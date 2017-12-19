The meaning of life

Posted on 5:54 pm, December 19, 2017 by Steve Kates

From Instapundit where Glenn Reynolds writes: I LOVE THIS PICTURE SO MUCH: A sailor meets his child for the first time following the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf’s (CG 72) return to homeport.

I have the same feeling myself. And while we have around 30-40 categories for our posts, none of them seemed appropriate.

13 Responses to The meaning of life

  1. Mak Siccar
    #2588506, posted on December 19, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Assuming that this is a recent photo, what a Christmas present for the entire family. Bloody good on them!

  4. RobK
    #2588530, posted on December 19, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    The child’s expression is prize winning, especially centrally framed in a loving family embrace. The child needs no words to express the feeling; pure unadulterated now-in-the-moment joy. Great photo.

  5. Elle
    #2588537, posted on December 19, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    I love the picture too. Gorgeous! Bless.

  6. Cassie of Sydney
    #2588549, posted on December 19, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    This is a picture of love and hope. Beautiful.

  7. Damienski
    #2588552, posted on December 19, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Children are a poor man’s riches

  8. Motelier
    #2588569, posted on December 19, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    What a great photograph of a loving family.

  10. Phill
    #2588615, posted on December 19, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    The happy chappy with the crappy nappy is snappy.

  11. Biota
    #2588624, posted on December 19, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    What a beauty, picture and bub!

  12. Major Elvis Newton
    #2588685, posted on December 19, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    There are those willing to lay their life on the line for their country and then there are politicians.
    I know who I would rather spend Christmas with.

  13. anonandon
    #2588765, posted on December 19, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    I’ve yet to see a better alternative.

