomer. In every port we visited we were directed to various areas where new land had been formed in the past hundred years by uplift from quakes. Earthquakes are part of life in NZ. We’ve all heard about the 2011 Christchurch quake, but how much did we hear about the Wellington quake in 2016, exactly a year before we were there? If you’re like me, not a lot, and yet here we are, on a City Tour, and it seems every third building is either under repair, about to collapse, or really collapsed, and turned into a temporary carpark, a safe haven for your vehicle. We were told of one TV announcer who lost his waterfront apartment and, in a local multi-story carpark, his brand new 7 Series Beamer. Apparently he delivered his reportage on the quake with tears streaming down his face about his car more so than his home. Perhaps the insurance papers were not yet done. In general, buildings from the 70’s and 80’s fared the worst, and the old wooden buildings mostly stood up very well. One brick deco building can keep its skin, but inside it is totally reframed in steel; so in another bad one it will shake off its external bricks, but still stay standing, saving the people inside, says our guide. Just avoid walking by at the time, I mentally note.
Roses, Vistas, Zephyrs, Hobbits: Wellington is situated around a huge bay surrounded by hills. Our tour includes the Botanic Gardens, with its Begonia House, which has much better and more interesting begonias than I could ever grow, even with Calli’s advice. There is also a beautiful and large rose garden in full bloom. After that we drive to a famous lookout over the city and its extensive harbor, a view not obscured by trees, because the wise city fathers have cut them all down, so that the hilltop is delightfully bald and open. The wund is not too bad on top today, we are told. Back in town, we drive by the ‘zephyrometer’, a ‘sculpture’ of a large steel needle on a balance, which operates to indicate the force of the wind. Upright is good, but it is often horizontal. When first installed it tended to smash too regularly onto the bonnets of cars on the nearby road, so they had to limit its downward progress a bit. So much for zephyrs. Coming down from the lookout we have passed through the Dead Forest, a dark place, where a Lord of the Rings sequence was filmed. The dead forest is now filled with live Hobbits, people who come from all over the world, says our guide slowing down to point them out. They wear pointed Hobbit ears and put special hairy Hobbit foot covers over their feet, and then engage with each other talking in an arcane Hobbit language. I imagine they go home tired but happy.
Gallipoli: Final stop is the Museum, and you’ve got twenty-five minutes. It is both large and comprehensive, so we chose to go to the Gallipoli exhibition on the arrivals floor. It is a total knockout. Don’t miss it if you can get to see it in the next three years that it will be showing. We could have spent two hours in there, as there was so much documentation and so many interesting artifacts. It is done in ‘passageway’ style, so once you’re in it’s like childbirth, the only way out is through it, both metaphorically and in physical passageway terms. So we race, but are constantly pulled up by the magnificence of the giant (four or five times normal size) and extremely life-like beautifully envisioned sculptured figures that dominate some of the ‘lobby’ areas of the passageways. Agonised men, men of determined visage, men bearing the aggressive face of attack, and one sculpture of a nurse; a supreme contrast. Not long before exit we find we are in a trench, on close video, men are being blown away next to us, and the ground shakes as mortars and other arsenal break around us. I duck and run, thinking we may actually be in another earthquake. We exit breathless, wishing so much we could go back in and explore it some more.
Running Aground: There was no official mention of this, but the Ovation of the Seas ran aground going into Napier harbor. This impressive harbor consists in large measure of tidal sandbanks, reminding me of Morecambe Bay near Lancaster in the UK when Hairy and I went to Northern England for his work. The channel is very narrow and shifting. We were an hour late in docking, because a tug had to come and give us a shove of correction from the sandbank to get us in. The Captain did say something about the harbor being at the limit for ships of this size.
Nap Time: In Napier we went on one of the world’s most boring bus tours, and I fell asleep for some of it. We saw a sort of view of the bay from a low rise, impeded by housing. We were told about the kidnappers of a Maori boy who gave Cape Kidnapper’s its name, but the driver lost the thread of that story so I am unclear about whether the boy was taken there or being returned. Things pepped up a bit when we arrived at an unpromising park, only to discover it was once the site of a great house, Frimley, which burned down, leaving only its hundred year old trees, its rose garden, and a hedge-sheltered avenue lined with old English flowering plants, and where you could still see the original paving that formalized it all.
Our driver was a plain and simple man, a real workers, keen to please and gearing up to do another shift in the afternoon; proud of his community, his football team, and the five-generation family bus firm who employed him. The ties were long-term and interactive, clearly those of Gemeinschaft not Gesselschaft (look it up). He told us that while unemployment was 5.5%, there was plenty of work for those who wanted it, although many ‘don’t want to work’ but to be on welfare. He drove us through Havelock North, where ‘flash’ schools and ‘flash’ people lived, and he marveled at such things, that such impressive architecture could be provided for mere schoolboys. He concluded with a brief tour of the Napier town architecture, which Hairy and I had visited before, in the rain, recognizing it all again. It is simple in style, a time capsule of course, interesting in its own right, although a cheap replacement after the 1932 earthquake, with many flat roofs, limited decoration for the most part, and not the Streamline Moderne that is found in Miami.
Marlborough Sound: We did at least get to see one ‘Sound’, another name for a fjord. Marborough Sound was a spectacular sight, both on the way in and during the partytime out. We visited three wineries on a tour of the wine fields, for the area is world famous for its Cabernet Sauvignon whites: crisp and pleasant. We were told by the various owners of these three fairly boutique family-run places that morning drinking was quite de rigeur. We inspected the storage, steel tanks and oak barrels, sampled three wines in each place, and giving an opinion by requesting a second go occasionally. We returned to the ship for lunch slightly dulled in our senses, or is that lulled? Anyway, we bought some wine (mostly Riesling desert wines, for Christmas pudding time), and handed it into the ship’s care till we berthed in Sydney, as required. Docile as we were.
Jacinta on the Nose: Our driver to the wineries was a smart Gen X man, friends with all the local families, one of them in fact, five generations in Marlborough and proud of his heritage and his family’s wine business. He’d been to school (the one with such impressive architecture for boys) with many of the current vintner’s sons. I asked him about NZ politics and Jacinta. She is bad news for small business, “ruinous” he said outright, with their youth wage policies. Also, he’d expected her to have a honeymoon with the electorate but it just didn’t happen: in less than a month she became widely disliked and is seen as clueless. “Labor was on the nose immediately” he tells me. I mention Australia’s energy policies, and he suddenly turns a bit Green; NZ has ‘good’ energy supplies, from ‘sustainable’ sources. Scratch anyone and you’ll find one, I think. NZ is like Tassie, clean and green and capitalizing on that, but so far having a sensible politics that has held the worst of it at bay (a tiny virtue-signalling carbon tax, geothermic and hydro energy aplenty). Jacinta can do less harm here than Gillard did to us, I reflect to myself, although he may not agree. I told him as far as I was concerned the whole energy/climate hoax was going to send us to the wall in Australia. That leaves all the more opportunity for NZ, I suspect he might have been thinking, in this shaky paradise near Antarctica, leased to the Chinese. ANZAC is long gone.
Phillip Adams lauded Venezuela’s socialism.
Have you heard him recently?
Me neither.
Craven.
I was told by someone who I expect would be in the know that Gough fancied young men particularly during his Paris posting.
Forgot to mention this, the highlight for me of it all, so close to Christmas:
Old St. Paul’s Church: Part of the Wellington Tour, this is an 1870’s wooden marvel, a large Anglican church, wood inside and out, gothic styling, and beautifully set up for Christmas, with the altar a nativity scene with some classic and lovely floral arrangements, the high altar area containing twelve long high windows each depicting in fine stained glass one of the twelve apostles, an organ slowly playing some Christmas carols. There is an American flag hanging from the ceiling, left from the days of World War 2, now placed beside a New Zealand flag, testament to the many soldiers who were stationed and welcomed by Anglican families from this church before they set off for war, and when and if they returned from it. Return many did, taking over two thousand New Zealand girls with them as War Brides, and leaving behind the faint residue of the same sort of bitterness Australian men felt about the GI’s – our driver, our everyman, gave us the familiar mantra of over fed, over paid, over sexed and over here.
?? Sauvignon blancs??
Not to mention putting their mobile number up??? Insane! It’s basically asking for a grooming episode.
That Gallipoli Museum giant figures display mentioned by Liz was put together by Peter Jackson and the guys from WETA who did special effects for Lord of the Rings movies. In another museum Jackson has put together a 5,000 figure Gallipoli diorama. Jackson is a massive history fan and has lots of originals vehicles and uniforms etc. Even has his own aviation museum at Omaka. It is Jackson who produced the short WWI aviation documentary showing at the War Memorial in Canberra.
If anybody can access Daily Telegraph would appreciate a cut and paste about Shortens deal with CFMEU and the editorial that goes with it.
Open Letter to Vitamin Companies:
Please stop making your multivitamin tablets the size of footballs.
Sincerely
KD
Explanatory Note: The size of these frigging things triggers my gag reflex when swallowing. I would make a truly awful girlfriend.
The girl overhead who wore wooden platform shoes, and had a passionate boyfriend, a bed that squeaked and a penchant for vocal orgasms…
ZK2A;
Why is it called morbidly obese if they don’t keel over and die when they hit BMI30?
This the article, BrettW?
Joe;
It’s because environmentalism is cult.
The leaders of the cult supply all the questions you are allowed to ask, and give you the answers as well.
Step outside the boundaries of the cult and you will be crucified.