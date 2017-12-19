Busybodies and hypocrites

Here is Graham Richardson preaching about the need for good health policy:
Probably no product in the world that has managed to penetrate more countries and cultures than Coca-Cola. Its billboard advertisements can be seen in Europe, Africa, Asia, the sub-Continent and everywhere in between. Chocka block with sugar this addictive drink plays its part in the obesity plague which is at its worst in Western countries and is advancing even in the Third World where you would think that finding clean safe drinking water would be the priority. Aided and abetted by our predilection for sugary foods we are now seeing kids as young as 12 presenting with diabetes. There are now more overweight schoolchildren than ever.
While politicians can now expect to be bombarded with a welter of fake research, they must introduce a tax on sugar and they must not delay in implementing it. The aim would be to slowly decrease soft drink consumption. The teeth of our children will improve and that also reduces the health bill. Cigarette smoking has been hit hard by a combination of increased taxes and graphic information campaigns. The same must happen with sugar.
Here is Graham Richardson managing his own health:
Like far too many blokes, way back in 1999 I refused to see a doctor when I knew something was wrong and thought it might be serious. By the time I saw one, the left cheek of my bum was twice the size of the right. I carried around a pillow in the form of a small life buoy to try to avoid the pain caused by the simple act of sitting. I went to see the famed immunologist Ron Penny, who took one look at my bum and told me I would need surgery as a matter of urgency. Having been health minister for a while, I knew plenty of doctors. Penny made me get some scans, which confirmed the seriousness of my problem. He told me I needed an orthopaedic surgeon so I contacted my old friend Dr Bruce Shepherd, a former president of the AMA who had led the surgeon’s strike in 1984. Bruce looked at the scans and was amazed at my cancer, which by that stage was similar in size and shape to a small rockmelon.
Now I have a lot of time for Graham Richardson – his insights on Sky News and in The Australian are usually very good – but people who can’t manage their own lives don’t get to preach to everyone else.
Richo being Richo.
Not hypocrisy at all – he needed big brother to help him get a rockmelon sized cancer checked out. After all he had no-one he could know or trust in the medical profession.
FMD you can’t make up this crap
These are your people, Richo – the smoking’, Coke swiggin’, lard arsed mastodons that represent the ALP in all its glory and epitomise its values. Reach out to them Richo, don’t annoy the shit out of the literate and numerate who have had enough of your BS.
Does that mean that people who can manage their lives do get to preach to everyone else? Fantastic!
I think he should be able to preach all he likes, after all most health issues are a matter of education and mostly scientific endeavor. I do object to his remedies of tax and graphic negative advertising.
RobK – aren’t graphic negative images part of education?
Enough of the bloated bobbing heads trying to dress up new taxes with the gilt of faux virtue.
Is there an effective and pithy meme that can be laid down for tax inspired virtue signalling?
“Does that mean that people who can manage their lives do get to preach to everyone else? Fantastic!”
Indeed if would be great if people would listen to the NASA engineers who designed, built and operated the first moon landing gear. That’s not a bad record of science in the real world, and they think the climate change scare is rubbish.
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/nasa-scientists-dispute-climate-change-2012-4?r=US&IR=T
Richo was known as The Clearasil Kid during his time as NSW State Secretary, due to his poxy complexion.
I don’t think he can blame Coke and MarsBars for his pus filled body.
He just comes from bad stock.
Isn’t that just the perfect metaphor for modern Australian politics? Let’s faff about with an arse pillow to try and manage the ever increasing discomfort – not to mention probably getting aggressively defensive whenever someone suggests properly examining the underlying cause.
Given the current price of fags it is more a case of raping the budget of smokers than mere taxation, preying on the misery of addicts if one was given to rhetorical overkill. Rhetorical overkill like:
You almost need to be a doctor to be able to afford to smoke thanks to people like Richo.
Richardson is a blatant criminal and for that reason alone, he doesn’t get to lecture the rest of us.
That he’s also a monumental hypocrite and irredeemable idiot is merely an added bonus.
The obesity crisis has little to do with sugar and everything to do with laziness.
You can drink a gallon of the black death a day and it won’t make a lot of difference if you have a strict regime of exercise and activity. Statist posers just haven’t worked out a way to force people to exercise so they’re virtue-signaling with the low-hanging sugar fruit instead.
But, oh, I am so heartily sick and tired of ageing and old men who did it all in their salad days but then decide to crack down with police measures against the young. Peter FitzSimons is another one: he wants boxing banned. Alan Jones too is a full-fledged passenger on the sugar tax bandwagon.
I respect Gerard Depardieu more than ever.
If he wasn’t a good old ALP boy I’d be less inclined the think this was less about about health and more about a love of tax.
Eddie Obeid must feel hard done by, sitting alone in his slot.
At least criminal behaviour is a cultural norm among Arabs, but what’s Richo’s excuse?
CL, everything you just said in that sentence is wrong. Calories in = calories out is a myth perpetuated by said black death-like companies to convince you that it’s not their product that is making you fat. The body metabolises sugar and fat very differently, and excess sugar is stored as fat, contributing to obesity more so than lack of exercise.
Wrong, Matt.
I built a concrete sleeper wall today, and all i had to keep me going was 2 bottles of Fanta.
Lifting weight is what keeps a person healthy, not obsessing over the Governments latest lies.
Matt,
“RobK – aren’t graphic negative images part of education?”
sorry, I meant as part of the product packaging where it effects the presentation of the brand. That isn’t education. It is propaganda and emotional alarmism. It is persecution of the product and assumes everyone will abuse it.
I’d rather we banned people from becoming rich from insurance fraud.
But Nemkat, do you drink 2 bottles of Fanta every day, or was that a one off?
Why is a graphic warning on a billboard education, but on a package “propaganda and emotional alarmism”? If education is required (which from your comments I assume you think it is), then the education is required to encourage people to consume less of the product.
Well, Matt, i ad a 1.25 Fanta for smoko yesterday, and i didn’t feel like eating my smoko or lunch, but i felt okay all day.
Did the same today, except the Caltex had a 2 for the price of one deal.
Worked til 4.30, wasn’t exhausted.
Normally eat an organic salad with feta cheese for smoko and a liter of raw milk for lunch.
Total bullshit.
For starters, I was unaware Coca-Cola has ever publicised its view of fatness and its causes.
So nemkat, try drinking 2L Fanta every day for a month instead of cheese and milk, and let me know how the weight gain (and tooth decay) goes!!
Drinking 2 bottles of Fanta a day for a month would be similar to fasting for a month.
No weight gain there.
Good oral hygiene prevents tooth decay, poor oral hygiene accelerates tooth decay.
Matt, taxing Nemkat will not help the kiddies shed the unnecessary kilos.
Ensuring they use more calories than they imbibe will. They will also sleep better and their cell structures will be more effectively built.
Not doubting the importance and benefits of exercise, and as a dentist obviously promote good oral hygiene, but they are less important than diet. Can’t outrun a bad diet, can’t out-brush a bad diet. Reducing excess added sugar goes a long way to preventing health problems.
Harsh.
But fair.
Irrelevant.
The question is whether the state has the right to tax or regulate activities some people view as problematic.
I think cycling is inherently dangerous.
Tax it.
Now.
I certainly would be a fan of taxing into oblivion those that desire to force their views of how people should live their lives through the tax system, thereby displaying how truly worthy they are.
10% of gross earnings for each virtue signal. that’ll stop that shit.
token, how about:
Over a picture of that Public Health tosser from WA. Or if you want someone more noticeable, Leonardo DeCaprio
Welfare abusers that naturally vote layba are usually seen out the front of their usual CES office drinking coke and smoking. They can afford to do this because they get free money.
Matt,
“Why is a graphic warning on a billboard education,”
It isn’t. Billboards are for advertising. Education is a rational passing of acquired knowledge not slogans. By your judgement tickets to the ballet should feature the distorted toe joints of ballerinas. RSI warnings on keyboards (i notice Wii has such things). How about pictures of horrific crash scenes on all car steering wheels, mercs and all. This is just social engineering and very unpleasant in a multitude of ways.
Don’t ban it but don’t subsidise poor health choices with free healthcare.
+1
Beyond parody.
Rockmelon sized cancer: “What’s this arsehole doing attached to me?”
Matt,
Your arguments don’t stack up. If you’re working and/or exercising enough you can eat whatever the feck you like. This goes for drinks too.
If you do a couple of hour long sets of hard, old-school PT per day, and spend the rest of your time walking up and down hills with two thirds of your body weight strapped to your back, OR
If you spend all day actively labouring for a brickie, or even better a plumber,
You can eat a dozen cream buns and a bottle of Coke and nothing adverse will happen as long as you clean your teeth. In fact, your body will start to crave real food as well. And beer. Lots of beer.