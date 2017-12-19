Wolfgang Kasper meets the EU octopus

Posted on 11:10 pm, December 19, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Right out of Kafka or the You could not make it up file.

This entry was posted in Rafe, Take Nanny down. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Wolfgang Kasper meets the EU octopus

  1. RobK
    #2588783, posted on December 20, 2017 at 12:15 am

    I did hear a story very similar to that on some TV show a while ago. All the micro management does make the world seem small…as in over crowded.

  2. Motelier
    #2588788, posted on December 20, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Soooooo, you have to tell a lie to have a swim.

    Just think about that.

    This over-regulated and over-taxed world we live in now forces people to lie to get what they desire.

  3. C.L.
    #2588799, posted on December 20, 2017 at 1:58 am

    To think of all the good men from Australia and the United States who died for disgusting Europeans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *