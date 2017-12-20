Christmas reading from Wolfgang Kasper and me.

Posted on 12:29 pm, December 20, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Treasures on line at Amazon.

More from Wolfgang Kasper. No good deep should go unpunished. We recently spend some quality time at Tura Beach with Worlfgang and Regine.

A very helpful compilation of Wolfgang Kasper’s work from Ben Marks.

At the Friedman Conference this year.

Sailing into a Storm Front. “Western democracies are locked into an ossified trajectory that ‘robust’ new political actors could disrupt for the better or worse.”

Review of Jan Mokyr A Culture of Growth: The Origins of the Modern Economy.

This entry was posted in Gratuitous Advertising, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Christmas reading from Wolfgang Kasper and me.

  1. Arky
    #2589100, posted on December 20, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Wolfgang Kasper.
    Cool name.
    Shame he is another autistic libertarian fuckhead.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *