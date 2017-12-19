Busybodies and hypocrites

Here is Graham Richardson preaching about the need for good health policy:

Probably no product in the world that has managed to penetrate more countries and cultures than Coca-Cola. Its billboard advertisements can be seen in Europe, Africa, Asia, the sub-Continent and everywhere in between. Chocka block with sugar this addictive drink plays its part in the obesity plague which is at its worst in Western countries and is advancing even in the Third World where you would think that finding clean safe drinking water would be the priority. Aided and abetted by our predilection for sugary foods we are now seeing kids as young as 12 presenting with diabetes. There are now more overweight schoolchildren than ever. … While politicians can now expect to be bombarded with a welter of fake research, they must introduce a tax on sugar and they must not delay in implementing it. The aim would be to slowly decrease soft drink consumption. The teeth of our children will improve and that also reduces the health bill. Cigarette smoking has been hit hard by a combination of increased taxes and graphic information campaigns. The same must happen with sugar.

Here is Graham Richardson managing his own health:

Like far too many blokes, way back in 1999 I refused to see a doctor when I knew something was wrong and thought it might be ­serious. By the time I saw one, the left cheek of my bum was twice the size of the right. I carried around a pillow in the form of a small life buoy to try to avoid the pain caused by the simple act of sitting. I went to see the famed immunologist Ron Penny, who took one look at my bum and told me I would need surgery as a matter of urgency. Having been health minister for a while, I knew plenty of doctors. Penny made me get some scans, which confirmed the ­seriousness of my problem. He told me I needed an orthopaedic surgeon so I contacted my old friend Dr Bruce Shepherd, a former president of the AMA who had led the surgeon’s strike in 1984. Bruce looked at the scans and was amazed at my ­cancer, which by that stage was similar in size and shape to a small rockmelon.

Now I have a lot of time for Graham Richardson – his insights on Sky News and in The Australian are usually very good – but people who can’t manage their own lives don’t get to preach to everyone else.