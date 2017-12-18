Trump’s year

And looking to the next.
Something is happening in the final days of 2017. People are noticing that Donald Trump has gotten a lot done in his tumultuous first year in the White House.
Assume that tax reform passes and is signed into law. If in, say, 2014, a Republican, of either the conservative or moderate variety, predicted that in 2017 a newly-elected GOP president and Congress would —
Cut corporate and individual taxes.
Repeal the Obamacare individual mandate.
Appoint a highly-respected conservative to the Supreme Court.
Appoint a one-year record number of judges to the circuit courts.
Get rid of reams of unnecessary regulations.
Destroy ISIS.
Approve pipeline projects and new oil drilling.
— then a lot of Republicans would probably have cheered. Loudly.
Words I’d like the President to utter – “actually, we’re quite happy for Mr Mueller to take whatever time he needs to complete the probe into our campaign’s activities with respect Russia. It’ll be a pleasure to see it end and for our team to be exonerated. It’ll also be a pleasure to look into the stony faces of those who thought I couldn’t even spell Moscow, but who repeatedly contended I could be bothered to conspire in some way against the interests of the USA with Putin. The same people who loved it when the Steele dossier became big news and who loved the idea that I was somehow the person characterised in that utter piece of fraud paid for by the Democrats. Really, I can’t wait for Mueller’s report…”
Wouldn’t that be giving the game away?
Man of action.
And the temper tantrums from the left have never stopped.
Someone please pass the popcorn.
2018 will even be better.
Australian media are more than 90% negative on Pres. Trump. Pity someone wouldn’t call out all the fake news in the media in Oz! Being reasonably well read on issues like climate change, migration, leftist strategies etc, etc, the amount of half or less truths fed daily to the Australian population is appalling. Sadly, we are a very naive people who mostly believe what is published and on TV. Congratulations to the POTUS for sheer guts, tenacity and truthfulness. At least he has made major attempts to keep his promises, a very rare politician indeed. Wish we had someone of his calibre who stands for values and the best for our nation, not like the leftist hacks who run the two major parties in Australia.
His Achilles heel is his trade policy. I seem to get insulted around here for pointing this out. But he really does not get trade and is damaging the rules based international order which diminishes US influence, harms his own businesses and plays into the hands of despots.
You can’t do trade on your own.
Bilateral trade deals, based on mercantilist bullshit is the antithesis of sound economics.
From Rafe’s link:
Actually, it’s not. After the high-speed train crash that killed six people south of Seattle this morning, PDT tweeted:
The infrastructure bill will be the centrepiece of Trump’s 2018 agenda. If the Demorats oppose it like they did tax reform, they will deal themselves into oblivion at the mid-terms.
That part of his campaign rhetoric bothered me. But I see no adverse impact yet.
Trade is a real weak spot for PDT, yet I’m beginning to think he is fine with bilateral trade agreements, it’s just the multilateral that he won’t countenance.
The first out takes of his national security strategy appear to be the clearest, most level headed approach to international security taken by any President since at least Ronald Reagan. Trump truly is going to be a great President. Trump sticks it to China, Russia and jihadists in clear terms that reflects reality not a desired state of affairs. And they still say he supposedly colluded with Russia.
He notes that economic security is national security, that security starts at the border and includes the nation’s immigration policy. He recognises that including malevolent players into international institutions doesn’t make them nice, rather, it gives them further opportunities to undermine America and its allies through propaganda. He states that the goal of Jihadists is to force people to live under Sharia law and this will not be tolerated by the USA. He says alliances and trade must be strengthened by fair and reciprocal agreements where both parties contribute to mutual security.
I think this is world changing stuff. Finally a recognition of the world how it is, not how you want it to be.
To answer the Pugilist, I might have agreed with you two years ago. I had to read Australia’s FTA with China for work to prepare a strategic report in the opportunities the FTA. My conclusion was that this was not a Free Trade Agreement but a highly managed arrangement where we gave China many opportunities to invest and trade with Australia in all parts of the industry sector I work in, but there is little reciprocity from China, in fact it locks Australian companies in my industry sector out of most of the Chinese market.
I think Trump’s recognition that agreements should be reciprocal and fair is a sensible acceptance of the world as it is, not the forlorned hope that the world actually has free and open trade which it doesn’t have, and never will. I think the Pugilist will be proven wrong over time, I accept that perhaps I was too keen on abstract free trade ideology in the face of reality.
Trump is a far better President than I thought he would be, and he is streets ahead of Obama and anything that Hillary might have been. He was the right choice.
Yeah I know eh mate? I’ll never understand why these Cats here are opposed to the best shining example of something good getting done by committee. Not just any committee either, the Worlds biggest committee. I mean look, the WTO was achieved after what…..about 40 years? That right there is how things get done.
If it were left up to muppets like Trump and the Trumpsters here at the Cat, something as complicated as “You sell what you’re able to in my market, and I’ll sell what I’m able to in your market” would never have been achieved. You need committees for that.
It simply amazes me that Cats here think any trade in humanity gets done one on one, when we all know the best deals are made by committee. That’s why I never go Christmas shopping without the wife and two daughters.
President Trump is a knockout. He leaves everybody for dead, especially the other world leaders. Turnbull is so wrapped up in himself that he is oblivious to what has to be done to keep Australia strong, secure and competitive with the rest of the world now that Trump is rejigging international relations, trade, foreign policy, defence, intelligence alliances, etc, etc.
Baa Humbug #2588189, posted on December 19, 2017 at 10:49 am
This is parody, right? Surely??
The EU is the shining example of exactly what government by committee looks like.
Yes, Minister/Prime Minister should have taught us that bureaucrats running the country is not what we need.
..
Derrrrr.
This is why his focus on bilateral transactional trade agreements is a stupid disaster. There would be far greater gains (to the US and the rest of the world) from putting pressure on China to comply with their existing commitments in the WTO rather than pressuring Canada and Mexico into a new NAFTA deal.
As for the WTO, yes it is shitty, but when you are dealing with sovereign nation States, it is the only way to do things. You need to have internationally agreed rules about standardising rules, how to settle disputes, etc. Standardisation of rules delivers huge gains for businesses and leads to much greater integration into supply chains. Why the leaders of a notional economics blog are not concerned with this confounds me.
If the international committees are stuffed full of globalist communists u,n, lovers there is no way they will be fair to any western society . They prefer the Norks or Venezuelan fascists and of course their islamofascist bed fellows . Trump still has three years till the next election ,the dirty traitorous s fascist communists must be pooping themselves ,Gaia alone knows what their future career prospects are ,dismal I think . Watch the EU implode in the future ,as communist things always do,